News
Jamelle Bouie: How are we still debating interracial marriage in 2022?
“You would be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states?”
“Yes,” said Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana while fielding questions from local media on Tuesday. “If you’re not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too,” he said. “That’s hypocritical.”
Braun walked this back, of course, undoubtedly aware of the damage it could do if he let it stand. “Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage,” he said in a statement to NBC News. “Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals.”
As damage control goes, this was unpersuasive. It’s not just that the questions he originally answered were clear, it’s that Braun’s answer was consistent with what he had said throughout the news conference. His argument to reporters was that the existence of certain rights, and the particular shape they take, was best left to the states. He used abortion and marijuana legalization as examples. It was then that a reporter asked if this applied to interracial marriage.
“Would that same basis” apply “to something like Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court case that legalized interracial marriage?”
To which Braun said, “When it comes to issues, you can’t have it both ways.” When another reporter asked him to clarify using a version of the same question, he did. Braun was confronted with the implications of his own beliefs. It is to his credit that he did not flinch from them.
Braun wasn’t the only Republican to speak candidly this week. In a video statement criticizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee condemned the court’s “constitutionally unsound” ruling in Griswald v. Connecticut, the landmark 1965 case that established a constitutional right to privacy, striking down a Connecticut law that restricted married couples’ access to birth control. And Sen. John Cornyn of Texas used his time during the Jackson hearings to question the merits of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges — which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.
Although it’s tempting to think otherwise, these are more than sound bites intended for Fox News or One America News Network or Twitter. They represent a worldview, not simply of conservative social values, but of the proper organization of America’s political and constitutional order.
The great legal and political advance of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s was the creation of a universal baseline for civil and political rights. A floor, of sorts, akin to the one imagined by the authors of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution when they wrote that, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”
Before the emergence of the postwar civil rights movement and its legal and political arm, the scope of your rights varied from state to state. This was most acute for Black Americans, who became second-class citizens upon entering the states of the former Confederacy, but it was true across a range of issues for a large number of Americans. The extent of your voting rights, of your privacy rights, of whether you could marry or obtain an abortion, of whether you were counted equally for the purposes of representation, varied depending on where you lived in the country.
To the degree that this was “freedom,” it was the freedom to dominate, exercised by people at or near the top of our various overlapping hierarchies. And in fact, the ability to circumscribe rights for particular groups of Americans was itself constitutive of that hierarchical power. The decentralization of rights gave local bullies the space to thrive.
The rights revolution weakened and unraveled this state of affairs. The effect of the Voting Rights Act, for example, was twofold. It democratized political power in the South and it undermined the hierarchical social relations of Jim Crow. The introduction of something like political equality — established and secured by the federal government — helped lay a foundation for greater social equality and a more egalitarian society.
With that in mind, one way to understand the agenda of much of the modern Republican Party — from its crusade against Roe v. Wade and its attacks on the Voting Rights Act, to the frantic efforts of some Republican-controlled states to stigmatize sexual minorities — is that it is an attempt to make rights contingent again.
If successful, Republicans would effectively handcuff the federal government’s ability, either through legislation or through the courts, to establish and maintain that universal baseline for civil and political rights. And it would mean a return to the world as it was when the standard-bearers for hierarchy — whether of race or of gender or of class — had much freer rein to dominate as they saw fit.
As it stands, as Ron Brownstein wrote in The Atlantic last year, there is already a “great divergence” between “the liberties of Americans in blue states and those in red states.” And as Republican-led states ban abortion, ban books, restrict the teaching of America’s racial history in schools and trample on the rights of transgender people, this will only get worse.
Braun’s mistake was not that he misunderstood the question; it’s that he understood it all too well. The world he and his colleagues are working toward is one in which the national government defers the question of civil and political rights to the states. And it is in the states, free from federal oversight, where people like Braun can exercise real control over what you might do, how you might live and who you might love. It’s freedom for some and obedience for the rest.
News
Literary pick of the week: Write Like Us spring semester opens with Tracy K. Smith
Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize winner and twice U.S. Poet Laureate, opens the spring semester of Minnesota State’s Write Like Us reading/teaching program in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the East Campus Lincoln Mall of Century College, 3300 Century Ave. N., White Bear Lake.
Write Like Us is a creative writing program at Twin Cities metro-area community colleges Anoka-Ramsey, Century, Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Normandale, and North Hennepin. The program centers on and celebrates writing of students who are Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
Besides Smith, the spring programs will feature Tommy Orange, Hanif Abdurraqib, Bret Bennett and Kiese Laymon in the coming months. They will read and be interviewed by local writers as well as visiting creative writing classrooms at each of the five participating colleges.
