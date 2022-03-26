News
Case dismissed in attempted St. Paul Walgreens robbery; evidence shows teen wasn’t there
Twenty-two minutes before authorities said a 19-year-old had tried to rob an 81-year-old woman at a St. Paul Walgreens store, video surveillance showed the young man exiting a store in Bloomington.
The stores are 25 minutes apart by car and 84 minutes away by bus, Isaiah Jamal Foster’s attorney wrote in a motion to the court. Plus, employees at the St. Paul business reported seeing a suspect in the parking lot about 10 minutes before the attempted robbery.
The prosecuting attorney dismissed felony assault and attempted robbery charges against Foster last week, writing they “cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.” Foster has other robbery charges against him pending.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office decision to dismiss the St. Paul charges was based on evidence that placed Foster elsewhere at the time and, while his mother initially identified him as the suspect, she no longer believes it’s him.
“If any new information about this horrific incident comes to light, we will update the public and the police investigation is continuing,” said Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney’s office spokesman. “… It is important that the facts should always guide our decisions in the criminal justice system and not emotion. A commitment to impartial and fair investigation, and disclosure of such evidence to the defense and court is the first line of defense to ensure the integrity of our convictions and to avoid wrongful ones.”
POLICE STILL LOOKING FOR SUSPECT IN DECEMBER ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
On Dec. 23 at 2:07 p.m., video captured by store cameras showed a male grabbing an 81-year-old woman’s purse as she was about to enter the Walgreens at 1110 W. Larpenteur Ave. She held onto the purse and the suspect violently pulled her. She fell to the ground and sustained a concussion, brain bleed and a broken pelvis.
Police arrested Foster, who was then 18, on Dec. 28 on suspicion of an armed carjacking of a St. Paul woman. When he was jailed, Foster’s mother called police and identified him as the person seen in surveillance video of the Walgreens attempted robbery. Police had released photos from the case, seeking tips from the public.
Foster’s mother later disavowed her original identification of her son as the perpetrator, attorney Zachary Van Cleve wrote in his motion, seeking to have the case against Foster dismissed. In the images from the St. Paul Walgreens, the suspect was wearing a jacket similar to one that Foster owns, but he was wearing a surgical mask and his face wasn’t completely visible in the photos, Van Cleve said.
Video from just earlier that day at Walgreens and Walmart in Bloomington showed a man, who Foster’s mother and his Hennepin County probation officer identified as Foster, Van Cleve wrote.
Foster didn’t talk to police after his arrest, but told Van Cleve where he’d been that day, which led an investigator from the Ramsey County public defender’s office to obtain video evidence from the Bloomington stores.
Police said Friday that anyone who has information about who committed the attempted robbery against the woman in December can call investigators at 651-266-5650.
CHARGED IN HENNEPIN COUNTY
The carjacking that police arrested Foster in happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 when a woman returned to her home in St. Paul’s Summit Hill area.
A vehicle pulled behind her and the woman began to close her garage door, but three young people came into her garage. One pointed a gun at her. Someone grabbed her purse with her vehicle’s key. Her 2-year-old was still in the vehicle. She yelled at the males repeatedly, “Unlock the door!” because her vehicle’s back doors were locked.
When they did, she quickly unbuckled her daughter from her car seat and ran with her to safety.
About 40 minutes later, a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy arrested a 17-year-old who ran from the stolen vehicle. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him and a 14-year-old. Foster was not charged in the carjacking “due to a lack of sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt” Gerhardstein said.
The Hennepin County attorney’s office charged Foster with two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft and fleeing police after two robberies at gunpoint in Minneapolis on Dec. 28, in which the stolen vehicle from St. Paul was allegedly used.
Foster is also charged with aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and assault from cases in Minneapolis the morning of Dec. 24.
Vikings sign free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan to one-year deal
After informing slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander before the start of free agency that he would not be re-signed, the Vikings have landed a replacement.
The Vikings on Friday signed to a one-year deal free agent Chandon Sullivan, who started 10 games in each of the past two seasons with Green Bay. Sullivan, who played the past three years with the Packers and is entering his fifth NFL season, visited Minnesota on Friday.
Sullivan is the second former Packers player to join the Vikings this week. On Tuesday, they signed edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to a three-year, $42 million deal.
Sullivan originally was signed in 2018 by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He has had all five of his career interceptions with Green Bay, including three last season.
The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Sullivan is very familiar with Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine and with outside linebackers coach Mike Smith. He had Pettine as his Packers defensive coordinator in Green Bay in 2019 and 2020, and Smith was the outside linebackers coach with Green Bay during each of his three seasons there.
A source said that the Packers had interest in re-signing Sullivan 25, but that he sought a change of scenery.
Sullivan, a native of Winder, Ga., is known for his smarts. He was a finalist in 2017 at Georgia State for the William V. Campbell Trophy, considered college football’s Heisman Trophy for academics.
Sullivan becomes the fifth cornerback on Minnesota’s roster, joining Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson. The Vikings are still looking for help at outside corner, and could re-sign veteran Patrick Peterson.
