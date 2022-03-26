News
Ira Winderman: Playoffs also a personnel referendum for Heat
When Erik Spoelstra addresses the Miami Heat’s possibilities, he often talks about his menu.
In a salary-cap world, the problem is that not everyone gets to eat.
Which is why the impending postseason might be the most significant one in years in terms of the next course to be served by the team’s front office.
No, it’s not quite on the same plane as the 2014 offseason, when despite denials to the contrary, a victory in that year’s NBA Finals almost assuredly would have had LeBron James returning to the team, drastically altering what instead transpired over the past eight seasons.
But the 2022 postseason is as much precursor to the Heat’s next iteration as it is a takeoff to anticipated playoff success.
To factors in particular will weigh heavy:
— The productivity by Tyler Herro under the brightest lights, likely at a time when he already will have been crowned as winner of the 2022 NBA Sixth Man Award.
— And what next for Victor Oladipo, with the Heat retaining his Bird Rights for what could be a return to the salary stratosphere this offseason, if he can stay on the court on a consistent basis?
It well could prove to be a case of either/or, with Oladipo not only returning to the free-agent market, but with Herro eligible before the start of next season for a rookie-scale extension similar to the five-year, $163 million extension granted to Bam Adebayo before the 2020-21 season.
Based on a salaries of Jimmy Butler ($37.million next season), Adebayo ($30.4 million) and Kyle Lowry ($28.3 million), there likely will have to be a limit on the largesse. Yes, a Herro extension would not kick in until 2023-24, but the cash outlay would create the most top heavy of payrolls.
Herro’s bite at the apple also comes with the Heat conveniently positioned to create a package able to fetch trade targets at the top end of the salary scale.
To their credit, the Heat, and General Manager Andy Elisburg, have been particularly savvy over the years in creating salary slots that initially raise question but ultimately create payoffs.
For example, when Meyers Leonard was put back on the Heat books for the 2020-21 season, his $9.4 million salary raised eyebrows. Instead, it was utilized in a trade for Trevor Ariza.
And when Goran Dragic was given a two-year contract that paid $19.4 million this season, the long view provided the Heat with the needed salary match for the August sign-and-trade acquisition of Lowry.
Which brings us to the five-year, $90 million contract signed in August by Duncan Robinson, which led to ample side glances.
But what that agreement did was provide the Heat with a tradeable $16.9 million salary for the 2022 offseason. A payout that when paired with the $5.7 million Herro is due for 2022-23 provides the Heat with not only $22.6 million in combined salary, but the spending power for a player earning in the $28 million range.
Yes, Herro is trending toward a career as the next big perimeter thing for the Heat, arguably with Adebayo as part of the franchise’s bridge to the future.
But, all the while, the clock is ticking on Lowry, who turned 36 in March, and Butler, who turns 33 in September. And yes, Pat Riley did turn 77 this past week.
With breakout moments with Oladipo during the postseason, if that is possible, the Heat could at least have a stand-in for Herro. And with Max Strus under contract at the NBA minimum next season, there is a Robinson fill-in waiting in the wings.
Of course, if Herro replicates his 2020 postseason, then much would become moot, particularly if it comes in a deep playoff run.
Otherwise, there is the math of Herro + Robinson + one more small salary piece (Omer Yurtseven?) = Bradley Beal ($33.7 million if acquired before the end of this cap year). Or perhaps some similar packaging should Donovan Mitchell actually shake free.
So, yes, the 2022 NBA playoffs stand not only to define the 2022 Miami Heat, but also stand to open a window to what comes next.
The flexibility is there, as are trade chips cultivated to potentially match the splashes with Butler in the 2020 offseason and Lowry last summer.