Smith is the author of “The Body’s Question,” winner of the Cave Canem prize for the best first book by an African American poet. She received the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for her third book of poems, “Life on Mars.” Her memoir “Ordinary Light” was a National Book Award finalist. Her fourth poetry collection, “Wade in the Water,” won the Anisfeld-Wolf award for its examination of the contradictions in America’s history. Her most recent book is “Such Color: New and Selected Poems.” (All these poetry books were published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press.)
Smith will be interviewed during the Tuesday program by Rosetta Peters, poet, author, public speaker, and activist. She is of Yankton, Crow Creek and Oglala descent and her poetry has been published in Yellow Medicine Review. She has been awarded the Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant to professionally record and release an album of her spoken word/performance poetry and to support completion of her memoir, “The Spider and the Rose.”
Write Like Us programs are free and open to the public but reservations are required. Info: www.minnstate.edu/WriteLikeUs.
News
Letters: Why this plan for Hillcrest?
Why?
It’s a question I’ve heard over and over and over again about the Hillcrest Redevelopment Plan. Why does the Saint Paul Port Authority (SPPA) want to put a large light industrial park in a residential neighborhood, and not next to a major highway?
Why do they want to clearcut and flatten the land? To destroy the natural topography, the rolling hills, the native oak trees, the wetlands? To ignore what people in the area say they want and need, what the Saint Paul and Metropolitan Council 2040 Comprehensive Plans call for, and what experts have cautioned them about?
Hillcrest is huge. It will take at least six to seven-plus years and cost a LOT of money to actually clear and flatten the property before those large industrial buildings can be built. Why not build something that requires less grading, that can be built more quickly and that is a better fit?
Hillcrest is part of a huge flood plain. The neighborhood is prone to flooding. With the increased risks from climate change, why not use its natural defenses and add to them, to make the area more resilient, instead of getting rid of it all?
And Hillcrest is part of an important ecosystem. Endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bees and Blanding’s Turtle, along with a variety of plants of special concern, call the area home. Why not maintain part of that ecosystem to provide crucial habitat for their survival and maybe our own?
SPPA has spent a lot of money on beautiful illustrations to sell their plan. They have made many promises with no funding. The only thing that is certain is that they plan to build a light industrial park taking up most of the space. But Hillcrest was never considered appropriate for light industrial, so they will need special zoning changes to make it happen. Why is Hillcrest deemed appropriate for light industrial now?
In essence, SPPA’s plan writes off the East Side, and treats Hillcrest like it’s a highly contaminated old railroad bed, like Beacon Bluff along Phalen Boulevard. It is not. The contamination is shallow and easy to clean up. So why use such an unnecessarily extreme approach for remediation? Is it because the East Side is poorer, and more diverse than the West Side?
This is a time of great change in how we live and work together. It is important not to put all our eggs in one basket. Flattening the land for one type of business is doing exactly that. Once done, there is no going back. What happens when those high-tech buildings are obsolete, and the companies move? Will they be easy to repurpose or sit vacant for decades?
I wish SPPA had spent more time determining the highest best use for the property — a plan that benefits more than a few large companies. A plan that has a village center, a variety of housing options, more community, recreational and natural areas, instead of massive light industrial buildings and parking lots. A plan that has balance, that takes advantage of the beauty of the land, and makes the area more resilient.
Keeping the topography the way it is has a lot of benefits. Hillcrest is beautiful. The land is perfect for a variety of housing, offering great views and natural areas to enjoy. Multi-level commercial buildings requiring a smaller footprint could provide as many jobs as massive single-story buildings while maintaining the existing trees and wetlands to provide essential flood protection for the neighborhood, and habitat for endangered species.
The existing clubhouse and parking lots could be repurposed as a community center — a place for a farmers market, music and special events, and a place to come together as part of a redevelopment plan that benefits the local economy, the community, and the natural environment.
The current master plan isn’t the only possible solution. Why settle? Why not demand alternatives? Why not seek a solution that more closely follows St. Paul’s 2040 Comp Plan? Why not make Hillcrest a gift for future generations?
Jan Leadholm, St. Paul
The Russian Front
It may be a front that Putin is from Russia.
To be sure, his birth certificate should be checked.
It may prove Putin is the devil from hell.
If he’s not from hell, he sealed the deal and earned a one way ticket there.
Bill Anderson, St. Paul
What’s creepier?
One can only wonder what is creepier, forcing a trans woman or girl who went through a great deal of anguish and difficulty to affirm her femininity to use a men’s bathroom or Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson feeling it’s “creepy” for her to use a women’s restroom.
I admit to very limited experience with women’s bathrooms, but they seem to offer more privacy than men’s bathrooms having cubicles for all toilets.
Robert Mooney, St. Paul
News
Stillwater’s bus headaches began with school board’s vote to save 0.3 percent on contract
In May 2020, a month before firing its superintendent, the Stillwater Area school board went against a staff recommendation and hired a new bus contractor in order to save about $100,000 over four years.
