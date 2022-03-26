Man killed in fiery crash on I-255 in St. Clair County

Police believe the reason a man was fatally shot in St. Paul this month was to keep him from talking about another murder in the city last month, according to a new charge filed Friday.

Dovyion Daquay Glass, 31, of Roseville, is accused of aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact in the fatal shooting of Regis A. Jones, also 31, in Frogtown.

Glass’ cousin, Delaquay Levius Williams, is charged in the murder of Jones and of Casanova Carter on St. Paul’s West Side on Feb. 1.

Jones’ homicide may be the second that was related to Carter’s. Agustin Martinez, 28, was fatally shot and others were injured outside a West Side funeral home on the day of Carter’s service at the end of February.

Meanwhile, Glass is also charged in a recent shooting in the Grand Avenue area that injured a man.

FOUND DAY AFTER SHOOTING

Jones was found shot in the head on March 4 at 11:25 a.m. when emergency responders were sent to an alleyway behind the 600 block of Blair Avenue. Police learned that neighbors heard a gunshot about 6:30 the night before.

Surveillance video showed someone driving a red sedan arrived in the area at 6:05 p.m. March 3, followed by someone in a blue sport-utility vehicle. They stopped and the driver of the red car, identified as Williams, went to talk to the driver of the blue vehicle, who was later identified as Glass, according to the criminal complaint against Glass.

Glass remained parked while Williams picked up Jones. Williams then drove Jones into the alley, they exited, a gunshot was heard and Williams drove away, the complaint said. Williams honked his horn and Glass followed him.

3 CHARGED IN WEST SIDE MURDER

Police arrested Glass on Wednesday. He said he’d been driving the blue SUV throughout March 3 with Glass, but said he did not know that Jones was later in the red vehicle with Glass, according to the complaint. He said he heard gunshots and followed Williams to drop off the red sedan and pick him up, though he said he didn’t know Williams had killed Jones, the court document continued.

After police arrested Williams on March 6, the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with second-degree intentional murder. “Police believe that Williams murdered (Jones) to keep him from talking about the murder of (Carter),” said the complaint filed against Glass Friday.

Prosecutors recently charged Williams, Montez Dalray Davis, 23, and Kendall Dvontae Pruitt, 25, with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder in the shooting of Carter, 26. Criminal complaints stated that Carter and Pruitt had been “beefing” after Carter called him a “snitch” in a social media post.

SHOOTING NEAR GRAND AVENUE

Glass is also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

On March 5, shortly before 1:45 a.m., a 38-year-old man said he was standing on Victoria Street near Grand Avenue when he was shot in the chest. He went into Billy’s on Grand for help.

Responding officers saw a nearby two-vehicle crash involving a white vehicle and a blue SUV. The driver of the white vehicle “was very frightened and visibly shaking,” and reported she had been at Billy’s when she saw two females fighting outside and said she tried to stop them, according to another complaint against Glass.

The woman saw a male with a gun and heard about 15 gunshots. She got in her vehicle and, as she tried to leave the parking lot, the driver of a blue SUV started following and rear-ended her vehicle.

Glass had been seen driving the blue SUV on March 3. After his arrest this week, he said he’d stood in an alley near Victoria Street and fired five to six shots at three to four people outside of Billy’s on Grand, according to the complaint. He said shots were fired back at him.

“Glass said that he did not mean to shoot the victim and was just trying to ‘move people,’” the complaint said.

Attorneys for Glass couldn’t immediately be reached for comment late Friday.