News
Lucky Guys Distillery to open in Hudson
Hudson is about to get lucky.
Lucky Guys Distillery, which had been in Oakdale, is opening a distillery and cocktail room in the western Wisconsin city on Tuesday, March 29.
For owner and distiller Guy Whitehead, this is a second act. He works in finance and wanted to start a passion business.
“About eight years ago, I was at 45th Parallel distillery in New Richmond, Wis., and I kind of looked around and said, ‘I can do this,’” he said.
After geeking out on grains, stills, yeasts and methods, he applied for his license and began distilling in a facility in the former Imation building in Oakdale. He spent four years there, perfecting his craft.
And now the Stillwater resident is ready to start serving his specialty whiskies, gins, vodka and liqueurs to the Hudson and Twin Cities community.
“I’m a gin connoisseur,” Whitehead said. “When we were in London three years ago, we walked into a liquor store and they had about 300 gins on the shelf,” he said, noting that he felt there was room for more variety in the market back home. “I make three gins now, but I think I’ll end up with at least a half dozen over time. One of them is barrel-aged — that one is my favorite.”
Whitehead is also a fan of European liqueurs. Currently, he’s making amari, ouzo and kirschwasser, or kirch, which is a clear brandy made from fermented cherries.
Whitehead sources his grains from a small farm near New Richmond, Wis., and he’ll eventually use corn from farmers growing on his wife’s family farmland nearby to make his bourbon. Currently, he’s got about 700 gallons of bourbon ready to drink that were made in his previous, much smaller facility. In his new facility, he’ll be able to make about 600 gallons of distillate per month.
The 100-seat (140 with the patio) cocktail room, in a strip mall overlooking the river, will serve flights of booze and specialty cocktails. Also because Wisconsin’s liquor laws are much more in line with the rest of the nation, you can buy full-size bottles of the spirits you sample right from the distillery.
Whitehead will not be serving his own food, but the parking lot is large, and he plans to host food trucks. In addition, he’s planning to offer charcuterie boxes from local company That Girl Brie and mixed nuts from another local company called Facepunch Foods.
Lucky Guys Distillery
- Address: 101 2nd St., Hudson, Wis.
- Phone: 715-245-8168
- Website: luckyguysdistillery.com
News
Minnesota Capitol deal would raise cap on beer growler sales for craft breweries
Minnesota lawmakers on Friday advanced a plan to raise the state’s cap on beer growler sales for craft breweries after a years-long campaign to “free the growler.”
The House Commerce Committee voted 14-1 to push forward what sponsors called a compromise liquor law rewrite that would allow breweries that produced up to 150,000 barrels a year to offer growler sales, up from the current 20,000 barrel cap.
That cap prevented the state’s six largest craft breweries — Castle Danger, Fulton, Indeed, Lift Bridge, Schell’s and Surly — from selling growlers. And the owners of Lift Bridge last year added a brewery in Wisconsin so they could produce more beer while not hitting Minnesota’s barrel cap.
The push for changes comes after years of gridlock between stakeholders in the distribution system and after craft breweries launched public pressure campaigns to persuade lawmakers to lift caps on the barrels of beer they can produce each year while still offering to-go sale options in their taproom.
“On balance, this is a bill that gets a lot done that people have been trying to do for a very long time in a way that has spectacularly broad buy-in from stakeholders,” bill author Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said. “This presents the opportunity to have a stable liquor regulatory regime in Minnesota that everyone can live with for the next five years.”
The plan would also let smaller breweries that produce up to 7,500 barrels a year sell four- and six-packs from their taprooms. And it would allow microdistilleries to increase the number of off-sale products they can offer and allow town-ball baseball teams to sell alcoholic beverages.
It included pieces of more than 20 bills that came up for consideration this year. Stakeholders including craft beverage producers, wholesalers, liquor retailers and Teamsters met in private for months to hammer out an agreement.
“It appears we may have … peace in the valley,” Rep. Tim O’Driscoll, R-Sartell, said. “I appreciate your willingness and this team’s willingness to try to work together to try to find a solution as we try to reopen Minnesota.”
The bill moves next to the House Ways and Means Committee for consideration. And while it cleared a key deadline Friday, its path forward in the Capitol is not certain.
Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, chairs the Senate Commerce Committee and has said he’ll only consider liquor law reforms that have support from all stakeholders they affect. A Senate GOP spokeswoman said Dahms had not yet read the bill but would consider it.
News
Ukraine reports 300 dead in airstrike on Mariupol theater
By NEBI QENA and ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war’s deadliest known attack on civilians yet.
