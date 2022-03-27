News
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
By JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million and cut projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, according to a fact sheets released Saturday by the White House budget office.
The introduction of the minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans would represent a significant reorienting of the tax code. It would apply to the top 0.01% of households with half of the expected revenue coming from households worth $1 billion or more. The minimum tax would effectively prevent the wealthiest sliver of America from paying lower rates than families who think of themselves as middle class, while helping to generate revenues to fuel Biden’s domestic ambitions and keep the deficit in check relative to the U.S. economy.
In his proposal expected Monday, the lower deficits also reflect the economy’s resurgence as the United States emerges from the pandemic. It’s a sign that the government’s balance sheet will improve after a historic burst of spending to combat the coronavirus.
The fading of the pandemic and the growth has enabled the deficit to fall from $3.1 trillion in fiscal 2020 to $2.8 trillion last year and a projected $1.4 trillion this year. That deficit spending paid off in the form of the economy expanding at a 5.7% pace last year, the strongest growth since 1984. But inflation at a 40-year high also accompanied those robust gains as high prices have weighed on Biden’s popularity.
For the Biden administration, the proposal for the budget year that begins Oct. 1 shows that the burst of spending helped to fuel growth and put government finances in a more stable place for years to come as a result. One White House official, insisting on anonymity because the budget has yet to be released, said the proposal shows that Democrats can deliver on what Republicans have promised before without much success: faster growth and falling deficits.
Yet the Biden budget would pledge to do so through a kind of wealth tax that many Republicans say would hurt the economy by diminishing private investment in companies that create jobs and cause the wealthy to put their fortunes to work abroad.
Republican lawmakers have said that the Biden administration’s spending over the past year has led to greater economic pain in the form of higher prices. The inflation that came with reopening the U.S. economy as the closures from the pandemic began to end has been amplified by supply chain issues, low interest rates and, now, disruptions in the oil and natural gas markets because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky pinned the blame solely on Biden’s coronavirus relief as well as his push to move away from fossil fuels.
“Washington Democrats’ response to these hardships has been as misguided as the war on American energy and runaway spending that helped create them,” McConnell said last week. “The Biden administration seems to be willing to try anything but walking back their own disastrous economic policies.”
Biden inherited from the Trump administration a budget deficit that was equal in size to 14.9% of the entire U.S. economy. But the deficit starting in the upcoming budget year will be below 5% of the economy, putting the country on a more sustainable path, according to people familiar with the budget proposal who insisted on anonymity to discuss forthcoming details.
The lower deficit totals will also be easier to manage even if interest rates rise.
The expected deficit decrease for fiscal 2022 reflects the solid recovery in hiring that occurred in large part because of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The added jobs mean additional tax revenue, with the government likely collecting $300 billion more in revenues compared to fiscal 2021, a 10% increase.
Still, the country will face several uncertainties that could reshape Biden’s proposed budget, which will have figures that don’t include the spending omnibus recently signed into law. Biden and U.S. allies are also providing aid to Ukrainians who are fighting against Russian forces, a war that could possibly reshape spending priorities and the broader economic outlook.
News
Timberwolves’ depth being tested at most critical time
Sans a team-dubbed “COVID crisis” in December, the Timberwolves have navigated through an NBA season marred by major injuries relatively unscathed themselves.
As many of the league’s top teams dealt with ailments to one elite player or another, Minnesota largely avoided the long-term injury bug. But now the Wolves are getting bit, at the worst possible time.
Jaden McDaniels is out indefinitely with a high-ankle sprain that is slated to be re-evaluated early this week. And in Friday’s win over Dallas, Malik Beasley sprained an ankle in the first half when he was fouled on a driving attempt. Beasley isn’t expected to be sidelined as long as McDaniels, but he has already been ruled out for Sunday’s contest in Boston.
Minnesota is now down two of its top nine players with three critical, challenging road games on tap over the next five days in Boston — the hottest team in the NBA — Toronto and Denver, whom the Wolves are chasing for that all-important sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
That’s not to mention reserve point guard Jordan McLaughlin, a difference maker for the Wolves over the second half of the season, who’s questionable Sunday with a left quad contusion, nor Naz Reid, who briefly left Friday’s game with a lower body injury, and looked very uncomfortable physically upon his return to action. The good news for the Wolves is the backup center isn’t listed on the injury report.
Still, Minnesota’s all-important second unit stars are dropping like flies. McLaughlin noted that’s nothing new to the guys who have been around Minnesota for a couple of years. The Wolves were battered by injuries in recent season, and they grew accustomed to the 12, 13th or even 14th guy on the bench having to step into action.
“Unfortunately, injuries happen, but it allows an opportunity for the next guy to step up and prove his worth,” McLaughlin said. “We want Beas healthy, we want everybody healthy. But we just gotta count on and trust in the next guy.”
It is possible that, at this point in the season, given the playoff implications present within each game, Finch may elect to lean more on players already in the rotation rather than reaching further down the bench.
Nate Knight saw action in the first half when Reid was out, but Finch noted he thought he may have to turn to Jarred Vanderbilt, the team’s starting power forward, for center minutes in the second half before discovering Reid was again available.
Beasley’s absence could result in even more minutes for Taurean Prince — who already has seen more action since McDaniels’ injury — and Jaylen Nowell, rather than a new role for someone like Josh Okogie.
“I’ll have to see,” Finch said. “We have guys we feel could come in there and help us in spot situations. But it’ll be situational.”
News
Twins option Royce Lewis to Triple-A; he’ll start season with Saints
NORTH PORT, Fla. — At long last, Royce Lewis is coming to play baseball in the Twin Cities.
Across town from Target Field, of course, but the Twins’ top prospect, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, will be in the Twin Cities nonetheless, beginning his season with the Triple-A Saints. Lewis was optioned on Saturday, part of the Twins’ second round of cuts.
“Just for where his development is, where he’s at, probably some of the work he’s put in and the way he’s been able to come back physically and confidence-wise from the injury … (Triple-A is) just where we thought he fit best and what was best for him,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The decision is going to be made by what’s best for the player. That’s really the question, and we think it’s him going to Triple-A and starting his season there.”
Lewis missed all of the 2021 season rehabbing and recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee and subsequent surgery. The year before that, though the minor league season was wiped out, Lewis was in St. Paul, training at the Twins’ alternate site at CHS Field.
Lewis, 22, has never appeared above Double-A, hitting .231 with a .649 OPS in 33 games for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in 2019, his last minor league assignment. Baldelli said Lewis has “seemed like a little kid,” this spring, excited to get back out on the field and into game action.
“It’s important that he settles in and physically, the psychological part of the game, he’s ready to go out there and play every day, or close to every day, get a bunch of at-bats and make up for some lost time. But you’re not going to do that in a day or a week. You’re going to do that by stacking at-bats on top of each other and making adjustments all over again,” Baldelli said.
Along with optioning Lewis, the Twins also reassigned Austin Martin, Aaron Sabato and Spencer Steer to minor league camp on Saturday.
“All four guys today that we sent out, we had very productive conversations with them. They’re all ready to go,” Baldelli said. “They all said exactly what we wanted to hear — they’re optimistic about their seasons and they’re ready to work, and that’s all you can do in this game, just prepare in the right way and be ready to go.”
BUXTON SHINES
Byron Buxton put on a vintage display on Saturday at CoolToday Park against the Braves, making a nice leaping catch in center field, showing off his speed while racing to second on a leadoff double in the fourth inning and adding a two-run home run later in the game. The center fielder is hitting .357 this spring.
“We got a pretty good lock at all the things that Buck can do,” Baldelli said. “He seems to present a lot of these things in the same game often. … That’s what being a great player is and today was another one of those days and he did a lot of it — well, he did all of it, in five innings.”
BRIEFLY
Non-roster invite Tim Beckham, who is hitting .444 this spring, left Saturday’s game late with an injury after singling. Baldelli said Beckham suffered a lower-extremity injury and they will assess him again in the coming days. … Baldelli said Brent Rooker (right shoulder strain) is doing well but the team is going to give him another day or two before he restarts baseball activity.
News
Black women feel sting of Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings
NEW YORK — “Senator,” she said, letting out an audible sigh.
In that singular moment, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke for countless Black women who have had to gather all the patience, strength and grace within to answer insinuating questions about their credentials, qualifications and character.
It was Day One of questioning at the Senate Judiciary Committee as the Harvard-educated Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated for the nation’s highest court, was making history.
The federal judge had to endure hours of public scrutiny from skeptics, namely the Republican senators who are erecting a wall of opposition to her landmark nomination, the first in the court’s 233-year history, and may vote en bloc against her confirmation.
“It was really traumatizing to watch,” said Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable.
