Sainted & Tainted: Herman at Wildwood is always like that

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. — Sunday, March 20, was a day when all the promise of spring was alive and abundant in many forms.

It was a glorious day to be outside. Days like that have been few and far between in recent months.

Sure, the calendar marked the day as the first day of spring, but Sunday actually felt like spring – even if it didn’t exactly look like spring where I was:

Sunny skies, temperatures in the high 40s and — for a change — little to no wind.

Snow had all but disappeared in the Red River Valley and pretty much all of North Dakota — almost overnight, it seemed — last weekend, but one didn’t have to venture very far east into Minnesota to find deep snow.

The contrast was striking.

So it was that I decided to take a hike Sunday morning through a portion of Roseau River Wildlife Management Area in northwest Minnesota near the Canadian border to see what I could see. Being inside wasn’t an option on such a day, so after a few cups of coffee in the bunkhouse at the family getaway, out the door I went.

This is my stomping grounds and one of my favorite places to experience and enjoy the outdoors.

Because of the deep snow and generally extreme winter conditions, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently plowed many of the roads and trails that wind through the WMA to provide a travel corridor for deer that otherwise would be walking through belly-deep snow.

While generally closed to motorized vehicles, the trails of the WMA — most of them, at least — are open to snowmobiles in the winter, but the trails that were cleared at Roseau River were bare right to the ground last weekend.

Not so good for one last snowmobile ride, of course, but perfect for my first hike of the year through the WMA.

I hadn’t walked far down the first plowed trail when I saw a whitetail sunning itself on a snow-covered mound a few yards into the brush. We stared at each other for a minute or two before the deer bounded up and over a snowbank and down the plowed trail.

Despite the winter it has endured, the whitetail appeared to be in good condition but it obviously preferred staying on the plowed trail through the woods. Based on the number of deer I saw during my Sunday morning hike, plowing the trails probably saved a fair number of deer from winter mortality.

The plowed trails were trampled with deer tracks in many places, and the numerous deer I encountered would simply run ahead as I approached, rather than jump over the snow banks into the deep snow on either side of the trail.

Starvation and wolves probably took their share of deer this winter — at least in this part of northwest Minnesota — but the deer I encountered Sunday should be past the worst of it. I wondered, though, how deer will fare in areas that weren’t plowed.

Sunny skies and balmy temperatures weren’t the only signs of spring I encountered Sunday morning. Ice and snow still ruled the landscape, but Canada geese had returned, and their raucous calls were a welcome sound to these winter-weary ears.

The woods were filled with crows and ravens, as well; no doubt, I thought, feeding on the carcasses of winter wildlife casualties off the trail and back in the woods, where the snow was deeper than I cared to venture.

I also heard the sweet call of white-throated sparrows and, near the end of my hike, the distant thump-thump-thump of a drumming ruffed grouse gearing up for spring.

Before long, the woods will be even more alive with the sounds of the season.

Unlike last winter, when mild temperatures and little snow or ice allowed for regular walks in the Grand Forks Greenway along the Red River, my exercise regimen this winter has mostly been limited to a treadmill, a routine I find brutally boring and easy to skip, even with the television I have mounted on the wall.

In that context, Sunday’s hike through a wildlife management area I had to myself while surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature was nothing short of cathartic. I covered nearly 4 miles and took more than 9,300 steps during the 90-minute hike, according to the app on my phone, but working up a sweat had rarely felt better.

Spring, in all of its many forms, had finally arrived.