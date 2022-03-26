News
Ukraine reports 300 dead in airstrike on Mariupol theater
By NEBI QENA and ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would make it the war’s deadliest known attack on civilians yet.
The bloodshed at the theater fueled allegations Moscow is committing war crimes by killing civilians, whether deliberately or by indiscriminate fire.
Meanwhile, in what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow’s war aims, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on gaining control of the Donbas region in the country’s southeast — a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but pointedly said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.
“The territorial integrity of Ukraine should be guaranteed,” he said in a nightly video address to the nation. “That is, the conditions must be fair, for the Ukrainian people will not accept them otherwise.”
For days, the Mariupol government was unable to give a casualty count for the March 16 bombardment of the grand, columned Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of people were said to be taking cover, the word “CHILDREN” printed in Russian in huge white letters on the ground outside to ward off aerial attack.
In announcing the death toll on its Telegram channel Friday, the city government cited eyewitnesses. But it was not immediately clear how witnesses arrived at the figure or whether emergency workers had finished excavating the ruins.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the theater bombing was an “absolute shock, particularly given the fact that it was so clearly a civilian target.” He said it showed “a brazen disregard for the lives of innocent people” in the besieged port city.
The Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner said soon after the attack that more than 1,300 people had taken shelter in the theater, many of them because their homes were destroyed. The building had a basement bomb shelter, and some survivors did emerge from the rubble after the attack.
“This is a barbaric war, and according to international conventions, deliberate attacks on civilians are war crimes,” said Mircea Geoana, NATO’s deputy-secretary general.
He said Putin’s efforts to break Ukraine’s will to resist are having the opposite effect: “What he’s getting in response is an even more determined Ukrainian army and an ever more united West in supporting Ukraine.”
While the Russians continue to pound the capital from the air, they appear to have gone into a “defensive crouch” outside Kyiv and are focused more on the Donbas, a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment.
“They don’t show any signs of being willing to move on Kyiv from the ground,” the official said.
In comments that seemed to corroborate a change in Moscow’s military goals, Col.-Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, said the main objective of the first stage of the operation — reducing Ukraine’s fighting capacity — has “generally been accomplished,” allowing Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of Donbas.”
The Donbas is the largely Russian-speaking eastern part of the country where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 and where many residents desire close ties to Moscow. Its coal-mining and industrial Donetsk and Luhansk regions are recognized by Russia as independent.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces have been counterattacking and have been able to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Kyiv as Russian troops fall back on their overextended supply lines. In the south, logistical problems and Ukrainian resistance are slowing the Russians as they look to drive west toward the port of Odesa, the ministry said.
In fact, the Russians are no longer in full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall to Moscow’s forces, the senior U.S. defense official said. The official said the southern city is being contested by the Ukrainians in heavy fighting. The Kremlin denied it had lost full control.
The Russian military said 1,351 of its soldiers have died in Ukraine and 3,825 have been wounded, though it was not immediately clear if that included the separatists in the east or others not part of the Defense Ministry, such as the National Guard. Earlier this week, NATO estimated that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting.
For civilians, the misery is growing more severe in Ukrainian towns and cities, which increasingly resemble the ruins that Russian forces left behind in their campaigns in Syria and Chechnya.
In the village of Yasnohorodka, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Kyiv, Russian troops who were there earlier in the week appeared to have been pushed out as part of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
The tower of the village church was damaged by a blast, and houses on the main crossroads lay in ruins.
“You can see for yourself what happened here. People were killed here. Our soldiers were killed here,” said Yasnohorodka resident Valeriy Puzakov.
As for Mariupol, “nothing remains of Mariupol,” said Evgeniy Sokyrko, who was among those waiting for an evacuation train in Zaporizhzhia, a way station for refugees from the shattered port city. “In the last week, there have been explosions like I’ve never heard before.”
Oksana Abramova, 42, said she ached for those left behind in the city, who have been cut off from communication with the shelling of cell, radio and TV towers and do not have the means to escape.
“All the time I think about how they are, where they are. Are still hiding, are they alive? Or maybe they are no longer there,” she said.
In Kyiv, ashes of the dead are piling up at the main crematorium because so many relatives have left, leaving urns unclaimed. And the northern city of Chernihiv is all but cut off after Russian forces destroyed bridges, leaving people without power, water and heat, authorities said.
For the vulnerable — the elderly, children and others unable to join millions heading westward — food shortages are mounting in a country once known as the breadbasket for the world.
