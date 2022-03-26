News
Working Strategies: Tips for dormant twenty-somethings: Time to move forward
If you’re 20-24 years old (a population segment tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics), or somewhere on the close edge of that range, you might not have experienced the best welcome to the adult world.
Those who reached full working age during the pandemic came into a very different employment scenario than their older siblings or parents. Job offers disappeared, internships were cancelled, and even reliable work options such as food server evaporated when restaurants closed.
Some education pathways were also affected, especially if coursework couldn’t easily go online. Students who needed access to labs or in-person training processes found their graduations delayed by months or longer, making it even harder to chart a course to employment or post-graduate studies.
If you like geeking out on numbers, this trend can be seen in BLS data. For example, in October 2019, 72.8 percent of young adults 20-24 who were not on active duty or incarcerated were working. Two years later, that number had fallen to 71.3 percent. That dip may not sound like much until you realize it represents hundreds of thousands of people — and that it’s more than twice the labor force loss experienced by older adults.
It’s not as if all those young adults extended their education. Enrollments in two- and four-year colleges dropped across the board, and precipitously in some cases. Military enlistments didn’t increase either, but instead dropped in all branches from pre-pandemic years.
So where did all the young adults go? More importantly, when are they coming back — and are you one of them?
If so, it’s time to start up again. Whatever detours your life has taken to this point, it’s not going to restart on its own. Which means that even though you don’t have clarity about the direction, you’re going to have to jump in anyway and make something happen.
These tips have worked for others in the same situation; perhaps some or all of them will be helpful to you.
Take a part-time job. If you’re not currently working, start now. The value of a part-time job is that it allows for other activities (see the next steps). It also adds structure, cash flow and accountability, which help you get back in the game. Not to mention, future employers will appreciate seeing work experiences for this period.
Finish your education. Any classes or programs that were interrupted during COVID need to be finished as soon as possible. Now is when instructors and administrators will be receptive to making accommodations, and when student loan requirements are still somewhat relaxed. If you doubt the value of finishing at this point, remember that it will be much harder to restart later. Even if it’s the “wrong” subject, finishing will provide more traction in the work world than not.
Find an internship or volunteer role. If your part-time job isn’t in your field (it often isn’t), you can still gain relevant knowledge and contacts. Are you planning to be a journalist? Write free articles for a community paper. Is your career path in food preparation? Sign on to help cook at a shelter.
Write a grown-up résumé. Ouch — that sounds harsh but it’s not meant to be. The résumés most people make to fulfill a class requirement are not very appealing to employers. Nor do they tell the story of the person as a worker, since they usually highlight school activities and classwork. Now is the time to create a résumé that starts with a brief summary, then a list of your best work skills (blogging? organizing? being reliable?), followed by whatever relevant experience you have, and ending with your education and any additional information.
Ask for help. Parents, neighbors, school administrators, worship leaders … start somewhere and let it lead you somewhere. Questions to ask: Can you help me find a part-time job? Can you introduce me to someone working in health care so I can find a way to volunteer? Can you help me make my résumé more employer-ready? By being specific you’re more likely to get what you need.
Don’t worry about mistakes. Have you heard, “A bicycle in motion is easier to steer”? That’s true about careers as well. Even if you choose a path that you end up not liking, stay awhile and it will be easier to move on than if you’d spent the same time trying to decide what to do.
Ready, set, go. Or perhaps: Ready or not, go!
Wherever you went, we miss you and want you back.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Mike Lupica: Kyrie Irving gets undeserved win thanks to assist from Mayor Adams
In the end, it turns out that Kyrie Irving didn’t need James Harden to be one of his wingmen over there on the Brooklyn side of the East River. All he needed was Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, shaking and baking on the subject of vaccines, posting and toasting, finally faking one way and then going another.
We don’t know if Adams will win or lose with a flip flop move on vaccines that ought to be named after him, like one of those figure skating moves, just in light of all the people of the city who lost jobs for their refusal to get vaccinated, so many of them from the Dept. of Education. But one thing is certain:
Kyrie wins.
