News
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, VANESSA GERA and AAMER MADHANI
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Saturday, summoning a call for liberal democracy and a durable resolve among Western nations in the face of a brutal autocrat.
As he capped a four-day trip to Europe, a blend of emotive scenes with refugees and standing among other world leaders in grand settings, Biden said of Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
It was a dramatic escalation in rhetoric — Biden had earlier called Putin a “butcher” — that the White House found itself quickly walking back. Before Biden could even board Air Force One to begin the flight back to Washington, aides were clarifying that he wasn’t calling for an immediate change in government in Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly denounced Biden, saying “it’s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.”
While Biden’s blunt language grabbed headlines, in other pieces of his roughly 30-minute speech before Warsaw’s iconic Royal Castle he urged Western allies to brace for what will be a turbulent road ahead in a “new battle for freedom.”
He also pointedly warned Putin against invading even “an inch” of territory of a NATO nation.
The address was a heavy bookend to a European visit in which Biden met with NATO and other Western leaders, visited the front lines of the growing refugee crisis and even held a young Ukrainian girl in his arms as he sought to spotlight some of the vast tentacles of the conflict that will likely define his presidency.
“We must remain unified today and tomorrow and the day after, and for the years and decades to come. It will not be easy,” Biden said as Russia continued to pound several Ukrainian cities. “There will be costs, but the price we have to pay, because the darkness that drives autocracy is ultimately no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere.”
Biden also made the case that multilateral institutions like NATO are more important than ever if the West and its allies are going to successfully push back against autocrats like Putin.
During his campaign for president, Biden talked often about the battle for primacy between democracies and autocracies. In those moments, his words seemed like an abstraction. Now, they have an urgent resonance.
Europe finds itself ensconced in a crisis that has virtually all of Europe revisiting defense spending, energy policy and more, and so does the U.S.
Charles Kupchan, who served as senior director for European affairs on the White House National Security Council during the Obama administration, called the invasion a “game-changer” that left Atlantic democracies with “no choice” but to bolster their posture against Russia.
But the path ahead for Biden — and the West — will only grow more complicated, Kupchan said.
“The challenges Biden’s presidency faces have just grown in magnitude,” said Kupchan, now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “He now needs to lead the West’s efforts to protect the West from the pressing external threat posed by Russia. And he needs to continue strengthening the West from within by countering the illiberal populism that still poses internal threats to democratic societies on both sides of the Atlantic.”
In one of the most poignant moments of his trip, Biden on Saturday bent down and picked up a young girl, a Ukrainian refugee in a pink winter coat, and spoke of how she reminded him of his own granddaughters.
“I don’t speak Ukrainian, but tell her I want to take her home,” Biden asked a translator to tell the smiling child.
Hours later, Biden was in front of a crowd of a 1,000 — including recent Ukrainian refugees — at the Royal Castle, a Warsaw landmark that dates back more than 400 years and was badly damaged in World War II. He made clear that the West would need to steel itself for what will be a long and difficult battle.
“We must commit now, to be this fight for the long haul,” Biden said.
The Biden administration, which has been selective about putting too great of importance on any single policy speech, sought to elevate what White House officials billed as a major address. Biden spoke with grand palace behind him to an invited audience — one bigger than just about any he’s spoken to during his presidency.
He singled out Lech Walesa, the Polish labor leader who led the push for freedom in his country and was eventually elected its president, and connected the moment to the former Soviet Union’s history of brutal oppression, including the post-World War II military operations to stamp out pro-democracy movements in Hungary, Poland and what was then Czechoslovakia. And he urged Europe to heed the words of Pope John Paul II, the first pontiff from Poland: “Be not afraid.”
Biden’s trip has reaffirmed the importance of European alliances, which atrophied under former President Donald Trump. He’s worked with his counterparts to marshal an array of punishing sanctions on Russia, and placed the continent on a course that could eliminate its dependence on Russian energy over the next several years.
The collective response to the invasion of Ukraine has little parallel in recent history, which has been more characterized by widening divisions than close coordination. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed that dynamic, with European nations stepping up defense spending and imposing crushing sanctions against Moscow, and some taking initial steps to reorient their energy needs away from Russia.
“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” Biden said during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”
Maintaining such unity will likely prove difficult as the war grinds on, and the refugee situation could become one source of strain. Much like NATO is committed to the collective defense of each member, Biden said, other nations should share the burden of caring for Ukrainian refugees. To that end, the U.S. administration announced it would admit up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the United States this year.
