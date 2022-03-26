News
Motive for man’s St. Paul killing may have been to silence him about another fatal shooting, new charge says
Police believe the reason a man was fatally shot in St. Paul this month was to keep him from talking about another murder in the city last month, according to a new charge filed Friday.
Dovyion Daquay Glass, 31, of Roseville, is accused of aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact in the fatal shooting of Regis A. Jones, also 31, in Frogtown.
Glass’ cousin, Delaquay Levius Williams, is charged in the murder of Jones and of Casanova Carter on St. Paul’s West Side on Feb. 1.
Jones’ homicide may be the second that was related to Carter’s. Agustin Martinez, 28, was fatally shot and others were injured outside a West Side funeral home on the day of Carter’s service at the end of February.
Meanwhile, Glass is also charged in a recent shooting in the Grand Avenue area that injured a man.
FOUND DAY AFTER SHOOTING
Jones was found shot in the head on March 4 at 11:25 a.m. when emergency responders were sent to an alleyway behind the 600 block of Blair Avenue. Police learned that neighbors heard a gunshot about 6:30 the night before.
Surveillance video showed someone driving a red sedan arrived in the area at 6:05 p.m. March 3, followed by someone in a blue sport-utility vehicle. They stopped and the driver of the red car, identified as Williams, went to talk to the driver of the blue vehicle, who was later identified as Glass, according to the criminal complaint against Glass.
Glass remained parked while Williams picked up Jones. Williams then drove Jones into the alley, they exited, a gunshot was heard and Williams drove away, the complaint said. Williams honked his horn and Glass followed him.
3 CHARGED IN WEST SIDE MURDER
Police arrested Glass on Wednesday. He said he’d been driving the blue SUV throughout March 3 with Glass, but said he did not know that Jones was later in the red vehicle with Glass, according to the complaint. He said he heard gunshots and followed Williams to drop off the red sedan and pick him up, though he said he didn’t know Williams had killed Jones, the court document continued.
After police arrested Williams on March 6, the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with second-degree intentional murder. “Police believe that Williams murdered (Jones) to keep him from talking about the murder of (Carter),” said the complaint filed against Glass Friday.
Prosecutors recently charged Williams, Montez Dalray Davis, 23, and Kendall Dvontae Pruitt, 25, with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder in the shooting of Carter, 26. Criminal complaints stated that Carter and Pruitt had been “beefing” after Carter called him a “snitch” in a social media post.
SHOOTING NEAR GRAND AVENUE
Glass is also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
On March 5, shortly before 1:45 a.m., a 38-year-old man said he was standing on Victoria Street near Grand Avenue when he was shot in the chest. He went into Billy’s on Grand for help.
Responding officers saw a nearby two-vehicle crash involving a white vehicle and a blue SUV. The driver of the white vehicle “was very frightened and visibly shaking,” and reported she had been at Billy’s when she saw two females fighting outside and said she tried to stop them, according to another complaint against Glass.
The woman saw a male with a gun and heard about 15 gunshots. She got in her vehicle and, as she tried to leave the parking lot, the driver of a blue SUV started following and rear-ended her vehicle.
Glass had been seen driving the blue SUV on March 3. After his arrest this week, he said he’d stood in an alley near Victoria Street and fired five to six shots at three to four people outside of Billy’s on Grand, according to the complaint. He said shots were fired back at him.
“Glass said that he did not mean to shoot the victim and was just trying to ‘move people,’” the complaint said.
Attorneys for Glass couldn’t immediately be reached for comment late Friday.
The Greatest Moments from Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington’s ‘On Cinema Oscar Special’
Over ten years ago as the seeds of the world’s biggest cinematic universe were being planted, comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington created their own universe. Smaller than the MCU but perhaps no less detailed, On Cinema at the Cinema is a film-review web series where Heidecker and Turkington, playing fictionalized versions of themselves, argue over movies and with each other. Heidecker and Turkington (who also performs stand-up in his Neil Hamburger persona) are known for their outlandish, even grotesque comedy, but with On Cinema they took a new path, committing to their characters in an almost pathological way. The world they created has spawned spin-off series, music, and even a feature film in 2019’s Mister America, and On Cinema has a zealous online fanbase, with fans taking a hard stance as a TimHead or GreggHead (or even worse, the dreaded UnityHead) and committing to their own characters.
