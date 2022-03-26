News
Tom Thibodeau claps back at armchair critics who ‘eat away at the fabric of our team’
It wasn’t quite a St. Peter’s miracle, but the Knicks pulled off their own little upset in South Beach.
Trailing by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter, Tom Thibodeau rode his youngsters to a shocker over the Miami Heat, the No. 1 team in the East, 111-103.
Immanuel Quickley was the hero of the night, scoring 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter while carving up the Heat’s vaunted defense. Much of the comeback occurred with RJ Barrett on the bench, and with a lineup featuring three rookies – Jericho Sims, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride – who combined with Quickley and sage veteran Taj Gibson to outduel Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.
Julius Randle watched in street clothes, missing his third straight games with a quad contusion. But afterwards, Tom Thibodeau issued a strong warning about uninformed media and/or fans trying to divide the team, or trying to define performances and trends based on small data.
Thibodeau wasn’t specific, but a constant narrative around this roster has been pitting teammates against one another – whether there are calls for RJ Barrett to get the ball over Julius Randle; or for the young players to play over the veterans.
The latter sentiment is picking up steam after consecutive victories on the backs of youngsters.
“Everyone has all the answers right after a game and often times, they haven’t studied. So, how do you really know?” Thibodeau said. “And I don’t want anything to divide our team. I want our team together. That’s how you win. You win as a team. You lose as a team. So, when I see stuff being written or people talking about this, that. You hear it all the time, and then when you actually do study it and you watch the game again and maybe you watch it a third time, you actually know what transpired.”
McBride, who spent much of this season out of the rotation, upped his stock Friday by outplaying Lowry in the fourth quarter.
Thibodeau, when asked about the young players’ leading the fourth quarter, tried to cut off the debate before it started.
“You guys are trying to nitpick this, nitpick that,” Thibodeau said. “You need everyone across the course of a season. We love our young guys. They bring it every day. They’re supposed to bring energy. You need RJ, you need Julius, you need Mitch (Robinson), you need Evan (Fournier),you need Alec (Burks), you need everyone.
“It’s a team, not an individual thing. Can’t pick up a box score after and after say things. How many people are watching to the end of the game to really know exactly what happened in the game? I see a lot of opinions but I don’t see guys doing the work to actually study it.”
In the playoff picture, Friday’s win doesn’t mean much for the Knicks (31-42). The Hawks beat the Warriors on Friday and remained five games ahead of New York for the final play-in spot.
But it was an encouraging performance from the young core, following their strong performance two nights earlier in a win over the Hornets. It was also the first time Thibodeau beat the Heat in six tries as Knicks head coach.
But he also seemed to be fighting a different battle post game – against the narrative dividing his team.
“I don’t like anything that eats away at the fabric of the team,” Thibodeau said. “And so, people wanna take one game, whether it’s a win or a loss and they went, ‘Well, this, this and this.’ No. And often times, they things that they’re saying, a guy might make one good play in the game and he has nine bad plays or conversely, he makes nine good plays and he has one bad play.”
St. Louis City 2 wins inaugural MLS Next Pro game
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City 2 defeated Rochester New York FC 2-0 in the Inaugural MLS Next Pro game hosted at the Hermann Stadium on Saint Louis University’s campus.
More than 6,000 fans were in attendance to watch St. Louis City’s second team take the pitch for the first time.
City 2’s Wan Kuzain scored at the 19-minute mark after a corner kick reflection rolled into the perfect position at his feet giving the team a 1-0 before halftime.
Vitor Diaz followed suit in the second half finishing a penalty kick at the 59-minute mark. St. Louis City SC will play in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. against the Indy Eleven.
Friday night gave soccer fans a lot to be hopeful for as we await opening day for St. Louis City SC in 2023.
NCAA men’s hockey: Ben Meyers nets OT winner to lift Gophers past Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — In the run-up to Friday’s NCAA first round meeting between Minnesota and UMass, Minutemen coach Greg Carvel joked that he had no interest in seeing Gophers star Ben Meyers on the ice. For good measure, he added that if Gophers coach Bob Motzko would take freshman wunderkind Matthew Knies out of the lineup as well, it would be appreciated.
Then they got on the ice, and Carvel’s worst fears came true. The Gophers trailed throughout, until Knies got a power-play goal in the third period to tie the game, and Meyers scored the winner in overtime, lifting the Gophers to a 4-3 win over UMass and a chance to earn a Frozen Four trip.
After trailing 2-0 and 3-1 in front of a boldly partisan pro-UMass crowd, the Gophers survived and will now face Western Michigan on Sunday with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four in Boston.