In relentlessly shelled Kharkiv, hundreds of panicked people took shelter in the subway, and a hospital emergency room filled with wounded soldiers and civilians.
Mostly elderly women lined up stoically to collect food and other urgent supplies this week, as explosions thudded in the distance. Fidgeting with anticipation, a young girl watched as a volunteer’s knife cut through a giant slab of cheese, carving out thick slices, one for each hungry person.
“Among those who stayed, there are people who can walk on their own, but many who cannot walk, the elderly,” Hanna Spitsyna said. “All these people need diapers, swaddle blankets and food.”
Rosa reported from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Robert Burns in Washington and journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
A year later, Wendell Carter Jr. finally comes into his own with Magic
It was almost a year ago when the foundation was laid for Wendell Carter Jr.’s breakout 2021-22 season.
The Orlando Magic made the franchise-altering decision to trade All-Star big man Nikola Vučević and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Carter, Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks — one of which became Franz Wagner — ahead of the trade deadline on March 25, 2021.
A couple of days later, Carter met with then-Magic coach Steve Clifford and former Orlando/current Washington Wizards assistant Mike Batiste in Clifford’s office at Amway Center.
The purpose of the meeting was simple: Get to know Carter better, help him feel comfortable with the organization and establish a gameplan for the final 20-plus games of the 2020-21 season.
It also was about understanding what the coaches saw in Carter and what Carter wanted for himself. And helping instill confidence in him after an uneven start to his career.
“They were [asking] me, ‘What exactly do you want from his game?’” Carter recalled to the Orlando Sentinel. “I said, ‘I want to be an All-Star one day.’ That’s one of my milestones in the league. I told them my goals were to be a 20 [points]-10 [rebounds] guy. A guy who’s a main focal point on a playoff team.”
Those goals were exactly what Clifford wanted to hear, especially for “a guy with his ability level,” he said.
“The one thing that Cliff told Wendell is that he has All-Star caliber talent,” Batiste said. “He has a ceiling that he can be one of the best bigs in this league.”
While Carter has yet to be named an All-Star and isn’t averaging 20 and 10, he’s moved closer to his objectives in his first full season in Orlando.
He’s averaging career-highs in points (15), rebounds (10.4) and assists (2.7) and a true-shooting percentage (60.4%), which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots, entering Saturday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.
Carter’s taken multiple steps within the season.
He’s averaging team-highs of 17.7 points (62.4 TS%) and 10.8 rebounds since Jan. 1, including 20.1 points (66.5 TS%) and 11.6 rebounds in his 10 games since the All-Star break.
But even outside his box score numbers, Carter’s played more freely and resembled the player most thought he could be when the Bulls selected him seventh in the 2018 draft.
“I’m not where I want to be yet,” Carter said. “But it’s definitely paid off, just having that conversation.”
Identifying Carter
For the Magic, the process of identifying Carter started almost three years before they acquired him.
Orlando’s brass worked out Carter, who left after one year at Duke, and had dinner with him during the 2018 pre-draft process. Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations since 2017, remembered being impressed by Carter while also describing the dinner as “uneventful” because of the player’s reserved nature.
“Wendell was close to the vest, but he had an intensity about him,” Weltman said. “He’s a very observant person and he’s taking in just as much as he’s putting out, which is probably a sign of intelligence and his ability to read the room.”
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, who was an assistant with the Mavericks at the time, remembered being impressed with Carter during the pre-draft process when they met in Dallas.
“It was like he’s Al Horford because of the body type, the strength, mobility, the way he shot the ball,” Mosley recalled. “Very structured in everything he did and was a professional at that point.”
The Magic took Mo Bamba with the No. 6 pick instead, one spot ahead of Carter, but they continued to build intel on him.
When they decided to kick off a rebuild centered around younger talent by trading Vučević, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier last March, they were confident Carter was the right kind of younger player to target in a deal even though he had a bumpy start to his career.
“You always try to figure out, ‘What’s going on with this player, what’s going on with this team dynamic’ and it all kind of added up favorably for Wendell,” Weltman said. “We saw a talented guy who’s about the right things and felt like he had a lot of growth potential and he’d get to whatever heights he’s capable of.
“You bet on the person. He’s everything you want your team to be about.”
Struggles in Chicago
There are a number of reasons why Carter didn’t flourish with the Bulls. He struggled with injuries, only playing in 83 of 190 regular-season games. Carter missed the final 38 games of his rookie season after thumb surgery and missed a significant chunk of his second season because of a right ankle injury.
