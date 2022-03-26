News
Charges: Olivia boy, 13, fatally stabbed as mother was being attacked by her boyfriend
OLIVIA, Minn. — A 13-year-old central Minnesota boy was fatally stabbed when his mother’s boyfriend allegedly attacked her with a knife but struck her son instead, authorities said in murder charges filed against the 38-year-old man.
The boy’s mother was also injured, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, in the Thursday morning attack in her Olivia apartment.
Isaac Hoff’s name was released by BOLD Public Schools in a voicemail to parents. The name of his mother was not publicly disclosed by authorities.
Houston Allen Morris, of Olivia, is facing felony charges of second-degree murder (with intent without premeditation), second-degree murder (without intent while committing a felony second-degree assault) and second-degree attempted murder (with intent not premeditated).
Morris had his first court appearance in Olivia on Friday. The hearing was held remotely with Morris attending from the Renville County Jail.
Prosecutors requested and were granted bail be set at $500,000 unconditional or $350,000 conditional. Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom said the state had concerns that Morris could be a flight risk because he is facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted in the case. There was also a public safety concern raised, since it is alleged that Morris violently assaulted the boy’s mother with multiple items, including a knife, and had allegedly threatened to kill both her and her son before.
“He has a 50% success rate,” Kingstrom said at the hearing.
The next court hearing has been scheduled for April 25.
According to court documents, at approximately 5:49 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement were called to an apartment in Olivia on a domestic in progress. Hoff called law enforcement and said he had been stabbed in the chest with a knife.
When law enforcement arrived, they made contact with Hoff, who was then transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.
The officers also made contact with Hoff’s mother, who was suffering from multiple injuries, including lacerations and bite marks, according to court documents.
In a statement to law enforcement, the mother said she had been in a romantic relationship with Morris for approximately a year, and he had been living in the apartment for two weeks. The couple began arguing Thursday morning in the bedroom when Morris started strangling her with his hand on her neck and then hit her on the head with a pipe, according to court documents. Morris also picked up a metal bed frame and hit the woman on the head.
According to the woman’s statement, she retrieved a knife from under her bed to use as protection, but then Morris allegedly took the knife from her and started advancing toward her. The two struggled over the knife, which caused injuries to the woman’s hand.
Hoff woke up as the struggle was occurring.
Hoff was standing behind his mother as she and Morris struggled. When Morris drove the knife toward the woman, it missed her and instead stabbed the chest of the teenager, according to court documents.
On March 1, the woman had filed for — and received — an order for protection against Morris, alleging he had verbally and physically assaulted her on multiple occasions and threatened to kill her and her children. She also told law enforcement that the knives had been used or threatened to be used in the past.
Court documents show Morris has a past criminal conviction for misdemeanor domestic assault.
News
Winderman’s view: Now it’s salvage mode against Nets, plus Heat-Knicks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 111-103 loss to the New York Knicks:
— Even while still atop the East, based on how this one closed, it’s as if the Heat are in in salvage mode with eight games remaining in their regular season.
— So now it will require a victory Saturday night over visiting Nets to scavenge a week that opened with ugly losses to shorthanded 76ers and Warriors rosters, and then this final-period ugliness against the Knicks, when a 17-point fourth-quarter lead was squandered.
— Because a statement certainly is needed.
— The irony is that a Heat win could help solidify the Heat as the No. 1 seed in the East, and perhaps nudge the Nets closer to a No. 8 seed.
— And a first-round matchup.
— Still, a statement against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could infuse confidence back into the mix.
— Something Friday night against the Knicks did not.
— Yes, the Nets arrive rested.
— But this is about establishing a homecourt edge.
— One the Heat would hold in such a playoff series.
— Even if this one comes on the back end of a back-to-back set for the Heat.
— Because it is all teetering at the moment.
— Friday night, the Heat rolled out the regulars at the outset, with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry, on his 36th birthday, starting.
— That was after Tucker (knee), Butler (ankle) and Robinson (Achilles) had been listed as questionable going in.
— Tyler Herro sat for a second consecutive game due to knee pain (saving him for Saturday).
— Also out for the Heat were Gabe Vincent (toe) and Victor Oladipo (knee).
— Oladipo went through a pregame workout with assistant coach Caron Butler, creating optimism for a Saturday return.
— The Nets, idle Thursday and Friday, practiced earlier in the day on the Heat practice court.
— With Herro out, Max Strus was first off the Heat bench.
— Dewayne Dedmon followed.
— With Markieff Morris as backup center put aside.
— Caleb Martin was third off the bench.
— And then Morris, at power forward.
— The Knicks again were without Julius Randle.
— And even though Mitchell Robinson was available, he did not start.
— The Knicks opened with Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Jericho Sims.
— Butler’s fourth assist gave him 1,000 with the Heat.
— With that assist, he became the 14th player in franchise history to record 1,000, reaching the mark in the fourth fewest games in franchise history. Only Tim Hardaway (112 games), Sherman Douglas (126 games) and LeBron James (151 games) reached the mark in fewer games than Butler’s 161.
— Robinson’s third 3-point attempt moved him past Mario Chalmers for fourth on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s first blocked shot tied P.J. Brown for eighth on the Heat all-time list.
— Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke pregame of adding former Heat camp candidate Mychal Mulder on a two-way contract.