IN THE LANE
OUTSIDE VIEWS: Having coached Udonis Haslem at the University of Florida, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan offered his perspective on Wednesday night’s timeout dustup between Haslem and Butler. “He has no problem confronting anything that he feels may be getting in the way of winning or the team doing the very best it can,” Donovan said of Haslem “For the public, when they see guys going at it like that it’s, ‘OK, they don’t like each other.’ That’s the furthest thing from the truth. That’s just how it is when you have highly competitive guys.” Arriving to FTX Arena one game after the dustup, veteran Knicks forward Taj Gibson said, “That’s normal when it comes to championship-style basketball. You’re going to have little outbreaks. Not everybody’s going to have a cool head all season. That’s just a test of camaraderie.’ Or, as former Heat guard Dragic said, “That’s normal. I was here for seven years. This is how we operated here.”
A LOOK BACK: For all the Heat scouting staff has accomplished, and there has been plenty, from the draft picks in recent years of Adebayo and Herro, to the mining of undrafted talent such as Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Strus, the 2020 draft stands somewhat as an outlier. Even with Heat No. 20 pick Precious Achiuwa beginning to come into his own with the Raptors, the Heat’s draft slot still comes off as one that got away. Consider that at No. 21, the Philadelphia 76ers walked away with Tyrese Maxey, who schooled the Heat with his 28 points in Monday’s victory. And then consider that at No. 30, the Memphis Grizzlies landed Desmond Bane, who this past week put up a combined 77 points in three victories that helped clinch a playoff berth. Considering Achiuwa was a lynchpin to the acquisition of Lowry, the selection seemingly met the Heat’s needs. But it also was an example of how talent can be found later in the first round, with the Heat projected to select toward the end of the 2022 opening round.
CASE FOR BAM: ESPN provided some compelling numbers when it comes to Adebayo’s case of consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. Per the website’s breakdown on contenders for the award, “According to Second Spectrum, he has switched 11.9 times per game when defending on-ball screens, by far the most in the NBA this season and on pace to be the most in a season since player tracking began in 2013-14. … When his perimeter assignments try to shoot over him, they fail most of the time. He’s defending 4.6 3s a game, and his matchups are shooting just 29.2% from 3, the second-lowest mark among centers. His matchups are shooting 6.5% worse than their overall average from 3 when being defended by Adebayo, which is the highest differential among all centers.”
THE HEAT EXAMPLE: In noting his team’s unexpected success, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love recently cited the Heat’s example. “I look at a team like a Phoenix, that’s incredibly well respected, they all play for each other, really share the ball, share the wealth,” Love said, “and genuinely want that next guy to do extremely well and when it happens, celebrate them. We’ve been able to do that here. I think Miami does the same thing. There’s teams in this league that really have each other’s back through thick and thin, through ups and downs, through wins and losses they really stick together.”
NUMBER
15. Heat division titles since capturing their first in 1997. Over that span, the next closest teams are the San Antonio Spurs with 13 division titles, the Lakers with 10 and the Oklahoma City Thunder/ Seattle SuperSonics with eight.
A 2002 St. Louis area sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Cassandra “Casey” Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, described as a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson’s family of all she ever could be.
Family and neighbors described Casey, a kindergartner at Valley Park Elementary School, as a happy girl with a bright smile, who loved riding her bicycle and singing.
She and her family were staying at a friend’s house on Thursday, July 25, 2002, located across the street from their own home. The following morning, Casey’s father, Ernie Williamson, woke before 7 a.m. to see his daughter standing in the living room with 24-year-old Johnny Johnson, who also spent the night at the residence. When Ernie came back from the restroom, both Casey and Johnny were gone.
Ernie and Angie Williamson, Casey’s parents, contacted police to report their daughter missing.
St. Louis County police, members of the FBI, and scores of volunteers—nearly 100 people in all—spent the next several hours combing the nearby woods along the Meramec River in a desperate search. People who lived in the area reported seeing Johnson carrying the 6-year-old in his arms; she still had on her nightgown.