He also had three different head coaches (Fred Hoiberg, Jim Boylen and Billy Donovan), which can be challenging on a younger player trying to get used to the league, coach’s terminology and systems.
Donovan, who coached Carter during his third season with the Bulls, said in late January that he tried to get Carter to shoot more 3-pointers but he didn’t average more than 1 attempt per game or rank among the team’s top four in field-goal attempts in any of his seasons in Chicago.
“Mentally, I wasn’t there a lot,” Carter said of his time with the Bulls. “The coaching change was crazy. I couldn’t get used to anyone. I didn’t feel comfortable. It was an older team. A lot of guys were veterans. It was the business side of it, too, dudes trying to get paid. It was a little weird situation over there, but it definitely built character for me. I got an understanding of what the NBA really is.”
Carter was momentarily rattled post-trade.
“I’m human,” he said. “So it was like ‘Dang, I guess they didn’t want me no more.’ I felt like I was unwanted. Then I had to think about it again like, ‘OK, they didn’t want me, but this place wants me.’ I understood it’s about just moving on. I saw it as a new opportunity for me.”
Because of his previous lack of stability, Batiste realized the most important thing he could do for Carter was help him understand they believed in him. As Batiste put it, “Confidence is the biggest crutch of making or breaking a player.
“When I got a chance to work with Wendell, I wanted him to feel comfortable, I wanted him to feel like he was trusted. And I wanted his trust. To get something that was stable, that’s what he really wanted. And now you can see that he grabs on to that situation. And it has manifested and evolved in a very good way for him.”
That same message was carried by Mosley and his coaching staff — especially player development coaches Altavious Carter and Randy Gregory, the coaches he works with the most — when Clifford was replaced last July.
“Their biggest thing was playing carefree,” Carter said. “They realized one thing I always struggled with was getting down on myself when I didn’t make a good play or I messed up.”
Improvements in Orlando
Carter’s improved production offensively can be tied to four different factors: He’s more involved in the offense, being used differently, more assertive and has gotten better at the simple things.
His 60.7 touches, including 36.5 in the frontcourt, and 20.4% usage rate are career-highs after not averaging more than 49 touches in his previous three seasons.
He’s being used more as an offensive hub — creating for his teammates with his passing or creating shots for himself on isolations — more than before, with his .74 assist to usage ratio ranking in the 79th percentile among big men, according to Cleaning The Glass.
Carter makes good passing reads to shooters and cutters in multiple situations — when posted up on the block, in short-roll situations when he ballscreens and surveying the floor from the elbow or above the break.
Even though Carter’s become more efficient on post ups throughout his career, he’s doing it fewer times (career-low 1.6 post-ups) than he has in previous seasons and is excelling in other areas.
He’s become elite at putbacks (1.58 points per possession) after struggling with them earlier in his career and has been more efficient in transition (1.21 points per possession) while getting up the floor in transition more often (career-high 12.3% frequency).
“He can dominate the simple,” Mosley said. “It’s the simple thing that helps him excel.”
Carter, who admitted he was “always a guy who never cared about scoring,” has been more willing to shoot from beyond the arc, taking 3.4 3-point attempts per game and making 33%. He’s letting it fly on spots ups more — career-high 17.9% frequency and 2.3 field-goal attempts.
Although he isn’t hitting 3s at an high clip, it’s helped open up the rest of his game. The threat of him taking 3s is forcing defenders to guard him tighter and bite on his pump fakes. Carter’s scoring 0.97 points per isolation (71st percentile according to NBA.com) and is driving to the rim (2.8 per game), more than four-times as frequently as he did with the Bulls.
Defensively, Carter’s switching onto guards more frequently while also protecting the rim when needed.
“It’s a mindset,” Mosley said. “The mindset to be aggressive. The mindset to believe you are one of the best players on the floor. That’s the one thing we keep trying to instill in ‘Dell: When you hit the floor, you’re a presence. He’s been doing that since a little bit before the break, being able to have that presence and dominant mentality. It all starts with your mindset.”
Carter signed a 4-year, $50 million extension with the Magic that starts next season, which put him at ease.
“It definitely helps when you can play carefree knowing you’ve got guaranteed money coming in,” he added. “That’s always a good feeling. At the same time, I’m not satisfied. It keeps me hungry but it also keeps me playing carefree.
