Business People: Allina Health and UCare both announce new top leadership
OF NOTE – HEALTH CARE
Allina Health/Aetna, a St. Louis Park-based insurer and operator of hospitals and clinic throughout the Twin Cities, announced the promotion of Dr. Robert Wieland from chief medical officer to chief executive officer. Previously, Wieland served as Allina’s chief strategy officer; he has a medical degree from the University of Minnesota where he also earned his BA in mechanical engineering. … Minneapolis-based health insurer UCare announced the appointment of Hilary Marden-Resnik as president and CEO. Marden-Resnik previously served as UCare interim president and CEO.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Engineering and consulting firm WSB, Golden Valley, announced that Behnaz Beladi has joined the organization as director of renewable energy. … Westwood Professional Services, a Minnetonka-based civil engineering company, announced the promotion of Tom Miller to director, Environmental Services. Miller previously was director of Water Resources. … Nelson-Rudie & Associates, a New Hope-based consulting engineering firm, announced the appointment of principals Eric Nelson, structural practice lead; Eric Nebelung, mechanical practice lead; Joseph Tupy, electrical practice lead, and Gregory Lindberg, refrigeration practice lead. The company also announced the retirement of John Brison, principal and mechanical engineer.
ARTS
Interact, a St. Paul-based studio for visual and performing arts, announced that Monica Little has joined its board of directors. Little is the founder of Little & Co., a Minneapolis-based brand and design agency.
DEVELOPMENT
Dominium, a Plymouth-based multifamily developer and property manager, announced the promotion of Paula Prahl to partner, chief policy and corporate affairs officer and executive vice president. Previously, Prahl served as the company’s vice president of public affairs. … Health Dimensions Group, a Minnetonka-based senior living management and consulting firm, announced that Heather Larson has been named regional director of operations.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bell Bank, Fargo, N.D., announced that Melissa Deike has been promoted to senior vice president/treasury management director of sales for Bell Bank’s east and south market regions, based in jointly in the Twin Cities and Phoenix. She previously served as treasury management director of sales for the bank’s east region. … Trean Insurance Group, Wayzata, announced the appointment of independent director Philip I. Smith to its board of directors. Smith is a managing director at Duff & Phelps, an investment banking firm.
GOVERNMENT
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the hire of Marc Majors as deputy commissioner of Workforce Development. Previously, Majors was a workforce development manager with the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development.
HEALTH CARE
Allina Health, St. Louis Park, announced the appointment of Jill Ostrem as president of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and United Hospital in St. Paul. Previously, Ostrem served in executive positions at Jefferson Health, New Jersey, and Parkview Health, Indiana. … International pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced the hire of Roseville resident Tom Butina as a director of patient solutions and alliances marketing, leading the company’s This Is Living With Platform.
HONORS
University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism announced that 1992 alum Maria Douglas Reeve will join the Merrill College Hall of Fame. Reeve currently is executive editor at the Houston Chronicle but previously served in newsroom leadership positions at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Minneapolis Star Tribune, including deputy metro editor and assistant managing editor.
NONPROFITS
Lifeworks Services, an Eagan-based advocacy organization serving people with disabilities, announced the appointment of Gertrude K. Matemba-Mutasa as president and CEO. Matemba-Mutasa previously was with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, where she served as assistant commissioner of the Community Supports Administration. … St. Paul-based Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota announced that Joe Khawaja has been named vice president and chief financial officer. Previously, Khawaja served as chief financial officer for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.
RETAIL
Room & Board, a Minneapolis-based furniture retailer, announced the hire of Emily McGarvey as its first director of sustainability.
Markieff Morris takes step back while Victor Oladipo steps forward amid Heat comebacks
Although the Miami Heat appear committed to finding time in their playoff rotation for guard Victor Oladipo, that might not prove to be the case with veteran forward Markieff Morris, as the two return from lengthy absences.
Asked if Morris not playing in Saturday’s 110-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena was a factor of the game coming a night after Morris played in Friday’s loss to the Knicks, assistant coach Chris Quinn did not cite the back-to-back set as a factor.
Instead Quinn, who was filling in with coach Erik Spoelstra attending to a family matter, indicated prioritizing an optimal rotation.
“I mean everything is trying to figure out what’s best for the team going forward,” Quinn said. “Obviously Markieff is a very good player, a great leader in our locker room, that we respect.”
Morris returned March 12 after missing 58 games due to whiplash. Saturday was the first time he was held out, after six appearances in his comeback. He had played at least 17 minutes in his first three appearances, reduced to an average of 10.6 in the following three.
“We’re just trying to figure out the best thing going forward,” Quinn said.
Oladipo, by contrast, played 25:04 on Saturday night, after not going more than 19:55 in his previous five games back from May quadriceps surgery.
Quinn said that was a product of having given Oladipo the previous night off and wanting to allow the 29-year-old guard to re-establish a rhythm.
“I thought you could see at times he has a burst, he has an ability to get by people and make some plays,” Quinn said, with Oladipo closing 3 of 9 against the Nets for nine points. “So, just continue to get him in more of a rhythm and get him ready.”
Guard Tyler Herro said the goal is to try to help Oladipo get back to form.
“Just trying to get Vic in the swing of things,” Herro said, “and try to get him the ball in his spots where he can feel comfortable again.”
Meaningful moment
Goran Dragic said he was touched by the Heat’s video tribute during the first timeout of Saturday night’s game.
“I mean it means a lot,” Dragic said. “I spent six-and-a-half years here. It’s always nice to get the reception like I did here. I really appreciate the fans, what they did for me during those years. We had a blast.”
Dragic was dealt by the Heat to the Toronto Raptors in the offseason in the sign-and-trade agreement for Kyle Lowry. He then was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, waived, and signed by the Nets.
“Right now,” Dragic said, “my focus is in Brooklyn and try to win as many games as possible.”
Peace, out
Why, yes, that was lumbering Nets center Andre Drummond flashing a two-finger peace sign while completing an unlikely fast-break drive Saturday again the Heat, similar to the touchdown style of Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver recently acquired by the Miami Dolphins.
“I think its self-explanatory,” Drummond said postgame. “No, I don’t know what made me do it, maybe because Tyreek Hill is coming here. Just happened, I don’t know.”
Of the sight, Nets forward Kevin Durant said, “It was definitely hilarious in the moment.”
Drummond closed with 13 points and game-high 11 rebounds, his 19th career double-double against the Heat.
Numbers game
With his 5 of 8 from the field Saturday night, Heat center Bam Adebayo has now shot at least 50 percent from the field in the last 10 games, at .632 (74 of 117).
Despite being limited to 14 points, Adebayo still has led the Heat in scoring in each of the past seven games against the Nets, averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds over that span.
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense as the war ground into a battle of attrition.
Speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden said in a lacerating speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not stay in power — words the White House immediately sought to downplay — Zelenskyy lashed out Sunday at the West’s “ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets” and other weapons while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.
“I’ve talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I’m in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the war’s greatest deprivations and horrors. “If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage.”
Ukraine’s ambassador to the U. S., Oksana Markarova, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that her country had heard Biden “loud and clear.”
“Now, it’s all up to all of us to stop Putin while it’s still local in Ukraine because this war is not only about Ukraine,” she said, but “an attack on democracy.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its 32nd day, has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against staunch Ukrainian resistance — bolstered by weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia’s troops are trying to encircle Ukrainian forces directly facing the two separatist-held areas in the country’s east. That would cut the bulk of Ukraine’s military off from the rest of the country.
Moscow claims its focus is on wresting from Ukraine the entire eastern Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. A high-ranking Russian military official said Friday that troops were being redirected to the east from other parts of the country.
The leader of one separatist-controlled area of Donbas said Sunday that he wants to hold a vote on joining Russia, words that may indicate a shift in Russia’s position. Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, said it plans to hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia “in the nearest time.”
Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk since an insurgency erupted there shortly after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. In talks with Ukraine, Moscow has demanded Kyiv acknowledge the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, like North and South Korea.
“The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.
Ukraine says that to defeat Russia, the West must provide fighter jets and not just missiles and other military equipment. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about being drawn into direct fighting.
In his pointed remarks, Zelenskyy accused Western governments of being “afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision.”
“So, who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, thanks to its scare tactics?” he asked. “Our partners must step up their aid to Ukraine.”
His plea was echoed Sunday by a priest in the western city of Lviv, which was struck by rockets a day earlier. The aerial assault illustrated that Moscow, despite assertions that it intends to shift the war eastward, is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine.
“When diplomacy doesn’t work, we need military support,” said the Rev. Yuri Vaskiv, who reported fewer parishioners in the pews of his Greek Catholic church, likely because of fear.
Referring to Putin, he said: “This evil is from him, and we must stop it.”
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov confirmed Russia used air-launched cruise missiles to hit a fuel depot and a defense plant in Lyiv, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the Polish border. He said another strike with sea-launched missiles destroyed a depot in Plesetske just west of Kyiv, where Ukraine stored air defense missiles.
A chemical smell lingered in Lyiv on Sunday as firefighters trained hoses on flames and black smoke poured from oil storage tanks hit in the attack.
A security guard, Yaroslav Prokopiv, said he saw three rockets destroy two oil tanks but no one was hurt.
Russia’s back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have fled bombarded towns and cities. Lviv, which has largely been spared bombardment, also has been a waystation for most of the 3.8 million refugees who have left Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
In a dim, crowded bomb shelter under an apartment block near the first blast site, Olana Ukrainets, a 34-year-old information technology professional, said she couldn’t believe she had to hide again after fleeing from the northeastern city of Kharkiv, one of the most bombarded cities.
“We were on one side of the street and saw it on the other side,” she said. “We saw fire. I said to my friend, ‘What’s this?’ Then we heard the sound of an explosion and glass breaking.”
In his video address, Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it was sowing a deep hatred for Russia among Ukrainians.
“You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes,” Zelenskyy said.
Along with the millions of people who have fled Ukraine, the invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost one-quarter of Ukraine’s population. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.
While Russia’s advance on Kyiv remains stalled, fighting has raged in the suburbs, and blasts from missiles fired into the city have rattled the St. Sophia Cathedral, a 1,000-year-old UNESCO world heritage site that is the heart of Ukrainian spiritual and national identity.
Vadim Kyrylenko, an engineer and conservator who is the most senior manager remaining at the church, said a strike nearby “would be a point of no return for our landmark because it is very fragile and vulnerable.”
Pointing at the cathedral’s golden domes, Kyrylenko said the cross atop the central one toppled a month before the outbreak of World War II.
“The cross on the left fell a month before this war,” he said.
___
Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Nebi Qena in Kyiv, Cara Anna in Lviv and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
MNUFC2 loses inaugural game 3-1 to North Texas
Head coach Cameron Knowles knew Minnesota United’s new second team would have a big challenge in its inaugural game Saturday against North Texas SC — given the quality reputation of FC Dallas’ youth academy.
That came to fruition with MNUFC2 losing 3-1 to North Texas at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Justin McMaster, a 2021 MLS draft pick, scored MNUFC2’s first goal, capitalizing on his own rebound to tie the game at 1-1 in the 64th minute.
Loons goalkeeper Fred Emmings made three saves, but the St. Paul native allowed three goals. A defensive lapse with a defender in the 90th minute allowed North Texas to get an insurance goal.
The Loons back line was Devin Padelford, Callum Montgomery, CC Uche and Nabi Kibunguchy. Defensive midfielders were Nicholas Mendonca and Jacori Hayes, a MNUFC player working his way back from injury. Attacking midfielders were Emmanuel Iwe, Aziel Jackson and McMaster. Forward Tani Oluwaseyi, a 2022 first-round pick, started up top.
MNUFC2’s home opener is 1 p.m. next Sunday against Sporting KC II at Allianz Field.
