News
Live updates: US official: Russians rethink advance on Kyiv
By The Associated Press
A senior U.S. defense official says Russia’s military advance on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv appears to have halted as it turns its focus to fighting elsewhere in the country.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an internal U.S. military assessment of the war, said Friday that Russia appears to be concentrating more on fighting for control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region rather than its ground offensive aimed at capturing Kyiv, at least for now.
The Kremlin seemed to confirm the shift Friday. Col.-Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, said that the main objective of the first stage of the operation — reducing Ukraine’s fighting capacity — has “generally been accomplished,” allowing Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of Donbas.”
The Donbas is the largely Russian-speaking eastern industrial heartland of Ukraine where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.
___ AP Military writer Robert Burns
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
— U.S. President Joe Biden visits American troops in Poland, a complex ally at Ukraine’s doorstep
— Russian President Vladimir Putin faces stark choices in Ukraine invasion as armed forces stall
— Ukraine says 300 dead in airstrike on theater in Mariupol; hunger stalking besieged areas
— Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support the war on Ukraine
— EU, US announce partnership to undercut Russian energy
Go to for more coverage
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
WARSAW, Poland – Polish President Andrzej Duda says he regrets not being able to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden on his arrival to Poland because his plane malfunctioned and had to make an emergency landing.
Duda was flying to Rzeszow airport, in southeastern Poland, on Friday to greet Biden but about ten minutes into the flight, the flight crew said there was a problem and the plane had to return to Warsaw.
Duda and the delegation took another plane, but arrived in Rzeszow well after Biden had landed and there was no welcoming ceremony. Duda said he didn’t question the pilot’s decision. A special commission for air incidents will look into the plane’s malfunction.
In 2010, Poland’s then-president, Lech Kaczynski and a delegation of 95 were killed in a plane crash in Russia, as the pilots tried landing in poor visibility at a rudimentary airport.
__
STOCKHOLM — Spotify is halting its services in Russia in light of the country’s strict new censorship law, which it says puts its employees and possibly even listeners at risk.
The Swedish music streaming company’s move comes on the heels of other companies pulling out of Russia due to its censorship law. The statute imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years for those spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s narrative on the war.
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in the country earlier this month. U.S. credit card companies Visa, Mastercard and American Express all said over the weekend they would cut service in Russia.
South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, a leading supplier of both smartphones and computer chips, said it would halt product shipments to the country, joining other big tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Dell.
__
ROME — Pope Francis has presided over a special prayer for Ukraine that harked back to a century-old apocalyptic prophecy about peace and Russia.
Francis invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer on Friday.
An estimated 3,500 people, including cardinals, ambassadors and pilgrims, attended the service at St. Peter’s Basilica and the text of the prayer was translated into three dozen languages.
The ritual is of deep spiritual importance to many Catholics and a source of fascination to others.
It deals with some of the more controversial aspects of the Catholic faith: purported visions of the Madonna, prophecies of hell, Soviet communism and the death of a pope.
The service was Francis’ latest effort to rally prayers for an end to the war. The pope has yet to publicly condemn Russia by name, though his denunciations have grown increasingly outraged.
__
FRANKFURT, Germany — More than 130 refugees from Ukraine have arrived at a German airport, the first of 2,500 due to arrive via Moldova.
More than 376,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have arrived in Moldova, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
But the influx has been a challenge for the small, former Soviet republic, which is wedged between Ukraine and Romania.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said Germany is working with allies to airlift refugees to countries farther away from the war.
She planned to welcome the new arrivals on Friday along with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who said in a statement that Germany “can be a hub for fair distribution in Europe” of refugees. More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started a month ago.
__
LONDON — Author J.K. Rowling is pushing back after Russian President Vladimir Putin dragged her into a rant against Western efforts to “cancel’ Russian culture.
“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” the Harry Potter author said Friday in a tweet linked to an article about jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
Putin earlier compared recent Western criticism of Russia with efforts to “cancel” Rowling over her views on transgender issues. Rowling has been criticized after saying she supported transgender rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex.