Tim and Gregg are an odd couple. Most of the show revolves around the drama that happens off camera, and their conflicting visions on the direction of the show. Gregg’s staunch movies-only approach puts him on a collision course with Tim, who uses the show to air out all aspects of his personal life, business ventures, conspiracy theories, and especially his music.
The yearly On Cinema Oscar Special is where the dry, off camera, idiosyncratic humor of the web series gets to explode into a live spectacle. An intentional three-hour trainwreck that airs live during the Academy Awards (“we’re going to be giving you the same information that they’re giving you, so just forget watching the Oscars on ABC, or whatever it is”), it’s an endlessly entertaining show that’s a triumph in comedic stamina. The events of the Oscar special often ripple throughout the next season of the web series, and for hardcore fans, the On Cinema Oscar Special is appointment viewing. (Tickets for this Sunday’s live airing are $12.) Because most of us don’t have the time to watch hours and hours of nine Oscar specials and even more web series episodes, here are the best moments from each one. But these moments are only the broad strokes of what makes the Oscar Special, and On Cinema, so good. Every awful prediction, every shocked stare from guests as Tim’s anger gets the best of him, and every oddly timed graphic to cover the screen as Tim and Gregg try their best not to make each other giggle on camera is what really brings fans—and now hopefully you—to the On Cinema Oscar Special. I hope you have Oscar fever.
1. The first Oscar Special started with a humble Google stream far from the organized production it would become in just the next year. This special featured mostly Gregg predicting The Hobbit would win best picture— despite not being nominated — with the night’s highlight being Tim throwing up on Gregg’s VHS collection.
2. Tim’s song “Oscar Fever” is synonymous with the On Cinema Oscar Special. It’s been performed over the years with a string trio, a marching band, and by Bobby Vallie in at Hemingway’s Restaurant in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
3. After invited guest Mike Huckabee doesn’t show up to join Tim in an Oscar medley, Tim decides to use the moment to reach out to his former girlfriend and mother of his son, Tom Cruise Heidecker Jr, Ayaka. With his phone number on the bottom of the screen the real life Tim Heidecker just barely hides the fact he is actually a very talented musician.
4. Tom Cruise Heidecker Jr, Tim’s toddler son, tragically passes away at the end of season 7 afte Tim “bravely” decides not to have him vaccinated, but with the help of movie magic little Tom is able to return to his parents with a message to the world.
* In 2017 Tim refused to give Gregg a budget for the Oscar special while he took off with his band for Dubai, and the result was the Our Cinema Oscar Special (not considered part of the official On Cinema timeline). Whenever Gregg takes it upon himself to produce a segment for On Cinema you can expect some pretty rough production quality, but this is On Cinema at it most avant garde, with its Lynchian lighting and constantly adjusting and readjusting camera. In a fitting moment, Gregg tells a depressed Tim over the phone to jump from his hotel window.
5. Mark Prosch, who first appeared to do impressions on the second Oscar special, has been abused by Tim and dragged along for all kinds of On Cinema related assignments by Gregg, is tasked with doing impressions from the Jaws franchise that will leave him changed for the rest of his life.
6. After the incident at the previous year’s special, Gregg, who has been Mark’s caretaker, doesn’t let Mark miss a chance to perform by making him the living Oscar.
7. What should be a day of celebration (Tim and his wife Toni Newman have an official wedding, and of course there’s the Oscars) narrowly avoids total tragedy as Gregg leaves his mobile museum dedicated to 1982’s running in the studio and nearly kills the entire wedding party.
