Dave Hyde: It’s all on Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins big buys of Hill, Armstead
Not one position was missed, not one box went unchecked. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the fastest receiver in league in Tyreek Hill and the best left tackle on the market in Terron Armstead.
He got two running backs, a fullback, another talented receiver and offensive lineman and two re-signed tight ends – all to fit into new coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme.
Help? Tagovailoa got it.
Anointing? He got that from McDaniel, too.
Competition? Teddy Bridgewater even brought that final, feisty piece with his first words as a Dolphin. That was perfect. Bridgewater’s presence should give another push to confirm the Dolphins’ decision on Tua, assuming it’s the right one.
Tagovailia should come in with the mindset to blow away Bridgewater from the first minicamp. Outwork him. Outplay him. Out-and-out show every on the team he’s a much better quarterback with all the additions to this offense.
This is the first time in five years it’s fun to think about the Dolphins. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and McDaniel said they wanted to upgrade the talent around him this off-season and they upgraded beyond what anyone expected with Hill’s addition.
Does any team have a more dangerous receiving duo than Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Anyone improve more on the offensive line than the Dolphins with signings of Armstead and former Dallas guard Connor Williams? Did anyone rebuild a broken-down offense like this?
The Dolphins have proven they can’t draft properly, so they went the Los Angeles Rams route. They bought players. They traded the value of a full draft for Hill. Did they overpay? Absolutely. It’s always risky in the NFL when a team considers it’s a player away – and that was the idea here.
Hill can be that good, though, that impactful. But here’s risk here and it’s not small risk considering the amount of money and draft picks the Dolphins threw at Kansas City. Hill averaged 14.7 yards a catch in 2019, in what was his lowest since his rookie season.
He averaged 11.2 yards last year.
Why? The Dolphins had to come to some understanding on that. They also had to consider why smart football minds like Kansas City’s coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach opted not to keep Hill. Was it just money? When they could have kept Hill for one more year and run for another Super Bowl?
Here’s the Dolphins thought: We have money. We have a two-year window before our young players will be needing bigger contracts. The biggest decision will be on Tua. We need to get great players around him to see who he is.
Now it’s on Tua. There are whispers he hasn’t worked hard enough, whispers about why he didn’t know the playbook his first year as he admits, whispers about why he and coach Brian Flores had a harsh words at halftime of the Tennessee finale last season.
None of that matters now. What he does matters. His strength the first two seasons is not losing games. That’s important for a quarterback. He’s 13-8 as a starter. But more will be asked of him starting with drubbing Bridgewater in off-season workouts considering he threw the gauntlet of competition before Tua.
“Honestly, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in house,’ Bridgewater said this week when asked what his role would be . “It’s a unique opportunity, and I’m happy to be part of it this season. To be the best version of Teddy I can be. Help the best way I can help. Be genuine. And giving all to this game.”
Is he a backup or a competitor to Tua?
“That’s something the coaches and I, we talked about,’ he said. “I’m confident in that conversation, and it’s really something I’d rather not discuss.”
So there’s a potential public-relations firestorm and quarterback-room rift here. So what? They’re running a NFL team, not a charity.
Does Tagovailoa want to earn this team’s leadership in a manner he didn’t last season?
Go put Bridgewater in his place this spring and summer. Show him who’s boss — and, by extension, show your new teammates as well. That’s how you go about leading a team, not simply by being handed the job.
Tua has been cast as some poor martyr the first couple of years. Some of that’s warranted. The Dolphins publicly considered replacing him with Deshaun Watson last year. They surrounded him with suspect offensive talent last year.
But there are no excuses now.
Because if there’s a debate come September, Tagovailoa or Bridgewater, it’s a loser’s debate. Neither are in the Top 10 quarterbacks of the AFC right now.
No? Here’s that Top 10 list right now: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.
Tua needs to be in the middle of next season. He has the new help. He has the new offensive coach. He even has a push from Bridgewater. Every box was checked this off-season, every good move made.