“The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are excluded from concert posters, and Russian writers and their books are also banned,’ Putin said during a videoconference with cultural figures.
__
RZESZOW, Poland — President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to U.S. troops stationed in Poland near the border with Ukraine.
Biden said he wanted to visit Friday to thank members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division for their service. He added that it’s “not hyperbole” when he says they are the “finest fighting force in the world.”
The president told the fatigue-clad men and women that they are an “amazing group” and he reminisced about his late son, Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard.
Biden visited some troops at lunch at their temporary headquarters in Rzeszow and chowed down on a slice of pepperoni and jalapeno pepper pizza. He also visited others who were getting haircuts at the barbershop.
Poland is the second stop on Biden’s four-day trip to Europe. He’s scheduled Saturday to meet separately with Poland’s president and Ukrainian refugees before he heads back to Washington.
—
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Four Nordic energy companies say they are ready to help the three Baltic nations in the event Russia curbs or completely cuts electricity exports to its smaller neighbors.
Denmark’s Energinet, Statnett of Norway, Sweden’s Svenska kraftnat and Fingrid Oyj of Finland said in a statement they’ve “secured routines and identified eventual ambiguities in a scenario where the Baltics are disconnected from the Russian grid.”
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are still reliant on their Russian neighbor for much of their electricity needs.
__
NEW YORK — The deputy head of Russia’s military general staff says that 1,351 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.
Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoi also said Friday that 3,825 have been wounded.
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.
The Russian figure did not appear to include the Moscow-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, and it was not clear whether the toll encompassed Russian forces not part of the Defense Ministry, such as the National Guard.
___
MEDYKA, Poland — Refugees from the war in Ukraine are among those who will be watching the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland, which began on Friday afternoon with a stop in the eastern Polish city of Rzeszow.
Some hope the visit might bring concrete steps to help their homeland as it is under attack.
Lyra Syniavska, 42, from Lviv, said that Ukrainians expect more help than what they have received so far.
“We are getting a lot of help now, really a lot. But our people are still suffering, especially those who lives in the eastern part (of Ukraine),” she said.
Alina Sylkina, 26, from the eastern Luhansk region, says she wishes NATO would close the airspace over Ukraine — though the alliance has said it won’t take that step.
During his visit to Rzeszow, Biden will be briefed on the humanitarian response to the refugees streaming out of Ukraine. He will also meet U.S. service members. Biden is due in Warsaw on Saturday.
___
VILNIUS, Lithuania — An exhibition of photos of civilian victims and shelling in Kyiv and Mariupol has been put up at the Vilnius railway station so that travelers on trains crossing Lithuania for the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad will see the images.
The Lithuanian railway said Friday that the 24 photographs were selected by the Lithuanian Press Photographers Club. A text on the photos says in Russian that President Vladimir “Putin is killing innocent people in Ukraine today. Are you OK with that?”
Lithuanian Railways CEO Egidijus Lazauskas said that the exhibition is a symbolic show of support.
___
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Finland’s national railway company says it will suspend services between Helsinki and the Russian city of St. Petersburg from this weekend, closing one of the last public transport routes for Russians who want to reach the European Union.
The state-owned VR said only the morning train from Helsinki to St Petersburg will be operated on Sunday while the afternoon train will be cancelled.
Both services from St Petersburg will be operated. After that, trains will be suspended until further notice. VR said customers can cancel their tickets at no cost.
___
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says its strict methodology in counting casualties in Ukraine’s conflict has yielded “very few” confirmed casualties in Mariupol, largely because of difficulties getting access in and information out of the besieged port city.
Matilda Bogner, who heads the rights office’s Ukraine branch, noted that council leaders in Mariupol have estimated more than 2,000 civilian deaths in the city following Russia’s military invasion on Feb. 24.
Overall, the rights office has counted at least 1,035 civilians killed in Ukraine and 1,650 injured but Bogner said it doesn’t have a “the full picture of locations that have seen intense fighting, in particular Mariupol and Volnovakha.” The office has acknowledged that its tally is likely to underestimate the actual toll.
___
MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia is facing total war declared by the West.
Lavrov said at a meeting on Friday that “a real hybrid war, total war was declared on us.” He said the goal was “to destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy, and Russia on the whole.”
During the first month of what Russia describes as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, the West imposed tough measures targeting Russia’s economy and financial system as well as President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs.
Despite that, Lavrov said Russia was not isolated.
“We have many friends, allies, partners in the world, a huge number of associations in which Russia is working with countries of all continents, and we will continue to do so,” Lavrov said. He added that the vast majority of states won’t join the Western sanctions policy against Russia.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Mariupol’s city government says the Kremlin’s main political party has opened a political office in a shopping mall on the outskirts of the besieged city.
According to the post on the city’s Telegram channel, the United Russia office is distributing promotional materials as well as mobile phone cards for an operator that functions in the nearby Russia-backed separatist regions.
Mariupol’s communication links have been all but severed since the siege began in early March. Cell phone, television and radio towers have been targeted in Russian airstrikes and artillery barrages.
___
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that any use of chemical or nuclear weapons “will totally change the nature of the war in Ukraine. It will be absolutely unacceptable.”
Stoltenberg spoke during a visit to the long-planned Cold Response drill in his native Norway and called Russia’s war in Ukraine “a watershed moment.” He also regretted that Moscow had declined to observe the drill, saying that NATO “always invite other countries to observe.”
The drill taking place in southeastern, central and northern Norway includes around 30,000 troops from 27 countries. The exercise started March 14 and ends April 1.
The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006. It is conducted every two years.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — The government of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on March 16 on a theater being used as a bomb shelter.
The post Friday on the city government Telegram channel cited eyewitnesses for the toll of “about 300.” It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the site or how the eyewitnesses arrived at the horrific death toll.
When the theater was struck, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” was posted outside in Russian, intended to be visible from the skies above.
Soon after the airstrike, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building.
___
BRUSSELS — The United States and the European Union have announced a new partnership to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.
U.S. President Joe Biden asserted Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses energy to “coerce and manipulate his neighbors” and uses the profits from its sale to “drive his war machine.”
Biden said the partnership he announced jointly with a top European Union official will cut Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as well as the continent’s demand for gas overall.
Under the plan, the U.S. and other nations will increase liquified natural gas exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic meters this year. Even larger shipments would be delivered in the future.
At the same time, they will try to keep their climate goals on track by powering gas infrastructure with clean energy and reducing methane leaks that can worsen global warming.
___
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ukraine and Russia appear to be making progress on four issues being negotiated for an end of the fighting but differences remain on two other key issues.
Speaking to reporters on his return from a NATO summit late Thursday, Erdogan said Kyiv has expressed readiness to give up on its wish to join NATO, is ready to accept Russian as an official language, and can also accept “certain concessions” concerning disarmament and “collective security.”
But Erdogan said Ukraine “is not so comfortable“ regarding Russian demands on Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, where it has recognized separatist entities as independent. His comments were reported by Hurriyet newspaper and other Turkish media on Friday.
NATO member Turkey has been trying to balance its relations with both Ukraine and Russia, positioning itself as a mediator between the two.
___
BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister says his country has forged contracts with new suppliers that will allow it to significantly reduce its reliance on Russian coal, gas and oil in the coming weeks.
Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin on Friday that Russian oil will account for about 25% of Germany’s imports in the coming weeks, from currently about 35%. Habeck said imports of Russian coal will be halved from about 50% of Germany’s total to 25% in the coming weeks.
He said Germany also expects to be able to become almost entirely independent of Russian gas by mid-2024. To do this the government has secured the use of three “floating” terminals capable of regasifying LNG brought in by ship and is working hard to build permanent LNG terminals for long-term imports.
___
JERUSALEM — A Ukrainian who fled the country with her daughter has finished first among women in this year’s Jerusalem marathon.
Valentyna Veretska, 31, competed in Friday’s race after fleeing with her 11-year-old daughter from the southern city of Mykolaiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Her husband stayed behind.