From questioning of Jackson’s view of books on critical race theory that drew her exasperated sigh — “They don’t come up in my work as a judge,” she said — to the loaded suggestion that the sentences she imposed on child pornography defendants were too lenient, the questions from the Republicans tapped into long-standing American grievances over race, class and public safety.
The insinuations that Jackson, a distinguished jurist and mother of two, is a secret radical liberal or poses a danger to the safety of children felt to some supporters as yet another example of highly qualified Black women having to endure indignities and distortions of their credentials, even as they shatter racial barriers in American society.
Campbell told The Associated Press that “the othering of her, in a sense, like she’s against our children,” seemed like a tired political tactic.
“My spirit feels it was to bring this Black woman down because she’s about to break the glass ceiling that, once broken, opens the door to more.”
Democrats praise President Joe Biden’s choice of Jackson as long overdue, a chance to start making the court more reflective of the diverse nation it serves. But they have been slow to bolster the judge’s nomination against the unrelenting attacks and instead allowed them to linger.
Over and over during her hearings, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Josh Hawley of Missouri hammered Jackson on a handful of the many cases she handled as a judge, asking if she regretted having a record that, in their view, is soft on child pornography defendants.
No matter how many times Jackson asserted, for example, that the child pornography cases were some of “the most difficult” of her career or tried to explain the particulars of the law, the GOP senators talked over her, past her and pushed onward in their attempt to portray the nominee as they wished.
“I can only wonder what’s your hidden agenda,” asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., pointing to one of the judge’s earlier writings. “Is it to let violent criminals, cop killers and child predators back to the streets? … Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate critical race theory into our legal system?”
These senators insisted their questions were not about race. In fact, Graham opened with a warning that the questioners would be framed as racist. “We’re all racists if we ask hard questions. It’s not going to fly with us.”
Yet Republicans ignored analysis that shows Jackson’s sentencing record on such cases is on track with other judges appointed by both Democrats and Republican presidents, and that in some cases she went beyond recommendations to come down harder on defendants.
“What I regret,” Jackson told the senators, “is that in the hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences.”
For many supporters of Jackson, the Republicans’ cherry-picking of her record tarnished a momentous occasion.
Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator who was a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, criticized Democratic members on the committee for not defending Jackson more vigorously.
“She should not have had to endure what she endured,” Turner told the AP. “The Democratic senators should have used their authority and positioning to show the requisite outrage necessary for that moment.”
Overall, during her time on the district court bench, Jackson presided over 14 total cases of child sexual abuse, interstate travel for child sexual abuse and child pornography.
The American Bar Association’s standing committee on the federal judiciary said in its survey of some 250 judges, attorneys and academics that words such as “brilliant,” “beyond reproach,” “fair” were used to describe Jackson, who earned the panel’s highest rating.
“They uniformly rejected any accusations of bias,” said Jean Veta of the ABA committee.
In a letter to the Senate committee, Fred Bowman, a University of Missouri law professor and former federal prosecutor, spoke of his dismay at the thought Jackson was somehow “soft” on these crimes. His letter was signed by other experts in the field.
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates blasted the Republican line of questioning as an “embarrassing conspiracy theory” that “has been conclusively debunked by fact check after fact check.”
But alone before the panel, Jackson had difficulty convincing the Republican senators as she worked to explain the rules judges adhere to and the nuances of the wrenching cases they face. The GOP senators rarely accepted the judge’s answers and interjected or just ignored her explanations altogether.
At one point, Jackson simply stopped answering: “Senator,” she said to Cruz, “I’ve said what I’m going to say about these cases. No one case can stand in for a judge’s entire record.”
By Thursday, as the hearings concluded, Republican leaders in the Senate were using the issue — and her refusal to repeat earlier answers — as justification for opposing her confirmation.
Throughout the four days of testimony, Black women filled many of the seats in the committee room. Those women included some of the leading civil rights figures and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which ran its own “war room” to back up Jackson’s nomination.
LaTosha Brown, cofounder of the group Black Voters Matter, said she had received numerous text messages from Black women who were both outraged by Jackson’s treatment from senators and heartened by her clear determination to endure the process.
“I just got texts that said, ‘Persevere.’”
It was a reference to Jackson’s own words of advice delivered at the hearing to young people who may have watched what the nominee endured and felt discouraged.
“Black people in America,” Brown said, “if we don’t know anything else, we know what that word means.”
___
Mascaro reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.