Sometime after Casey had been reported missing, two county police officers located Johnny Johnson walking down the street near the home where everyone had been staying. According to then-St. Louis County Police Chief Ron Battelle, Johnson was soaking wet. Police took Johnson into custody as the search continued.
Around 3 p.m., authorities ended the search and asked the volunteers to leave the woods. One of the volunteers had been searching the site of the old St. Louis Plate Glass Company when they found Casey’s body in a pit, less than a mile away from her home. She’d been buried beneath large rocks and debris. For the Williamsons, worry and heartache gave way to devastation and grief.
Around the same time, Johnson, who spent the last several hours denying to have had any contact with Casey, suddenly told police where to find her. He claimed Casey had died in an accident and that he buried her. Investigators determined Casey had died as a result of blunt force trauma, likely from being struck by rocks, and did not believe Johnson’s story.
Johnson told a police detective that he had exposed himself and only killed Casey after they both started “freaking out.” But later that evening, Johnson’s story again changed. Police said he admitted to kidnapping Casey with the intention of raping and killing her. They determined he went to the Meramec River to clean himself off after the crime. Johnson was then charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping, and attempted forcible rape.
In the aftermath of Casey’s funeral at Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church, the community embraced the Williamsons to offer comfort and support. Strangers attended the funeral and contributed to memorials outside the Williamson home out of respect and compassion. The family found some respite from their sorrow reading condolence letters.
When the time came for trial years later, Johnson’s public defense attorneys claimed he had a diminished mental capacity and suffered schizophrenia, which drove him to kill the girl.
The story did not sway jurors, who convicted Johnson on all counts. On March 7, 2005, a judge sentenced Johnson to the death penalty for the murder conviction and consecutive life sentences for the other crimes.
Johnny Johnson remains on death at Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri, following a 2012 attempt to overturn that sentence.
The site of the old glass factory was cleared to make way for the Meramec Valley River Basin Levee. The levee was completed in 2006.
The Williamson family established a scholarship fund for kids in Valley Park as a way to honor Casey’s memory. The family also organized the annual Valley Park Safety Fair as a way to honor Casey’s life and empower parents and children with knowledge to protect themselves.
“Casey was such a beautiful and joyful child that she deserves to be remembered for good things and not just the horrible thing that happened to her,” Della Steele, Casey’s great aunt, said in 2017.
Explainer: Can the 14th Amendment disqualify Jan. 6 supporters from reelection?
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 1868 amendment to the U.S. Constitution best known for protecting the due process rights of previously enslaved Americans has resurfaced in certain congressional races this year.
Some attorneys and voters believe a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with insurrection can disqualify a handful of U.S. House members from seeking reelection for events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
First-term Republican firebrands Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are among those targeted. Both are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump who have pushed his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
It’s a largely untested argument working its way through election agencies in at least three states, with little success so far. But court cases and appeals could address the extent to which state officials can scrutinize the minimum qualifications for candidates for federal office.
WHAT DOES THE 14TH AMENDMENT SAY?
There are five sections to the amendment. The best-known declares that no state can “deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Section 3 of the amendment also declares that no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” This section was designed to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War from returning to Congress. The amendment, however, allows Congress to pass laws that can remove such restrictions.
HOW COULD IT APPLY TO LAWMAKERS TODAY?
Voters from congressional districts where Cawthorn and Greene are seeking reelection this fall allege in legal filings that evidence shows they helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that attempted to thwart the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The voters want state officials to investigate Greene and Cawthorn and disqualify them from appearing on ballots this year, based on the amendment’s language.
Greene, according to a challenge filed Thursday with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, either helped plan the riot or helped plan the demonstration held beforehand, knowing that it was “substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection.”
In a video posted on social media, Greene said: “You can’t allow it to just transfer power ‘peacefully’ like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election.”
Somewhat similar allegations have been lodged with the North Carolina Board of Elections by voters challenging Cawthorn. Cawthorn spoke at the “Save America Rally” before the riot, days after he was sworn in to office, saying the “crowd has some fight in it.”
