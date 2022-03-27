News
Bonne Terre officer’s funeral attracts national respect
PARK HILLS, Mo.–Police departments from Kansas City, Dallas and New York City were among those represented Saturday at Mineral Area College Field House for the visitation and funeral of Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns, who died in the line of duty March 17.
Hundreds came out to show love and respect for the 30-year-old who was shot and killed in a motel shootout.
He was remembered Saturday as a fiance, a father, a friend with a quick wit, and someone who will be missed.
A funeral procession is scheduled to begin at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri at 9 am Sunday and will lead to a burial service at the Harvey Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri.
Magic’s health comes into focus vs. Kings; Wendell Carter Jr. misses second consecutive game
The Orlando Magic’s health once again came into focus as two key players missed Saturday’s home matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings.
Big man Wendell Carter Jr., who’s in the midst of a breakout season, missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left wrist that Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said had been giving Carter “a hard time throughout the year.”
Mosley added that Carter may have aggravated the injury during Friday’s practice. Carter missed Wednesday’s road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a sprained left wrist and ankle.
Jalen Suggs also sat Saturday for his sixth consecutive absence because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. He’s missed eight of the last 11 games because of an injury to the right ankle, the bone bruise or a sprain he had been dealing with for most of the month.
Suggs has been seen running during practices and shootarounds but hasn’t practiced in a week.
Mosley made it clear that if Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, is healthy enough to play, he’ll be on the court but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of shutting down Suggs to ensure he’s fully healthy ahead of offseason training.
“Those are conversations we’re going to have to have,” Mosley said. “You’d like to see him on the court at some point, but it’s not going to be to the detriment of his health.”
With seven games in 14 days remaining after Saturday, including Monday’s road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, some organizations in the Magic’s position — rebuilding teams who are out of playoffs contention with their own first-round draft pick — might consider shutting down younger players to make sure injuries don’t interrupt their training and linger into the following season.
The Thunder, who have one of the league’s records, announced Saturday rookie Josh Giddey will miss the rest of the season because of hip soreness that’s forced him to miss all of March.
At this stage in the season, the need to push through lingering injuries is lessened.
“For me, it’s about making sure they’re healthy more than anything,” Mosley said. “I understand their ability to push through, but you don’t want guys to continue to have nagging injuries going through the summer. So you make sure they’re healthy all the way before they step on the floor.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
St. Paul’s rent-control mandate begins in five weeks, and questions abound
Marcus Troy, a disabled senior and military veteran, is losing his housing. A resident of St. Paul’s West Side since 1972, he was notified in November that he had to leave his apartment as a result of new building ownership.
“We’re being displaced,” said Troy, addressing the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday. “My rent in our four-plex went up almost 40 percent. They told everybody it would be a gradual increase every month until the new ordinance kicks in.”
Troy referred to the city’s new rent-control mandate, which St. Paul voters approved at the ballot box last November by a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent. The ballot initiative, which takes effect May 1, was driven by housing advocates within the majority-renter city over the objection of at least four of the city’s seven city council members, and without major input from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office.
At City Hall, the result has been a chaotic rush toward deadline, angering city council members, housing advocates and real estate developers alike, and it’s occurred against the frightening backdrop of a slowdown in new residential construction in St. Paul. Some small landlords have even begun to sell off their affordable units to new owners who might not accept federal Section 8 housing vouchers for the poor.
NEW FEES ADDED FOR SOME RENTERS
Real estate assessors say it’s too soon to tell the long-term impact of rent control, as the market could yet reassert itself given high housing demand.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s response to Smith: I don’t disagree with any of that, but let me tell you a story about a homeless worker let go because he had to sit on a stoop waiting for a paycheck (no mailing address) instead of going to work. Kids switching schools 6 times. pic.twitter.com/QGaZkY2gLy
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 7, 2022
Still, some officials from all sides of the rent control debate lay the blame for confusion around the new rent-control requirements at the feet of Carter’s administration.
During a public hearing Wednesday, renters said their landlords have added new fees to their monthly rents to cover utilities, trash removal and water costs, rather than incorporate them within their rent, as a way of effectively sidestepping the new 3 percent cap on annual rent increases.
They begged for greater clarity on whether that’s allowed under rent control, which is still being fine-tuned with weeks to go before it takes effect in St. Paul.
“I share the frustration that I’ve heard expressed today about how long it has taken to get clarity on how this ordinance will be implemented,” city council member Rebecca Noecker said following the public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would put the onus for implementation on the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections.
