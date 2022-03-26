News
Sainted & Tainted: Herman at Wildwood is always like that
Sainted
To Herman at Wildwood postal office. He is the most recent addition to a whole line of great customer service professionals there.
I came to him last week with some salvaged information about a tracking slip I’d misplaced for a very expensive E-Bay item I’d returned.
I got to the PO during an advancing avalanche of customers, so I just asked him to search for it when he got a chance, handing him the payment information I had. He did that, and called the next day to leave me a “great news” message. I got the tracking slip and every pertinent piece of related information, including a page with every step in the delivery process, printed out.
He is always like that. Pleasant, willing to explain, and he never gets edgy or impatient. I am getting $150 back in my account, thanks to Herman’s expertise and help.
Frances Greis, Mahtomedi
Sainted
I have an act of kindness to share. My dear friend Judy (shhhhhh….she is in her 80s) was on the corner of Marie and Robert Street at the Holiday Station a few weeks ago. it was a very cold windy day and she couldn’t get her credit card to work at the gas pump.
Some young man stopped by her car door asked if she needed any help.
She said, “I can’t seem to get my credit card to work to get my gas.”
This nice young man went into the Holiday Station, got the pump working, went back to Judy and told her, “You’re all set I just put the gas in your car.”
She said, “Well, wait a minute, I haven’t paid for it yet.”
This generous man not only pumped the gas for her so she could keep warm in her car, he also PAID for her gas with HIS credit card!
Mr. Hanahan, wherever you are … thank you for your extra special act of kindness. God bless you.
Kathy Igo, Mendota Heights
Tainted
Tainted coverage of the NCAA basketball tournaments by the Pioneer Press. The men’s bracket you publish is color coded making the groupings easy to follow. The women’s bracket is presented in black and white. So much for equality at the most basic level. Do better Pioneer Press.
Emily Christensen, Woodbury
Tainted
Three times last week and this week again my favorite program was pre-empted because of some sporting event. The news programs talk about sports half the time, too, and then the sports news comes on and says the same thing.
Not all of us really care about watching sports. There should be sports channels on TV for those people but please let us watch the usual regularly scheduled programs that we enjoy.
Janet Llerandi, St. Paul
A cathartic hike in the woods marks the first day of spring
ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — Sunday, March 20, was a day when all the promise of spring was alive and abundant in many forms.
It was a glorious day to be outside. Days like that have been few and far between in recent months.
Sure, the calendar marked the day as the first day of spring, but Sunday actually felt like spring – even if it didn’t exactly look like spring where I was:
Sunny skies, temperatures in the high 40s and — for a change — little to no wind.
Snow had all but disappeared in the Red River Valley and pretty much all of North Dakota — almost overnight, it seemed — last weekend, but one didn’t have to venture very far east into Minnesota to find deep snow.
The contrast was striking.
So it was that I decided to take a hike Sunday morning through a portion of Roseau River Wildlife Management Area in northwest Minnesota near the Canadian border to see what I could see. Being inside wasn’t an option on such a day, so after a few cups of coffee in the bunkhouse at the family getaway, out the door I went.
This is my stomping grounds and one of my favorite places to experience and enjoy the outdoors.
Because of the deep snow and generally extreme winter conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently plowed many of the roads and trails that wind through the WMA to provide a travel corridor for deer that otherwise would be walking through belly-deep snow.
While generally closed to motorized vehicles, the trails of the WMA — most of them, at least — are open to snowmobiles in the winter, but the trails that were cleared at Roseau River were bare right to the ground last weekend.
Not so good for one last snowmobile ride, of course, but perfect for my first hike of the year through the WMA.
I hadn’t walked far down the first plowed trail when I saw a whitetail sunning itself on a snow-covered mound a few yards into the brush. We stared at each other for a minute or two before the deer bounded up and over a snowbank and down the plowed trail.
Despite the winter it has endured, the whitetail appeared to be in good condition but it obviously preferred staying on the plowed trail through the woods. Based on the number of deer I saw during my Sunday morning hike, plowing the trails probably saved a fair number of deer from winter mortality.
The plowed trails were trampled with deer tracks in many places, and the numerous deer I encountered would simply run ahead as I approached, rather than jump over the snow banks into the deep snow on either side of the trail.
Starvation and wolves probably took their share of deer this winter — at least in this part of northwest Minnesota — but the deer I encountered Sunday should be past the worst of it. I wondered, though, how deer will fare in areas that weren’t plowed.
Sunny skies and balmy temperatures weren’t the only signs of spring I encountered Sunday morning. Ice and snow still ruled the landscape, but Canada geese had returned, and their raucous calls were a welcome sound to these winter-weary ears.
The woods were filled with crows and ravens, as well; no doubt, I thought, feeding on the carcasses of winter wildlife casualties off the trail and back in the woods, where the snow was deeper than I cared to venture.
I also heard the sweet call of white-throated sparrows and, near the end of my hike, the distant thump-thump-thump of a drumming ruffed grouse gearing up for spring.
Before long, the woods will be even more alive with the sounds of the season.
Unlike last winter, when mild temperatures and little snow or ice allowed for regular walks in the Grand Forks Greenway along the Red River, my exercise regimen this winter has mostly been limited to a treadmill, a routine I find brutally boring and easy to skip, even with the television I have mounted on the wall.
In that context, Sunday’s hike through a wildlife management area I had to myself while surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature was nothing short of cathartic. I covered nearly 4 miles and took more than 9,300 steps during the 90-minute hike, according to the app on my phone, but working up a sweat had rarely felt better.
Spring, in all of its many forms, had finally arrived.
ASK IRA: Is the Heat’s make-or-break Oladipo moment at hand?