A longshot Democrat candidate seeking to unseat Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks filed similar allegations against Banks with the state elections commission.
HOW HAVE THE REPRESENTATIVES RESPONDED?
Greene and Cawthorn have said they did nothing unlawful such as encouraging political violence or participating in an insurrection.
Cawthorn, who was the first representative subjected to the challenge in January, said activists are going after “America First patriots” who backed Trump. Greene said she was targeted because she is “effective and will not bow to the DC machine.”
Cawthorn proceeded to sue the State Board of Elections in federal court, saying that North Carolina’s candidate challenge process violated his constitutional rights and should be overturned. His lawyers also said Section 3 didn’t apply to Cawthorn because of congressional action in 1872.
Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, is helping represent the voters in both challenges. The group has said more challenges could be filed against other members of Congress who are seeking reelection.
WHAT’S HAPPENED TO THE CHALLENGES?
Indiana’s state elections commission voted unanimously last month to reject the challenge against Banks. The commission’s chairman, a Republican, called the Capitol riot a “regrettable mark in history” but said there was no evidence that Banks was guilty of taking part in an insurrection.
As for Cawthorn, U.S. District Judge Richard Myers ruled earlier this month that the State Board of Elections could not hear the voters’ challenges on Section 3 claims.
Myers wrote that the 1872 law that removed office-holding disqualifications “from all persons whomsoever” — save for those who served in two specific legislative sessions among others — “demonstrates that the disability set forth in Section 3 can apply to no current member of Congress.”
The North Carolina Board of Elections hasn’t appealed so far. Myers previously rebuffed efforts by voters who filed challenges to participate in the litigation, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told him last week to reconsider their entry. Myers’ ruling could come as soon as next week.
COULD VOTERS ULTIMATELY HAVE THEIR SAY?
Free Speech for People argues that the 1872 law applied only to former members of the Confederacy: “The right of voters to bring this challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility must be preserved,” group legal director Ron Fein said this month.
Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional expert at the University of North Carolina law school, said he believes the 1872 law could be construed more broadly than how Myers ruled. But he also said the chances that candidate challenges will go forward under insurrection claims are “probably not good.”
“It’s really a novel theory and there’s no consensus on what the actual procedure should be, and that does pose a problem,” Gerhardt said.
He said it’s unclear, for example, whether a declaration that someone participated in an insurrection should come from a judge hearing evidence, state officials or Congress.
If the challenges are unsuccessful or delayed, voters still will get to decide whether the subjects of the challenges should return to Congress. Greene and Cawthorn have GOP primaries in May.
Cawthorn may have the more difficult road, with seven GOP opponents. He also has taken criticism for a video in which he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” even as his country resists a Russian invasion.
Fit Body Boot Camp hosts fundraiser benefitting St. Patrick Center
BALLWIN, Mo. – In an effort to help the unhoused in St. Louis City, and St. Louis county, Fit Body Boot Camp in Ballwin is hosting a fundraiser Saturday morning to help the St. Patrick Center.
Every month, Fit Body Body Boot camp tries to help a different charity – whether it’s a local charity or somebody who’s desperately in need of support.
Back in January they helped raise money for the Red Cross.
They offered half-hour a fitness classes, and that’s what they’re doing Saturday as well to benefit the St. Patrick Center. The non-profit organization was established in 1983 to combat homelessness in the St. Louis area. It provides opportunities for self-sufficiency and dignity to the unhoused or those at risk of homelessness.
Fit Body Boot Camp is offering “pay what you can” classes taking place all morning long until 9:15 a.m. They’re asking you to bring food pantry items or cash donations. According to the center, your donations help provide food items, like canned meats, pasta, cereal, fruit cups and apple sauce. To reserve your spot in class, text “St. Patrick Center” to (636) 251-3772.
The St. Patrick Center provides services and help to 3,700 individuals and families annually in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