Now let’s see if he can help the Nets win, if the Nets can do what Kyrie and Kevin Durant came here to do, which means win an NBA championship, win the first NBA title in New York City in almost 50 years exactly. Kyrie gets to play home games now, despite his unchanged chuckle-hut stance on vaccines. He gets to play everywhere except Canada, which could be a problem if the Nets end up in a play-in opener against the Raptors.
This is all because Adams, who told Irving that if he wanted to play he needed to get jabbed until he didn’t, decided to be the one to send Kyrie — the new Doc for the Nets because he knows so, so much about science — into the game, along with the other high-profile, un-vaxxed players with the Yankees and with the Mets. Those baseball players also get rewarded for bad behavior. But then that happens in sports all the time, doesn’t it, for all kinds of bad behavior, extreme and otherwise, all over the map?
Just look around. The other day an American tennis player named Jenson Brooksby threw down his racket, and it ended up hitting a ball person in the leg. You know what Brooksby got for that? A point penalty. At least when Novak Djokovic underhanded that ball in frustration at the U.S. Open and the ball ended up hitting a lineswoman in the throat, he got properly bounced from the tournament.
Kyrie? He gets what he wants without having to get a shot, just in time for the playoffs. Adams treats Irving like some sort of essential New Yorker here. Except that he’s not. Before Adams’ flip flop, Kyrie was in the process of stubbornly and selfishly and even arrogantly ruining his team’s shot at a title before Mayor Adams stepped in. This is a guy who ran for the office acting like he was different from other politicians. Not so much, as it turns out.
A couple of weeks ago when he asked about Kyrie Irving’s status Adams said, “He can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated.”
Now he says that Irving can remain unvaccinated and now play home games for the Nets. And that the unvaccinated baseball players — Anthony Rizzo? Aaron Judge? Jacob deGrom? — can play home games when the regular season starts, the Yankees opening against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 7, and the Mets playing their first games at Citi Field a week later.
“I’m mayor of the city and I’m going to make some tough choices. People are not going to agree with some of them. I was not elected to follow. I was not elected to be fearful but to be fearless. I must move this city forward.”
The idea, by the way, that you can only move the city forward with all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, getting to play home games within the city limits is an idea made of air. Hot air, mostly.
“I’m not making this decision loosely or haphazardly,” Adams continued. “The city has to function. Some will boo us, others will cheer us — that is not only a game of baseball but that’s the game of life and we have to be on the field in order to win.”
The game of life. Got it. Tell that to the teachers and the cops and everybody else in town who didn’t get the same rights or the same consideration as athletes making millions. They made the same bad decision that the athletes have made about this pandemic, whose numbers once again starting to rise in New York City. They just didn’t get a soft place to land from the mayor of the city.
So Kyrie played the long game enough on vaccinations to get what he wanted in the end. He gets to play all Nets games before they get to the playoffs, and no one is supposed to wonder where his team would be in the Eastern Conference standings if he’d been there for his team all along. And if Durant is still OK with that, well, KD can blow that out his ear.
All of these unvaccinated guys wanted to be noble here. Their bodies, their choice. But this is a choice that affects others, has affected others all along, with a hundred-year health crisis that isn’t close to going away. But it’s all right. The mayor says that winning baseball games and basketball games, this deep into the pandemic, is essential to city-wide morale. In a pig’s eye, it is.
It was my friend Chris Smith, a terrific writer for Vanity Fair, who made this observation on Twitter the other day:
“The most recent championship of a major pro sports team that plays its games in New York City was the 2009 Yankees. So we better not depend on that stuff for morale.”
Can sports lift a city? Of course it can. Can it make us feel as if we’re all in it together. Yes. It can. We saw it after Sept. 11 when the Yankees were winning those crazy World Series games at the old Stadium while the work at Ground Zero went on. But after what the city and country have experienced since March of 2020, when everything began to shut down, it is going to take a lot more than sports to put the life of the city back together this time around.
All we know for sure now is that Kyrie Irving, the would-be basketball prince of the city, gets to stop being a temp and goes back to being a full-time player. Maybe now he could go win some damn games, after the mayor gives him and his team the biggest assist of their season.
THE ACES OF SPRING, PEACOCKS A REAL CINDERELLA STORY & KNICK FANS PLAY THE BLAME GAME …
Maybe there will be a more fun spring training moment than the one we get on Sunday in Port St. Lucie when both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer pitch in the same game for the Mets, but I can’t think of one off the top of my head.
I know I’ve asked this question before, but how is it that the Yankees, the team of Joe D. and The Mick, and even Bernie Williams, don’t have a center fielder?
Coach K is obviously a great story of this NCAA men’s tournament, because he is arguably the greatest men’s college basketball coach of all time.
He just hasn’t been the best story.
Because the Saint Peter’s Peacocks have.
They always sell you Cinderella at this time of year.
Finally, we got a real Cinderella, all the way to this Sunday.
Maybe it was as simple as this for Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, who retired this week at the age of 25:
Maybe she just loved being home more than she loved being the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world.
Maybe she had her own way of keeping score all along.
Speaking of tennis:
Isn’t it amazing that the people in charge of the men’s side of the sport always end up hiding under their desks every time another player throws a racket, or beats it against the umpire’s chair?
What I’m wondering is this:
How come Fed and Rafa managed to win all those majors without throwing furniture around?
There is such a low bar for our elected politicians embarrassing themselves in front of the country, but the Republicans who questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson this week brought to mind a famous old country line:
From the gutter to them is not up.
Are Giants fans certain they wouldn’t rather have Baker Mayfield as their quarterback?
My pal Barry Stanton says that the Giants and Jets need to understand that money and hoarding draft picks only help you if you use all that to acquire talent.
And know how to acquire talent.
One thing never changes with March Madness:
One week after the tournament ends, casual sports fans forget the names of both starting fives from the finals.
Sometimes it’s hard for me to keep up with Knick fans:
Is this all Julius Randle’s fault?
Or is it all the fault of Coach Thibs?
Working as a sports executive at Madison Square Garden is the equivalent of being in Federal Witness Protection.
You just don’t have to change your name or move out of town.
I am going to ask this again:
When is James Dolan going to put one of Walt Frazier’s sports jackets in the rafters along with No. 10?
Because we absolutely need one more Walt Frazier Night at that place, just because there will never be a figure anything like him in the history of basketball in our city.
Smarter basketball fans than I am will have to explain why the Grizzlies have a better record without Ja Morant than they do with him.
I immediately dismissed the Tom Brady-to-Dolphins rumor — which would have meant Brady going back to the AFC East — on Friday for this reason:
Even God doesn’t hate the Jets that much.
Free Brittney Griner.
()
Bonnie Blodgett: Lynn had stories and wasn’t shy about telling them. They usually involved danger.
I lost a dear friend last week. Longtime readers may remember my mentioning Lynn Brush, whom I referred to as my partner in all manner of carpentry crimes and who referred to himself as “Bonnie’s whipping boy.”
Lynn and I were joined at the hip for more than a decade. A day didn’t go by that one didn’t call the other, sometimes legitimately asking for help with a project, sometimes using that as an excuse to chat.
Lynn loved, above all things, to chat. He had stories and wasn’t shy about telling them. They usually involved danger.
Like the time he climbed so high up a tree dripping with American bittersweet vines — whose annual fall harvest the city regarded as illegal and Lynn regarded as a public service (the vines were choking the trees to death) — that the tree snapped under his not inconsiderable weight (all of it muscle) and sent him crashing to the earth, happily not headfirst.
At his funeral, which I did not attend out of respect for those who thought I’d hastened his decline, stories were told of adventures I had not heard about before.
Like the time when he was in his teens and decided to see if he could drive his dad’s van over a pile of cow manure the size of a garage.
This time the landing WAS headfirst.
By the time it was over Lynn had three huge bumps on his head. The first one was delivered by the windshield when the van made landfall. The third was delivered by his dad.
I can’t remember how he got the second one. As I said, I didn’t attend the service. A friend who did go told me that the most hilarious thing about this van story was that it was told by the evangelical minister who’d just read the service.
This same somber-seeming man-of-the-cloth happened to have been in on the van caper, to the extent that he and Lynn were best friends. He’d tried to talk Lynn out of it and, when that failed, refused to ride shotgun.
The effect of his transition from servant of the Lord to standup comic was to have everyone laughing through tears, which is just how Lynn would have wanted it.
He could be infuriating. When he showed up late (or not at all) he’d blame the fact that he lived “on Indian time.” He’d remind me that he was part native.