Two years later, the sprawling district and its lawyers are trying to unwind that decision, which they say has led to late and inconsistent service, frequent route changes and stranded students.
“It was not worth it,” said Kim Phan, a parent who used to drive for the bus contractor, Metropolitan Transportation Network. “The legal fees, the buses not running, the families upset. It’s all costing way more money now, and now they have to find another vendor.”
The national bus-driver shortage, caused in part by extended school closures during the coronavirus pandemic that pushed many drivers into retirement or other jobs, has hit Stillwater and its new contractor especially hard.
When the school year started before Labor Day last year, some buses ran up to an hour late. The district blamed MTN, alleging in a September lawsuit that 23 percent of its routes were going uncovered. A month later, Stillwater stopped offering rides to some 1,500 students who lived within two miles of school.
MTN owner Tashitaa Tufaa countersued the district, alleging breach of contract and racial discrimination, and claiming the district tried to force the company to do things the contract did not require.
Earlier this month, the district informed MTN it would terminate the contract after this school year, two years before it was up.
MTN responded by asking the judge to stop the district from seeking a new contractor; the company’s filing said the district has illegally withheld $860,000 in penalties.
“We believe it is unfair, and it is really hurting our business,” Tufaa said of the lawsuit. “COVID, of course, is an act of God. The other school districts understand there’s been a driver shortage and why things are wrong at this moment. I believe, in Stillwater, that is not the case.”
In two separate lawsuits, one of which predates the school-district suit, Tufaa alleges competitors have conspired to steal his Stillwater and St. Anthony-New Brighton routes and drivers.
The defendants include a former MTN employee who ran the Stillwater account; the competing Lake Country Transportation; and the Stillwater district’s transportation-management firm since late 2020, CESO Transportation, which Tufaa claims has a conflict of interest and benefits from transferring routes to other companies.
The defendants have denied the allegations. All three lawsuits are ongoing.
BOARD VOTE
In late 2019, six bus companies submitted written quotes to transport public, private and charter school children who live in the district. Staff began negotiating with Minnesota Central School Bus Co., “the low responsible incumbent vendor,” according to a summary prepared for the board.
But the district soon reopened negotiations with three vendors after learning the district’s plans for a $7 million bus terminal in Lake Elmo could not move forward because the developer had not connected it to city water and sewer.
That process resulted in MTN winning the district’s business in May 2020 by submitting the lowest bid, beating Minnesota Central by 0.3 percent, or $26,000 a year.
However, Minnesota Central actually scored highest on the bid rubric because of its 12 years working for the district.
Jan Vanderwall, a transportation consultant hired by the district to review the bids, “strongly” recommended the board stick with Minnesota Central for consistency’s sake. “Those are the drivers who have driven the routes, and those are the dispatchers and operators who know how the school district works,” he said.
Yet, a majority of board members — Michael Ptacek, Tina Riehle, Sarah Stivland and Liz Weisberg — set that recommendation aside and awarded the four-year contract to MTN. The same four voted to remove Superintendent Denise Pontrelli one month later.
Board member Jennifer Pelletier, one of three “no” votes on the bus-contract award, said she was concerned about MTN’s letters of recommendation, which came from districts with much smaller contracts and flagged high staff turnover at MTN and unanswered phone calls, although they praised Tufaa personally. She said she was stunned the board would consider bringing in a “brand-new company” on May 14 — just 2 ½ months before the contract was set to begin.
“With all due respect, I’m a little bit in shock that we are not considering that colossal impact given the time of year,” she said at the meeting. “I’m desperately searching for some pressing reason other than 0.3 percent. We’re in the middle of COVID here and to be giving these guys new routes in a brand-new district … I’m at a loss for words.”
Ptacek and Stivland were defeated in November 2020; Weisberg resigned from the board in July 2021. Of that four-member majority, only Riehle remains on the board.
Riehle said she could not comment on pending litigation. In a Facebook post in September, she wrote that she was “very impressed” with MTN’s service in its first year.
“MTN was a smaller company, but secured all buses needed to run routes,” she wrote. “The board received very few emails or concerns. It was a very demanding environment that was placed on all bus companies. The restrictions imposed by the Governor and the concerns over COVID understandably reduced the number of drivers and staff bus companies could hire and retain.”
LATE, MISSING BUSES
In April 2021, the school district notified MTN that the company had breached the student transportation agreement in several ways, according to the school district’s lawsuit:
- Buses were late on a daily basis;
- Routes were being combined on a weekly basis;
- MTN didn’t hire enough drivers, mechanics and office staff;
- Sports events and other extracurriculars lacked charter service;
- The company failed to activate GPS on all routes;
- COVID-19 and other safety protocols weren’t implemented;
- And phone calls for bus service were going unanswered.
The issues continued this school year.
The Stillwater Area High School’s boys cross-country team was left stranded in October when their bus did not return to bring them back from the conference championships in Forest Lake. MTN told the Pioneer Press it did send a bus but some students chose to ride home with their parents instead.
The school’s wrestling team was left without a bus to Faribault the morning of Dec. 4. MTN said the bus arrived about a half-hour late because of “a scheduling error.”
In mid-December, MTN informed Stillwater it would not be able to cover all bus routes for the three days before winter break. Families were warned to expect delays and canceled routes and were encouraged to make other plans to get their kids to school.
On the morning of Feb. 7, students attending an all-day music festival in St. Paul got word they would be picked up at 5 p.m., two hours later than expected, because MTN could not cover the earlier route. “We have worked this morning in an attempt to find alternate transportation for our students … but have not been able to secure this,” band director Dennis Lindsay wrote in an email to parents. MTN later said it would have one bus available at 3 p.m. to pick up some of the students, he wrote.
MTN told the Pioneer Press it sent four buses to the music festival and that two stayed there during the event because chaperones said the other two weren’t needed. “MTN doesn’t know why they would say the buses were late because the two buses stayed during the event,” the company said in an email.
Two weeks later, Stillwater ninth-graders arrived at school to learn they had no bus to the orchestra festival in Edina. “It was incredibly disappointing this morning to hear from our transportation company (MTN) that they canceled our trip,” orchestra teacher Kent Musser wrote in a Feb. 22 email to parents. “Had I known earlier, I could have communicated the cancellation and avoided some of the inconvenience (bringing instruments from home, dressing for a concert, lack of school supplies, etc.). I didn’t receive communication of the cancellation until 7:45 a.m., and this is after I called MTN to confirm our trip at 6:45 a.m.”
MTN said its drivers were unwilling to work that day because “the roads were not safe” during a snowstorm that had many area districts closing their schools.
11,000 STUDENTS A DAY
MTN currently covers 83 routes in the district, transporting about 11,000 students each school day. It bills the district more than $9 million a year for its services.
Phan, who previously drove for Minnesota Central, joined MTN in 2020 when the company took over the Stillwater contract; she quit last August.
She said MTN was not prepared to serve a district “as large and as spread out as Stillwater’s.”
Minnesota Central, an affiliate of North America Central School Bus, “could bring drivers in from all over the country if we ran short,” she said. “They would fly them up here on a Saturday, train them on these routes on Sunday, and they would drive on Monday. They’d put them up in a hotel, give them a per diem, and they were paid for 40 hours a week, even if they worked only 25.”
Phan said she raised numerous concerns with Tufaa and her manager. She said even her own children’s bus route was canceled.
“I can’t plausibly drive other children to school and have my own children be truant,” she said. “It almost became a joke when they would come over the (high-school) intercom in the afternoon to announce just how many buses had been canceled.”
WHY SUE?
Tufaa’s attorney, Damon Ward, questions why Stillwater sued MTN “when the entire nation is experiencing driver shortages.”
Other districts recognize that shortage and are “supporting efforts to make sure that the children get to school,” Ward said.
Minneapolis Public Schools has contracted with MTN for over a decade for 30-60 routes a year, said Frank Zeman, the district’s director of transportation services.
“We have a good working relationship,” he said of Tufaa. “He’s always been a straightforward guy with me. He cares. He’s honest. He’s a good person to work with because he will tell you the truth.”
MTN’s customer service sets the company apart, said Jennifer Geraghty, principal at Athlos Leadership Academy, a charter school in Brooklyn Park. MTN has had the Athlos contract since 2012, transporting more than 700 students each day.
“I really would not go with anyone else,” Geraghty said. “Their customer service is just outstanding. If there is a challenge with transportation, and I call him, he is personally involved in resolving it. Think about how much he has on his plate, but if he needs to talk to me, he drives here and talks to me. He wants to do it in person.”
‘VERY IMPORTANT’ JOB
Tufaa, 55, grew up on a farm in Ethiopia and taught high-school social studies before fleeing to the United States in 1992 after the government collapsed.
Despite his college education and teaching experience, he could find only part-time jobs. With diplomatic ambitions, he earned a master’s degree in political science and international relations from the University of Minnesota in 1996, but he fell in love with driving while working for Metro Mobility.
He began delivering handwritten letters to school districts’ transportation managers, asking for driving contracts.
“So many of them made fun of me, laughed at me,” Tufaa said, but Osseo Area Public Schools gave him a chance.
He launched MTN in 2003 with his taxicab and his wife’s minivan.
In 2012, MTN moved into a new $3.5 million, 25,000-square-foot facility in Fridley.
Today, the company has more than 300 employees and 420 school buses. It has contracts with the Minneapolis, Mounds View, White Bear Lake, St. Anthony-New Brighton, