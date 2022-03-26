News
SPCO shows off versatility as it relaunches neighborhood concert series
As the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra relaunches its Neighborhood Concert Series program, the musicians show off an exquisite range of dynamics and the versatility of their instruments. The series opened with a performance Friday at Wayzata Community Church.
Robert Schumann’s Fantasiestücke for Cello and Piano serves as an aperitif for the rest of the concert. Performed by Jonathan Biss on the piano and Julie Albers playing cello, the work begins with melancholic sweetness in a movement labeled “Zart und mit Ausdruck” (Tender and with expression). Albers draws an earthy sound out of her instrument in the soaring work. In the second movement, Biss shows off his light touch with the flowery “Lebhaft leicht” (Lively, light). In the last section, Albers demonstrates ferocity, digging into the cello strings with her bow during “Rasch und mit feuer” (Quick and with fire).
Brent Michael Davids’ “Taptonahana” for Solo Flute requires two music stands to hold the score for flutist Julia Bogorad-Kogan. Unfortunately on Friday’s performance, the stands were at a level that much of Bogorad-Kogan’s body was blocked from view as she played. Still, even with that hindrance, Bogorad-Kogan’s physicality is apparent in her performance.
“Taptonahana” translates as “we speak” in the Mahican language. The work is communicative, even as the language being “spoken” uses notes rather than words. Playing Davids’ score, Bogorad-Kogan sputters into her instrument, creating a sound like she is blowing through her lips or tongue. The music flips from low note to high note, as if asking a question. Then it gently falls as though it were an acorn falling onto the Earth. The work is playful and effusive.
The grand finale for the concert is “Quartet for the End of Time.” In a prisoner-of-war camp, French composer Olivier Messaien met an Algerian Jewish clarinetist named Henri Akoka, with whom he shared the beginning of the score. He’d eventually compose a trio for Akoka, violinist Jean le Boulaire and cellist Étienne Pasquier. The trio became a quartet, and the work was first performed at the camp, with the composer playing piano. One imagines the instruments were of poor quality — the music often has the players play high on their strings, as if some strings were missing. In their skill, the SPCO musicians make their instruments sound weaker than their full power — skimming the strings or blowing strangely in the clarinet to give an anemic sound.
So much of the “Quartet for the End of Time” is made up of long, sustained notes, unconnected to one another. The SPCO musicians find the extremes in how soft and loud their instruments could become. In a clarinet solo, Sang Yoon Kim shifts into different dimensions even during the same long notes.
Messaien structures the work after chapter 10 of the “Book of Revelation,” chock full of birds, angels and rainbows. From bleak scenes of drudgery to anxiety-filled doom, the piece ends with a message of hope from the angels, with violinist Steven Copes making gorgeous tones with his violin.
Perhaps we are in a moment for this piece that is “a demonstration of time,” as choreographer Bill T. Jones noted in a panel discussion last fall about his recent dance piece that used parts of the Messaien ’s work. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, a malaise hangs over the air, and Messaien’s masterpiece is poignantly resonant.
What: The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Quartet for the End of Time with Jonathan Biss
When: 3 p.m., March 27
Where: St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi 55115
Tickets: $11-26
Capsule: SPCO’s acute use of dynamics is on view in a concert that features Olivier Messaien’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” an SPCO commission by Native American composer Brent Michael Davids, and Robert Schumann’s Fantasiestücke for Cello and Piano.
Biden lauds resolve of Ukrainians after visit with refugees
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and VANESSA GERA
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday marveled at the spirit and resolve of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of Russia’s deadly invasion as he embraced mothers and children and promised enduring support from Western powers.
Biden, while in Poland’s capital, listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents. Smiling broadly, he lifted up a young girl in a pink coat and told her she reminded him of his granddaughters. The president held hands with parents and gave them hugs during the stop at a soccer stadium where refugees go to obtain a Polish identification number that gives them access to social services such as health care and schools.
Some of the women and children told Biden that they fled without their husbands and fathers, men of fighting age who were required to remain behind to aid the resistance against the forces that Russian President Vladimir Putin — “a butcher,” in Biden’s words — sent into Ukraine more than a month ago.
“What I am always surprised by is the depth and strength of the human spirit,” Biden told reporters after his conversations with the refugees at the stadium, which more recently had served as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients. “Each one of those children said something to the effect of, ‘Say a prayer for my dad or grandfather or my brother who is out there fighting.”
The president, who was set to return to Washington later in the day, tried to use his final hours of his European trip reassuring Poland that the United States would defend against any attacks by Russia as he acknowledged that the NATO ally bore the burden of the refugee crisis from the war.
Before leaving Poland, Biden was to deliver an address expected to focus on the difficult path ahead as U.S. and Western allies continue to assist Ukraine and prod Russia to end its invasion.
“Your freedom is ours,” Biden told Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda earlier, echoing one of that country’s unofficial mottos.
At the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, the two leaders spoke of their mutual respect and shared goals to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Although times are very difficult, today Polish-American relations are flourishing,” Duda said.
