Twins prospect Jhoan Duran’s quickest path to bigs is through bullpen

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Had Jhoan Duran not gotten hurt last season, there’s a chance the Twins would have gotten their first look at the hard-throwing pitching prospect in major league action then.

Instead, he spent most of the season off the field. After the start to his year was delayed by trapezius tightness, Duran returned in May, throwing in five games for the Triple-A Saints. Those five games — just 16 innings — comprised his entire season. An elbow strain in June landed him on the injured list, and he never returned.

But now, Duran is healthy and trying to make a case for a roster spot — one that would come almost assuredly out of the bullpen after nearly two full years (COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 minor-league season) with virtually no game action.

“I wouldn’t put him in a box, saying he’s going down soon and that’s the end of it. We’re going to keep letting him pitch and let him show us what he is right now,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he’s getting to that point in his career where he’s right on the brink of helping a big-league team win a lot of games. He’s got a ton of ability, and I think he’s still growing. He’s still figuring this thing out, but he’s in a real good spot.”

The 24-year-old has thrown four scoreless innings this spring in two relief appearances. Thursday, he threw four pitches either at or above 100 miles per hour, and one at 99.9 mph.

“I’m trying to be consistent with all my pitches, my mechanics, with everything that I need to be consistent with and hopefully establish myself in the big leagues this year,” he said.

While Duran said Thursday he hadn’t been spoken to about his potential role, he expressed flexibility to pitch in whatever role was asked of him. And if that path is through the bullpen for the Twins’ No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline, a debut could come sooner rather than later.

“I know he’s missed some time with injuries, but he’s got a ton of ability,” Baldelli said. “He’s handled himself very well in camp.”

DEBUT TIME

Shortstop Carlos Correa, whose deal with the Twins became official on Tuesday, is scheduled to appear in his first exhibition game as a Twin on Sunday at Hammond Stadium, Baldelli said.

The Twins have Monday off and Baldelli said Correa may come in for a light workout. After playing, they’ll assess how he’s feeling but most likely Correa will be back on the field on Tuesday after the off day.

“It’s more about him seeing the baseball, starting to kind of ramp his body into shape where he can go out there and do all the things he needs to do,” Baldelli said. “That’s what the lives (live hitting) are all about, especially with the number of at-bats and lives that he’s going to have kind of wedged between now and the end of camp.”

Correa has been taking live batting practice since joining the Twins. He said Wednesday that while he normally sees live at-bats during the offseason, he didn’t want to risk getting hit by a pitch or suffering an injury while unsigned.

Pitcher Sonny Gray, another Twins newcomer, is expected to make his first start on Monday. Though the major-league team has the day off, Gray is expected to throw multiple innings to catcher Ryan Jeffers in front of pitching coach Wes Johnson in a minor-league game.