Former Met Council member John Doan appointed to Shoreview City Council
John Doan has taken on many roles just over the past decade alone.
He has served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Metropolitan Council, worked in transportation planning for Hennepin County and co-founded Mobility 4 All, a personalized ride service for seniors and people with disabilities.
Now the Shoreview resident will serve the remainder of Terry Quigley’s city council term, which ends Dec. 31. Quigley died on Jan. 13 at age 85 after serving on the council since 2001.
Doan, a member of the Shoreview Planning Commission since 2015, was the city’s council’s choice last week for the vacant seat. He was one of nine residents who applied and among four selected for in-person interviews.
Under state statute, the city council is required to fill the council vacancy by appointment. On Nov. 8, voters will elect a city council member who will begin a four-year term in January.
In a cover letter submitted with his city council application, Doan acknowledged Quigley’s “faithful and tireless service” to the city and wrote that he was “a pillar of good governance and leadership that put the city and its residents front and center.”
“I would be proud, honored and humbled to fill Terry Quigley’s seat on the Shoreview City Council,” he wrote.
Doan is currently the vice president for operations and equity at Trellis, an Arden Hills-based nonprofit that helps people optimize well-being as they age.
From March 2011 to August 2013, he represented Shoreview and nine other north-metro cities as a member of the Metropolitan Council.
When the city council application asked what skills and abilities he has that would benefit the city council, Doan wrote: “My mom told me that God gave me two ears and one mouth, so I should listen twice as much as I talk. With that in mind, I am so honored and excited to listen, learn and problem-solve with our great residents, staff and fellow councilmembers.”
Doan came to the United States as a child refugee from Vietnam. He grew up in government-subsidized, affordable housing in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis and attended St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights.
“My strong-willed, devote Catholic, single mom made sure I got good grades, so I could get a scholarship to attend St. Thomas Academy,” he wrote in his cover letter. “While it involved riding the bus for 2.5 hours every day to Mendota Heights, the Academy opened my world to new experiences and steered me to choose a different path for myself.”
Doan, a U.S. Navy veteran, holds a degree in civil and environmental engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as a master’s degree in public policy with a concentration on housing urban development and transportation from Harvard University.
Doan and his wife, Erin, have two college-aged children who graduated from Mounds View High School.
“While I did not have a choice for where I was born or grew up, my family and I choose to educate and raise our kids in Shoreview and to now call it our beloved hometown,” he wrote.
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and VANESSA GERA
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s removal, saying, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
Biden also used a speech in Poland’s capital to make a vociferous defense of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while also saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.
In what was billed by the White House as a major address, Biden spoke in front of the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw’s notable landmarks that was badly damaged during War II.
He borrowed the words of Polish-born Pope John Paul II and cited anti-communist Polish dissident and former president, Lech Walesa, as he warned that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to bring “decades of war.”
“In this battle we need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days, or months, either,” Biden said.
The crowd of about 1,000 included some of the Ukrainian refugees who have fled for Poland and elsewhere in the midst of the brutal invasion.
“We must commit now, to be this fight for the long haul,” Biden said.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
President Joe Biden on Saturday marveled at the spirit and resolve of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of Russia’s deadly invasion as he embraced mothers and children and promised enduring support from Western powers.
Biden, while in Poland’s capital, listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents. Smiling broadly, he lifted up a young girl in a pink coat and told her she reminded him of his granddaughters. The president held hands with parents and gave them hugs during the stop at a soccer stadium where refugees go to obtain a Polish identification number that gives them access to social services such as health care and schools.
Some of the women and children told Biden that they fled without their husbands and fathers, men of fighting age who were required to remain behind to aid the resistance against the forces that Russian President Vladimir Putin — “a butcher,” in Biden’s words — sent into Ukraine more than a month ago.
“What I am always surprised by is the depth and strength of the human spirit,” Biden told reporters after his conversations with the refugees at the stadium, which more recently had served as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients. “Each one of those children said something to the effect of, ‘Say a prayer for my dad or grandfather or my brother who is out there fighting.”
As Biden met with the refugees, Russia continued to pound cities throughout Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Lviv, the closest major Ukrainian city to Poland and a destination for the internally replaced that has been largely spared from major attacks.
The images of Biden reassuring refugees and calling for Western unity contrasted with the dramatic scenes of flames and black smoke billowing so near the Polish border — another jarring split-screen moment in the war.
The president, who was set to return to Washington later in the day, tried to use his final hours of his European trip reassuring Poland that the United States would defend against any attacks by Russia as he acknowledged that the NATO ally bore the burden of the refugee crisis from the war.
Before leaving Poland, Biden was to deliver an address expected to focus on the difficult path ahead as U.S. and Western allies continue to assist Ukraine and prod Russia to end its invasion.
“Your freedom is ours,” Biden told Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda earlier, echoing one of that country’s unofficial mottos.
At the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, the two leaders spoke of their mutual respect and shared goals to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Although times are very difficult, today Polish-American relations are flourishing,” Duda said.
More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and more than 2.2 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland, though it is unclear how many have remained there and how many have left for other countries. Earlier this week the U.S. announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees, and Biden told Duda that he understood Poland was “taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO’s responsibility.”
Biden called the “collective defense” agreement of NATO a “sacred commitment,” and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.
“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” Biden said. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”
European security is facing its most serious test since World War II. Western leaders have spent the past week consulting over contingency plans in case the conflict spreads. The invasion has shaken NATO out of any complacency it might have felt and cast a dark shadow over Europe.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Biden’s speech would outline the “urgency of the challenge that lies ahead” and “what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world stay in unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.”
In addition to the meeting with Duda, Biden attended a meeting of American and Ukrainian diplomatic and defense officials for an update on Ukraine’s military, diplomatic and humanitarian situation.
Warsaw, a city of nearly 1.8 million people, has grown by about 17% in a month as the refugees have come in huge numbers seeking shelter.
While Poles have so far welcomed Ukrainians, the humanitarian efforts are largely the work of volunteers. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has warned it is not sustainable and that social services are buckling under the strain.
The U.S. has been sending money and supplies to aid the refugee effort. This week, Biden announced $1 billion in additional aid in addition to accepting refugees.
The U.S. and many of its allies have imposed multiple rounds of economic and other sanctions on Russian individuals, banks and other entities in hopes that the cumulative effect over time will force Putin to withdraw his troops.
But no clear path to ending the conflict has emerged. Although Russian officials have suggested they will focus their invasion on the Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine, Biden told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin had changed its strategy, “I am not sure they have.”
___
Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington and Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.
A dwindling offense has seen the Chicago Bulls drop down the standings. Here’s what’s behind their slide.
At one point the Chicago Bulls were a challenge even for the best defenses in the NBA, entering the All-Star break with the fourth-ranked offense in the league buoyed by efficient 3-point shooting and the playmaking of DeMar DeRozan.
But that firepower has dwindled in recent weeks. Since the All-Stars returned from Cleveland in February, the Bulls offense has been the 25th in the league — a stumble in ranking and confidence — entering Saturday night’s game against the Cavaliers. The Bulls scored only 109.2 points per game in that span, falling behind high-powered Eastern Conference competitors like the Boston Celtics (122.2) and Milwaukee Bucks (121.3).
So what’s behind the sudden change? Injuries played a part, but the Bulls’ dwindling scoring rate lies at the heart of the teamir recent downturn. Here are the main causes of the drop.
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball have been impacted by injury
Let’s get the most obvious out of the way — injuries permanently disrupted the promise of this Bulls season. That’s clear.
Ball currently is barred from running because of his meniscus recovery, leaving the Bulls to choose between a rookie or a defensive specialist to run point on their offense. LaVine struggled to perform to his typical stature for weeks as he combats a lingering knee issue.
But the Bulls aren’t the only team in the league hit by injury, especially this season. The Phoenix Suns, for instance, held onto their top spot in the Western Conference for weeks without star playmaker Chris Paul. For the Bulls, injury adjustments have come less smoothly, leading to the sudden drop to fifth in the East.
DeMar DeRozan is a defensive target
The problem with being too good for too long is that other teams will take note.
After months of leading the Bulls in scoring, the top defenses in the league are ruthlessly keying in on DeRozan. This comes in plenty of forms — double teams in the midrange, traps that swallow DeRozan the moment he picks up the ball in a pick-and-roll or crosses the half-court line.
DeRozan isn’t playing bad basketball by any means, but he couldn’t sustain his herculean performances from before the All-Star break forever. He notched only one 30-point game in his last 11 games — a 36-point performance in a road win over Detroit — after going on a 10-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.
DeRozan said the season hasn’t worn on him physically or mentally. But the forward also had to sit out Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans because of a groin strain that coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan was carrying for at least a week.
Defenses can’t double up DeRozan without leaving someone else open, and his drop in scoring has been paired with consistent assist rates as he helps his teammates take advantage of those mismatches.
But this hasn’t been enough to keep the offense on pace. Regardless of what form DeRozan is in for the postseason, the Bulls need to find ways to alleviate pressure from him.
Defensive pressure limits transition offense
The Bulls have been 24th in defense during the 13-game stretch entering Saturday. Some of their perimeter sharpness returned with Alex Caruso, who creates an immediate problem for guards with his handsy defending. But even with Caruso, the Bulls have struggled to control the pace and ball movement of opposing guards.
Although the Bulls are still creating at a high level through their defense — scoring 16.2% of their points off turnovers through the last 14 games, the third-highest number in the league — they’re also giving up points in key defensive moments through fouling and offensive rebounds. The Bulls are ranked in the top 10 in giving up second-chance points (eighth at 14.9 per game) and points in the paint (sixth at 51.7 points per game).
“If we take the ball out of the net, we can’t get fast break points,” Caruso said. “If we give up offensive rebounds, we can’t get on a break and run early. It’s little things like that that we have to shore up.”
Bulls live — and die — inside the arc
The Bulls will never be a team sustained by 3-point shooting. For most of this season, they held an impressive statistic — the most accurate team from behind the 3-point arc despite taking the least shots per game. They’re still taking the least (27 per game) since the All-Star break, but their percentage cooled off from 37.6% to 35.7% while other teams such as the Bucks, Suns and Brooklyn Nets continued to heat up.
This shouldn’t be a make-or-break statistic for the Bulls. Their offense is designed to be assist-heavy with a higher emphasis on the midrange and driving to the rim than other teams. But that simply isn’t happening — the Bulls assist ratio has dropped into the bottom quarter of the league and they’re being consistently outscored in the paint.
In recent games, 3-point shooting has been the only thing separating the Bulls from a blowout in the first half. But if the Bulls are going to return to higher-scoring ways, they’ll need to stick close to their identity inside the arc.
Dolphins updated depth chart has drastically improved after free agency
The Miami Dolphins have been very active in free agency and made some bold trades, and there’s a new coaching staff that will install different schemes.
So what do the Dolphins have after all the deals? Where is there a glut, and where are there still needs?
Let us look at the depth chart and break down each unit.
Quarterback (3)
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Chris Streveler
Miami will spend a third season investing in Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to see if he can establish himself as a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter the past two seasons, completed 67.8 percent of his passes last year, throwing for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (90.1 passer rating). He’ll likely improve if the Dolphins put better talent around him. But if he struggles or gets injured, don’t be surprised if Bridgewater, who was signed to a one-year deal with a base salary of $6.5 million, leads the Dolphins to wins. Bridgewater, a Miami native, holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7. Streveler, a former CFL standout who spent the majority of the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, needs to prove he’s more than a camp arm.
Running back (5)
Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks
Mostert has been a productive starter in the NFL and knows the run schemes new coach Mike McDaniel will attempt to install this offseason. He’s averaged 5.7 yards per carry, rushing for 1,610 yards on 284 attempts during his 49ers career. The problem is he’s rehabbing a knee injury and might not be completely recovered until midseason. Edmonds is a threat rushing and receiving, which means he could provide a Deebo Samuel-type presence in the backfield. Gaskin, Ahmed and Doaks are all decent backups who could blossom into respectable NFL starterswith the right opportunity and coaching.
Receiver (10)
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, Cody Core, DeVonte Dedmon and River Cracraft
The Dolphins traded for Hill, who has been a Pro Bowl selection all six of his NFL seasons, and his addition should benefit everyone on the team: he’s a threat to score every time he touches the football. His speed and run-after-catch skills makes him one of the most feared weapons in the NFL. Waddle set NFL and franchise rookie records in 2021, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars last season, and he should be able to take his game to the next level if he can stay healthy and learn the offense quickly. Parker is likely on the trade block, so don’t be surprised if this eighth-year veteran (and his $6.2 million salary), is moved for a third day selection at some point within the next five months. Wilson set career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys last season. He’s a blossoming slot receiver, one that has the skill set and size (6-foot-3) needed to play outside. Bowden Jr. sat out all last season because of medical concerns, but he could make an impact if he can learn the offense at a respectable pace. Sherfield, Core, Dedmon and Cracraft are journeymen trying to find their footing in the NFL.
Tight end/Fullback (7)
Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter and fullbacks Alec Ingold and John Lovett
Gesicki signed his franchise tag, which means he’ll likely spend his fifth season with the Dolphins, serving as a hybrid receiver-like weapon. Miami’s new coaches believe they can help Gesicki become a better blocker. Until that happens, the Dolphins must rely on Smythe, who has started 41 games in that role for the last four seasons, Shaheen and Long, a 2021 third-round pick, to serve as the in-line tight ends unless someone better is added in the 2022 draft. The addition of two fullbacks proves the Dolphins are about to become a run-heavy offense, which should benefit Tagovailoa and Miami’s defense. The Dolphins will probably only keep four players in this group and develop a tight end and fullback on the practice squad.