The bloodshed at the theater fueled allegations Moscow is committing war crimes by killing civilians, whether deliberately or by indiscriminate fire.
Meanwhile, in what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow’s war aims, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on gaining control of the Donbas region in the country’s southeast — a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but pointedly said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.
“The territorial integrity of Ukraine should be guaranteed,” he said in a nightly video address to the nation. “That is, the conditions must be fair, for the Ukrainian people will not accept them otherwise.”
For days, the Mariupol government was unable to give a casualty count for the March 16 bombardment of the grand, columned Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of people were said to be taking cover, the word “CHILDREN” printed in Russian in huge white letters on the ground outside to ward off aerial attack.
In announcing the death toll on its Telegram channel Friday, the city government cited eyewitnesses. But it was not immediately clear how witnesses arrived at the figure or whether emergency workers had finished excavating the ruins.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the theater bombing was an “absolute shock, particularly given the fact that it was so clearly a civilian target.” He said it showed “a brazen disregard for the lives of innocent people” in the besieged port city.
The Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner said soon after the attack that more than 1,300 people had taken shelter in the theater, many of them because their homes were destroyed. The building had a basement bomb shelter, and some survivors did emerge from the rubble after the attack.
“This is a barbaric war, and according to international conventions, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes,” said Mircea Geoana, NATO’s deputy-secretary general.
He said Putin’s efforts to break Ukraine’s will to resist are having the opposite effect: “What he’s getting in response is an even more determined Ukrainian army and an ever more united West in supporting Ukraine.”
While the Russians continue to pound the capital from the air, they appear to have gone into a “defensive crouch” outside Kyiv and are focused more on the Donbas, a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment.
“They don’t show any signs of being willing to move on Kyiv from the ground,” the official said.
In comments that seemed to corroborate a change in Moscow’s military goals, Col.-Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, said the main objective of the first stage of the operation — reducing Ukraine’s fighting capacity — has “generally been accomplished,” allowing Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of Donbas.”
The Donbas is the largely Russian-speaking eastern part of the country where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 and where many residents desire close ties to Moscow. Its coal-mining and industrial Donetsk and Luhansk regions are recognized by Russia as independent.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces have been counterattacking and have been able to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Kyiv as Russian troops fall back on their overextended supply lines. In the south, logistical problems and Ukrainian resistance are slowing the Russians as they look to drive west toward the port of Odesa, the ministry said.
In fact, the Russians are no longer in full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall to Moscow’s forces, the senior U.S. defense official said. The official said the southern city is being contested by the Ukrainians in heavy fighting. The Kremlin denied it had lost full control.
The Russian military said 1,351 of its soldiers have died in Ukraine and 3,825 have been wounded, though it was not immediately clear if that included the separatists in the east or others not part of the Defense Ministry, such as the National Guard. Earlier this week, NATO estimated that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting.
For civilians, the misery is growing more severe in Ukrainian towns and cities, which increasingly resemble the ruins that Russian forces left behind in their campaigns in Syria and Chechnya.
In the village of Yasnohorodka, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Kyiv, Russian troops who were there earlier in the week appeared to have been pushed out as part of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
The tower of the village church was damaged by a blast, and houses on the main crossroads lay in ruins.
“You can see for yourself what happened here. People were killed here. Our soldiers were killed here,” said Yasnohorodka resident Valeriy Puzakov.
As for Mariupol, “nothing remains of Mariupol,” said Evgeniy Sokyrko, who was among those waiting for an evacuation train in Zaporizhzhia, a way station for refugees from the shattered port city. “In the last week, there have been explosions like I’ve never heard before.”
Oksana Abramova, 42, said she ached for those left behind in the city, who have been cut off from communication with the shelling of cell, radio and TV towers and do not have the means to escape.
“All the time I think about how they are, where they are. Are still hiding, are they alive? Or maybe they are no longer there,” she said.
In Kyiv, ashes of the dead are piling up at the main crematorium because so many relatives have left, leaving urns unclaimed. And the northern city of Chernihiv is all but cut off after Russian forces destroyed bridges, leaving people without power, water and heat, authorities said.
For the vulnerable — the elderly, children and others unable to join millions heading westward — food shortages are mounting in a country once known as the breadbasket for the world.
In relentlessly shelled Kharkiv, hundreds of panicked people took shelter in the subway, and a hospital emergency room filled with wounded soldiers and civilians.
Mostly elderly women lined up stoically to collect food and other urgent supplies this week, as explosions thudded in the distance. Fidgeting with anticipation, a young girl watched as a volunteer’s knife cut through a giant slab of cheese, carving out thick slices, one for each hungry person.