KEYS DETAILS STILL UP IN THE AIR
The city council this month approved $635,000 in funding for the first year of rent control, and a city website announcing that “rent stabilization” is imminent went live around March 1, some four months after voters approved the mandate. Other key details are still up in the air, including how landlords might apply for hardship exemptions.
“It was a surprise to me, before a week and a half ago, that we needed to give the Department of Safety and Inspections this authority before rules could be created and (legal) definitions could be created,” Noecker said. “I had been talking with staff who I had thought were writing those rules, on an almost weekly basis since November about their progress, and about how important I felt it was to get those rules out. I don’t know why we’re within five weeks of when this ordinance takes effect. I wish we had gotten this done a lot earlier.”
If approved by the council on April 6, the Department of Safety and Inspections would be in charge of creating a process by which landlords can seek hardship exemptions and appeal negative determinations. The rent-control proposal presented to voters last November indicates landlords can make a case for a “reasonable return on investment,” but it does not define what constitutes reasonable.
That’s another responsibility that would land on the shoulders of DSI, which is currently run by an interim leader following the recent retirement of director Ricardo Cervantes.
“Who will be drafting these complex new rules, developing applications and appeal standards is anyone’s guess,” said Andy Dawkins, a former housing coordinator for the city and one-time mayoral candidate, in a recent open letter.
On Wednesday, council President Amy Brendmoen echoed concerns that Carter’s administration had dragged its heels.
“This is late,” Brendmoen said. “We agree. We want the same answers and clarification that folks have been asking for. … In a strong mayor system, we cannot establish these roles in the different departments without the cooperation of the administration.”
BIG CHANGES AHEAD
Troy sits on a new 41-member stakeholder group, assembled by Carter’s office, that meets weekly to consider potential tweaks and changes to the rent-control mandate. Voter-driven ballot initiatives cannot be repealed within the first year after approval, and Carter has said case law around amendments within the first year is shaky.
Nevertheless, after November, basic and even fundamental changes are more than likely. The mayor’s administration has already submitted draft language to the city council that would exempt newly constructed buildings from the rent-control mandate for 15 years, giving owners time to fill up properties, pay off debt and reap a return on investment. That’s commonly how rent control is organized in other cities, he said.
Others in the real estate community have called for “vacancy decontrol,” or allowing landlords to boost rents up to market rate once a tenant moves out and the unit sits empty. Concerns abound around record inflation. Carter, who said he supports rent control overall, has said a 3 percent cap on annual rent increases may be “a starting point” rather than “a long-term fixed target,” intimating that number could eventually be moved higher.
“I’ll be listening very closely to hear the recommendations that stakeholder group brings forward to us,” said Carter, promising to back an as-yet-undetermined “set of amendments” during a recent luncheon of the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association.
MORE CHANGES AS THE MARKET EVOLVES
More changes will happen, said the mayor, as the market evolves.
“I don’t see that process, frankly, ever ending,” the mayor said. “One of my goals is for that group, or some group that takes up the mantle behind them, to constantly be in the space for the city to help us think through what tweaks or adjustments could thoughtfully be made to the policy that’s in front of us.”
When it comes to 15-year exemptions for new construction, some housing advocates remain staunchly opposed.
“Well, I consistently ask, what do you have for the renters? The developers get the breaks,” Troy said. “They got a whole lot of free stuff on the backs of us, the renters. The renters are the ones paying their mortgages.”
Dawkins, the former housing coordinator, called the live-streamed stakeholder meetings superficial, with members routinely splitting off into small groups not visible to the public. Conveners, he said, have chosen not to discuss the mayor’s proposed 15-year exemption on new housing construction, even when urged to by group members.
“How the group intends to make decisions is unclear,” said Dawkins, in a written statement on behalf of the government transparency advocacy coalition St. Paul Strong. “Can there be motions and a vote? Is a quorum required? So far, voting is being done by ‘polling,’ again not visible to the public, with no announcement or record of how members voted. (St. Paul Strong) is concerned that the panel’s minimal nod to public input is a ruse, hidden behind the classic Abbott and Costello comedic routine, ‘Who’s on First?’ ”
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
By CHRIS MEGERIAN, VANESSA GERA and AAMER MADHANI
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Saturday, summoning a call for liberal democracy and a durable resolve among Western nations in the face of a brutal autocrat.
As he capped a four-day trip to Europe, a blend of emotive scenes with refugees and standing among other world leaders in grand settings, Biden said of Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
It was a dramatic escalation in rhetoric — Biden had earlier called Putin a “butcher” — that the White House found itself quickly walking back. Before Biden could even board Air Force One to begin the flight back to Washington, aides were clarifying that he wasn’t calling for an immediate change in government in Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov quickly denounced Biden, saying “it’s not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia.”