Organizers say Veretska finished the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) race in two hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds. Ageze Guadie, 33, from Israel, finished first in the men’s category with a time of 2:37:17.
Veretska, 31, is ranked 444th worldwide among female marathon runners and most recently finished first in the October 2021 Tirana Marathon, according to World Athletics.
She was invited to take part in the Jerusalem marathon earlier this month. Organizers say around 40 Ukrainian immigrants and refugees competed among thousands of runners.
___
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s prime minister on Friday rejected an emotional appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to supply Ukraine with weapons and support sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted to social media that Zelenskyy’s requests were “against Hungary’s interests.”
He said 85% of Hungary’s gas and more than 60% of its oil comes from Russia, and that blocking Russian energy exports would force Hungarians to “pay the price of the war.”
The rejection came after Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels where he specifically appealed to Orban, who is widely considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU.
Hungary, alone among EU countries bordering Ukraine, has declined to supply its neighbor with weapons and refused to allow weapons shipments to cross its border into Ukraine.
___
KHARKIV, Ukraine — About half the population of the eastern city of Kharkiv has left, and food and other essentials are dwindling for those who stay behind. A line formed Thursday at an apartment block as neighbors waited for aid from the Red Cross.
“Among those who stayed, there are people who can walk on their own, but many who cannot walk, the elderly,” said Hanna Spitsyna, who distributed the food to the sound of explosions behind her.
Kharkiv has been under siege by Russian forces since the start of the invasion, with relentless shelling that has forced people to sleep in metro stations and in basements.
Ukraine’s government said shelling on a group of people awaiting aid elsewhere in the city killed six people on Thursday. It was not immediately possible to verify the allegation.
___
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press show thick black smoke rising Thursday over the port in the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk, with a large ship on fire.
The timing of the photos correspond with what the Ukrainian navy described as a successful attack that saw a Russian landing craft ferrying armored vehicles to the city sink off the port.
The image also corresponds to online videos purportedly showing the attack at the port in the city held by Russia on the Sea of Azov.
___
LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.
The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.
Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — With the war headed into its second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of hope and determination in his nighttime video address to the nation late Thursday.
“It is already night. But we are working,” he said in a quiet voice. “The country must move toward peace, move forward. With every day of our defense, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory. … We can’t stop even for a minute. For every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live.”
He reported on his conversations that day with leaders of NATO and European Union countries gathered in Brussels, and their promises of even more sanctions on Russia.
“We need to look for peace,” he said. “Russia also needs to look for peace.”
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.
But he lamented that these steps weren’t taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.
He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine’s application to join the bloc. He appealed particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine’s bid.
“Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”
Hungarian President Viktor Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally among EU leaders.
__
BRUSSELS — European nations have reacted sharply to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to have “unfriendly” countries pay for its natural gas exports only in rubles.
Several EU leaders have come out saying it would be a gross violation of their contracts. From German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, they said they would not meet such demands.
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of it.
Economists say Putin’s threat seems designed to try to bolster the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Russia invaded Ukraine and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.
News
Taj Gibson gets the green light to shoot from 3
MIAMI — You can teach an old player new skills.
Taj Gibson, 36, has flashed a highly proficient 3-point shot that may help extend his career, delaying perhaps his eventual foray into coaching.
Gibson has drained eight of his last nine 3-pointers, a stretch dating back to January. It’s a small sample size but Gibson has finally earned Tom Thibodeau’s trust from long distance, providing the Knicks their only outside threat among their four centers.
His 12 3-pointers heading into Friday’s game against the Heat is already a career best.
“He didn’t let me shoot as much as I wanted to,” Gibson said of his longtime coach. “Now he’s seen me putting the work in and now he’s seen guys like, ‘Hey, Taj is really working,’ he’s like, ‘Alright, shoot it.’ I’m rocking out with it right now.”
Gibson, the eighth-oldest player in the NBA, has a team option on his contract for next season at $5.2 million, which is above his market value and will probably send him into free agency. The emergence of Jericho Sims has left the Knicks with a surplus of centers, but starter Mitchell Robinson could leave as an unrestricted free agent in the summer.