“I got a little bit of respect around the league now, but I want to turn it up a little bit more.”
The Magic’s rebuild didn’t start with Carter. They’d pegged other young players, too.
They already had Bamba, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke. R.J. Hampton came aboard via another trade the same day as Carter. But Carter’s acquisition and Vučević’s departure signified the Magic’s new direction.
While the Bulls are projected to make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons with Vučević, a two-time All-Star, the Magic acquiring Carter, Wagner and Chicago’s 2023 first-round pick helped set them up for a rebuild.
They’re optimistic about where things are heading.
“From a team-building standpoint, that was the most important day the organization’s had in my time here,” Weltman said. “We changed direction on that day and came about building a fresh, young team that could grow into a sustainable winning team. We looked at Wendell as being an important part of that. He’s just starting.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Live updates: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks
By The Associated Press
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but says Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.
In his nightly video address to the nation Friday, Zelenskyy appeared to be responding to Col. Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, who said Russian forces would now focus on “the main goal, the liberation of Donbas.”
Russian-backed separatists have controlled part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014, and Russian forces have been battling to seize more of the region from Ukraine, including the besieged city of Mariupol.
Rudskoi’s statement also was a suggestion that Russia may be backing away from trying to take Kyiv and other major cities where its offensive has stalled. Zelenskyy noted that Russian forces have lost thousands of troops but still haven’t been able to take Kyiv or Kharkiv, the second-largest city.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
— The Associated Press has independently documented at least 34 assaults on Ukrainian medical facilities by Russian forces
— U.S. President Joe Biden visits American troops in Poland, a complex ally at Ukraine’s doorstep
— Russian President Vladimir Putin faces stark choices in Ukraine invasion as armed forces stall
— Ukraine says 300 dead in airstrike on theater in Mariupol; hunger stalking besieged areas
— Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support the war on Ukraine
— EU, US announce partnership to undercut Russian energy
Go to for more coverage
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
LVIV, Ukraine — The Associated Press has independently documented at least 34 assaults on Ukrainian medical facilities by Russian forces.
AP journalists in Ukraine have seen firsthand the deadly results of Russian strikes on civilian targets, including the final moments of children whose bodies were shredded by shrapnel and dozens of corpses heaped into mass graves.
AP journalists outside Ukraine have confirmed the details of other attacks by interviewing survivors and independently verifying war zone videos and photos posted online. The accounting is part of the War Crimes Watch Ukraine project, a broader effort by AP and PBS “Frontline.”
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirms at least 1,035 civilians, including 90 children, have died and another 1,650 civilians have been wounded since the war started a month ago. Those numbers are certainly an undercount.
___
BRUSSELS — French President Emmanuel Macron called “unacceptable” the publication on Twitter of “propaganda” caricatures by the Russian Embassy in Paris.
Russia’s ambassador to France was summoned Friday to the French Foreign Ministry over the issue. The two posts have since been removed.
“It was a fault. It has been corrected. I hope it won’t happen again,” Macron said in a news conference in Brussels.
One of the caricatures showed a character called “Europe” lying on a table while others representing the United States and the European Union were injecting the body with syringes marked “Russophobia,” “Neo-Nazism” and “Sanctions.” The other showed kneeling Europeans licking the buttocks of a man representing the U.S.
___
WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. defense official says Russia’s military advance on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv appears to have halted as it turns its focus to fighting elsewhere in the country.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an internal U.S. military assessment of the war, said Friday that Russia appears to be concentrating more on fighting for control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region rather than its ground offensive aimed at capturing Kyiv, at least for now.
The Kremlin seemed to confirm the shift Friday. Col.-Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, said that the main objective of the first stage of the operation — reducing Ukraine’s fighting capacity — has “generally been accomplished,” allowing Russian forces to focus on “the main goal, liberation of Donbas.”
The Donbas is the largely Russian-speaking eastern industrial heartland of Ukraine where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.
— AP Military writer Robert Burns
___
WARSAW, Poland – Polish President Andrzej Duda says he regrets not being able to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden on his arrival to Poland because his plane malfunctioned and had to make an emergency landing.
Duda was flying to Rzeszow airport, in southeastern Poland, on Friday to greet Biden but about ten minutes into the flight, the flight crew said there was a problem and the plane had to return to Warsaw.
Duda and the delegation took another plane, but arrived in Rzeszow well after Biden had landed and there was no welcoming ceremony. Duda said he didn’t question the pilot’s decision. A special commission for air incidents will look into the plane’s malfunction.
