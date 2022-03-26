News
Heat blow 17-point fourth-quarter lead to Knicks in another hideous loss
Games against the New York Knicks used to provide nothing but drama for the Miami Heat. Friday night, that drama was back at FTX Arena.
Which was exactly what the Heat did not need amid a week that opened with a pair of ugly losses and a three-way bench spat, and now moves on to Saturday night’s home showdown against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
Up 17 early in the final period, the Heat collapsed to yet another hideous loss, this time 111-103 to a team headed to the lottery.
After falling on Monday night to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden and losing on Wednesday night to a Golden State Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Heat again took on the look of a team that has lost its way.
No, this was not the internal strife of Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem and Spoelstra creating quite the angry kerfuffle during a timeout in the loss to the Warriors.
But it again was an unnerving moment.
This time, Butler let his play do the talking, closing with 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. He was supported by 17 points and nine rebounds from center Bam Adebayo and 17 points and three 3-pointers from point guard Kyle Lowry.
But it was not enough for the team that continues to display befuddling late ineptitude despite its standing atop the Eastern Conference. The Heat were outscored 38-15 in the fourth quarter.
The Knicks were led by the 23 points of Immanuel Quickly and the 18 of RJ Barrett.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led by 14 in the second period, went into the intermission up 58-49, pushed their lead to 16 in the third quarter, and then went into fourth up 88-73.
But with Butler and Adebayo out at the start of the final period, the Knicks, after the Heat extended their lead to 17, rallied to a 97-94 lead with a 21-4 run.
From there, the Knicks went up eight, before a Max Strus 3-pointer with 1:28 left got the Heat within 103-98.
Later, a Butler 3-pointer with 29 seconds left got the Heat without 107-103, but by then it was too little, too late.
2. Solid start: Butler set the early tone, with 10 points and five assists in the opening period, up to 17 and six at the intermission.
Butler’s fourth assist gave him 1,000 with the Heat. He became the 14th player in franchise history to record 1,000, reaching the mark in the fourth fewest games in franchise history (161). Only Tim Hardaway (112 games), Sherman Douglas (126) and LeBron James (151) reached the mark faster.
3. Herro out: Tyler Herro missed his second consecutive game due to a sprained left knee, an absence than came on the heels of his 5 of 15 in Monday night’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
That had the rotation altered with Max Strus first off the bench, followed, in order, by Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris.
The Heat also were without backup guard Gabe Vincent for a third consecutive game due to a bruised toe.
4. Morris recast: After an uneven run at backup center, Morris was cast in more of a perimeter role, providing an immediate payoff by converting his first two 3-point attempts.
Morris played his initial minutes alongside Dedmon, with much of his work on offense coming on the perimeter.
Morris closed 4 of 5 from the field for 10 points.
5. The fallout: Bernie Lee, Butler’s agent, was among those at the arena, with his own answer to Wednesday’s bench dustup, offering, “No one ever queued for a flat rollercoaster. See you in June.”
And, yes, Haslem was back leaning into Heat timeout huddles. And no, no punches thrown, or invectives traded, all clipboards exiting intact, even on a night when emotions again were frayed.
Class 2A boys basketball semifinal: Minneapolis North 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 63
A nearly perfect night from the free-throw line put Minneapolis North in prime position to play for a state title.
But a few late misses from the charity stripe nearly cost the Polars.
Demeiko Anderson scored 19 points, Jacob Butler added 14 points and 18 rebounds and Minneapolis North held off Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 71-63 in a Class 2A boys basketball semifinal Friday at Williams Arena.
Rio Sanders had 11 points and Willie Wilson 10 for the top-seeded Polars (27-6), seeking the school’s eighth championship and first since winning Class A in 2016 and 2017. They’ll play Annandale or Caledonia.
Coach Larry McKenzie said the “Core Four” of Anderson, Sanders, Butler and Wilson is missing one thing from their tremendous high school careers. The Polars lost in last year’s semifinals and COVID-19 canceled the 2020 tournament.
“Now we get a chance,” he said.
Minneapolis North made its first 13 free throws but was 5 of 8 in the final 1:21.
A 3-pointer by Sam Kleinwolterink got the Tigers within 65-60 before Butler and Wilson each made their two free-throw attempts in the final 43 seconds to ice the victory.
“We put a lot into free throws. We start practice off with free throws, middle of practice free throws, end practice with free throws,” Anderson said. “We just try to get as much free throws up as we can.”
Minneapolis North needed a team effort because Jordan Loge was doing it all for the fifth-seeded Tigers (28-3).