He wants to return.
“God willing, but we’ll see what happens,” Gibson said. “Right now I can only focus on what I can control. …This is a great job. I’m a professional. I’m just going to continue to keep enjoying it.”
Thibodeau, who has coached Gibson for nine seasons at three different spots, called the Brooklyn native’s transition to 3-point shooting as “natural.”
“He was always a good midrange 15-to-17 foot shooter and then he’s really worked hard at getting the corner-3 down and he’s comfortable now,” Thibodeau said. “Look at a guy like [Paul] Millsap, when he added a 3 his game, it changed for the better. I think you’re seeing most teams now one of their centers is a stretch-5. And so it opens up the floor, it allows you to cut to the basket, it leaves the basket unprotected. So it adds a lot to your offense.”
Gibson was pulled from the rotation in late February to create an opportunity for Sims. Always the utility man, however, he has returned as the first backup because of injuries.
There always seems a spot for a Gibson, at least on a team coached by Thibodeau. And when it’s over, a spot on Thibodeau’s bench may be waiting.
“For sure [I want to coach], because I love being around the game,” Gibson said. “It comes easy to me. You’ve got to love watching film. I love just being around the guys. I love having the communication.”
Thibodeau, who has an open spot on his bench after Kenny Payne left for the University of Louisville, gave an endorsement for Gibson as a coach.
“I think he’d be great,” Thibodeau said. “He wants to play as long as he can, but I think he’d be terrific.”
()
News
Twins prospect Jhoan Duran’s quickest path to bigs is through bullpen
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Had Jhoan Duran not gotten hurt last season, there’s a chance the Twins would have gotten their first look at the hard-throwing pitching prospect in major league action then.
Instead, he spent most of the season off the field. After the start to his year was delayed by trapezius tightness, Duran returned in May, throwing in five games for the Triple-A Saints. Those five games — just 16 innings — comprised his entire season. An elbow strain in June landed him on the injured list, and he never returned.
But now, Duran is healthy and trying to make a case for a roster spot — one that would come almost assuredly out of the bullpen after nearly two full years (COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 minor-league season) with virtually no game action.
“I wouldn’t put him in a box, saying he’s going down soon and that’s the end of it. We’re going to keep letting him pitch and let him show us what he is right now,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he’s getting to that point in his career where he’s right on the brink of helping a big-league team win a lot of games. He’s got a ton of ability, and I think he’s still growing. He’s still figuring this thing out, but he’s in a real good spot.”
The 24-year-old has thrown four scoreless innings this spring in two relief appearances. Thursday, he threw four pitches either at or above 100 miles per hour, and one at 99.9 mph.
“I’m trying to be consistent with all my pitches, my mechanics, with everything that I need to be consistent with and hopefully establish myself in the big leagues this year,” he said.
While Duran said Thursday he hadn’t been spoken to about his potential role, he expressed flexibility to pitch in whatever role was asked of him. And if that path is through the bullpen for the Twins’ No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline, a debut could come sooner rather than later.
“I know he’s missed some time with injuries, but he’s got a ton of ability,” Baldelli said. “He’s handled himself very well in camp.”
DEBUT TIME
Shortstop Carlos Correa, whose deal with the Twins became official on Tuesday, is scheduled to appear in his first exhibition game as a Twin on Sunday at Hammond Stadium, Baldelli said.
The Twins have Monday off and Baldelli said Correa may come in for a light workout. After playing, they’ll assess how he’s feeling but most likely Correa will be back on the field on Tuesday after the off day.
“It’s more about him seeing the baseball, starting to kind of ramp his body into shape where he can go out there and do all the things he needs to do,” Baldelli said. “That’s what the lives (live hitting) are all about, especially with the number of at-bats and lives that he’s going to have kind of wedged between now and the end of camp.”
Correa has been taking live batting practice since joining the Twins. He said Wednesday that while he normally sees live at-bats during the offseason, he didn’t want to risk getting hit by a pitch or suffering an injury while unsigned.
