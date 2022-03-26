Police: St. Louis teen and 12-year-old girl killed in murder-suicide

Shortly after losing to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55-53 on Friday in a Class 2A semifinal game at the boys basketball state tournament, New Life Academy’s first-year head coach Robbie Whitney reflected on the season.

“I knew there was a lot of talent on this team,” he said in the basement of Williams Arena. “I knew they had it in them and they were just waiting to explode.”

Players quickly chimed in, calling Whitney “the glue” to the entire team and crediting his expertise for elevating them. Whitney threw the praise right back at them.

“They say the coaching, it’s completely the players,” said Whitney, who graduated from Bethel in 2020 and spent one year as a junior varsity coach at St. Francis before starting at New Life Academy. .

Well, there’s certainly enough credit to go around for the team’s historic season. Just two days earlier, New Life Academy won its first-ever state tournament game in its third state tournament appearance and first since 2004. The Eagles entered the game on a 17-game winning streak, finishing the regular season with a record of 27-3 after the previous two seasons produced 16 wins combined.

That perspective didn’t ease the sting of Friday’s loss in which the Eagles fought back numerous times, evaded foul trouble and had the ball trailing by two points with 12 seconds left with a chance to send themselves to Saturday’s championship game only to turn the ball over as time expired. But how far they came was not lost on them.

“The championship standards (we set) and how we respond, having an emphasis on that really helped us get out of tough spots throughout the season,” junior center Erick Reader said.

They nearly did it one more time Friday, trailing by as many as nine points in the second half before storming back in the game’s final moments. And it was led by the player who has embodied championship standards the most, guard Kollin Kaemingk.

The team’s lone senior kept the team afloat in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting while the rest of the team shot under 30 percent. With the team facing its biggest deficit of nine in the second half, Kaemingk started the run by hitting a 3-pointer. His backcourt partner Max Briggs hit a pair of 3-pointers over the next three possessions and then Kaemingk added another 3-pointer to briefly give New Life Academy a 48-46 lead.

“What an epic performance,” Whitney said of Kaemingk, who finished with 23 points. “All year long he’s been going against guys who face guard him, all career long really… he will always find ways to get the ball in the bucket.”

Kaemingk was the guy directing traffic down the stretch as Briggs was forced to play careful with four fouls. And when Briggs fouled out with 15 seconds left, it was Kaemingk who had the ball on the last possession.

Hoping the defense would be drawn in to the 6-foot-8 Reader in the post, Whitney designed a play to get Kaemingk a look. If he could see the rim, Whitney wanted him to shoot. But the defense didn’t even give him that, trapping him and forcing a turnover that ended the game.

“Shooters shoot,” Kaemingk said. “I was going in confident. (I) just wish I would’ve hit a couple more.”

New Life Academy will play Cherry for third place on Saturday. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will meet Hayfield in the championship game.