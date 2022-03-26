News
Official update on Jaden McDaniels’ injury expected next week, but early information has been positive
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch didn’t have a true update for forward Jaden McDaniels this week — that should come early next week, when the wing hits the two-week mark when his high-ankle sprain was scheduled to be re-evaluated.
But Finch did have encouraging news when asked about McDaniels on Thursday. The coach said the 20-year-old was doing “good, from what I understand.”
“I haven’t gotten any official update, but I know early on in the process he was feeling really good, little bit better than they expected him to be,” Finch said. “So hopefully that means he’s ahead of schedule, but I don’t know.”
Minnesota continues to take losses to its reserve unit, as both Naz Reid and Malik Beasley left Friday’s game in the first half with apparent lower-body injuries.
LESSONS LEARNED
Reid was asked what he’s picked up in recent games as Minnesota has played top-tier competition. What stood out to him was something specifically from watching the Suns in Minnesota’s home loss Wednesday.
“Camaraderie between the other teams,” Reid said. “The Suns, they were down but they didn’t get discouraged. I feel like that’s something that we need to take on. It’s something that will take us to the next level.”
Minnesota has demonstrated that to an effect this season. It’s why the reserve center thinks Minnesota has bounced back from losses so well this season.
“Staying together as one. You don’t get discouraged or upset that you lose a game. It’s all a part of basketball,” Reid said. “You might’ve went down the stretch and they might’ve executed something we didn’t execute. It all just happens. As long as you make sure that next game isn’t like the last game, I feel like you’re fine.”
TOWNS TEAMS FOR NEW COURT
Karl-Anthony Towns was at Sojourner Truth Academy in North Minneapolis on Thursday for the unveiling of a refurbished basketball court at the charter school.
The Mobil 1 brand teamed up with NBA 2K Foundations and Towns for the project.
News
Jury awards $14M to George Floyd protesters in Denver
DENVER — Jurors on Friday found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, during demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd two years ago, ordering the city to pay a total of $14 million in damages to a group of 12 who sued.
The jury of two men and six women, largely white and drawn from around Colorado, returned its verdict after about four hours of deliberations. The verdict followed three weeks of testimony and evidence that included police and protester video of incidents.
Lawyers involved believed it was the first trial in a lawsuit challenging officer tactics during the 2020 protests that erupted around the nation over the police killing of Floyd and other Black people.
The protesters who sued were shot at or hit by everything from pepper spray to a Kevlar-bag filled with lead shot fired from a shotgun. Zach Packard, who was hit in the head by the shotgun blast and ended up in the intensive care unit, received the largest damage amount — $3 million.
One of the protesters’ lawyers, Timothy Macdonald, had urged jurors to send a message to police in Denver and elsewhere by finding the city liable during closing arguments.
“Hopefully, what police departments will take from this is a jury of regular citizens takes these rights very seriously,” he said after the verdict.
Elisabeth Epps, a lawyer and activist who was one of the protesters who sued, said the attorneys for the city she loves gaslighted the protesters during the trial, questioning their account of what happened. At one point, a lawyer for Denver called her a “professional protester” after she testified that she had attended protests since she was a child and had received training about how to respond to being tear-gassed. She grew emotional talking about what it meant to have the jury side with the protesters.
“It feels like being seen,” Epps said.
The protesters said the actions of police violated their free speech rights and rights to be protected from unreasonable force. Jurors found violations of both rights for 11 of the protesters and only free speech violations for the other. The protesters claimed Denver was liable for the police’s actions through its policies, including giving officers wide discretion in using what police call “less lethal” devices, failing to train officers on them, and not requiring them to use their body-worn cameras during the protests to deter indiscriminate uses of force.
During the trial, Denver admitted that mistakes were made at the protests, which it says were unprecedented in their size, duration and amount of violence and destruction. Over 80 officers were injured as protesters hurled rocks, water bottles and canned food at them, and the state Capitol, the hub of the protests, incurred $1.1 million in damage, according to the city. Lawyers for the protesters who sued stressed they were not accused of being violent themselves.
One of Denver’s lawyers, Lindsay Jordan, told jurors that the city had planned a large training in crowd control in the spring of 2020 because of the upcoming presidential election, but it was canceled because of COVID-19. She stressed that mistakes made by officers during the protests do not automatically equate to constitutional violations, noting thousands of people returned to exercise their free speech rights despite the force police used over the five days of demonstrations.
“The violence and destruction that occurred around the community required intervention,” she said.
Five Denver police officers have been disciplined for their actions during the protests, according to the department. Another officer, who was new and still on probation, was fired during the protests after posting a photo of himself and others dressed in tactical gear on social media with the comment “Let’s start a riot.”
Aggressive responses from officers to people protesting police brutality nationally have led to financial settlements, the departures of police chiefs and criminal charges.
In Austin, Texas, officials have agreed to pay over $13 million to people injured in protests in May 2020, and 19 officers have been indicted for their actions against protesters. Last month, two police officers in Dallas accused of injuring protesters after firing less lethal munitions were charged.
However, in 2021, a federal judge dismissed most of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups over the forcible removal of protesters by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.
News
AP Explains: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An 1868 amendment to the U.S. Constitution best known for protecting the due process rights of previously enslaved Americans has resurfaced in certain congressional races this year.
Some attorneys and voters believe a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with insurrection can disqualify a handful of U.S. House members from seeking reelection for events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
First-term Republican firebrands Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are among those targeted. Both are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump who have pushed his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
It’s a largely untested argument working its way through election agencies in at least three states, with little success so far. But court cases and appeals could address the extent to which state officials can scrutinize the minimum qualifications for candidates for federal office.