— “We always liked him, and we were excited to have him back in our program earlier this year,” he said of Mulder in January joining the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. “He’s improved and he played really well down there.”
— Spoelstra added, “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with him this offseason and continue to develop him. He’s shown some growth since he was with us in training camp in Sioux Falls that first year.”
— Spoelstra said he believed Mulder also benefited by playing with the Warriors and Magic in the wake of his time in Heat 2019 training camp.
— Spoelstra also spoke pregame of Adebayo’s offensive growth.
— “Everything is slowing down for him on the offensive end,” Spoelstra said. “We put a lot of responsibility on his plate. There are a lot of different things that he has to manage and read during the game. I think he is reading the defense much better and he understands the context of what is needed in that moment. That is a credit to his work, film study and adding new responsibility every few months.”
— Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau offered the typical pregame opposing praise.
— “They’re strong on both sides of the ball, so you can’t let your guard down,” he said of the Heat. “They have everything. Different guys can initiate their offense. They push the ball. They shoot the three. They move the ball and they’re great defensively.”
()
News
Exclusive: Eric Greitens addresses ex-wife’s abuse allegations
ST. LOUIS — U.S. Senate candidate and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens sat down with FOX 2’s Vic Faust for his first local television interview since his ex-wife made accusations of abuse against her and their kids.
“If there was a shred of truth to any of this then why over two years ago would my ex-wife, the mediator, and court all decide what’s in the best interest of kids is to spend the majority of their free time with me,” Greitens said.
He flat-out denied the accusations, saying it’s another political hit job. Greitens also called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former George W. Bush chief of staff Karl Rove for the alleged “hit job.”
Watch the full interview below:
News
Heat blow 17-point fourth-quarter lead to Knicks in another hideous loss
Games against the New York Knicks used to provide nothing but drama for the Miami Heat. Friday night, that drama was back at FTX Arena.
Which was exactly what the Heat did not need amid a week that opened with a pair of ugly losses and a three-way bench spat, and now moves on to Saturday night’s home showdown against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Up 17 early in the final period, the Heat collapsed to yet another hideous loss, this time 111-103 to a team headed to the lottery.
After falling on Monday night to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden and losing on Wednesday night to a Golden State Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Heat again took on the look of a team that has lost its way.
No, this was not the internal strife of Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem and Spoelstra creating quite the angry kerfuffle during a timeout in the loss to the Warriors.
But it again was an unnerving moment.
This time, Butler let his play do the talking, closing with 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. He was supported by 17 points and nine rebounds from center Bam Adebayo and 17 points and three 3-pointers from point guard Kyle Lowry.
But it was not enough for the team that continues to display befuddling late ineptitude despite its standing atop the Eastern Conference. The Heat were outscored 38-15 in the fourth quarter.
The Knicks were led by the 23 points of Immanuel Quickly and the 18 of RJ Barrett.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led by 14 in the second period, went into the intermission up 58-49, pushed their lead to 16 in the third quarter, and then went into fourth up 88-73.
But with Butler and Adebayo out at the start of the final period, the Knicks, after the Heat extended their lead to 17, rallied to a 97-94 lead with a 21-4 run.
From there, the Knicks went up eight, before a Max Strus 3-pointer with 1:28 left got the Heat within 103-98.
Later, a Butler 3-pointer with 29 seconds left got the Heat without 107-103, but by then it was too little, too late.
2. Solid start: Butler set the early tone, with 10 points and five assists in the opening period, up to 17 and six at the intermission.
Butler’s fourth assist gave him 1,000 with the Heat. He became the 14th player in franchise history to record 1,000, reaching the mark in the fourth fewest games in franchise history (161). Only Tim Hardaway (112 games), Sherman Douglas (126) and LeBron James (151) reached the mark faster.
3. Herro out: Tyler Herro missed his second consecutive game due to a sprained left knee, an absence than came on the heels of his 5 of 15 in Monday night’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
That had the rotation altered with Max Strus first off the bench, followed, in order, by Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris.
The Heat also were without backup guard Gabe Vincent for a third consecutive game due to a bruised toe.
4. Morris recast: After an uneven run at backup center, Morris was cast in more of a perimeter role, providing an immediate payoff by converting his first two 3-point attempts.
Morris played his initial minutes alongside Dedmon, with much of his work on offense coming on the perimeter.
Morris closed 4 of 5 from the field for 10 points.
5. The fallout: Bernie Lee, Butler’s agent, was among those at the arena, with his own answer to Wednesday’s bench dustup, offering, “No one ever queued for a flat rollercoaster. See you in June.”
And, yes, Haslem was back leaning into Heat timeout huddles. And no, no punches thrown, or invectives traded, all clipboards exiting intact, even on a night when emotions again were frayed.
()
Charges: Olivia boy, 13, fatally stabbed as mother was being attacked by her boyfriend
Winderman’s view: Now it’s salvage mode against Nets, plus Heat-Knicks thoughts
Exclusive: Eric Greitens addresses ex-wife’s abuse allegations
Heat blow 17-point fourth-quarter lead to Knicks in another hideous loss
Class 2A boys basketball semifinal: Minneapolis North 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 63
Timberwolves get needed win over Dallas
Official update on Jaden McDaniels’ injury expected next week, but early information has been positive
Jury awards $14M to George Floyd protesters in Denver
AP Explains: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms
Minnesota native detained by Russian forces in Ukraine released
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022