8. In 2021, the special moved to a ticketed Hei Network stream (so no YouTube clip is available), accompanied by Gregg’s personal Twitter live stream. Towards the end of the show, Tim’s bodyguard, private investigator, and music collaborator Roy LaRoux presents the findings from his investigation on the events of last previous year’s special which points the finger directly at Gregg. After Gregg storms off, all anyone can do is stand and watch, from both streams, as LaRoux confronts Gregg in the parking lot.
Art courtesy of Uncle Grembowl
Police: St. Louis teen and 12-year-old girl killed in murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were fatally shot in downtown St. Louis. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.
The shootings happened at the Cupples Station apartment building in the 1000 block of Spruce Street around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Police identified the girl as the suspect, meaning she possibly pulled the trigger, killing the boy then herself.
“Where did they get the gun from, and why would they do that, you know?” said Brandon Preston, who lives in the apartment building. “I know they’re children. I hate to hear that and gun violence — it’s horrible. And we need to get control of that.”
Some people who work across the street from Cupples Station were also in disbelief.
“I mean, it’s really sad to hear something like this. It seems a little out of the ordinary, you know. You don’t hear of kids being so young having access to that kind of stuff,” said Codi Munson, who works in the area.
It’s not yet known if the boy and girl are related. Police have not released their names. Homicide detectives are still investigating.
Class 2A boys basketball semifinal: B-B-E 55, New Life Academy 53
Shortly after losing to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55-53 on Friday in a Class 2A semifinal game at the boys basketball state tournament, New Life Academy’s first-year head coach Robbie Whitney reflected on the season.
“I knew there was a lot of talent on this team,” he said in the basement of Williams Arena. “I knew they had it in them and they were just waiting to explode.”
Players quickly chimed in, calling Whitney “the glue” to the entire team and crediting his expertise for elevating them. Whitney threw the praise right back at them.
“They say the coaching, it’s completely the players,” said Whitney, who graduated from Bethel in 2020 and spent one year as a junior varsity coach at St. Francis before starting at New Life Academy. .
Well, there’s certainly enough credit to go around for the team’s historic season. Just two days earlier, New Life Academy won its first-ever state tournament game in its third state tournament appearance and first since 2004. The Eagles entered the game on a 17-game winning streak, finishing the regular season with a record of 27-3 after the previous two seasons produced 16 wins combined.
That perspective didn’t ease the sting of Friday’s loss in which the Eagles fought back numerous times, evaded foul trouble and had the ball trailing by two points with 12 seconds left with a chance to send themselves to Saturday’s championship game only to turn the ball over as time expired. But how far they came was not lost on them.
“The championship standards (we set) and how we respond, having an emphasis on that really helped us get out of tough spots throughout the season,” junior center Erick Reader said.
They nearly did it one more time Friday, trailing by as many as nine points in the second half before storming back in the game’s final moments. And it was led by the player who has embodied championship standards the most, guard Kollin Kaemingk.
The team’s lone senior kept the team afloat in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting while the rest of the team shot under 30 percent. With the team facing its biggest deficit of nine in the second half, Kaemingk started the run by hitting a 3-pointer. His backcourt partner Max Briggs hit a pair of 3-pointers over the next three possessions and then Kaemingk added another 3-pointer to briefly give New Life Academy a 48-46 lead.
“What an epic performance,” Whitney said of Kaemingk, who finished with 23 points. “All year long he’s been going against guys who face guard him, all career long really… he will always find ways to get the ball in the bucket.”
Kaemingk was the guy directing traffic down the stretch as Briggs was forced to play careful with four fouls. And when Briggs fouled out with 15 seconds left, it was Kaemingk who had the ball on the last possession.
Hoping the defense would be drawn in to the 6-foot-8 Reader in the post, Whitney designed a play to get Kaemingk a look. If he could see the rim, Whitney wanted him to shoot. But the defense didn’t even give him that, trapping him and forcing a turnover that ended the game.
“Shooters shoot,” Kaemingk said. “I was going in confident. (I) just wish I would’ve hit a couple more.”
New Life Academy will play Cherry for third place on Saturday. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will meet Hayfield in the championship game.