WHAT DOES THE 14TH AMENDMENT SAY?
There are five sections to the amendment. The best-known declares that no state can “deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Section 3 of the amendment also declares that no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” This section was designed to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War from returning to Congress. The amendment, however, allows Congress to pass laws that can remove such restrictions.
HOW COULD IT APPLY TO LAWMAKERS TODAY?
Voters from congressional districts where Cawthorn and Greene are seeking reelection this fall allege in legal filings that evidence shows they helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that attempted to thwart the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The voters want state officials to investigate Greene and Cawthorn and disqualify them from appearing on ballots this year, based on the amendment’s language.
Greene, according to a challenge filed Thursday with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, either helped plan the riot or helped plan the demonstration held beforehand, knowing that it was “substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection.”
In a video posted on social media, Greene said: “You can’t allow it to just transfer power ‘peacefully’ like Joe Biden wants and allow him to become our president because he did not win this election.”
Somewhat similar allegations have been lodged with the North Carolina Board of Elections by voters challenging Cawthorn. Cawthorn spoke at the “Save America Rally” before the riot, days after he was sworn in to office, saying the “crowd has some fight in it.”
A longshot Democrat candidate seeking to unseat Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks filed similar allegations against Banks with the state elections commission.
HOW HAVE THE REPRESENTATIVES RESPONDED?
Greene and Cawthorn have said they did nothing unlawful such as encouraging political violence or participating in an insurrection.
Cawthorn, who was the first representative subjected to the challenge in January, said activists are going after “America First patriots” who backed Trump. Greene said she was targeted because she is “effective and will not bow to the DC machine.”
Cawthorn proceeded to sue the State Board of Elections in federal court, saying that North Carolina’s candidate challenge process violated his constitutional rights and should be overturned. His lawyers also said Section 3 didn’t apply to Cawthorn because of congressional action in 1872.
Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, is helping represent the voters in both challenges. The group has said more challenges could be filed against other members of Congress who are seeking reelection.
WHAT’S HAPPENED TO THE CHALLENGES?
Indiana’s state elections commission voted unanimously last month to reject the challenge against Banks. The commission’s chairman, a Republican, called the Capitol riot a “regrettable mark in history” but said there was no evidence that Banks was guilty of taking part in an insurrection.
As for Cawthorn, U.S. District Judge Richard Myers ruled earlier this month that the State Board of Elections could not hear the voters’ challenges on Section 3 claims.
Myers wrote that the 1872 law that removed office-holding disqualifications “from all persons whomsoever” — save for those who served in two specific legislative sessions among others — “demonstrates that the disability set forth in Section 3 can apply to no current member of Congress.”
The North Carolina Board of Elections hasn’t appealed so far. Myers previously rebuffed efforts by voters who filed challenges to participate in the litigation, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told him last week to reconsider their entry. Myers’ ruling could come as soon as next week.
COULD VOTERS ULTIMATELY HAVE THEIR SAY?
Free Speech for People argues that the 1872 law applied only to former members of the Confederacy: “The right of voters to bring this challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility must be preserved,” group legal director Ron Fein said this month.
Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional expert at the University of North Carolina law school, said he believes the 1872 law could be construed more broadly than how Myers ruled. But he also said the chances that candidate challenges will go forward under insurrection claims are “probably not good.”
“It’s really a novel theory and there’s no consensus on what the actual procedure should be, and that does pose a problem,” Gerhardt said.
He said it’s unclear, for example, whether a declaration that someone participated in an insurrection should come from a judge hearing evidence, state officials or Congress.
If the challenges are unsuccessful or delayed, voters still will get to decide whether the subjects of the challenges should return to Congress. Greene and Cawthorn have GOP primaries in May.
Cawthorn may have the more difficult road, with seven GOP opponents. He also has taken criticism for a video in which he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” even as his country resists a Russian invasion.
News
Minnesota native detained by Russian forces in Ukraine released
A Minnesota man who had been detained for 10 days by Russian forces in Ukraine has been released, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Friday night.
Tyler Jacob, a Winona native, was teaching English in Kherson when Russian troops invaded the country, according to his father, John Quinn, of Cannon Falls.
His mother, Tina Hauser, of Winona, told KAAL-TV that she spoke with her son March 12 when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind. She reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help.
“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter,” Klobuchar said. “Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety.”
“I am so ecstatic that Tyler is safe,” his mother said. “This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety.”
“This has been the most terrorizing experience as a parent. I’ve also seen and felt the good in so many people. I am grateful that Tyler, his wife, and their daughter are in a safe place. Many thanks to Amy Klobuchar and her staff for day and night attention to getting Tyler to safety. My heart goes out to the many families that are still enduring the horror in Ukraine,” said John Quinn, Tyler’s father.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Official update on Jaden McDaniels’ injury expected next week, but early information has been positive
Jury awards $14M to George Floyd protesters in Denver
AP Explains: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms
Minnesota native detained by Russian forces in Ukraine released
Perkins in Maplewood has offered more than just pancakes and pie. It will serve its last meal Sunday.
All lanes of I-170 NB closed at Ladue Road
Live updates: New phase of Ukraine war? Russia shifts focus
Lucky Guys Distillery to open in Hudson
Minnesota Capitol deal would raise cap on beer growler sales for craft breweries
Ukraine reports 300 dead in airstrike on Mariupol theater
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022