More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and more than 2.2 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland, though it is unclear how many have remained there and how many have left for other countries. Earlier this week the U.S. announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees, and Biden told Duda that he understood Poland was “taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO’s responsibility.”
Biden called the “collective defense” agreement of NATO a “sacred commitment,” and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.
“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” Biden said. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”
European security is facing its most serious test since World War II. Western leaders have spent the past week consulting over contingency plans in case the conflict spreads. The invasion has shaken NATO out of any complacency it might have felt and cast a dark shadow over Europe.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Biden’s speech would outline the “urgency of the challenge that lies ahead” and “what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world stay in unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.”
In addition to the meeting with Duda, Biden attended a meeting of American and Ukrainian diplomatic and defense officials for an update on Ukraine’s military, diplomatic and humanitarian situation.
Warsaw, a city of nearly 1.8 million people, has grown by about 17% in a month as the refugees have come in huge numbers seeking shelter.
While Poles have so far welcomed Ukrainians, the humanitarian efforts are largely the work of volunteers. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has warned it is not sustainable and that social services are buckling under the strain.
The U.S. has been sending money and supplies to aid the refugee effort. This week, Biden announced $1 billion in additional aid in addition to accepting refugees.
The U.S. and many of its allies have imposed multiple rounds of economic and other sanctions on Russian individuals, banks and other entities in hopes that the cumulative effect over time will force Putin to withdraw his troops.
Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington and Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.
Erik Spoelstra accepts heat for Heat’s late struggles; Goran Dragic embraces Nets opportunity
At 3-5 over their previous eight games, the notion entering Saturday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena might have been that the Miami Heat had a score to settle.
Actually, the concern was about settling the scoring issues.
Entering Saturday, the Heat stood 24th in the NBA in offensive rating over their previous eight games, second to last in the league in fourth-quarter offensive rating only to the reeling Portland Trail Blazers.
“Offensively, we just have to be better,” coach Erik Spoelstra said in the wake of Friday night’s 111-103 loss to the visiting New York Knicks, when the Heat shot 5 of 18 in scoring 15 fourth-quarter points. “I’ve got to figure out how I can help and get us in more of a flow, more of a rhythm, play with a little bit more pace to be able to put some more points on the board.
“This is five out of seven games where we just haven’t scored the way we’re capable of. We will figure that out and get better at that.”
Although the knee injury that has limited Tyler Herro has been a factor, the Heat’s field-goal percentage in fourth quarters stood third worst in the league over their eight games entering Saturday, and their true shooting percentage second worst in those fourth quarters.
“I don’t know,” forward Jimmy Butler said when asked to address the shortcomings. “That’s for everybody to watch film and figure it out. But we do have to get better.
“I don’t think offense is that much of a problem. I think we’ve got to figure out a way to get stops going down the stretch. And whenever we get stops, we get to play in the open floor. Kyle [Lowry], Bam [Adebayo] and everybody else will find a way to put the ball into the basket.”
So perhaps as basic as making shots.
“It’s easily fixable, and we have to go out and do that,” Butler said. “There ain’t nothing that Spo can draw up to help anybody with that. That’s on us as players.”
The Heat not only were outscored 38-15 in Friday night’s fourth quarter, but the 23-point deficit tied the fourth-largest negative such four-quarter margin in the franchise’s 34 seasons and was the largest since being outscored 39-12 in the fourth quarter on April 9, 2018 by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Friday’s loss was the first time this season the Heat lost after leading through three periods at home, with a 23-0 such record entering the night.
Dragic perspective
Former Heat guard Goran Dragic, now with the Nets, was among the least surprised about the dustup on the Heat bench on Wednesday night between Butler, Spoelstra and Heat captain Udonis Haslem.
“At the end of the day, everybody’s doing their job, nothing is personal,” Dragic said, with the Nets spending three nights in South Florida. “And I know Jimmy well. He’s such a competitive guy. He wants to be in every game. And Spo is the same way.
“So, in the end, when you have two — I would not call it egos, you know what I mean? — but they’re trying to do their job. And at the end of the day, it’s not the first time that happened. It happened in practice.”
As for his role with the Nets, Dragic said he is comfortable supporting Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and, perhaps, Ben Simmons, should Simmons return from the back issue that again had him out Saturday night.
“Talent-wise, you have Kyrie and KD, two of the best offensive players in this league. And then when Ben comes back, we get another multi-dimensional player who can defend, who can push the pace, and make plays for others,” Dragic said. “And we are just here to help.
“I think as long as we connect as a group and we have those two main guys, we will be OK.”
The time in Miami, Dragic said, was meaningful.
“This was my home for seven years,” he said. “I owe them a lot.”
Early trend
Butler went into Saturday having scored in double digits in the first quarter in five of the previous seven games, giving him 20 such games this season.
That made him the seventh player in the league with at least 20 double-digit opening periods this season, joining Devin Booker (25), Karl-Anthony Towns (24), Luka Doncic (23), Joel Embiid (23), Durant (22) and Trae Young (21).