He’d say this with a half-grin. Or he’d say it wasn’t his fault and then tell me a story.
Like the time he was late because a wild turkey flew right in front of his pickup as he was heading up Highway 61 to my house, and he had no choice but to pull over and toss the carcass in the back and get it in the fridge before it went bad.
Lynn taught me everything I know about carpentry, and indirectly quite a bit about gardening. He’d give me his tools if he had a better one.
Just this morning I thought of Lynn as I hauled the heavy steel dolly he said would last a lot longer than the “cheap sh*t” I was using at the time to haul plants around.
I have several circular saws that used to be his, hand-me-downs, I guess, and a set of socket wrenches that he gave me as a present once.
Most such presents he’d stumbled across at a salvage place or the junkyard he used to work at (he introduced me to several that have become regular haunts) and didn’t have a need for any longer.
Lynn was proud of the native America blood in his veins on both sides — mostly Sok and some Cherokee — and liked to say it was responsible for his knowledge of the natural world, though more likely it was growing up poor on the edge of urban sprawl and within wandering distance of the Mississippi River that taught him just about everything there is to know (or so it always struck me) about living in harmony with nature.
By that I mean not only gazing through binoculars at peregrine falcons but knowing their calls and what they mean and which nests were theirs and where they were in the pecking order and why crows cluster in hordes to harass a falcon looking to have one of my hens for supper.
His understanding of wild creatures (animals and plants alike) was intuitive. He was just as unimpressed with how much he knew as he was with how creative he was.
Our best projects were the ones that combined both these things and came up out of nowhere. I’d ask for help with a clogged drain and within five minutes we’d come up with something immensely more interesting to do, such as tear out the entire bathroom.
One time my then-husband came home from knee replacement surgery to find the whole second floor of our house had been gutted.
Maybe it’s the same feeling that came over those fabled Arctic explorers when they got a hankering to find a pole.
I can’t remember now how I got the notion to go after the walls — including the ones that once defined the bedroom where my then-husband had hoped to convalesce — to see what it might be like if there weren’t any, but as usual Lynn was already on his way “up to the hill,” as he put it (he lived in Cottage Grove) to fix something else I’d broken and happy to switch gears and take out whatever frustrations he might have (there were always plenty to go around) on some lathe and plaster.
That he refused to wear a respirator on such occasions was an ongoing issue. He enjoyed showing off his superhuman strength and seemed to think it was inexhaustible. He did have superhuman willpower. When he gave up his pack-a-day smoking habit, that was it. Done.
Sadly, that didn’t erase the damage that had been done over 30 years. Working at my place didn’t help his lungs any. Our projects usually involved if not sledgehammers then some sort of power tool.
Like the time he applied the diamond blade of a Sawzall to some granite counter tops we’d salvaged from a neighbor’s kitchen remodel and retrofitted to my humbler one. This had me periodically checking to be sure he was wearing a mask, and him ripping it off when my back was turned.
Lung cancer caught up with him. But he worked like a dog pretty much all the way to the end, or so I’m told. We parted ways about six years ago, owing to complications around my falling apart when my marriage ended and asking too much of my then best friend.
Our very last project was pretty hare-brained. Only Lynn would have consented to take it on, after a lot of whining and wheedling on my part.
And only Lynn could have pulled it off. He had a way of figuring out how to do the thing any other carpenter would have no part of, mainly because any other carpenter lacked his resourcefulness, the creativity he learned as a boy making fun out of a day off school, a streak of mischievousness and derring-do, and an older brother who egged him on.
Like the time the two of them climbed up the bluff overlooking Lake Pepin, which was a regular death-defying adventure, just to see if the 1,000-year-old cedar trees were still there.
Lynn and his brother were so inspired by these trees they took up bonsai.
They also taught themselves (and me, eventually) how to lay stone walls and walks that looked like they’d always been there, how to make a new fence out of an old fence so it was instantly weathered, how to apply underlayment instead of expensive shakes to make an asphalt roof look like it was cedar-shingled.
The last project we did together was a shower install. It turned out to be the deal-breaker for Lynn. I wish I’d known how frustrated he was by the difficulty of soldering copper pipes in the cramped basement and then having to repair the damage I’d done to the shower stall by forcing it to fit into a thimble-sized space under a staircase before collecting his paycheck.
