From a D-III school in Greenville, Ill., to the NFL: How new Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow launched his dream
Lamar Bell doesn’t claim remarkable foresight for recruiting Nicholas Morrow.
Morrow played offensive lineman for his first three seasons at Huntsville (Ala.) High School before switching to outside linebacker as a senior, but Bell saw enough film to know Morrow would be one of the better athletes on the then-Greenville College Panthers defense.
An NFL opportunity — much less a career entering its sixth season— wasn’t a topic of conversation.
Bell, then a defensive graduate assistant and now the associate head coach/defensive coordinator, talked with Morrow about becoming a biology major and potentially entering the medical field because Division III players almost always have to plan for life off the field after college.
Morrow didn’t have many other offers. Though he lived in Hunstville, his family was from St. Louis, about 45 miles southwest of the school now known as Greenville University. Morrow’s father is a pastor, and Greenville is a Christian school. Those three factors were enough for coaches to draw him in.
And that’s how the newest Chicago Bears linebacker ended up starting what he called a “humbling” football journey at a southern Illinois college of about 1,000 people.
“I was probably just as shocked as anyone else,” Bell said of Morrow’s rise to the NFL. “I knew he was talented, but I never played at that level and have no idea what they look for in regard to a talent standpoint at that level, so to see that unfold was pretty cool.
“But if there is anybody who could pull it off, he was gifted and smart enough to be able to handle anything they were going to throw at him. And then he’s definitely going to be disciplined enough to work in a way that he needs to work to succeed. That’s what he did.”
A talent gap
Greenville head coach Robbie Schomaker speaks in superlatives about Morrow.
The smartest player he has coached. The hardest worker. An introvert that is also a dynamic public speaker who gave a team speech that was “probably better than any talk I gave to the team.”
The signs were there Morrow’s freshman year as he bounced between the linebackers and safeties rooms, Bell said.
Morrow outran most everyone in football drills. He was quick to pick up on coaching points.
By the end of the year, when Greenville was crushed 67-0 in a National Christian College Athletic Association bowl game against Division II Azusa Pacific, Morrow looked like one of the few Panthers players that belonged, Schomaker said.
The work ethic helped his rise. He wanted to get faster, so he solicited the help of the track team’s sprints coach. Schomaker would catch him in the weight room or on the field doing footwork drills and drops on nights and weekends. And there would be weeks when he watched more film than some of the coaches, feeding a thirst for football knowledge.
“He didn’t talk, like the first year and a half, so it took a bit of time to know that,” Schomaker said. “We knew he was smart from the get-go, but he just seems to thrive on Xs and Os and scheme and watching film.”
After Morrow’s sophomore season, the NFL entered the conversation as Schomaker began to connect with scouts. Morrow’s measurables at a junior pro day at Division II McKendree were strong, and attention ramped up so that scouts from 20 NFL teams visited Greenville, a novelty that was both cool and distracting for teammates who weren’t used to such people in attendance.
Morrow ended his career as the first American Football Coaches Association second-team All-American in school history. He didn’t attend the NFL scouting combine, but he ran 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Northwestern’s pro day as he readied for his next step.
“There were times he would get bored here,” Schomaker said. “Just the talent gap was so big in some games that when I saw him play with the edge is when we played the best teams on our schedule. … Later in his career, some of the young guys on the team would kind of be intimidated by him, and he’d get really frustrated by that because he would want their best shot every time so he could get better.”
Soon, that wouldn’t be a problem.
‘A whole different language’
Bell and Morrow exchange text messages as often as once a week depending on the time of year, bouncing ideas off each other. Morrow’s interest in football has both Schomaker and Bell convinced he should go into coaching when his playing career ends.
“When he comes back in town and we’re in the office, I could have things scheduled on my calendar, but I might as well get rid of them,” Bell said. “Because we’ll talk football for four or five hours.”
Morrow credits his study for helping him transition to the NFL after the Oakland Raiders signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017 to play linebacker. (The Kansas City Chiefs — and now-Bears general manger Ryan Poles — also had interest in signing him to play safety, Morrow told the Bears’ Jeff Joniak last week.)
He didn’t understand a lot of the schemes — “a whole different language to me,” he said. And he was moving from safety to linebacker. So he arrived at the Raiders facility early each day and picked a couple of plays to study until he had them down.
“Just that work ethic you have to have,” Morrow said. “It’s not necessarily about talent once you’re in the league, it’s about staying in the league. You do that by knowing a lot of football and being able to play hard and fast.”
Morrow played in 62 games and made 29 starts with the Raiders his first four seasons. In 2020, he put up career numbers in 11 starts: 78 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three sacks, six quarterback hits, nine passes defended and an interception.
Entering 2021 training camp, when Morrow was set to play on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden told Las Vegas reporters that Morrow was on the rise and had a chance to be a team captain.
“He’s got a chance to be a difference maker for us in the middle of our defense,” Gruden said. “Time will tell. We’ve got a long way to go, but I really like him.”
But instead Morrow spent the season rehabbing after suffering a high ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery in the preseason. Once he could walk again, he returned to the team facility from his home and sat in every meeting taking notes and watching film.
Morrow said he would have played in the Raiders’ second playoff game had they beaten the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, he exited into free agency, where he signed a one-year deal for $2.5 million guaranteed with Poles and new coach Matt Eberflus.
“(Eberflus’) resume speaks for itself,” Morrow said. “It’s in the tape, right? You see what he did in Indy, with the turnovers they had, the defense that they had together, and the staff they put together here. … In the offseason, I’ll go back and watch defenses and stuff like that, so I was familiar with some of his schemes.”
A trip
Schomaker estimated the Greenville football team can draw up to 2,000 fans at homecoming, but he acknowledged those numbers can dwindle to the hundreds in rain or snow.
Morrow undersold the typical turnout, which often includes fans pulling up lawn chairs near the sidelines instead of sitting in the small stands.
“Maybe 100, including the band,” Morrow said last week at Halas Hall during his introductory news conference.
So obviously the step up to playing at Soldier Field would be a trip.
Poles and Eberflus will speak more with reporters about their plans and what position they envision for Morrow at the NFL’s annual meetings next week.
After releasing Danny Trevathan, the Bears had only Roquan Smith returning as a starter at linebacker, and Morrow said he expects to at least compete for a starting spot. Poles said in a statement that Morrow “attacks the game with an edge and a mindset to be great.”
Morrow is ready to prove that is true.
“Every time I get on the field, I want to get better ,” Morrow said. “As long as I’m getting better, I’m excited about that. I’m not looking at stats or all that stuff. When I watch the tape, I want to make sure that I’m on my Qs and not making the same mistakes over and over again. That’s what drives me.”
Schomaker and Bell, who attended Morrow’s wedding a couple of weeks ago, expect they’ll get to see him play more now that he’s in Chicago.
Schomaker grew up in Cincinnati but played and coached at Trinity International University in Bannockburn, just miles from Halas Hall, and he had several former teammates reach out about the news of Morrow’s signing. Morrow said he also received texts from former Greenville teammates who were Bears fans, including one with a link to “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.”
“He was like, ‘You’ve got to learn this,’” Morrow said.
Morrow can add it to his study schedule.
Sainted & Tainted: Herman at Wildwood is always like that
Sainted
To Herman at Wildwood postal office. He is the most recent addition to a whole line of great customer service professionals there.
I came to him last week with some salvaged information about a tracking slip I’d misplaced for a very expensive E-Bay item I’d returned.
I got to the PO during an advancing avalanche of customers, so I just asked him to search for it when he got a chance, handing him the payment information I had. He did that, and called the next day to leave me a “great news” message. I got the tracking slip and every pertinent piece of related information, including a page with every step in the delivery process, printed out.
He is always like that. Pleasant, willing to explain, and he never gets edgy or impatient. I am getting $150 back in my account, thanks to Herman’s expertise and help.
Frances Greis, Mahtomedi
Sainted
I have an act of kindness to share. My dear friend Judy (shhhhhh….she is in her 80s) was on the corner of Marie and Robert Street at the Holiday Station a few weeks ago. it was a very cold windy day and she couldn’t get her credit card to work at the gas pump.
Some young man stopped by her car door asked if she needed any help.
She said, “I can’t seem to get my credit card to work to get my gas.”
This nice young man went into the Holiday Station, got the pump working, went back to Judy and told her, “You’re all set I just put the gas in your car.”
She said, “Well, wait a minute, I haven’t paid for it yet.”
This generous man not only pumped the gas for her so she could keep warm in her car, he also PAID for her gas with HIS credit card!
Mr. Hanahan, wherever you are … thank you for your extra special act of kindness. God bless you.
Kathy Igo, Mendota Heights
Tainted
Tainted coverage of the NCAA basketball tournaments by the Pioneer Press. The men’s bracket you publish is color coded making the groupings easy to follow. The women’s bracket is presented in black and white. So much for equality at the most basic level. Do better Pioneer Press.
Emily Christensen, Woodbury
Tainted
Three times last week and this week again my favorite program was pre-empted because of some sporting event. The news programs talk about sports half the time, too, and then the sports news comes on and says the same thing.
Not all of us really care about watching sports. There should be sports channels on TV for those people but please let us watch the usual regularly scheduled programs that we enjoy.
Janet Llerandi, St. Paul
A cathartic hike in the woods marks the first day of spring
ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — Sunday, March 20, was a day when all the promise of spring was alive and abundant in many forms.
It was a glorious day to be outside. Days like that have been few and far between in recent months.
Sure, the calendar marked the day as the first day of spring, but Sunday actually felt like spring – even if it didn’t exactly look like spring where I was:
Sunny skies, temperatures in the high 40s and — for a change — little to no wind.
Snow had all but disappeared in the Red River Valley and pretty much all of North Dakota — almost overnight, it seemed — last weekend, but one didn’t have to venture very far east into Minnesota to find deep snow.
The contrast was striking.