()
Today is my birthday. And time for the ultimate job change.
I got my first newspaper job at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal on my birthday in 1980.
I got the call offering me a job at the Des Moines Register on my birthday in 1990.
The offer to join the St. Paul Pioneer Press came the day before my birthday in 2000.
(I was having so much fun at the PiPress that I didn’t answer my phone on my birthday in 2010, just in case it was an offer I couldn’t refuse.)
Today is my birthday. And, since the strange last two years don’t count, I’m declaring my every-10-year birthday job change tradition intact as I retire from the Pioneer Press.
I couldn’t leave without a few words, mostly words of thanks. Thanks to all of the people who have shared their stories, offered patient explanations, then offered more patient explanations.
Whether in Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, Des Moines or St. Paul. I can truly say there was never a day in 42 years that I did not want to go into the newsroom. There were stories I didn’t want to tackle, weather I didn’t want to face, and a few days when it would have been easier to sleep in. But the newsroom was always a good place to be – mostly because of my fellow deranged denizens of this wide-open workspace.
Working from home these past two years has taught me I need a newsroom to thrive.
I started out as a farm reporter and worked my way through news to features to arts and entertainment, where I’ve spent most of my career. What a time to do it all. I covered heinous crimes, joyous times, State Fair thrills and Winter Carnival chills. Fires, tornadoes, recipes, crafts, cops and courts, city and county government, elections, construction, families, schools, concerts, festivals, art exhibits and — my favorite — loads of live theater.
The internet changed journalism, of course. I think I stunned a University of Minnesota journalism student into silence during a recent interview when I told her I wrote my first professional newspaper story on a typewriter. Either that or she was waiting for me to say it was just after I tied my buggy to the hitching post outside the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
And those newfangled email and web addresses? We debated how to print those in the newspaper back in the ’80s. Would they last?
The print product struggled as it lost advertising, but publishing online allowed us to tell stories more deeply, to get the word out quickly, to add background and context with links and video and many more images. And it wasn’t all fading print over my four-decade career. We launched a Sunday newspaper at the St. Cloud Times and a weekend entertainment section. We expanded arts and entertainment coverage with the A&E Live pages in St. Paul.
What a ride. I jumped out of an airplane for the first time for a story about skydiving. I stomped through barns. I stayed awake all night to report election results. I sat breathless in courtrooms waiting for verdicts to be read. I was backstage watching rehearsals, seeing costumes and sets get built, chatting with the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way as she was about to climb into a refrigerated display case to have her likeness carved in butter. I was on-stage talking to directors and actors, looking out over grand auditoriums in the Orpheum or the Guthrie. I was in parades. I knew about things before other people did. I was giddy and starstruck during celebrity interviews (though I came up one short in my career goal to interview all four members of my favorite childhood group, the Monkees).
Thanks for reading. Thanks for sharing your stories. Pray for peace, be kind, listen to one another and … read the newspaper, please.
Justice Clarence Thomas ruled on election cases. Should his wife’s texts have stopped him?
WASHINGTON — The disclosure that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, had sent a barrage of text messages to the Trump White House urging efforts to overturn the 2020 election brought into sharp focus the conflict of interest her political activism has created — and the lack of a clear-cut remedy.
It is one thing, experts in legal ethics said Friday, for the spouse of a Supreme Court justice to express political views, even ones shot through with wild conspiracy theories. That may not by itself require the justice’s recusal from cases touching on those views.
But the text messages from Thomas, a longtime conservative activist who goes by Ginni, revealed something quite different and deeply troubling, experts said.
The messages from Thomas to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, sent during and just after the fraught weeks between the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, demonstrated that she was an active participant in shaping the legal effort to overturn the election.
“I’m not sure how I would have come out if we just had a lot of texts from her saying that ‘this is terrible,’ said Amanda Frost, a law professor at American University in Washington.
“But she wasn’t doing just that,” Frost said. “She was strategizing. She was promoting. She was haranguing.”
The texts were among about 9,000 pages of documents that Meadows turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack. Democrats immediately seized on the disclosure to draw attention to the conflicts they said were presented by Ginni Thomas’ political activities and to press Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases concerning the election and its aftermath. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that Justice Thomas’ “conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt” and that he had been “the lone dissent in a case that could have denied the Jan. 6 committee records pertaining to the same plot his wife supported.”
Justice Thomas, Wyden said, “needs to recuse himself from any case related to the Jan. 6 investigation, and should Donald Trump run again, any case related to the 2024 election.”
But Justice Thomas, who was released from the hospital Friday after being treated for the last week for flulike symptoms, has long been a pillar of the conservative establishment. Republicans, even those who have distanced themselves from Trump and the more extreme wing of their party, showed no interest in pressuring him to recuse himself.
Ginni Thomas’ text messages were heated and forceful, urging Meadows to pursue baseless legal challenges. “Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” one said.
Ginni Thomas’ activities should have prompted Justice Thomas to disqualify himself from cases related to them, said Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University.
“He had an obligation not to sit in any case related to the election, the Jan. 6 committee or the Capitol invasion,” he said.
Frost agreed that the situation was “an easy case.”
“When your spouse is conversing with people who have some control over litigation to challenge an election,” she said, “you shouldn’t be sitting on the Supreme Court deciding that election or any aspect of it.”
But Justice Thomas did participate in a ruling in January on an emergency application from Trump asking the court to block release of White House records concerning the attack on the Capitol. The court rejected the request, in a sharp rebuke to the former president. Only Thomas noted a dissent, giving no reasons.
He also participated in the court’s consideration of whether to hear a related appeal, one in which Meadows filed a friend-of-the-court brief saying that “the outcome of this case will bear directly” on his own efforts to shield records from the House committee investigating the attacks beyond those he had provided.
The Supreme Court last month refused to hear the case, without noted dissent. There was no indication that Thomas had recused himself.
In December 2020, around the time of the text messages, Thomas participated in a ruling on an audacious lawsuit by Texas asking the court to throw out the election results in four battleground states. The court rejected the request, with Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito issuing a brief statement suggesting the majority had acted too soon in shutting the case down.
In February 2021, Thomas addressed election fraud in a dissent from the Supreme Court’s decision to turn away a challenge to Pennsylvania’s voting procedures.
“We are fortunate that many of the cases we have seen alleged only improper rule changes, not fraud,” he wrote. “But that observation provides only small comfort. An election free from strong evidence of systemic fraud is not alone sufficient for election confidence.”
Thomas did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
All federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, are subject to a federal law on recusal.
The law says that “any justice, judge or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”
Judging by the nature of the text messages and the uproar over them, that provision alone is enough to require Thomas’ recusal, legal experts said.
A more specific provision concerning relatives, including spouses, might also apply to his situation. Judges should not participate, the law says, in proceedings in which their spouse has “an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding.”
Gillers said the word “interest” was the key.
“By writing to Meadows, who was chief of staff and active in the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, she joined the team resisting the results of the election,” Gillers said. “She made herself part of the team and so she has an interest in the decisions of the court that could affect Trump’s goal of reversing the results.”
A New York Times Magazine investigation last month revealed new details of Ginni Thomas’ role in efforts to overturn the election from her perch on the nine-member board of CNP Action, a conservative group that helped advance the “Stop the Steal” movement, and in mediating between feuding factions of organizers “so that there wouldn’t be any division around Jan. 6,” as one organizer put it.
In an interview this month with The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative publication, Ginni Thomas said that she and her husband kept their professional lives separate. “Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me,” she said, “and I don’t involve him in my work.”
But the recusal law required Justice Thomas to inquire about his wife’s activities, Gillers said.
“He had an obligation to ask her what she’s doing,” he said. “He cannot close his ears and pretend that he’s ignorant. Conscious avoidance of knowledge is knowledge.”
It is one thing for a law to be on the books, and another to enforce it.
There may be questions about the constitutionality of the recusal law, as least as it applies to Supreme Court justices. In his 2011 annual report on the state of the federal judiciary, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that “the limits of Congress’ power to require recusal have never been tested.”
But he added that the justices followed the law, in their own way. The Supreme Court has left recusal decisions to the discretion of the justice in question.
Roberts wrote that the justices could be trusted to make the right calls.
“I have complete confidence in the capability of my colleagues to determine when recusal is warranted,” Roberts wrote. “They are jurists of exceptional integrity and experience whose character and fitness have been examined through a rigorous appointment and confirmation process.”
Recusal decisions by lower-court judges are subject to judicial review, he wrote. That is not true at the Supreme Court.
“There is only one major difference in the recusal process: There is no higher court to review a justice’s decision not to recuse in a particular case,” he wrote. “This is a consequence of the Constitution’s command that there be only ‘one Supreme Court.’”
That also means, Roberts added, that recusal at the Supreme Court is particularly problematic.
“If an appeals court or district court judge withdraws from a case, there is another federal judge who can serve in that recused judge’s place,” he wrote. “But the Supreme Court consists of nine members who always sit together, and if a justice withdraws from a case, the court must sit without its full membership.”
“A justice accordingly cannot withdraw from a case as a matter of convenience or simply to avoid controversy,” he added. “Rather, each justice has an obligation to the court to be sure of the need to recuse before deciding to withdraw from a case.”
Letting other justices second-guess their colleagues’ recusal decisions could turn ugly, Roberts wrote.
“The Supreme Court does not sit in judgment of one of its own members’ decision whether to recuse in the course of deciding a case,” he wrote. “Indeed, if the Supreme Court reviewed those decisions, it would create an undesirable situation in which the court could affect the outcome of a case by selecting who among its members may participate.”
At her Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she would take recusal obligations seriously. If confirmed, she said, she planned to recuse herself from a challenge to Harvard’s race-conscious admissions program in light of her service on one of the university’s governing boards.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Pioneer Press theater critic Dominic Papatola says good-bye, farewell and amen
Remember back in January 2010, when I said I was retiring from the Pioneer Press?
After nearly 650 reviews, previews, best-of lists and blurbs, I mean it.
Really.
My review of the touring production of “Hadestown” was my last byline for the Pioneer Press. After nearly 11 years on the staff and another dozen as a free-lancer, I’m hanging up my poison pen.
I am leaving on what I believe to be good terms and of my own accord, though the paper’s shrinking staffing, budget and newshole for arts coverage was certainly a consideration. I’m not leaving my day job in philanthropy, and I intend to keep teaching arts journalism at the University of Minnesota for as long as they’ll have me.
To say that these are challenging times for theater doesn’t quite get at it: The business is being buffeted by economic and social forces. An ancient form that demands corporeal, in-person presence is contending with an increasingly digital world. Voices once believed sacrosanct are being reconsidered. It’s a vastly different world than it was at the time of my first “retirement.”
And yet, it’s a time of great opportunity, with an abundance of new voices and new perspectives. I’m eager and excited about the future of theater, even as I harbor some concerns about theater’s continuing ability to be a welcoming — and challenging — place for all kinds of ideas.
I love the theater. It’s exposed me to more concepts, more cultures and more perspectives than any other activity of my life. Theater has changed and expanded my heart and my mind and my soul. It’s made me furious and it’s filled me with joy. It’s where I met my wife and it’s been a wellspring of countless friendships. It’s made me a more compassionate person; a better spouse and parent; a citizen better able to both love and critique the place I call home.
And I expect it will continue to do so, even without the platform I’ve been privileged to enjoy for almost a quarter-century. I’ll never stop thinking about theater, and when opportunities arise to talk or write about it. I’ll take them as they come.
See you around.
