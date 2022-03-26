Charges: Olivia boy, 13, fatally stabbed as mother was being attacked by her boyfriend

OLIVIA, Minn. — A 13-year-old central Minnesota boy was fatally stabbed when his mother’s boyfriend allegedly attacked her with a knife but struck her son instead, authorities said in murder charges filed against the 38-year-old man.

The boy’s mother was also injured, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, in the Thursday morning attack in her Olivia apartment.

Isaac Hoff’s name was released by BOLD Public Schools in a voicemail to parents. The name of his mother was not publicly disclosed by authorities.

Houston Allen Morris, of Olivia, is facing felony charges of second-degree murder (with intent without premeditation), second-degree murder (without intent while committing a felony second-degree assault) and second-degree attempted murder (with intent not premeditated).

Morris had his first court appearance in Olivia on Friday. The hearing was held remotely with Morris attending from the Renville County Jail.

Prosecutors requested and were granted bail be set at $500,000 unconditional or $350,000 conditional. Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom said the state had concerns that Morris could be a flight risk because he is facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted in the case. There was also a public safety concern raised, since it is alleged that Morris violently assaulted the boy’s mother with multiple items, including a knife, and had allegedly threatened to kill both her and her son before.

“He has a 50% success rate,” Kingstrom said at the hearing.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for April 25.

According to court documents, at approximately 5:49 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement were called to an apartment in Olivia on a domestic in progress. Hoff called law enforcement and said he had been stabbed in the chest with a knife.

When law enforcement arrived, they made contact with Hoff, who was then transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The officers also made contact with Hoff’s mother, who was suffering from multiple injuries, including lacerations and bite marks, according to court documents.

In a statement to law enforcement, the mother said she had been in a romantic relationship with Morris for approximately a year, and he had been living in the apartment for two weeks. The couple began arguing Thursday morning in the bedroom when Morris started strangling her with his hand on her neck and then hit her on the head with a pipe, according to court documents. Morris also picked up a metal bed frame and hit the woman on the head.

According to the woman’s statement, she retrieved a knife from under her bed to use as protection, but then Morris allegedly took the knife from her and started advancing toward her. The two struggled over the knife, which caused injuries to the woman’s hand.

Hoff woke up as the struggle was occurring.

Hoff was standing behind his mother as she and Morris struggled. When Morris drove the knife toward the woman, it missed her and instead stabbed the chest of the teenager, according to court documents.

On March 1, the woman had filed for — and received — an order for protection against Morris, alleging he had verbally and physically assaulted her on multiple occasions and threatened to kill her and her children. She also told law enforcement that the knives had been used or threatened to be used in the past.

Court documents show Morris has a past criminal conviction for misdemeanor domestic assault.