Q: Is it worth disturbing the chemistry of the team, that has won many games without Victory Oladipo to get Oladipo in the lineup? I see fewer minutes for Max Strus and Gabe Vincent because of this, and they were instrumental in the wins this season. —Yamil, Orlando.
A: As has been a theme with several responses in this space this week, the NBA, arguably more than any other sport, save, perhaps, for a quarterback in football, is a league about stars and elite players. Those are the ones who drive the championship dreams. So for as much as Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have delivered, if the Heat believe they can get Victor Oladipo close to All-Star form, then they have an obligation to work toward that end. And the value with players such as Strus and Vincent is they already have shown an ability to perform when needed, regardless if the gap between playing time has been minutes, games or even weeks. At some point, the Heat may have to abandon hope with Victor. But Saturday’s game against the Nets, after being rested Friday, might stand as the ultimate litmus test. If not then, against that level of playoff competition, then, yes, it might be time to recalibrate. So, to that end, we very much might have reached a crossroads. For Victor, it could be argued that the playoffs begin Saturday. Victor Oladipo, meet Kyrie Irving. And if ever the Heat needed a boost, that moment is at hand.
Q: Why do Heat continue to sign guards/wings to 10-day and two-way contracts when they need to be looking at bigs for the future. The league is getting more athletic and younger, and other than Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven, the Heat bigs are all older than 32 years old. — Michael, Boca Raton.
A: I, too, wondered, even when the two two-way contacts were held by Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart, let alone now with Smart and Mychal Mulder, about devoting both two-way slots to guards, particularly when there already is the backcourt youth in place, offering depth with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, and especially considering there still appears to be an eye on Marcus Garrett, who handled his rehab at the Heat’s facilities. But perhaps the thought is load up on enough at one position and you’ll find another breakthrough player out of the bunch. Of course, the Heat’s wing rotation is not exactly young, either, when counting Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler.
Q: Is there a chance the Heat have been tanking a bit to “pick rivals” in the first round? — Rik.
A: It would be one thing if the potential opponents at the bottom of the playoff race were locked in, but that’s not how it works with the play-in tournament. Finish first or second and you still wind up taking whoever results from the play-in games. And even at No. 3, the race for No. 6 is far from clear (as is No. 5 for that matter). So while you can maneuver, it might not be clear what you’re steering toward.
Literary calendar for the week of March 27
KELLY BARNHILL: Minnesota author signs copies of her new middle grade fantasy “The Ogress and the Orphans.” 5 p.m. Monday, March 28. In-person. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls. RSVP appreciated but not required. Go to: magersandquinn.com/events/.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Reading series presents poetry and a bit of prose with readers Jeanne Lutz, Sherry Quan Lee, Chris Stark and Keno Evol. In-person. 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
MAGUIRE/LITCHFIELD: Gregory Maguire, author of the popular Wicked Years book series, including “Wicked, The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” inspiration for the hit musical, and English illustrator David Litchfield, discuss their latest collaboration, “Cress Watercress,” which Maguire started to show younger kids that moods are strong and moods change. In conversation for this special launch with bestselling author Ann Patchett. 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Virtual event. Presented by Rain Taxi Review. Free. Registration required at: raintaxi.com/gregory-maguire-and-david-litchfield/.
MEANT TO RISE: Hamline University faculty members Carolyn Holbrook, Sun Yung Shin and Erin Sharkey, along with Hamline alumni Kevin Yang, participate in a reading and discussion of “We Are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice from Minneapolis to the World,” essays and poems reflecting the American experience of indigenous and people of color writing from 2020 and beyond, bearing witness to these unsettling years of COVID and the murder of George Floyd. Virtual event. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, presented by Hamline University English Department and creative writing programs. Information at: facebook.com/events/496354411857743.
JULIE OTSUKA: Daughter of Japanese immigrants and author of her debut “When the Emperor was Divine,” which was about the dehumanizing Nisei internment camps. It is one of the most popular Community Reads titles in the country. Now she introduces “The Swimmers,” revisiting the theme of WWII internment camps through the lenses of introspection and memory loss. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. Virtual event. Presented in the MELSA Club Book series. Free. Streamed live at: facebook.com/ClubBook.
KATHLEEN WEST: Minnesotan launches her new novel, “Home or Away,” set in the competitive world of youth hockey, exploring what some athletes will do to succeed. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, ModernWell, 2909 S. Wayzata Blvd., Mpls. Ticketed event. Go to: magersandquinn.com/events.
POETRY WORKSHOP: Cracked Walnut hosts a poetry workshop at which attendees should bring nine copies of an original poem to share and have critiqued. Free. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. April 2, Highland Park Library and community Center, 1974 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul. Moderator: Trinity Fritz Lawrence. RSVP: [email protected]
Graywolf Press published Michigan-based Diane Seuss‘ poetry collection “frank: sonnets,” winner of the 2021 National Book Critics Circle Award for poetry. Graywolf also published more than a dozen titles by Percival Everett, who was presented the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders has added prolonged grief to its pages. This controversial decision has been years coming, according to The New York Times, and some Facebook posters have sneered at it because everyone grieves. For a first-hand account of the debilitating effects of complicated grief, read Minnesotan Andre Gilats’ memoir “After Effects,” (University of Minnesota Press), which tells of nearly a decade in her life when she was mostly numb from grief after her husband’s death and too wrapped in her deep unhappiness to get help. And if you have been told to “get over it and move on,” you will empathize with the author’s heartbreak.
Former Minnesotan Mary Sharratt’s novel “Revelations,” about 15th century mystics Margery Kempe and Julian of Norwich, will be published in paperback in April by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
