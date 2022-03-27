News
Black women feel sting of Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings
NEW YORK — “Senator,” she said, letting out an audible sigh.
In that singular moment, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke for countless Black women who have had to gather all the patience, strength and grace within to answer insinuating questions about their credentials, qualifications and character.
It was Day One of questioning at the Senate Judiciary Committee as the Harvard-educated Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated for the nation’s highest court, was making history.
The federal judge had to endure hours of public scrutiny from skeptics, namely the Republican senators who are erecting a wall of opposition to her landmark nomination, the first in the court’s 233-year history, and may vote en bloc against her confirmation.
“It was really traumatizing to watch,” said Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable.
From questioning of Jackson’s view of books on critical race theory that drew her exasperated sigh — “They don’t come up in my work as a judge,” she said — to the loaded suggestion that the sentences she imposed on child pornography defendants were too lenient, the questions from the Republicans tapped into long-standing American grievances over race, class and public safety.
The insinuations that Jackson, a distinguished jurist and mother of two, is a secret radical liberal or poses a danger to the safety of children felt to some supporters as yet another example of highly qualified Black women having to endure indignities and distortions of their credentials, even as they shatter racial barriers in American society.
Campbell told The Associated Press that “the othering of her, in a sense, like she’s against our children,” seemed like a tired political tactic.
“My spirit feels it was to bring this Black woman down because she’s about to break the glass ceiling that, once broken, opens the door to more.”
Democrats praise President Joe Biden’s choice of Jackson as long overdue, a chance to start making the court more reflective of the diverse nation it serves. But they have been slow to bolster the judge’s nomination against the unrelenting attacks and instead allowed them to linger.
Over and over during her hearings, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Josh Hawley of Missouri hammered Jackson on a handful of the many cases she handled as a judge, asking if she regretted having a record that, in their view, is soft on child pornography defendants.
No matter how many times Jackson asserted, for example, that the child pornography cases were some of “the most difficult” of her career or tried to explain the particulars of the law, the GOP senators talked over her, past her and pushed onward in their attempt to portray the nominee as they wished.
“I can only wonder what’s your hidden agenda,” asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., pointing to one of the judge’s earlier writings. “Is it to let violent criminals, cop killers and child predators back to the streets? … Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate critical race theory into our legal system?”
These senators insisted their questions were not about race. In fact, Graham opened with a warning that the questioners would be framed as racist. “We’re all racists if we ask hard questions. It’s not going to fly with us.”
Yet Republicans ignored analysis that shows Jackson’s sentencing record on such cases is on track with other judges appointed by both Democrats and Republican presidents, and that in some cases she went beyond recommendations to come down harder on defendants.
“What I regret,” Jackson told the senators, “is that in the hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences.”
For many supporters of Jackson, the Republicans’ cherry-picking of her record tarnished a momentous occasion.
Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator who was a prominent surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, criticized Democratic members on the committee for not defending Jackson more vigorously.
“She should not have had to endure what she endured,” Turner told the AP. “The Democratic senators should have used their authority and positioning to show the requisite outrage necessary for that moment.”
Overall, during her time on the district court bench, Jackson presided over 14 total cases of child sexual abuse, interstate travel for child sexual abuse and child pornography.
The American Bar Association’s standing committee on the federal judiciary said in its survey of some 250 judges, attorneys and academics that words such as “brilliant,” “beyond reproach,” “fair” were used to describe Jackson, who earned the panel’s highest rating.
“They uniformly rejected any accusations of bias,” said Jean Veta of the ABA committee.
In a letter to the Senate committee, Fred Bowman, a University of Missouri law professor and former federal prosecutor, spoke of his dismay at the thought Jackson was somehow “soft” on these crimes. His letter was signed by other experts in the field.
White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates blasted the Republican line of questioning as an “embarrassing conspiracy theory” that “has been conclusively debunked by fact check after fact check.”
But alone before the panel, Jackson had difficulty convincing the Republican senators as she worked to explain the rules judges adhere to and the nuances of the wrenching cases they face. The GOP senators rarely accepted the judge’s answers and interjected or just ignored her explanations altogether.
At one point, Jackson simply stopped answering: “Senator,” she said to Cruz, “I’ve said what I’m going to say about these cases. No one case can stand in for a judge’s entire record.”
By Thursday, as the hearings concluded, Republican leaders in the Senate were using the issue — and her refusal to repeat earlier answers — as justification for opposing her confirmation.
Throughout the four days of testimony, Black women filled many of the seats in the committee room. Those women included some of the leading civil rights figures and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which ran its own “war room” to back up Jackson’s nomination.