Pitcher Sonny Gray, another Twins newcomer, is expected to make his first start on Monday. Though the major-league team has the day off, Gray is expected to throw multiple innings to catcher Ryan Jeffers in front of pitching coach Wes Johnson in a minor-league game.
News
Kevin Durant on NYC lifting vaccine mandate: ‘Mets and Yankees have a lot of power in our city’
MIAMI — Kevin Durant understands the impetus for changing the mandate was baseball, not Kyrie Irving.
It’s a reasonable conclusion after the Nets fought for months to get Irving on the Barclays Center court, then saw the involvement of the Yankees and Mets achieve fast results just two weeks before Opening Day in the Bronx.
“I’m not naïve to the fact that the Mets and the Yankees have a lot of power in our city,” Durant said. “And I’m sure when they all helped and had conversations with whoever they needed to talk to, they were able to push it over the top.
“Sports is a huge factor in a lot of these major cities. And I’m glad we can get it done for everybody to move forward. I know New York City fans are excited about it.”
The Nets may not hold the same political sway, but they’re still benefactors of baseball’s power since Irving will begin playing at home Sunday against the Hornets. It’s worth noting that Mets owner Steve Cohen donated $1.5 million to Mayor Adams’ campaign last year and Yankees president Randy Levine, a former City Hall official, worked with the government towards this solution.
Durant said Thursday’s announcement of the athlete mandate exception wasn’t celebrated by the Nets or Irving, who “knew this day was going to come.” But Durant acknowledged it solves one of the team’s biggest issues this season — the offensive struggles at home, where the Nets are just 16-19 this season.
“I mean, sh-t. Somebody who can make shots from all over the floor on anyone efficiently, of course,” Durant said.
Irving, who has been previously fined for not speaking to the media, declined to talk after Friday’s practice.
“Kyrie is pretty much level mentally regardless of the situation,” Durant said. “He approaches it the same and he came in and not a change in emotion. He knew this day was going to come and he was patient and we all were and now we can move on.”
Asked if it was fair for Irving to miss so many games before the athlete exception, Durant replied, “Life isn’t fair.”
Still, the reintegration of the wealthy and famous unvaccinated won’t happen without pushback. The mandates remain for other private and City workers, including the 1,400 municipal employees who were fired after refusing the shot. Pat Lynch, a New York police union chief, highlighted the contradiction with a forceful statement.
“While celebrities were in lockdown, New York City police officers were on the street throughout the pandemic, working without adequate PPE and in many cases contracting and recovering from COVID-19 themselves,” Lynch said. “They don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens now.”
A spokeswoman for the United Federation of Teachers also chimed in.
“The city should not create exceptions to its vaccination requirements without compelling reason,” the spokeswoman said. “If the rules are going to be suspended, particularly for people with influence, then the UFT and other city unions are ready to discuss how exceptions could be applied to city workers.”
Boston and Los Angeles have also exempted professional athletes from vaccine mandates. Durant agreed the circumstances are strange.
“All of it’s weird. COVID is weird. It just came out of nowhere,” he said. “How we reacted to COVID has been where it’s not the perfect situation for anybody. It’s crazy that people lost their jobs based off a vaccine and people that stood on what they believed in and waited this process out, now they’re able to work. It’s a weird situation. Nobody is a winner in any of this stuff. Everybody is trying to figure it out as we go. I think we’ve been doing a solid job of understanding all of this.”
()
Live updates: US official: Russians rethink advance on Kyiv
Taj Gibson gets the green light to shoot from 3
Twins prospect Jhoan Duran’s quickest path to bigs is through bullpen
Kevin Durant on NYC lifting vaccine mandate: ‘Mets and Yankees have a lot of power in our city’
Feds drop appeal in Sjodin killing, still seek death penalty
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: Weird Multiverse Adventures, But in Good Way
Dolphins Q&A: How should Dolphins fill out offensive line after Armstead, Williams signings?
Vikings to sign free-agent slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan
Live updates: Pope leads prayer; Ukraine refugees in Germany
Miami Heat sign 3-point specialist, waive Kyle Guy
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton