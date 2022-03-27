Former Met Council member John Doan appointed to Shoreview City Council

The Miami Dolphins have been very active in free agency and made some bold trades, and there’s a new coaching staff that will install different schemes.

So what do the Dolphins have after all the deals? Where is there a glut, and where are there still needs?

Let us look at the depth chart and break down each unit.

Quarterback (3)

Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Chris Streveler

Miami will spend a third season investing in Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to see if he can establish himself as a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter the past two seasons, completed 67.8 percent of his passes last year, throwing for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (90.1 passer rating). He’ll likely improve if the Dolphins put better talent around him. But if he struggles or gets injured, don’t be surprised if Bridgewater, who was signed to a one-year deal with a base salary of $6.5 million, leads the Dolphins to wins. Bridgewater, a Miami native, holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7. Streveler, a former CFL standout who spent the majority of the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, needs to prove he’s more than a camp arm.

Running back (5)

Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks

Mostert has been a productive starter in the NFL and knows the run schemes new coach Mike McDaniel will attempt to install this offseason. He’s averaged 5.7 yards per carry, rushing for 1,610 yards on 284 attempts during his 49ers career. The problem is he’s rehabbing a knee injury and might not be completely recovered until midseason. Edmonds is a threat rushing and receiving, which means he could provide a Deebo Samuel-type presence in the backfield. Gaskin, Ahmed and Doaks are all decent backups who could blossom into respectable NFL starterswith the right opportunity and coaching.

Receiver (10)

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, Cody Core, DeVonte Dedmon and River Cracraft

The Dolphins traded for Hill, who has been a Pro Bowl selection all six of his NFL seasons, and his addition should benefit everyone on the team: he’s a threat to score every time he touches the football. His speed and run-after-catch skills makes him one of the most feared weapons in the NFL. Waddle set NFL and franchise rookie records in 2021, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars last season, and he should be able to take his game to the next level if he can stay healthy and learn the offense quickly. Parker is likely on the trade block, so don’t be surprised if this eighth-year veteran (and his $6.2 million salary), is moved for a third day selection at some point within the next five months. Wilson set career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. He’s a blossoming slot receiver, one that has the skill set and size (6-foot-3) needed to play outside. Bowden Jr. sat out all last season because of medical concerns, but he could make an impact if he can learn the offense at a respectable pace. Sherfield, Core, Dedmon and Cracraft are journeymen trying to find their footing in the NFL.

Tight end/Fullback (7)

Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter and fullbacks Alec Ingold and John Lovett

Gesicki signed his franchise tag, which means he’ll likely spend his fifth season with the Dolphins, serving as a hybrid receiver-like weapon. Miami’s new coaches believe they can help Gesicki become a better blocker. Until that happens, the Dolphins must rely on Smythe, who has started 41 games in that role for the last four seasons, Shaheen and Long, a 2021 third-round pick, to serve as the in-line tight ends unless someone better is added in the 2022 draft. The addition of two fullbacks proves the Dolphins are about to become a run-heavy offense, which should benefit Tagovailoa and Miami’s defense. The Dolphins will probably only keep four players in this group and develop a tight end and fullback on the practice squad.

Offensive line (12)

Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little, Larnel Coleman, Adam Pankey and Kion Smith

Signing Armstead this week gives the Dolphins a pillar of granite at the left tackle spot, which will allow Miami to slide their protections to weaker areas. His athleticism shines in his run blocking, and should allow him to set the tone for the run-heavy offense McDaniel intends to build. Williams, who started 51 of 57 games during his four seasons with the Cowboys, will likely play next to Armstead at left guard, because that’s the spot he’s played most of his career. If Williams is used as a left guard, that means Eichenberg, Jackson, Hunt, Kindley, Jones and Little are battling to become the starting right guard and right tackle. Who wins that will be determined by who fits best in the wide-zone running scheme, which requires more athletic offensive linemen. Adding a center to compete with Deiter, who has had two inconsistent seasons as an NFL starter (2019 at left guard and 2021 as a center), would be ideal because he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Edge players (7)

Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Darius Hodge, Daeshon Hall, Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen

Re-signing Ogbah, who has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, forced four fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons with the Dolphins, was huge. That should allow the defensive front to pick up where it left off in 2021, as one of the NFL’s top sack and pressure producers, if injuries don’t come into play. Philips and Van Ginkel are youngsters who have a ton of potential, and they each could take another step forward as professionals. Most of Phillips’ eight sacks in his rookie season came in the second half of the year, when Miami stripped him of his linebacker responsibilities and made him a pass rushing specialist. It will be interesting to see how this 2021 first-round pick develops in year two. Hodge and Hall are developmental projects. The Dolphins need to add at least two more pass rushers/outside linebackers to this unit to turn up the volume on pressures and sacks.

Defensive tackle (4)

Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and Adam Butler

Wilkins is coming off a career-best season in all categories. Sieler, who produced 62 tackles and two sacks, was one of the NFL’s best per-snap contributors in 2021. Davis is a force against the run, but needs to prove he can do more. Butler’s $4.1 million salary in 2022 could turn him into a cap casualty, but at this point it is difficult to say if Miami needs the cap space. What is clear is that the Dolphins need some young, developmental talent in this unit, because Wilkins, Davis and Sieler’s contracts expire after the 2023 season.

Inside linebacker (4)

Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson

Baker led the Dolphins in tackles for a third straight season. It will be interesting to see if this coaching staff views him as an inside or outside linebacker. He’s played both in his previous four seasons, but it’s clear that he’s not the instinctive run-stuffer Miami needs in the middle of its defense. Roberts had a career season with the Dolphins (83 tackles, one interception, one sack and two forced fumbles), but he’s a two-down player who struggles in pass coverage. Riley played well in spurts, and could do more in a second season in the same defense. But he’s been a journeyman for a reason. The Dolphins would benefit from restocking the linebacker shelves by adding a young, versatile, three-down talent who could blossom into a starter if given snaps and proper coaching.

Cornerback (10)

Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams, Quincy Wilson, Javaris Davis, D’Angelo Ross

It’s critical that Miami restructures Howard’s old deal, because the Dolphins defense would fall apart if he demanded another trade or sits out the offseason program or training camp. This new coaching staff needs Howard to buy in, and that will cost Miami an $16 million to $18 million-a-year salary. The Dolphins got Jones to restructure his contract, creating cap space to make more moves. Jones had ankle surgery this month, which protected him from being waived, and his entire 2022 salary became fully guaranteed a week ago. Placing a second-round tender on Needham just about ensures the versatile defensive back returns for another season, which is wise. Wilson is a 2017 second-round pick who has fallen on hard times the past few seasons. Ross has spent the past three seasons on New England’s injured reserve list or their practice squad. Campbell and Crossen should be viewed as core special teams contributors. Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, and Williams have talent, but are rough around the edges from a technique standpoint.

Safety (5)

Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Sheldrick Redwine

Holland and Jones have the potential to become one of the NFL’s better young safety duos. The pair should be in position to take another step forward in 2022 if they can stay healthy and get proper coaching. Rowe had a decent season in 2021, contributing 71 tackles and forcing three fumbles, but he wasn’t nearly as impactful as he was in 2020, and that could encourage the Dolphins to release him, or re-structure the final year of a contract that will pay him 4.5 million in 2022. Fejedelem restructured his deal, creating $750,000 in cap saving for Miami. Re-signing Redwine, who has been an NFL starter during his brief career, could benefit Miami’s defense and its special teams unit.

Special teams (2)

K Jason Sanders, LS Blake Ferguson

Punter Michael Palardy, who is a free agent, had an average season with the Dolphins in his return to the NFL. He would benefit from having some competition if re-signed. The Dolphins also need to add a return specialist to the roster, because having Hill, Waddle and Holland handle returns is a recipe for disaster, considering how important their roles on offense and defense are.