Peterson has talked regularly on the weekly “All Things Covered” podcast that he co-hosts with former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden about wanting to return for a second Minnesota season. According to McFadden, there will be an immediate podcast put online when Peterson reaches a deal with a team in free agency, and the two hope to break the news on it.
BRIEFLY
The one-year contract Minnesota backup quarterback Sean Mannion signed Tuesday is for $1.2725 million, including $277,200 guaranteed. His salary-cap number is $1.038 due to the veteran minimum salary benefit rule. … Sullivan’s signing gives the Vikings 65 players on their roster, 25 under the NFL offseason maximum of 90. They have eight picks in the April 28-30 draft, the No. 12 selection in the first round, No. 46 in the second, No. 77 in the third, No. 156 in the fifth, Nos. 184, 191 and 192 in the sixth and No. 250 in the seventh. … The Vikings will host a draft party at 6 p.m. on April 28 at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first round. Tickets are priced at $15 and $10 for season-ticket holders. More information can be found at Vikings.com.
Minneapolis teachers celebrate tentative deal to end strike
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teachers in Minneapolis reached a tentative agreement early Friday to end a more than two-week strike over pay and other issues that idled some 29,000 students and around 4,500 educators and staff in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts.
The union for teachers and support staff planned to announce details later in the day, but said it achieved what it sought when its members walked off the job March 8 after they were unable to agree on a contract with district leaders. Ratification votes were expected over the weekend.
Superintendent Ed Graff said he was looking forward to welcoming students and staff back to school on Monday. However, union leaders said talks on a return-to-work agreement were still underway Friday afternoon.
“These historic agreements contain important wins for our students and the safe and stable schools they deserve,” the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals said in a statement, adding that “major gains were made on pay for Education Support Professionals, protections for educators of color, class size caps and mental health supports” for students.
At a news conference and rally outside district headquarters, union leaders said they would get details out to their members shortly. They said the gains included higher starting wages for the lowest-paid workers, and exemptions for teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs that they said could serve as a national model.
“The collective action of our members has shown that strikes work,” said Shaun Laden, head of the union’s education support professionals unit. “We know that we needed fundamental change in the Minneapolis Public Schools, and that was a big part of what this is about.”
Greta Callahan, who leads the union’s teachers unit, said their gains on the critical issue of mental health supports for students included a doubling of nurses and counselors in elementary schools, and a social worker in every building, but acknowledged they got less than what they had sought.
Laden also acknowledged that some of the gains could be temporary because they depend on one-time federal coronavirus relief money.
Graff declined to give details about the contract at an earlier news conference, but said he believes it’s fair to teachers and staff.
School Board Chair Kim Ellison thanked students for their patience.
“I know for many of our students, and many of you, the past two weeks have been difficult and long,” she said. “You’ve missed your teachers, you’ve missed your school, you’ve missed your friends. I’m so excited for you that you’re able to return to school on Monday. I know your teachers are going to be incredibly thrilled to see you.”
But a teachers strike entered its third day Friday in Sacramento, California, where unions representing 2,800 teachers and 1,800 school employees hit the picket lines Wednesday over pay and staffing shortages The Sacramento City Unified School District has canceled classes at its 76 schools, affecting 43,000 students.
Across the country, unions are seizing the opportunity posed by tight labor markets to recover some of the power they feel they lost in recent decades. And experts expect to see more labor strife as the country emerges from the pandemic. President Joe Biden’s administration is considering changes that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize.
The Minneapolis walkout, the city’s first by teachers since 1970, sent families who had endured the most chaotic days of the coronavirus pandemic fretting anew about lost academic progress and scrambling to arrange child care. Churches, Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs and park buildings opened their doors to provide students with safe places to hang out and get meals. High schoolers staged a series of solidarity actions to support the teachers, including an all-night sit-in at district headquarters.
Erin Zielinski, mother to a first-grader at Armatage Elementary School in south Minneapolis, greeted news of the settlement with a one-word text: “Hallelujah!” She and her husband said as the strike began that they supported the teachers, though they worried whether the district could meet their demands.
“I’m relieved to know that the union received an offer to be able to continue to provide schools that are good and safe,” she said. “A major reason why we chose to move to Minneapolis in the first place.”
Minneapolis Public Schools administrators and school board members insisted throughout the talks that they didn’t have enough money to meet teachers’ demands, especially for large permanent salary increases. Graff told reporters Friday that the two new contracts with the teachers and support staff “are going to require us to take a look at our budgets and make some adjustments going forward” over the coming weeks and months.
“We walked out united to change the trajectory of MPS and ensure that educators have a greater say in how we do our work,” the union said. “This too has been achieved and will have impacts that improve our district for years to come.”
Teachers in neighboring St. Paul reached a tentative agreement the night before the Minneapolis teachers walked out, getting a deal that had some similarities to what their Minneapolis counterparts were seeking. Union leaders cited that as evidence that Minneapolis administrators had room to compromise, too.
Ben Polk, a special education aide, said he was relieved at the settlement but wanted to see terms before he commented further. Polk said earlier in the strike that understaffing meant aides like him were having to attend to too many higher-need children at once, making it more difficult for both teachers and students.
Graff said schools will probably need to add extra school days in June to meet the minimum state requirements due to the lost time, but that the details had yet to decided.
___
Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed to this report.