“It should be all of NATO’s responsibility,” he told Duda, whose country has accepted roughly 2.2 million of the 3.7 million who have fled Ukraine. It’s not clear how many of those displaced Ukrainians who have come through Poland have now moved on to other nations.
There’s also no clear path to ending the conflict. Although Russian officials have suggested they will focus their invasion on the Donbas, a region in East Ukraine, Biden wasn’t so sure if there was a real shift underway.
Asked on Saturday if the Russians have changed their strategy, he told reporters that “I am not sure they have.”
Despite the hazards ahead, Biden insisted there is more reason to be hopeful that the West and Ukraine can eventually succeed.
“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase a people’s love for liberty,” Biden said. “Brutality will never grind down their will to be free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness.”
News
With two new apartment buildings overlooking the Mississippi River, Chris Sherman is still bullish on St. Paul, with a caveat
As a second-generation real estate developer, Chris Sherman is leading the company his father started in 1979, and he’s still bullish on St. Paul, especially downtown, with one caveat.
“St. Paul is the only city we’re in that has an active rent-control policy,” said Sherman, who is tuning in as attentively as anybody as St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s 41-member work group considers potential changes to the voter-driven “rent stabilization” policy that goes into effect in May. Otherwise, “we’re certainly optimistic about the long-term outlook of downtown.”
Sherman Associates manages some 8,500 housing units the Minneapolis-based firm has largely developed itself, with 2,500 more housing units in the development pipeline from Milwaukee to Denver.
As of this month, the company — which has completed nine major residential and mixed-use projects in Lowertown alone — now oversees some 420 apartments overlooking the Mississippi River off Wabasha Street, toward the northern entrance to the city’s West Side. Earlier this month, the firm opened the Scenic, 171 units of market-rate housing near the U.S. Bank campus, not far from the company’s West Side Flats property, which opened in 2014.
Last September, another 82 units of affordable housing opened in the Verdant, which Sherman said uses geothermal technology and other sustainable energy to keep a low carbon footprint, holding down utility costs for renters.
In recent years, the company has sold the Rayette Lofts, the Sibley Court and Sibley Park apartments.
But if the state extends the tax credit program it launched in 2010 for historic rehabilitations, Sherman plans to acquire the downtown Landmark Towers on St. Peter Street, a scantly-occupied 25-story office building he foresees converting into larger-than-average alcoves and two-bedroom apartments. And he’s shooting for the pricey end of the rental market.
“We’re looking at average rents that are a little over $2,000 a month,” he said.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
An $80 million to $85 million luxury housing conversion in downtown St. Paul?
Housing is the highest and best use of Landmark Towers. You’ve got the condos on the upper levels already. The amenities that surround us with the St. Paul Hotel, the park, the river, we feel like there will be strong demand for the 186 units when we open in 2024. We have set our rent levels at top-of-market rents.
What kind of renter do you expect to entice downtown?
Certainly, we’ll be targeting the St. Paul homeowner that is looking to downsize, who loves St. Paul and has loved St. Paul for decades. They want to be close to the river, to the parks. It will also be people who already live downtown. The downtown population has grown significantly over the past 20 years. We believe it’s going to continue to grow over the next decade. Converting existing buildings like Landmark Towers to housing will be very important to bringing more people into the core.
In November, St. Paul voters approved a 3 percent annual cap on residential rents, which goes into effect in little more than a month. For some real estate developers looking to attract investors, that’s a concern, especially given the rising price of housing development. What are your thoughts?
Construction cost escalation has been very significant over the last 12 months. We’re hopeful that we’ll see construction costs begin to slow, but that’s been a large headwind to new production. With inflation, rent growth will occur. Utility expenses and real estate taxes have gone up significantly over the past couple of years. On top of that, we’ve seen substantial wage growth, which is a positive thing, but it impacts underwriting. The Twin Cities continues to be a strong market to invest in.
Some developers have said they’ve chosen not to build in St. Paul right now, while others say the decision is out of their hands. They’ve simply lost financing.