So it was that I decided to take a hike Sunday morning through a portion of Roseau River Wildlife Management Area in northwest Minnesota near the Canadian border to see what I could see. Being inside wasn’t an option on such a day, so after a few cups of coffee in the bunkhouse at the family getaway, out the door I went.
This is my stomping grounds and one of my favorite places to experience and enjoy the outdoors.
Because of the deep snow and generally extreme winter conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently plowed many of the roads and trails that wind through the WMA to provide a travel corridor for deer that otherwise would be walking through belly-deep snow.
While generally closed to motorized vehicles, the trails of the WMA — most of them, at least — are open to snowmobiles in the winter, but the trails that were cleared at Roseau River were bare right to the ground last weekend.
Not so good for one last snowmobile ride, of course, but perfect for my first hike of the year through the WMA.
I hadn’t walked far down the first plowed trail when I saw a whitetail sunning itself on a snow-covered mound a few yards into the brush. We stared at each other for a minute or two before the deer bounded up and over a snowbank and down the plowed trail.
Despite the winter it has endured, the whitetail appeared to be in good condition but it obviously preferred staying on the plowed trail through the woods. Based on the number of deer I saw during my Sunday morning hike, plowing the trails probably saved a fair number of deer from winter mortality.
The plowed trails were trampled with deer tracks in many places, and the numerous deer I encountered would simply run ahead as I approached, rather than jump over the snow banks into the deep snow on either side of the trail.
Starvation and wolves probably took their share of deer this winter — at least in this part of northwest Minnesota — but the deer I encountered Sunday should be past the worst of it. I wondered, though, how deer will fare in areas that weren’t plowed.
Sunny skies and balmy temperatures weren’t the only signs of spring I encountered Sunday morning. Ice and snow still ruled the landscape, but Canada geese had returned, and their raucous calls were a welcome sound to these winter-weary ears.
The woods were filled with crows and ravens, as well; no doubt, I thought, feeding on the carcasses of winter wildlife casualties off the trail and back in the woods, where the snow was deeper than I cared to venture.
I also heard the sweet call of white-throated sparrows and, near the end of my hike, the distant thump-thump-thump of a drumming ruffed grouse gearing up for spring.
Before long, the woods will be even more alive with the sounds of the season.
Unlike last winter, when mild temperatures and little snow or ice allowed for regular walks in the Grand Forks Greenway along the Red River, my exercise regimen this winter has mostly been limited to a treadmill, a routine I find brutally boring and easy to skip, even with the television I have mounted on the wall.
In that context, Sunday’s hike through a wildlife management area I had to myself while surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature was nothing short of cathartic. I covered nearly 4 miles and took more than 9,300 steps during the 90-minute hike, according to the app on my phone, but working up a sweat had rarely felt better.
Spring, in all of its many forms, had finally arrived.
ASK IRA: Is the Heat’s make-or-break Oladipo moment at hand?
Q: Is it worth disturbing the chemistry of the team, that has won many games without Victory Oladipo to get Oladipo in the lineup? I see fewer minutes for Max Strus and Gabe Vincent because of this, and they were instrumental in the wins this season. —Yamil, Orlando.
A: As has been a theme with several responses in this space this week, the NBA, arguably more than any other sport, save, perhaps, for a quarterback in football, is a league about stars and elite players. Those are the ones who drive the championship dreams. So for as much as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have delivered, if the Heat believe they can get Victor Oladipo close to All-Star form, then they have an obligation to work toward that end. And the value with players such as Strus and Vincent is they already have shown an ability to perform when needed, regardless if the gap between playing time has been minutes, games or even weeks. At some point, the Heat may have to abandon hope with Victor. But Saturday’s game against the Nets, after being rested Friday, might stand as the ultimate litmus test. If not then, against that level of playoff competition, then, yes, it might be time to recalibrate. So, to that end, we very much might have reached a crossroads. For Victor, it could be argued that the playoffs begin Saturday. Victor Oladipo, meet Kyrie Irving. And if ever the Heat needed a boost, that moment is at hand.
Q: Why do Heat continue to sign guards/wings to 10-day and two-way contracts when they need to be looking at bigs for the future. The league is getting more athletic and younger, and other than Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven, the Heat bigs are all older than 32 years old. — Michael, Boca Raton.
A: I, too, wondered, even when the two two-way contacts were held by Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart, let alone now with Smart and Mychal Mulder, about devoting both two-way slots to guards, particularly when there already is the backcourt youth in place, offering depth with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, and especially considering there still appears to be an eye on Marcus Garrett, who handled his rehab at the Heat’s facilities. But perhaps the thought is load up on enough at one position and you’ll find another breakthrough player out of the bunch. Of course, the Heat’s wing rotation is not exactly young, either, when counting Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler.
Q: Is there a chance the Heat have been tanking a bit to “pick rivals” in the first round? — Rik.
A: It would be one thing if the potential opponents at the bottom of the playoff race were locked in, but that’s not how it works with the play-in tournament. Finish first or second and you still wind up taking whoever results from the play-in games. And even at No. 3, the race for No. 6 is far from clear (as is No. 5 for that matter). So while you can maneuver, it might not be clear what you’re steering toward.