The Augustana recruit and top-ranked student among the school’s 92 seniors tied a season-high with 37 points and added 14 rebounds and eight blocks. No other Tiger topped seven points or six rebounds.
“Obviously it didn’t go our way, but we played hard up until the end,” Loge said. “It was a great experience but not the result we wanted.”
An 11-0 run got the Tigers within 49-48 before the Polars scored the next six points.
“We’re a senior-led team and we’ve been in moments like that before. It just shows how much we’ve grown that we didn’t break down when they were going on that run,” Anderson said.
But the 6-foot-8 Loge wasn’t done.
He had six of the game’s next eight points to get Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta within 57-55 with six minutes left.
The Tigers’ next basket was Kleinwolterink’s trey with 47.6 seconds left.
“We were right there where it could have gone either way,” said coach Mark Torgerson. “We battled back from a double-digit lead, closed it a little bit at halftime. The fact we got back into the second half is a credit to these kids.”
Sanders had seven points in a 17-0 Polars’ run for a 21-8 lead 7 minutes in. Five North players scored in the stretch.
The Polars led 43-37 at intermission.
Timberwolves get needed win over Dallas
Regular season games rarely fall into the “must win” category, but that was certainly the case Friday night for the Timberwolves.
Still one loss back of Denver for the No. 6 seed with games dwindling and staring a a road game against Boston — the hottest team in the NBA — in the face Sunday, the Timberwolves simply had to win Friday’s home game against Dallas.
And they got it done.
Minnesota looked like a team on a mission in its workmanlike 116-95 blitzing of the ice-cold Mavericks.
“We knew it was a must win,” Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin said on the floor after the game.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points on just 10 shots to go with nine rebounds to pace a team that dominated via balance. Seven Timberwolves players scored in double figures, with Taurean Prince scoring 16 and Jordan McLaughlin adding 14 from the bench.
The Wolves (43-32) led by 11 at the break, and unlike Wednesday — when the Suns roared back from a 13-point halftime deficit to blow by the Wolves in the second half — Minnesota only built on its advantage as the game progressed to end its two-game losing streak. McLaughlin played a key role in putting the game on ice in the second half, as he dissected the Mavericks’ defense with ease.
Minnesota shot 51 percent from the field, a stark contrast from its counterpart. Luka Doncic was still his dominant self, tallying 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while burying five triples.
But his teammates gave up nothing in terms of assistance. Dallas (45-29) was held under 39 percent shooting from the field.
Doncic generated open looks from deep for his teammates, who clanked one attempt after another. Doncic’s teammates went a combined 3 for 29 from deep until the end-of-bench reserves entered the contest late. The same corner triples that the likes of Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith were raining down in Dallas’ win Monday over Minnesota were putting dents in the Target Center iron on Friday.
It was another example of how simple the NBA can be sometimes — the team that makes shots at a higher clip will win.
Official update on Jaden McDaniels’ injury expected next week, but early information has been positive
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn’t have a true update for forward Jaden McDaniels this week — that should come early next week, when the wing hits the two-week mark when his high-ankle sprain was scheduled to be re-evaluated.
But Finch did have encouraging news when asked about McDaniels on Thursday. The coach said the 20-year-old was doing “good, from what I understand.”
“I haven’t gotten any official update, but I know early on in the process he was feeling really good, little bit better than they expected him to be,” Finch said. “So hopefully that means he’s ahead of schedule, but I don’t know.”
Minnesota continues to take losses to its reserve unit, as both Naz Reid and Malik Beasley left Friday’s game in the first half with apparent lower-body injuries.
LESSONS LEARNED
Reid was asked what he’s picked up in recent games as Minnesota has played top-tier competition. What stood out to him was something specifically from watching the Suns in Minnesota’s home loss Wednesday.
“Camaraderie between the other teams,” Reid said. “The Suns, they were down but they didn’t get discouraged. I feel like that’s something that we need to take on. It’s something that will take us to the next level.”
Minnesota has demonstrated that to an effect this season. It’s why the reserve center thinks Minnesota has bounced back from losses so well this season.
“Staying together as one. You don’t get discouraged or upset that you lose a game. It’s all a part of basketball,” Reid said. “You might’ve went down the stretch and they might’ve executed something we didn’t execute. It all just happens. As long as you make sure that next game isn’t like the last game, I feel like you’re fine.”
TOWNS TEAMS FOR NEW COURT
Karl-Anthony Towns was at Sojourner Truth Academy in North Minneapolis on Thursday for the unveiling of a refurbished basketball court at the charter school.
The Mobil 1 brand teamed up with NBA 2K Foundations and Towns for the project.