LaTosha Brown, cofounder of the group Black Voters Matter, said she had received numerous text messages from Black women who were both outraged by Jackson’s treatment from senators and heartened by her clear determination to endure the process.
“I just got texts that said, ‘Persevere.’”
It was a reference to Jackson’s own words of advice delivered at the hearing to young people who may have watched what the nominee endured and felt discouraged.
“Black people in America,” Brown said, “if we don’t know anything else, we know what that word means.”
___
Mascaro reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Twins reliever Joe Smith has much more than baseball on his mind
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Joe Smith was anxious to get back into game action on Saturday. He was eager to see where his arm was at and how his body would bounce back after facing hitters.
The reliever reported to Florida after his new teammates did, signing a one-year deal with the Twins after camp had begun. Spring training is condensed enough this year as is, leaving the 38-year-old veteran with a shortened period of time to prepare for his season.
But all that pales in comparison to what Smith, who threw a scoreless inning in the Twins’ 8-6 loss to Atlanta on Saturday at CoolToday Park, has on his mind away from the field.
Smith and his wife, sports reporter Allie LaForce, have been undergoing the Preimplantation Genetic Testing – In Vitro Fertilization process for years in hopes of having a healthy baby, free of Huntington’s disease, which runs in Smith’s family. LaForce recently found out she is pregnant and on Monday, an off day for the Twins, the couple have an appointment to see if their unborn baby has a heartbeat.
Smith’s mother, Lee, died in 2020 of Huntington’s disease, an incurable neurological disorder. Smith has a 50 percent chance of inheriting it — he has not undergone predictive testing, but if he is a carrier, he would have a 50 percent chance of passing it along himself . So the couple decided on IVF to weed out any potential chance to pass along HD.
The couple suffered a miscarriage at roughly seven weeks last summer after undergoing their first IVF embryo transfer in May, which LaForce shared publicly on social media.
“A lot of people don’t share that information, and it’s kind of sad, because your friends or your family, they’re supposed to be here to support you,” Smith said. “That’s what (Allie) tries to do. Just like uplift people and get the story out there. She’s like, ‘If I’m going to share the good, I’ve got to share the bad.’ So, come Monday, it’ll either be a good thing or a bad thing. You know, if it’s supposed to work, it’ll work.”
While the couple is trying to have their own baby, they’ve also been hard at work with their foundation, Help Cure HD, assisting others in doing the same. In 2018, they began working on a grant program for PGT-IVF to help ease the financial burden on families. The process, Smith said, can cost families between $35,000-40,000 — or more.
Since then, they’ve helped provide financial support for almost 20 families. Many more are in the middle of the process, like Smith and LaForce themselves. A gala last summer in Houston raised nearly half a million dollars, and Smith said the couple is planning on holding another this summer.
“It’s pretty cool,” Smith said. “In doing this and having children born from this, that’s 17 family lines that (HD is) gone from. They don’t have to worry about this.”
Though Smith has officially been a Twin for less than a week, he already has heard from members of the HD community in the Twin Cities on social media and is looking forward to connecting further upon his arrival.
And he’s looking forward to continuing to use his platform for a greater cause.
“I’m blessed to play baseball. That’s the way I feel about it. So I take care of all the costs of the charity, whether it’s the salaries or whatever so that way anybody that donates money, we can just funnel it straight to the families,” Smith said. “That’s the goal. You try to use what you got for something good in this world to come out of. It’s been fun.”
News
St. Louis police identify children in murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS—Police have identified the children found dead early Friday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Friday and found a boy and a girl with puncture wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene.
Saturday morning, police identified 12-year-old Paris Harvey of St. Louis as the suspect. They believe she shot and killed 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, also of St. Louis.
The department’s homicide unit is still investigating the circumstances of the case.
News
Ladue highway shooting leaves teen in serious condition
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Police in Ladue have been able to piece together more information about a Friday evening shooting on Interstate 170 that shut down traffic for several hours.
Authorities say a rolling gun battle on northbound lanes between Ladue Road and Delmar Boulevard took place between 3:15 and 3:45pm Friday between a black Nissan Altima and a black sedan that police believe could be a Dodge model.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, a male in his late teens, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
Ladue Police are still investigating the incident and are asking for witnesses to come forward either to the department or CrimeStoppers.
Ladue Police Dispatch: (314) 737-4600
Ladue Police Administrative Lines: (314) 993-1214
For an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers (866) 371-8477
Black women feel sting of Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings
Twins reliever Joe Smith has much more than baseball on his mind
St. Louis police identify children in murder-suicide
Ladue highway shooting leaves teen in serious condition
Best colleges in Missouri
Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Fundraiser for Texas teen whose truck got caught in tornado surpasses $30G goal
Bird flu confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022