In 2010, Poland’s then-president, Lech Kaczynski and a delegation of 95 were killed in a plane crash in Russia, as the pilots tried landing in poor visibility at a rudimentary airport.
STOCKHOLM — Spotify is halting its services in Russia in light of the country’s strict new censorship law, which it says puts its employees and possibly even listeners at risk.
The Swedish music streaming company’s move comes after other companies pulled out of Russia due to its censorship law. The statute imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years for those spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s narrative on the war.
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in the country earlier this month. U.S. credit card companies Visa, Mastercard and American Express all said over the weekend they would cut service in Russia.
South Korea’s Samsung Electronics said it would halt product shipments to the country, joining other big tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Intel and Dell.
ROME — Pope Francis has presided over a special prayer for Ukraine that harked back to a century-old apocalyptic prophecy about peace and Russia.
An estimated 3,500 people, including cardinals, ambassadors and pilgrims, attended the service at St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday.
The special ritual — of deep spiritual importance to many Catholics and a source of fascination to others — was Francis’ latest effort to rally prayers for an end to the war.
The pope has yet to publicly condemn Russia by name, though his denunciations have grown increasingly outraged.
FRANKFURT, Germany — More than 130 refugees from Ukraine have arrived at a German airport, the first of 2,500 due to arrive via Moldova.
More than 376,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have arrived in Moldova, an influx that’s been a challenge for the small, former Soviet republic, which is wedged between Ukraine and Romania.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said Germany is working with allies to airlift refugees to countries farther away from the war.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement that Germany “can be a hub for fair distribution in Europe” of refugees.
__
LONDON — Author J.K. Rowling is pushing back after Russian President Vladimir Putin dragged her into a rant against Western efforts to “cancel’ Russian culture.
“Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics,” the Harry Potter author said Friday in a tweet linked to an article about jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
Putin earlier compared recent Western criticism of Russia with efforts to “cancel” Rowling over her views on transgender issues. Rowling has been criticized after saying she supported transgender rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex.
“The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Rachmaninov are excluded from concert posters, and Russian writers and their books are also banned,’ Putin said during a videoconference with cultural figures.
RZESZOW, Poland — President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to U.S. troops stationed in Poland near the border with Ukraine.
Biden said he wanted to visit Friday to thank members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division for their service.
The president told the fatigue-clad men and women that it’s “not hyperbole” when he says they are the “finest fighting force in the world.”
Biden visited some troops at lunch at their temporary headquarters in Rzeszow and chowed down on pizza. He also visited others who were getting haircuts at the barbershop.
Poland is the second stop on Biden’s four-day trip to Europe. He’s scheduled Saturday to meet separately with Poland’s president and Ukrainian refugees before he heads back to Washington.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Four Nordic energy companies say they are ready to help the three Baltic nations in the event Russia curbs or completely cuts electricity exports to its smaller neighbors.
Denmark’s Energinet, Statnett of Norway, Sweden’s Svenska kraftnat and Fingrid Oyj of Finland said in a statement they’ve “secured routines and identified eventual ambiguities in a scenario where the Baltics are disconnected from the Russian grid.”
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are still reliant on their Russian neighbor for much of their electricity needs.
__
NEW YORK — The deputy head of Russia’s military general staff says that 1,351 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.
Col.-Gen. Sergei Rudskoi also said Friday that 3,825 have been wounded.
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.
The Russian figure did not appear to include the Moscow-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, and it was not clear whether the toll encompassed Russian forces not part of the Defense Ministry, such as the National Guard.
___
MEDYKA, Poland — Refugees from the war in Ukraine are among those who will be watching the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland, which began on Friday afternoon with a stop in the eastern Polish city of Rzeszow.
Some hope the visit might bring concrete steps to help their homeland as it is under attack.
Lyra Syniavska, 42, from Lviv, said that Ukrainians expect more help than what they have received so far.
“We are getting a lot of help now, really a lot. But our people are still suffering, especially those who lives in the eastern part (of Ukraine),” she said.
Alina Sylkina, 26, from the eastern Luhansk region, says she wishes NATO would close the airspace over Ukraine — though the alliance has said it won’t take that step.
During his visit to Rzeszow, Biden will be briefed on the humanitarian response to the refugees streaming out of Ukraine. He will also meet U.S. service members. Biden is due in Warsaw on Saturday.