“Among those who stayed, there are people who can walk on their own, but many who cannot walk, the elderly,” Hanna Spitsyna said. “All these people need diapers, swaddle blankets and food.”
___
Rosa reported from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Robert Burns in Washington and journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
A year later, Wendell Carter Jr. finally comes into his own with Magic
It was almost a year ago when the foundation was laid for Wendell Carter Jr.’s breakout 2021-22 season.
The Orlando Magic made the franchise-altering decision to trade All-Star big man Nikola Vučević and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Carter, Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks — one of which became Franz Wagner — ahead of the trade deadline on March 25, 2021.
A couple of days later, Carter met with then-Magic coach Steve Clifford and former Orlando/current Washington Wizards assistant Mike Batiste in Clifford’s office at Amway Center.
The purpose of the meeting was simple: Get to know Carter better, help him feel comfortable with the organization and establish a gameplan for the final 20-plus games of the 2020-21 season.
It also was about understanding what the coaches saw in Carter and what Carter wanted for himself. And helping instill confidence in him after an uneven start to his career.
“They were [asking] me, ‘What exactly do you want from his game?’” Carter recalled to the Orlando Sentinel. “I said, ‘I want to be an All-Star one day.’ That’s one of my milestones in the league. I told them my goals were to be a 20 [points]-10 [rebounds] guy. A guy who’s a main focal point on a playoff team.”
Those goals were exactly what Clifford wanted to hear, especially for “a guy with his ability level,” he said.
“The one thing that Cliff told Wendell is that he has All-Star caliber talent,” Batiste said. “He has a ceiling that he can be one of the best bigs in this league.”
While Carter has yet to be named an All-Star and isn’t averaging 20 and 10, he’s moved closer to his objectives in his first full season in Orlando.
He’s averaging career-highs in points (15), rebounds (10.4) and assists (2.7) and a true-shooting percentage (60.4%), which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots, entering Saturday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.
Carter’s taken multiple steps within the season.
He’s averaging team-highs of 17.7 points (62.4 TS%) and 10.8 rebounds since Jan. 1, including 20.1 points (66.5 TS%) and 11.6 rebounds in his 10 games since the All-Star break.
But even outside his box score numbers, Carter’s played more freely and resembled the player most thought he could be when the Bulls selected him seventh in the 2018 draft.
“I’m not where I want to be yet,” Carter said. “But it’s definitely paid off, just having that conversation.”
Identifying Carter
For the Magic, the process of identifying Carter started almost three years before they acquired him.
Orlando’s brass worked out Carter, who left after one year at Duke, and had dinner with him during the 2018 pre-draft process. Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations since 2017, remembered being impressed by Carter while also describing the dinner as “uneventful” because of the player’s reserved nature.
“Wendell was close to the vest, but he had an intensity about him,” Weltman said. “He’s a very observant person and he’s taking in just as much as he’s putting out, which is probably a sign of intelligence and his ability to read the room.”
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who was an assistant with the Mavericks at the time, remembered being impressed with Carter during the pre-draft process when they met in Dallas.
“It was like he’s Al Horford because of the body type, the strength, mobility, the way he shot the ball,” Mosley recalled. “Very structured in everything he did and was a professional at that point.”
The Magic took Mo Bamba with the No. 6 pick instead, one spot ahead of Carter, but they continued to build intel on him.
When they decided to kick off a rebuild centered around younger talent by trading Vučević, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier last March, they were confident Carter was the right kind of younger player to target in a deal even though he had a bumpy start to his career.
“You always try to figure out, ‘What’s going on with this player, what’s going on with this team dynamic’ and it all kind of added up favorably for Wendell,” Weltman said. “We saw a talented guy who’s about the right things and felt like he had a lot of growth potential and he’d get to whatever heights he’s capable of.
“You bet on the person. He’s everything you want your team to be about.”
Struggles in Chicago
There are a number of reasons why Carter didn’t flourish with the Bulls. He struggled with injuries, only playing in 83 of 190 regular-season games. Carter missed the final 38 games of his rookie season after thumb surgery and missed a significant chunk of his second season because of a right ankle injury.
He also had three different head coaches (Fred Hoiberg, Jim Boylen and Billy Donovan), which can be challenging on a younger player trying to get used to the league, coach’s terminology and systems.
Donovan, who coached Carter during his third season with the Bulls, said in late January that he tried to get Carter to shoot more 3-pointers but he didn’t average more than 1 attempt per game or rank among the team’s top four in field-goal attempts in any of his seasons in Chicago.
