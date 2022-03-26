Bonnie Blodgett: Lynn had stories and wasn’t shy about telling them. They usually involved danger.

I lost a dear friend last week. Longtime readers may remember my mentioning Lynn Brush, whom I referred to as my partner in all manner of carpentry crimes and who referred to himself as “Bonnie’s whipping boy.”

Lynn and I were joined at the hip for more than a decade. A day didn’t go by that one didn’t call the other, sometimes legitimately asking for help with a project, sometimes using that as an excuse to chat.

Lynn loved, above all things, to chat. He had stories and wasn’t shy about telling them. They usually involved danger.

Like the time he climbed so high up a tree dripping with American bittersweet vines — whose annual fall harvest the city regarded as illegal and Lynn regarded as a public service (the vines were choking the trees to death) — that the tree snapped under his not inconsiderable weight (all of it muscle) and sent him crashing to the earth, happily not headfirst.

At his funeral, which I did not attend out of respect for those who thought I’d hastened his decline, stories were told of adventures I had not heard about before.

Like the time when he was in his teens and decided to see if he could drive his dad’s van over a pile of cow manure the size of a garage.

This time the landing WAS headfirst.

By the time it was over Lynn had three huge bumps on his head. The first one was delivered by the windshield when the van made landfall. The third was delivered by his dad.

I can’t remember how he got the second one. As I said, I didn’t attend the service. A friend who did go told me that the most hilarious thing about this van story was that it was told by the evangelical minister who’d just read the service.

This same somber-seeming man-of-the-cloth happened to have been in on the van caper, to the extent that he and Lynn were best friends. He’d tried to talk Lynn out of it and, when that failed, refused to ride shotgun.

The effect of his transition from servant of the Lord to standup comic was to have everyone laughing through tears, which is just how Lynn would have wanted it.

He could be infuriating. When he showed up late (or not at all) he’d blame the fact that he lived “on Indian time.” He’d remind me that he was part native.

He’d say this with a half-grin. Or he’d say it wasn’t his fault and then tell me a story.

Like the time he was late because a wild turkey flew right in front of his pickup as he was heading up Highway 61 to my house, and he had no choice but to pull over and toss the carcass in the back and get it in the fridge before it went bad.

Lynn taught me everything I know about carpentry, and indirectly quite a bit about gardening. He’d give me his tools if he had a better one.

Just this morning I thought of Lynn as I hauled the heavy steel dolly he said would last a lot longer than the “cheap sh*t” I was using at the time to haul plants around.

I have several circular saws that used to be his, hand-me-downs, I guess, and a set of socket wrenches that he gave me as a present once.

Most such presents he’d stumbled across at a salvage place or the junkyard he used to work at (he introduced me to several that have become regular haunts) and didn’t have a need for any longer.

Lynn was proud of the native America blood in his veins on both sides — mostly Sok and some Cherokee — and liked to say it was responsible for his knowledge of the natural world, though more likely it was growing up poor on the edge of urban sprawl and within wandering distance of the Mississippi River that taught him just about everything there is to know (or so it always struck me) about living in harmony with nature.

By that I mean not only gazing through binoculars at peregrine falcons but knowing their calls and what they mean and which nests were theirs and where they were in the pecking order and why crows cluster in hordes to harass a falcon looking to have one of my hens for supper.

His understanding of wild creatures (animals and plants alike) was intuitive. He was just as unimpressed with how much he knew as he was with how creative he was.

Our best projects were the ones that combined both these things and came up out of nowhere. I’d ask for help with a clogged drain and within five minutes we’d come up with something immensely more interesting to do, such as tear out the entire bathroom.

One time my then-husband came home from knee replacement surgery to find the whole second floor of our house had been gutted.

Maybe it’s the same feeling that came over those fabled Arctic explorers when they got a hankering to find a pole.

I can’t remember now how I got the notion to go after the walls — including the ones that once defined the bedroom where my then-husband had hoped to convalesce — to see what it might be like if there weren’t any, but as usual Lynn was already on his way “up to the hill,” as he put it (he lived in Cottage Grove) to fix something else I’d broken and happy to switch gears and take out whatever frustrations he might have (there were always plenty to go around) on some lathe and plaster.

That he refused to wear a respirator on such occasions was an ongoing issue. He enjoyed showing off his superhuman strength and seemed to think it was inexhaustible. He did have superhuman willpower. When he gave up his pack-a-day smoking habit, that was it. Done.

Sadly, that didn’t erase the damage that had been done over 30 years. Working at my place didn’t help his lungs any. Our projects usually involved if not sledgehammers then some sort of power tool.

Like the time he applied the diamond blade of a Sawzall to some granite counter tops we’d salvaged from a neighbor’s kitchen remodel and retrofitted to my humbler one. This had me periodically checking to be sure he was wearing a mask, and him ripping it off when my back was turned.

Lung cancer caught up with him. But he worked like a dog pretty much all the way to the end, or so I’m told. We parted ways about six years ago, owing to complications around my falling apart when my marriage ended and asking too much of my then best friend.

Our very last project was pretty hare-brained. Only Lynn would have consented to take it on, after a lot of whining and wheedling on my part.

And only Lynn could have pulled it off. He had a way of figuring out how to do the thing any other carpenter would have no part of, mainly because any other carpenter lacked his resourcefulness, the creativity he learned as a boy making fun out of a day off school, a streak of mischievousness and derring-do, and an older brother who egged him on.

Like the time the two of them climbed up the bluff overlooking Lake Pepin, which was a regular death-defying adventure, just to see if the 1,000-year-old cedar trees were still there.

Lynn and his brother were so inspired by these trees they took up bonsai.

They also taught themselves (and me, eventually) how to lay stone walls and walks that looked like they’d always been there, how to make a new fence out of an old fence so it was instantly weathered, how to apply underlayment instead of expensive shakes to make an asphalt roof look like it was cedar-shingled.

The last project we did together was a shower install. It turned out to be the deal-breaker for Lynn. I wish I’d known how frustrated he was by the difficulty of soldering copper pipes in the cramped basement and then having to repair the damage I’d done to the shower stall by forcing it to fit into a thimble-sized space under a staircase before collecting his paycheck.

He was too nice to come right out and tell me it was over between us.

Yes, I was a terror back then. But on balance I’d have to say that we both had a lot more fun than we had frustration.

We made videos of some of our finer achievements and posted them online as part of the BGTV (Blundering Gardener Television) network. The idea was to monetize Lynn’s rugged good looks and endless knowhow to get ourselves a gig on some cable network.

That never happened because there was always some new project that seemed more immediately compelling than rehashing the last one, regardless of how essential to DIY nation BGTV seemed (to me) that it was.

I’m told they’re still there if you search for them on Vimeo.