Twins prospect Jhoan Duran’s quickest path to bigs is through bullpen
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Had Jhoan Duran not gotten hurt last season, there’s a chance the Twins would have gotten their first look at the hard-throwing pitching prospect in major league action then.
Instead, he spent most of the season off the field. After the start to his year was delayed by trapezius tightness, Duran returned in May, throwing in five games for the Triple-A Saints. Those five games — just 16 innings — comprised his entire season. An elbow strain in June landed him on the injured list, and he never returned.
But now, Duran is healthy and trying to make a case for a roster spot — one that would come almost assuredly out of the bullpen after nearly two full years (COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 minor-league season) with virtually no game action.
“I wouldn’t put him in a box, saying he’s going down soon and that’s the end of it. We’re going to keep letting him pitch and let him show us what he is right now,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he’s getting to that point in his career where he’s right on the brink of helping a big-league team win a lot of games. He’s got a ton of ability, and I think he’s still growing. He’s still figuring this thing out, but he’s in a real good spot.”
The 24-year-old has thrown four scoreless innings this spring in two relief appearances. Thursday, he threw four pitches either at or above 100 miles per hour, and one at 99.9 mph.
“I’m trying to be consistent with all my pitches, my mechanics, with everything that I need to be consistent with and hopefully establish myself in the big leagues this year,” he said.
While Duran said Thursday he hadn’t been spoken to about his potential role, he expressed flexibility to pitch in whatever role was asked of him. And if that path is through the bullpen for the Twins’ No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline, a debut could come sooner rather than later.
“I know he’s missed some time with injuries, but he’s got a ton of ability,” Baldelli said. “He’s handled himself very well in camp.”
DEBUT TIME
Shortstop Carlos Correa, whose deal with the Twins became official on Tuesday, is scheduled to appear in his first exhibition game as a Twin on Sunday at Hammond Stadium, Baldelli said.
The Twins have Monday off and Baldelli said Correa may come in for a light workout. After playing, they’ll assess how he’s feeling but most likely Correa will be back on the field on Tuesday after the off day.
“It’s more about him seeing the baseball, starting to kind of ramp his body into shape where he can go out there and do all the things he needs to do,” Baldelli said. “That’s what the lives (live hitting) are all about, especially with the number of at-bats and lives that he’s going to have kind of wedged between now and the end of camp.”
Correa has been taking live batting practice since joining the Twins. He said Wednesday that while he normally sees live at-bats during the offseason, he didn’t want to risk getting hit by a pitch or suffering an injury while unsigned.
Pitcher Sonny Gray, another Twins newcomer, is expected to make his first start on Monday. Though the major-league team has the day off, Gray is expected to throw multiple innings to catcher Ryan Jeffers in front of pitching coach Wes Johnson in a minor-league game.
Kevin Durant on NYC lifting vaccine mandate: ‘Mets and Yankees have a lot of power in our city’
MIAMI — Kevin Durant understands the impetus for changing the mandate was baseball, not Kyrie Irving.
It’s a reasonable conclusion after the Nets fought for months to get Irving on the Barclays Center court, then saw the involvement of the Yankees and Mets achieve fast results just two weeks before Opening Day in the Bronx.
“I’m not naïve to the fact that the Mets and the Yankees have a lot of power in our city,” Durant said. “And I’m sure when they all helped and had conversations with whoever they needed to talk to, they were able to push it over the top.
“Sports is a huge factor in a lot of these major cities. And I’m glad we can get it done for everybody to move forward. I know New York City fans are excited about it.”
The Nets may not hold the same political sway, but they’re still benefactors of baseball’s power since Irving will begin playing at home Sunday against the Hornets. It’s worth noting that Mets owner Steve Cohen donated $1.5 million to Mayor Adams’ campaign last year and Yankees president Randy Levine, a former City Hall official, worked with the government towards this solution.
Durant said Thursday’s announcement of the athlete mandate exception wasn’t celebrated by the Nets or Irving, who “knew this day was going to come.” But Durant acknowledged it solves one of the team’s biggest issues this season — the offensive struggles at home, where the Nets are just 16-19 this season.
“I mean, sh-t. Somebody who can make shots from all over the floor on anyone efficiently, of course,” Durant said.
Irving, who has been previously fined for not speaking to the media, declined to talk after Friday’s practice.
“Kyrie is pretty much level mentally regardless of the situation,” Durant said. “He approaches it the same and he came in and not a change in emotion. He knew this day was going to come and he was patient and we all were and now we can move on.”
Asked if it was fair for Irving to miss so many games before the athlete exception, Durant replied, “Life isn’t fair.”
Still, the reintegration of the wealthy and famous unvaccinated won’t happen without pushback. The mandates remain for other private and City workers, including the 1,400 municipal employees who were fired after refusing the shot. Pat Lynch, a New York police union chief, highlighted the contradiction with a forceful statement.
“While celebrities were in lockdown, New York City police officers were on the street throughout the pandemic, working without adequate PPE and in many cases contracting and recovering from COVID-19 themselves,” Lynch said. “They don’t deserve to be treated like second-class citizens now.”
A spokeswoman for the United Federation of Teachers also chimed in.
“The city should not create exceptions to its vaccination requirements without compelling reason,” the spokeswoman said. “If the rules are going to be suspended, particularly for people with influence, then the UFT and other city unions are ready to discuss how exceptions could be applied to city workers.”
Boston and Los Angeles have also exempted professional athletes from vaccine mandates. Durant agreed the circumstances are strange.
