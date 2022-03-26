News
Police: St. Louis teen and 12-year-old girl killed in murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were fatally shot in downtown St. Louis. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.
The shootings happened at the Cupples Station apartment building in the 1000 block of Spruce Street around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Police identified the girl as the suspect, meaning she possibly pulled the trigger, killing the boy then herself.
“Where did they get the gun from, and why would they do that, you know?” said Brandon Preston, who lives in the apartment building. “I know they’re children. I hate to hear that and gun violence — it’s horrible. And we need to get control of that.”
Some people who work across the street from Cupples Station were also in disbelief.
“I mean, it’s really sad to hear something like this. It seems a little out of the ordinary, you know. You don’t hear of kids being so young having access to that kind of stuff,” said Codi Munson, who works in the area.
It’s not yet known if the boy and girl are related. Police have not released their names. Homicide detectives are still investigating.
Class 2A boys basketball semifinal: B-B-E 55, New Life Academy 53
Shortly after losing to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55-53 on Friday in a Class 2A semifinal game at the boys basketball state tournament, New Life Academy’s first-year head coach Robbie Whitney reflected on the season.
“I knew there was a lot of talent on this team,” he said in the basement of Williams Arena. “I knew they had it in them and they were just waiting to explode.”
Players quickly chimed in, calling Whitney “the glue” to the entire team and crediting his expertise for elevating them. Whitney threw the praise right back at them.
“They say the coaching, it’s completely the players,” said Whitney, who graduated from Bethel in 2020 and spent one year as a junior varsity coach at St. Francis before starting at New Life Academy. .
Well, there’s certainly enough credit to go around for the team’s historic season. Just two days earlier, New Life Academy won its first-ever state tournament game in its third state tournament appearance and first since 2004. The Eagles entered the game on a 17-game winning streak, finishing the regular season with a record of 27-3 after the previous two seasons produced 16 wins combined.
That perspective didn’t ease the sting of Friday’s loss in which the Eagles fought back numerous times, evaded foul trouble and had the ball trailing by two points with 12 seconds left with a chance to send themselves to Saturday’s championship game only to turn the ball over as time expired. But how far they came was not lost on them.
“The championship standards (we set) and how we respond, having an emphasis on that really helped us get out of tough spots throughout the season,” junior center Erick Reader said.
They nearly did it one more time Friday, trailing by as many as nine points in the second half before storming back in the game’s final moments. And it was led by the player who has embodied championship standards the most, guard Kollin Kaemingk.
The team’s lone senior kept the team afloat in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting while the rest of the team shot under 30 percent. With the team facing its biggest deficit of nine in the second half, Kaemingk started the run by hitting a 3-pointer. His backcourt partner Max Briggs hit a pair of 3-pointers over the next three possessions and then Kaemingk added another 3-pointer to briefly give New Life Academy a 48-46 lead.
“What an epic performance,” Whitney said of Kaemingk, who finished with 23 points. “All year long he’s been going against guys who face guard him, all career long really… he will always find ways to get the ball in the bucket.”
Kaemingk was the guy directing traffic down the stretch as Briggs was forced to play careful with four fouls. And when Briggs fouled out with 15 seconds left, it was Kaemingk who had the ball on the last possession.
Hoping the defense would be drawn in to the 6-foot-8 Reader in the post, Whitney designed a play to get Kaemingk a look. If he could see the rim, Whitney wanted him to shoot. But the defense didn’t even give him that, trapping him and forcing a turnover that ended the game.
“Shooters shoot,” Kaemingk said. “I was going in confident. (I) just wish I would’ve hit a couple more.”
New Life Academy will play Cherry for third place on Saturday. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will meet Hayfield in the championship game.
Naomi Watts Is Stoic and Indestructible in Epic Adventure ‘Infinite Storm’
Another true-life story about surviving the elements, Infinite Storm adds nothing new to the genre, but it is well-photographed, the epic adventure is harrowing, and Naomi Watts earns more deserved applause for being one of the gamest actors in films today.
Set in the White Mountains National Park in New Hampshire but filmed in Slovenia (go figure) by Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska, this is a story remembered by Pam Bales, a nurse, mother and research-and-rescue guide played with resolve and muscles by Ms. Watts like there’s no tomorrow. Chugging her way up the snowy ledges of Mt. Washington, despite a weather forecast that spells doom, gloom and disaster, she faces a frozen hell that presents a challenge to even an experienced climber like herself. Related in hours and minutes on a clock, the story begins normally, but by 9 a.m. the skies are already darkening, and by 10:15 the snow is up to her knees and the visibility nearing zero. The wind whips her hair and turns her skin raw and red as a boysenberry. It doesn’t look like a fun shoot, but this is an actress who seems to search for—and relish—tough assignments. Her first brush with near-death comes when she plunges through a hole in the ice, burying herself in the frozen waste with only a frail sounding whistle to call for help that never comes. Torn and bleeding with a possibly broken leg, she miraculously manages to climb back to the mountain surface and stumble on, a woman at the mercy of the cruel elements of Mother Nature gone mad.
|
INFINITE STORM ★★★
1:02 p.m. looks like midnight, so she heads back on a six-mile hike down the mountain praying for survival. On the way she finds a young man she calls “John”, half-dead from hypothermia, frostbite and terror, and determines to save him, too, even though it means dragging him in across the mountain range in a blinding snowstorm. (Billy Howle makes a sympathetic traveling companion and co-star.) Stripping off his clothes to keep him from freezing to death (I didn’t know that), feeding him chunks of chocolate for energy, and slapping him to stay awake, she vows to succeed and get to the road at the bottom of Mt. Washington, but the movie is chock full of enough hair-raising moments to make the viewer wonder how survival can ever be possible. When she defies the odds and incredulously lands on asphalt, the man throws himself behind the wheel of his parked car and drives away without so much as a “thank-you” goodbye. In an odd epilogue, when they meet again over coffee after time has passed, the movie and the rescue cease to make sense or matter. The point, awkwardly made in Joshua Rollins’ minimalistic screenplay, is that it only takes one person to change another person’s life. (Or one movie’s success, as Naomi Watts’ bravura performance proves.)
She says a lot with a full range of facial expressions and a minimum of dialogue, and stands tall in films that dwarf her with the kind of extreme stress and physical punishment other actors avoid. In The Impossible, it was a tsunami. In King Kong, it was a humongous gorilla’s paw. The Desperate Hour pitted her against a high-school massacre. Now it’s a killer blizzard. She’s stoic, indestructible, and always believable. I’ve made my last mountain hike without her.