While Biden’s blunt language grabbed headlines, in other pieces of his roughly 30-minute speech before Warsaw’s iconic Royal Castle he urged Western allies to brace for what will be a turbulent road ahead in a “new battle for freedom.”
He also pointedly warned Putin against invading even “an inch” of territory of a NATO nation.
The address was a heavy bookend to a European visit in which Biden met with NATO and other Western leaders, visited the front lines of the growing refugee crisis and even held a young Ukrainian girl in his arms as he sought to spotlight some of the vast tentacles of the conflict that will likely define his presidency.
“We must remain unified today and tomorrow and the day after, and for the years and decades to come. It will not be easy,” Biden said as Russia continued to pound several Ukrainian cities. “There will be costs, but the price we have to pay, because the darkness that drives autocracy is ultimately no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere.”
Biden also made the case that multilateral institutions like NATO are more important than ever if the West and its allies are going to successfully push back against autocrats like Putin.
During his campaign for president, Biden talked often about the battle for primacy between democracies and autocracies. In those moments, his words seemed like an abstraction. Now, they have an urgent resonance.
Europe finds itself ensconced in a crisis that has virtually all of Europe revisiting defense spending, energy policy and more, and so does the U.S.
Charles Kupchan, who served as senior director for European affairs on the White House National Security Council during the Obama administration, called the invasion a “game-changer” that left Atlantic democracies with “no choice” but to bolster their posture against Russia.
But the path ahead for Biden — and the West — will only grow more complicated, Kupchan said.
“The challenges Biden’s presidency faces have just grown in magnitude,” said Kupchan, now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “He now needs to lead the West’s efforts to protect the West from the pressing external threat posed by Russia. And he needs to continue strengthening the West from within by countering the illiberal populism that still poses internal threats to democratic societies on both sides of the Atlantic.”
In one of the most poignant moments of his trip, Biden on Saturday bent down and picked up a young girl, a Ukrainian refugee in a pink winter coat, and spoke of how she reminded him of his own granddaughters.
“I don’t speak Ukrainian, but tell her I want to take her home,” Biden asked a translator to tell the smiling child.
Hours later, Biden was in front of a crowd of a 1,000 — including recent Ukrainian refugees — at the Royal Castle, a Warsaw landmark that dates back more than 400 years and was badly damaged in World War II. He made clear that the West would need to steel itself for what will be a long and difficult battle.
“We must commit now, to be this fight for the long haul,” Biden said.
The Biden administration, which has been selective about putting too great of importance on any single policy speech, sought to elevate what White House officials billed as a major address. Biden spoke with grand palace behind him to an invited audience — one bigger than just about any he’s spoken to during his presidency.
He singled out Lech Walesa, the Polish labor leader who led the push for freedom in his country and was eventually elected its president, and connected the moment to the former Soviet Union’s history of brutal oppression, including the post-World War II military operations to stamp out pro-democracy movements in Hungary, Poland and what was then Czechoslovakia. And he urged Europe to heed the words of Pope John Paul II, the first pontiff from Poland: “Be not afraid.”
Biden’s trip has reaffirmed the importance of European alliances, which atrophied under former President Donald Trump. He’s worked with his counterparts to marshal an array of punishing sanctions on Russia, and placed the continent on a course that could eliminate its dependence on Russian energy over the next several years.
The collective response to the invasion of Ukraine has little parallel in recent history, which has been more characterized by widening divisions than close coordination. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed that dynamic, with European nations stepping up defense spending and imposing crushing sanctions against Moscow, and some taking initial steps to reorient their energy needs away from Russia.
“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” Biden said during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”
Maintaining such unity will likely prove difficult as the war grinds on, and the refugee situation could become one source of strain. Much like NATO is committed to the collective defense of each member, Biden said, other nations should share the burden of caring for Ukrainian refugees. To that end, the U.S. administration announced it would admit up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the United States this year.
“It should be all of NATO’s responsibility,” he told Duda, whose country has accepted roughly 2.2 million of the 3.7 million who have fled Ukraine. It’s not clear how many of those displaced Ukrainians who have come through Poland have now moved on to other nations.
There’s also no clear path to ending the conflict. Although Russian officials have suggested they will focus their invasion on the Donbas, a region in East Ukraine, Biden wasn’t so sure if there was a real shift underway.
Asked on Saturday if the Russians have changed their strategy, he told reporters that “I am not sure they have.”
Despite the hazards ahead, Biden insisted there is more reason to be hopeful that the West and Ukraine can eventually succeed.
“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase a people’s love for liberty,” Biden said. “Brutality will never grind down their will to be free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness.”