“I felt we grew in the game and I’m really proud of our group because we battled tonight,” Motzko said, after his team advanced to the regional final for the second consecutive year. “The only way you beat UMass is you’ve got to match that grit … We like a little prettier hockey, but we’ve got to learn to win games like that. We’re growing as a team.”
The Gophers (25-12-0) got a first-period goal from Ryan Johnson and one in the second from Tristan Broz to keep the Minutemen from pulling away as UMass took 2-0 and 3-1 leads. On their second power play of the game, in the third, Knies knocked down a UMass clearing attempt then popped a shot over the shoulder of UMass goalie Matt Murray to forge the tie.
Justen Close had 20 saves in the win for the Gophers, who are seeking their first Frozen Four trip since 2014.
Trailing 3-2, the Gophers got a power play, and done what they have done often with an opponent in the penalty box. Knies knocked down a UMass clearing attempt near the right faceoff dot, dropped the puck to his feet then got a rising shot off that found the net.
“They have an advantage on us in that they have some really high, high-end players,” Carvel said. “That goal that Knies scored, that’s ridiculous. He looked like Auston Matthews. He grabbed the puck, dropped it at his feet and it’s in the top shelf. What do you do?”
After chances in both ends of the ice in overtime, freshman Aaron Huglen, who was recently placed on the right wing with Knies and Meyers, dug out a puck behind the UMass net and centered it for Meyers, who scored on a rising shot to end it.
“I thought we played really well in the overtime. We had our chances,” said Minutemen captain Bobby Trivigno. “They had their chance and they buried it … Tonight was one of those nights when our effort was there.”
Gophers coach Bob Motzko admitted that he had been wanting to add Huglen to that line for a time, but with the Gophers rattling off nine wins in a row, he was hesitant to mess with the lineup. After a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament’s title game, the coach reset things slightly.
“We were on a winning streak in February. I didn’t change lines, but I kind of wanted to give them some size,” Motzko said, praising Huglen for his growth as a rookie. “He’s really strong now and all that was the reason that we slid him over there, when we finally lost a game. We hadn’t lost in a while till last week and you know. Right now looks like a good decision.”
The Gophers suffered the classic double whammy in the first period when Johnson was called for cross checking. Before Minnesota could get control of the puck and force a whistle, the Minutemen sent Murray to the bench for an extra attacker and sent a shot through traffic and past Close. There was a lengthy review of the play, as a UMass attacker’s skates were in the crease, but officials ruled he did not impede the goalie, and the goal stood.
Less than a minute later on the power play, a shot went off Wait’s skate and slid past Close to double the UMass lead. Again the play was reviewed, and again the goal stood for a 2-0 Minutemen lead.
“I think the message was that there’s a lot of game left,” Meyers said. “Obviously it was unfortunate, but one goal happened 6-on-5 and then the other goal happened when they were on the power play, so we felt like we could really do some damage 5-on-5, and we stuck to that and I don’t think we took another penalty the rest of the game.”
The Gophers finally answered in the final two minutes, with some puck luck. Johnson’s shot from the right circle was stopped by Murray, but the rebound deflected off a UMass defender and over the goal line to pull Minnesota back within one after 20 minutes.
The momentum didn’t last long, as the Minutemen re-established a two-goal lead early in the second, with Lebster netting his second of the game. But the Gophers made a late push, evening the shots on goal and getting another on the scoreboard when Broz tipped a cross-ice pass by Jaxon Nelson to make it 3-2 after two.
Earlier in the day, Western Michigan got its first-ever NCAA tournament win, beating Northeastern 2-1 in overtime to reach the regional final.
Gaping sinkhole forms in middle of St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man, walking his dog in Downtown West’s Memorial Park Thursday, noticed nearby ground give way.
“It had collapsed right in front of him and from what I could see, I couldn’t see the bottom of it,” said St. Louis resident Jerry Aldama.
He lives near the park and walked by the hole a few minutes after the ground collapsed.
“I thought maybe the entire sidewalk here was possibly unstable,” said Aldama.
The City of St. Louis blocked off the area with a circle of barricades and plywood covering the area where the ground gave way.
“I didn’t know if it was a crime scene, or you know what had happened,” said St. Louis resident Latasha Tate. “You don’t want to think the worst.”
A City of St. Louis spokesperson referred us to the Metropolitan Sewer District for an explanation. A spokesperson for MSD said historical records indicate an old beer tunnel dating back to the 1800s was used by Winkelmeyer Brewery in that area.
The spokesperson said the tunnel collapsed and caused a stormwater sewer line above it to collapse.
Tate lives nearby. She said, “I’m glad no one was hurt because sometimes people walk through here with their children.”
The MSD spokesperson said the City of St. Louis will oversee whatever work is needed to address the collapsed tunnel. A City of St. Louis spokesperson said that work will begin once work on the collapsed sewer line takes place.