“All of it’s weird. COVID is weird. It just came out of nowhere,” he said. “How we reacted to COVID has been where it’s not the perfect situation for anybody. It’s crazy that people lost their jobs based off a vaccine and people that stood on what they believed in and waited this process out, now they’re able to work. It’s a weird situation. Nobody is a winner in any of this stuff. Everybody is trying to figure it out as we go. I think we’ve been doing a solid job of understanding all of this.”
Feds drop appeal in Sjodin killing, still seek death penalty
MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors are dropping their appeal of a judge’s decision to overturn the death sentence for a Minnesota man convicted in the 2003 kidnapping and killing of Dru Sjodin, but they said they still intend to seek the death penalty when he is resentenced.
In a court filing Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys for Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. voluntarily agreed to dismiss the appeal. Interim U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase told The Associated Press that the case will now be set for a resentencing, as the judge ordered, and “we are still seeking the death penalty.”
Rodriguez was convicted in 2006 of kidnapping Sjodin, a 22-year-old University of North Dakota student, resulting in her death. The Crookston man was sentenced to death in the first and only federal capital punishment case in North Dakota.
Last year, the judge who oversaw Rodriguez’s trial overturned the death penalty and ordered that a new sentencing phase be conducted, ruling that Rodriguez’s constitutional rights were violated.
Judge Ralph Erickson, who is now on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, ruled that the coroner gave misleading testimony, lawyers failed to outline a possible insanity defense and there was evidence of severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
Friday’s court filing does not explain why prosecutors dismissed their appeal. Chase had no further comment.
In order to appeal, prosecutors needed permission from the Biden administration. The Justice Department under President Joe Biden halted federal executions last summer, pending a review of the department’s policies and procedures.
If prosecutors would have been successful on appeal, the death penalty would have been reinstated. If they would have lost their appeal, the case would would have proceeded with resentencing, just as it is now.
Authorities said Rodriguez, a convicted sex offender, kidnapped Sjodin from the parking lot of a Grand Forks, North Dakota, shopping mall in November 2003 and drove her to Minnesota, where he killed her and left her body in a field near Crookston.
Sjodin’s kidnapping sparked days of massive searches, reshaped the way Minnesota handled sex offenders and led to the national sex offender registry being renamed for her. Sjodin was from Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.
Rodriguez’s conviction remains in place. He is currently locked up at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Associated Press writer Dave Kolpack contributed from Fargo, N.D.
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: Weird Multiverse Adventures, But in Good Way
While Everything Everywhere All At Once feels reminiscent of several films, including The Matrix and Being John Malkovich, it’s also like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the movie is an explosion of creative weirdness that is equal parts exhilarating and overwhelming.
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE ★★★ (3/4 stars)
Michelle Yeoh plays an exhausted Chinese immigrant named Evelyn Wang, who runs a laundromat and has a fractured relationship with her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and her adult daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). As her Chinese New Year party approaches, Evelyn is overwhelmed by the arrival of her estranged father Gong Gong (James Hong) and a tax deadline that will determine the fate of the laundromat—so much so that she has almost given up on the possibility of something more in her life. Her existence is about as mundane as it gets, so Evelyn is surprised to discover that she’s the key to saving the multiverse from a mysterious evil power.
Daniels’ approach to the multiverse is unique, based on the supposition that each decision we make splits our possible reality into two paths, ultimately creating infinite universes. In one universe, Evelyn is an exhausted wife and mother; in another, she’s a famous kung-fu star. There is an even a reality where Evelyn exists as an ordinary woman with hot dogs for fingers (which should tell you what sort of tone Everything Everywhere All At Once embraces). When “Alpha” Waymond arrives from another universe, jolting Evelyn out of her dull reality, she becomes drawn into a bizarre adventure that involves “verse-jumping” to draw on the skills of her other selves as she battles a never-ending barrage of fighters from across the multiverse. She ultimately is forced to go head to head with nihilistic villain Jobu Tupaki, who wants to suck the world into a literal everything bagel (seriously).
This is a film where anything goes, whether it’s Evelyn fighting a pant-less opponent who has tapped into his multiverse skills by leaping onto a butt plug or coming up against Big Nose (Jenny Slate), who wields her tiny Pomeranian as a weapon. The visuals, especially the costumes, are outlandish and increasingly wild, but there’s also a sense of heart under all the madness. Evelyn’s journey through the possible iterations of her life allows her to come to terms with the one she currently lives, as well as her relationships with Waymond and Joy. It takes a bit of winding, unconventional path to arrive at those reconciliations, but Evelyn’s emotional arc feels fulfilling, especially in the hands of Yeoh, who is given plenty to do in this movie.
It would be easy to make comparisons to films like The Matrix or even Sliding Doors, another film that played with the idea of “what if,” but the truth is that Hollywood has never allowed Asian protagonists to lead a story like this before. Have we ever seen a Chinese-American woman get to embrace high-blown action and emotional gravitas on the big screen without the movie making an issue of her race or relying on stereotypes? Despite it’s too-long run time and some quirky moments that will feel too visceral for some viewers, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a remarkable achievement in many ways. It’s ground-breaking because it allows a new perspective, but it’s also just blatantly weird. It’s not glossy or careful; the film is an onslaught of visual and thematic ideas that will frequently make you think “How did they get away with this?” It’s a good thing they did: In an era of sequels and remakes, something this outside the box is a welcome alternate reality.