“Mentally, I wasn’t there a lot,” Carter said of his time with the Bulls. “The coaching change was crazy. I couldn’t get used to anyone. I didn’t feel comfortable. It was an older team. A lot of guys were veterans. It was the business side of it, too, dudes trying to get paid. It was a little weird situation over there, but it definitely built character for me. I got an understanding of what the NBA really is.”
Carter was momentarily rattled post-trade.
“I’m human,” he said. “So it was like ‘Dang, I guess they didn’t want me no more.’ I felt like I was unwanted. Then I had to think about it again like, ‘OK, they didn’t want me, but this place wants me.’ I understood it’s about just moving on. I saw it as a new opportunity for me.”
Because of his previous lack of stability, Batiste realized the most important thing he could do for Carter was help him understand they believed in him. As Batiste put it, “Confidence is the biggest crutch of making or breaking a player.
“When I got a chance to work with Wendell, I wanted him to feel comfortable, I wanted him to feel like he was trusted. And I wanted his trust. To get something that was stable, that’s what he really wanted. And now you can see that he grabs on to that situation. And it has manifested and evolved in a very good way for him.”
That same message was carried by Mosley and his coaching staff — especially player development coaches Altavious Carter and Randy Gregory, the coaches he works with the most — when Clifford was replaced last July.
“Their biggest thing was playing carefree,” Carter said. “They realized one thing I always struggled with was getting down on myself when I didn’t make a good play or I messed up.”
Improvements in Orlando
Carter’s improved production offensively can be tied to four different factors: He’s more involved in the offense, being used differently, more assertive and has gotten better at the simple things.
His 60.7 touches, including 36.5 in the frontcourt, and 20.4% usage rate are career-highs after not averaging more than 49 touches in his previous three seasons.
He’s being used more as an offensive hub — creating for his teammates with his passing or creating shots for himself on isolations — more than before, with his .74 assist to usage ratio ranking in the 79th percentile among big men, according to Cleaning The Glass.
Carter makes good passing reads to shooters and cutters in multiple situations — when posted up on the block, in short-roll situations when he ballscreens and surveying the floor from the elbow or above the break.
Even though Carter’s become more efficient on post ups throughout his career, he’s doing it fewer times (career-low 1.6 post-ups) than he has in previous seasons and is excelling in other areas.
He’s become elite at putbacks (1.58 points per possession) after struggling with them earlier in his career and has been more efficient in transition (1.21 points per possession) while getting up the floor in transition more often (career-high 12.3% frequency).
“He can dominate the simple,” Mosley said. “It’s the simple thing that helps him excel.”
Carter, who admitted he was “always a guy who never cared about scoring,” has been more willing to shoot from beyond the arc, taking 3.4 3-point attempts per game and making 33%. He’s letting it fly on spots ups more — career-high 17.9% frequency and 2.3 field-goal attempts.
Although he isn’t hitting 3s at an high clip, it’s helped open up the rest of his game. The threat of him taking 3s is forcing defenders to guard him tighter and bite on his pump fakes. Carter’s scoring 0.97 points per isolation (71st percentile according to NBA.com) and is driving to the rim (2.8 per game), more than four-times as frequently as he did with the Bulls.
Defensively, Carter’s switching onto guards more frequently while also protecting the rim when needed.
“It’s a mindset,” Mosley said. “The mindset to be aggressive. The mindset to believe you are one of the best players on the floor. That’s the one thing we keep trying to instill in ‘Dell: When you hit the floor, you’re a presence. He’s been doing that since a little bit before the break, being able to have that presence and dominant mentality. It all starts with your mindset.”
Carter signed a 4-year, $50 million extension with the Magic that starts next season, which put him at ease.
“It definitely helps when you can play carefree knowing you’ve got guaranteed money coming in,” he added. “That’s always a good feeling. At the same time, I’m not satisfied. It keeps me hungry but it also keeps me playing carefree.
“I got a little bit of respect around the league now, but I want to turn it up a little bit more.”
The Magic’s rebuild didn’t start with Carter. They’d pegged other young players, too.
They already had Bamba, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke. R.J. Hampton came aboard via another trade the same day as Carter. But Carter’s acquisition and Vučević’s departure signified the Magic’s new direction.
While the Bulls are projected to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons with Vučević, a two-time All-Star, the Magic acquiring Carter, Wagner and Chicago’s 2023 first-round pick helped set them up for a rebuild.
They’re optimistic about where things are heading.
“From a team-building standpoint, that was the most important day the organization’s had in my time here,” Weltman said. “We changed direction on that day and came about building a fresh, young team that could grow into a sustainable winning team. We looked at Wendell as being an important part of that. He’s just starting.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