Offensive line (12)
Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little, Larnel Coleman, Adam Pankey and Kion Smith
Signing Armstead this week gives the Dolphins a pillar of granite at the left tackle spot, which will allow Miami to slide their protections to weaker areas. His athleticism shines in his run blocking, and should allow him to set the tone for the run-heavy offense McDaniel intends to build. Williams, who started 51 of 57 games during his four seasons with the Cowboys, will likely play next to Armstead at left guard, because that’s the spot he’s played most of his career. If Williams is used as a left guard, that means Eichenberg, Jackson, Hunt, Kindley, Jones and Little are battling to become the starting right guard and right tackle. Who wins that will be determined by who fits best in the wide-zone running scheme, which requires more athletic offensive linemen. Adding a center to compete with Deiter, who has had two inconsistent seasons as an NFL starter (2019 at left guard and 2021 as a center), would be ideal because he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Edge players (7)
Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Darius Hodge, Daeshon Hall, Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen
Re-signing Ogbah, who has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, forced four fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons with the Dolphins, was huge. That should allow the defensive front to pick up where it left off in 2021, as one of the NFL’s top sack and pressure producers, if injuries don’t come into play. Philips and Van Ginkel are youngsters who have a ton of potential, and they each could take another step forward as professionals. Most of Phillips’ eight sacks in his rookie season came in the second half of the year, when Miami stripped him of his linebacker responsibilities and made him a pass rushing specialist. It will be interesting to see how this 2021 first-round pick develops in year two. Hodge and Hall are developmental projects. The Dolphins need to add at least two more pass rushers/outside linebackers to this unit to turn up the volume on pressures and sacks.
Defensive tackle (4)
Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and Adam Butler
Wilkins is coming off a career-best season in all categories. Sieler, who produced 62 tackles and two sacks, was one of the NFL’s best per-snap contributors in 2021. Davis is a force against the run, but needs to prove he can do more. Butler’s $4.1 million salary in 2022 could turn him into a cap casualty, but at this point it is difficult to say if Miami needs the cap space. What is clear is that the Dolphins need some young, developmental talent in this unit, because Wilkins, Davis and Sieler’s contracts expire after the 2023 season.
Inside linebacker (4)
Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Calvin Munson
Baker led the Dolphins in tackles for a third straight season. It will be interesting to see if this coaching staff views him as an inside or outside linebacker. He’s played both in his previous four seasons, but it’s clear that he’s not the instinctive run-stuffer Miami needs in the middle of its defense. Roberts had a career season with the Dolphins (83 tackles, one interception, one sack and two forced fumbles), but he’s a two-down player who struggles in pass coverage. Riley played well in spurts, and could do more in a second season in the same defense. But he’s been a journeyman for a reason. The Dolphins would benefit from restocking the linebacker shelves by adding a young, versatile, three-down talent who could blossom into a starter if given snaps and proper coaching.
Cornerback (10)
Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene, Elijah Campbell, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams, Quincy Wilson, Javaris Davis, D’Angelo Ross
It’s critical that Miami restructures Howard’s old deal, because the Dolphins defense would fall apart if he demanded another trade or sits out the offseason program or training camp. This new coaching staff needs Howard to buy in, and that will cost Miami an $16 million to $18 million-a-year salary. The Dolphins got Jones to restructure his contract, creating cap space to make more moves. Jones had ankle surgery this month, which protected him from being waived, and his entire 2022 salary became fully guaranteed a week ago. Placing a second-round tender on Needham just about ensures the versatile defensive back returns for another season, which is wise. Wilson is a 2017 second-round pick who has fallen on hard times the past few seasons. Ross has spent the past three seasons on New England’s injured reserve list or their practice squad. Campbell and Crossen should be viewed as core special teams contributors. Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, and Williams have talent, but are rough around the edges from a technique standpoint.
Safety (5)
Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Sheldrick Redwine
Holland and Jones have the potential to become one of the NFL’s better young safety duos. The pair should be in position to take another step forward in 2022 if they can stay healthy and get proper coaching. Rowe had a decent season in 2021, contributing 71 tackles and forcing three fumbles, but he wasn’t nearly as impactful as he was in 2020, and that could encourage the Dolphins to release him, or re-structure the final year of a contract that will pay him 4.5 million in 2022. Fejedelem restructured his deal, creating $750,000 in cap saving for Miami. Re-signing Redwine, who has been an NFL starter during his brief career, could benefit Miami’s defense and its special teams unit.
Special teams (2)
K Jason Sanders, LS Blake Ferguson
Punter Michael Palardy, who is a free agent, had an average season with the Dolphins in his return to the NFL. He would benefit from having some competition if re-signed. The Dolphins also need to add a return specialist to the roster, because having Hill, Waddle and Holland handle returns is a recipe for disaster, considering how important their roles on offense and defense are.