He was too nice to come right out and tell me it was over between us.
Yes, I was a terror back then. But on balance I’d have to say that we both had a lot more fun than we had frustration.
We made videos of some of our finer achievements and posted them online as part of the BGTV (Blundering Gardener Television) network. The idea was to monetize Lynn’s rugged good looks and endless knowhow to get ourselves a gig on some cable network.
That never happened because there was always some new project that seemed more immediately compelling than rehashing the last one, regardless of how essential to DIY nation BGTV seemed (to me) that it was.
I’m told they’re still there if you search for them on Vimeo.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
There were no immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”
Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.
“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”
Police vehicles, an ambulance and fans were gathered outside the hotel in northern Bogota where Hawkins was believed to have been staying.
“It was a band I grew up with. This leaves me empty,” Juan Sebastian Anchique, 23, told The Associated Press as he mourned Hawkins outside the hotel.
Colombian police confirmed the death but gave no details. The U.S. Embassy in Bogota expressed its condolences in a tweet.
After Grohl, Hawkins was the most recognizable member of the group, appearing alongside the lead singer in interviews and playing prominent, usually comic, roles in the band’s memorable videos and their recent horror-comedy film, “Studio 666.”
Hawkins was Alanis Morrissette’s touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters in 1997. He played on the band’s biggest albums including “One by One” and “On Your Honor,” and on hit singles including “My Hero” and “Best of You.”
In Grohl’s 2021 book “The Storyteller,” he called Hawkins his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.”
“Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together,” Grohl wrote. “We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime.”
It’s the second time Grohl has experienced the death of a close bandmate. Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died in 1994.
Tributes poured out on social media for Hawkins on Friday night.
“God bless you Taylor Hawkins,” Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello said on Twitter along with a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Ferrell. “I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power.”
“What an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway,” tweeted Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother, co-writer and producer. “The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did.”
Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins in Fort Worth Texas in 1972, Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach, California. He played in the small Southern California band Sylvia before landing his first major gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan.
Hawkins told The Associated Press in 2019 that his early drumming influences included Stewart Copeland of The Police, Roger Taylor from Queen, and Phil Collins, who he said was “one of my favorite drummers ever. You know, people forget that he was a great drummer as well as a sweater-wearing nice guy from the ’80s, poor fella.”
When he spent two years in the mid-1990s drumming for Morrissette, he was inspired primarily by the playing of Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins.
“My drums were set up like him, the whole thing,” Hawkins told the AP. “I was still sort of a copycat at that point. It takes a while and takes a little while to sort of establish your own sort of style. I didn’t sound exactly like him, I sound like me, but he was a big, huge influence.”
He and Grohl met backstage at a show when Hawkins was still with Morrissette. Grohl’s band would have an opening soon after when then-drummer William Goldsmith left. Grohl called Hawkins, who was a huge Foo Fighters fan and immediately accepted.
“I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical ‘twin flame’ that still burns to this day,” Grohl wrote in his book. “Together, we have become an unstoppable duo, onstage and off, in pursuit of any and all adventure we can find.”
Hawkins first appeared with the band in the 1997 video for Foo Fighters’ most popular song, “Everlong,” although he had yet to join the group when the song was recorded. He would, however, go on to pound out epic versions of it hundreds of times as the climax of Foo Fighters’ concerts.
In another highlight of the group’s live shows, Grohl would get behind the drums and Hawkins would grab the mic to sing a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”
“The best part of getting to be the lead singer of the Foo Fighters for just for one song is I really do have the greatest rock ‘n’ roll drummer on the planet earth,” Hawkins said before the song in a March 18 concert in Chile.
Grohl can be heard telling him to shut up.
Hawkins also co-starred in Foo Fighters’ recently released horror-comedy film, “Studio 666,” in which a demonic force in a house where the band is staying seizes Grohl and makes him murderous. Hawkins and the other members of the band are killed off one by one. The premise came out of their work on their 10th studio album at a home in Los Angeles.
He also drummed and sang for the side-project trio Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. They released an album, “Get the Money,” in 2006.
Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.
___
Associated Press Writer Manuel Rueda contributed to this report from Bogota, Colombia.