Equity follows returns. Regulation and the fear of future regulation impacts the returns that equity can often make. St. Paul, with a 3 percent rent cap, really doesn’t allow equity to meet its return threshold. That’s what we’re seeing from a dozen active developers right now as they slow up or stop their plans for new production in St. Paul. Equity is looking across the country. In the Twin Cities, the suburbs have largely been an attractive place, for a whole number of good reasons — our parks systems, our employers. But there’s a lot of options across the country, and right here in the Twin Cities. Regulation, sometimes, and in this case certainly, has a negative impact. Values are down because of the current policy, which we’re hopeful can be improved upon over the next 12 months.
How would you improve rent control?
More production, more supply, allows for more long-term affordability and more tax base. We’re advocating for new construction to be excluded from the rent-control policy. But as importantly, we are advocating for existing multi-family housing to have a modified rent-control policy that allows for minimal to no impact on real value or assessed value. There are very few rent-control policies around the country that cap rent increases on change of occupancy. A resident that is moving into a new unit should pay the market rate.
Any other changes?
A 3 percent rent cap on a renewal is too low, specifically during a period of time when inflation is 7 to 8 percent per year. I think there’s a very detailed conversation that needs to occur on what that is. In Portland (Ore.), it’s 7 percent plus CPI, the rate of inflation, as determined by the consumer price index. I believe CPI needs to be incorporated.
A critic would argue that landlords who raise rents more than necessary have been part of the problem. They’ve benefited from passive income, and they should be focusing on tenant-based solutions.
There’s a lot of dialogue occurring about multi-family housing in both St. Paul and Minneapolis. We’re very focused on working with the city to improve production, preservation of more affordable housing. We’re working with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul on how we can better approach providing more housing options.
News
Erik Spoelstra to miss Heat game vs. Nets; assistant Chris Quinn serving as coach
Erik Spoelstra was away from the Miami Heat on Saturday night due to what the team announced as personal reasons, with assistant Chris Quinn coaching that team against the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena.
The team later said the absence was due to a medical procedure for one of his two young sons.
It is the third time since Spoelstra took over as coach in 2008 that he has missed a game, twice previously away from the team for the births of his two sons.
Former Heat assistant Dan Craig, who now is a Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach, guided the Heat during those two games.
Saturday is the first time Quinn coached the team during the regular season, although the former Heat guard has coached the team during summer league and also coached with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
“Obviously it’s only been a couple of hours since I found out,” Quinn said ahead of Saturday night’s game. “And certainly I’m not re-writing the book by any means. We have a system in place, a culture in place, and moving over a seat is just keeping that moving in the right direction.”
Quinn said his tenure under Spoelstra, as well as his work with Heat President Pat Riley, has left him with a voice similar to Spoelstra’s.
“Spo is top 15 coach of all-time,” Quinn said of the recent vote of current and past coaches as part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary commemoration. “So any time you have a mentor of that level, and then also with Coach Riley around so much, mentors of that level, I’ve learned in my seven, eight years of coaching tremendously from Spo, so it only makes sense that my voice is sound like him at this point.”
The Heat next play Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, at the close of a four-game homestand, before heading out for a three-game trip that opens Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.
()
News
State boys basketball roundup: Annandale, Hayfield win titles
CLASS 2A
Annandale 60, Minneapolis North 49: Annandale shot 56 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range to win the program’s first state title Saturday at Williams Arena.
The third-seeded Cardinals were led by a big three of Hawkin Miller (18 points), Robert Olson (16) and Brady Spaulding (13). Spaulding also added six assists. Annandale largely won the game on the defensive end, where it turned the top-seeded Polars over 20 times, while holding Minneapolis North to just 3 for 19 shooting from deep.
Despite all that, the Polars (27-7) cut their deficit to 54-49 with a minute to play after a Rio Sanders’ fastbreak layup. But Annandale (31-2) went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final minute to salt the game away.
Willie Wilson and De’Meiko Anderson each had 14 points for Minneapolis North.
CLASS A
Hayfield 51, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49: Hayfield won its second consecutive Class A crown Saturday, largely thanks to a 27-point showing from Isaac Matti. Matti went 11 for 20 from the field, while draining three triples.
Easton Fritcher added 13 points and eight rebounds for Hayfield (32-2).
BBE led by eight at the break, but top-seeded Hayfield opened the second half on a 15-4 run.
Ashton Dingmann and Luke Dingmann combined to score 35 points for second-seeded BBE (28-5).
New Life Academy defeated Cherry 75-50 in the third place game, with Kollin Kaemingk erupting for 30 points, while Erick Reader tallied 12 points and 17 rebounds.