VILNIUS, Lithuania — An exhibition of photos of civilian victims and shelling in Kyiv and Mariupol has been put up at the Vilnius railway station so that travelers on trains crossing Lithuania for the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad will see the images.
The Lithuanian railway said Friday that the 24 photographs were selected by the Lithuanian Press Photographers Club. A text on the photos says in Russian that President Vladimir “Putin is killing innocent people in Ukraine today. Are you OK with that?”
Lithuanian Railways CEO Egidijus Lazauskas said that the exhibition is a symbolic show of support.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Finland’s national railway company says it will suspend services between Helsinki and the Russian city of St. Petersburg from this weekend, closing one of the last public transport routes for Russians who want to reach the European Union.
The state-owned VR said only the morning train from Helsinki to St Petersburg will be operated on Sunday while the afternoon train will be cancelled.
Both services from St Petersburg will be operated. After that, trains will be suspended until further notice. VR said customers can cancel their tickets at no cost.
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office says its strict methodology in counting casualties in Ukraine’s conflict has yielded “very few” confirmed casualties in Mariupol, largely because of difficulties getting access in and information out of the besieged port city.
Matilda Bogner, who heads the rights office’s Ukraine branch, noted that council leaders in Mariupol have estimated more than 2,000 civilian deaths in the city following Russia’s military invasion on Feb. 24.
Overall, the rights office has counted at least 1,035 civilians killed in Ukraine and 1,650 injured but Bogner said it doesn’t have a “the full picture of locations that have seen intense fighting, in particular Mariupol and Volnovakha.” The office has acknowledged that its tally is likely to underestimate the actual toll.
MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia is facing total war declared by the West.
Lavrov said at a meeting on Friday that “a real hybrid war, total war was declared on us.” He said the goal was “to destroy, break, annihilate, strangle the Russian economy, and Russia on the whole.”
During the first month of what Russia describes as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, the West imposed tough measures targeting Russia’s economy and financial system as well as President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs.
Despite that, Lavrov said Russia was not isolated. “We have many friends, allies, partners in the world,” he said.
KYIV, Ukraine — Mariupol’s city government says the Kremlin’s main political party has opened a political office in a shopping mall on the outskirts of the besieged city.
According to the post on the city’s Telegram channel, the United Russia office is distributing promotional materials as well as mobile phone cards for an operator that functions in the nearby Russia-backed separatist regions.
Mariupol’s communication links have been all but severed since the siege began in early March. Cell phone, television and radio towers have been targeted in Russian airstrikes and artillery barrages.
KYIV, Ukraine — The government of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on March 16 on a theater being used as a bomb shelter.
The post Friday on the city government Telegram channel cited eyewitnesses for the toll of “about 300.” It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the site or how the eyewitnesses arrived at the horrific death toll.
When the theater was struck, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” was posted outside in Russian, intended to be visible from the skies above.
Soon after the airstrike, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner, said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building.
BRUSSELS — The United States and the European Union have announced a new partnership to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.
U.S. President Joe Biden asserted Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses energy to “coerce and manipulate his neighbors” and uses the profits from its sale to “drive his war machine.”
Biden said the partnership he announced jointly with a top European Union official will cut Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as well as the continent’s demand for gas overall.
Under the plan, the U.S. and other nations will increase liquified natural gas exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic meters this year. Even larger shipments would be delivered in the future.
At the same time, they will try to keep their climate goals on track by powering gas infrastructure with clean energy and reducing methane leaks that can worsen global warming.
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ukraine and Russia appear to be making progress on four issues being negotiated for an end of the fighting but differences remain on two other key issues.
Speaking to reporters on his return from a NATO summit late Thursday, Erdogan said Kyiv has expressed readiness to give up on its wish to join NATO, is ready to accept Russian as an official language, and can also accept “certain concessions” concerning disarmament and “collective security.”
But Erdogan said Ukraine “is not so comfortable“ regarding Russian demands on Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, where it has recognized separatist entities as independent. His comments were reported by Hurriyet newspaper and other Turkish media on Friday.
NATO member Turkey has been trying to balance its relations with both Ukraine and Russia, positioning itself as a mediator between the two.
BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister says his country has forged contracts with new suppliers that will allow it to significantly reduce its reliance on Russian coal, gas and oil in the coming weeks.
Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin on Friday that Russian oil will account for about 25% of Germany’s imports in the coming weeks, from currently about 35%. Habeck said imports of Russian coal will be halved from about 50% of Germany’s total to 25% in the coming weeks.
He said Germany also expects to be able to become almost entirely independent of Russian gas by mid-2024. To do this the government has secured the use of three “floating” terminals capable of regasifying LNG brought in by ship and is working hard to build permanent LNG terminals for long-term imports.
JERUSALEM — A Ukrainian who fled the country with her daughter has finished first among women in this year’s Jerusalem marathon.
Valentyna Veretska, 31, competed in Friday’s race after fleeing with her 11-year-old daughter from the southern city of Mykolaiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Her husband stayed behind.
Organizers say Veretska finished the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) race in two hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds. Ageze Guadie, 33, from Israel, finished first in the men’s category with a time of 2:37:17.
Veretska, 31, is ranked 444th worldwide among female marathon runners and most recently finished first in the October 2021 Tirana Marathon, according to World Athletics.
She was invited to take part in the Jerusalem marathon earlier this month. Organizers say around 40 Ukrainian immigrants and refugees competed among thousands of runners.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s prime minister on Friday rejected an emotional appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to supply Ukraine with weapons and support sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted to social media that Zelenskyy’s requests were “against Hungary’s interests.”
He said 85% of Hungary’s gas and more than 60% of its oil comes from Russia, and that blocking Russian energy exports would force Hungarians to “pay the price of the war.”
The rejection came after Zelenskyy on Thursday addressed a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels where he specifically appealed to Orban, who is widely considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU.
Hungary, alone among EU countries bordering Ukraine, has declined to supply its neighbor with weapons and refused to allow weapons shipments to cross its border into Ukraine.
KHARKIV, Ukraine — About half the population of the eastern city of Kharkiv has left, and food and other essentials are dwindling for those who stay behind. A line formed Thursday at an apartment block as neighbors waited for aid from the Red Cross.
“Among those who stayed, there are people who can walk on their own, but many who cannot walk, the elderly,” said Hanna Spitsyna, who distributed the food to the sound of explosions behind her.
Kharkiv has been under siege by Russian forces since the start of the invasion, with relentless shelling that has forced people to sleep in metro stations and in basements.
Ukraine’s government said shelling on a group of people awaiting aid elsewhere in the city killed six people on Thursday. It was not immediately possible to verify the allegation.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press show thick black smoke rising Thursday over the port in the Ukrainian city of Berdyansk, with a large ship on fire.
The timing of the photos correspond with what the Ukrainian navy described as a successful attack that saw a Russian landing craft ferrying armored vehicles to the city sink off the port.
The image also corresponds to online videos purportedly showing the attack at the port in the city held by Russia on the Sea of Azov.
LVIV, Ukraine – Russian forces fired two missiles late Thursday at a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of Dnipro, the fourth-largest city in the country, regional emergency services said.
The strikes destroyed buildings and set off two fires, it said, while the number of those killed and wounded was still being established.
Dnipro is west of the regions along the Russian border that have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
LVIV, Ukraine — With the war headed into its second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of hope and determination in his nighttime video address to the nation late Thursday.
“It is already night. But we are working,” he said in a quiet voice. “The country must move toward peace, move forward. With every day of our defense, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory. … We can’t stop even for a minute. For every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live.”
He reported on his conversations that day with leaders of NATO and European Union countries gathered in Brussels, and their promises of even more sanctions on Russia.
“We need to look for peace,” he said. “Russia also needs to look for peace.”
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.
But he lamented that these steps weren’t taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.
Zelenskyy, appearing by video from Kyiv, then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered Thursday in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine’s application to join the bloc. He appealed particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine’s bid.
Hungarian President Viktor Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally among EU leaders.
BRUSSELS — European nations have reacted sharply to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to have “unfriendly” countries pay for its natural gas exports only in rubles.
Several EU leaders have come out saying it would be a gross violation of their contracts. From German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, they said they would not meet such demands.
The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of it.
Economists say Putin’s threat seems designed to try to bolster the ruble, which has collapsed against other currencies since Russia invaded Ukraine and Western countries responded with far-reaching sanctions against Moscow.
Man killed in fiery crash on I-255 in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 30-year-old man died after his vehicle hit a concrete barrier and caught fire on Interstate 255 in St. Clair County on Thursday.
Illinois State Police said the man was driving northbound on I-255 near I-64 when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck the concrete barrier. His vehicle became engulfed in flames.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name but said he was from Centreville, Illinois.
No further details are available. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
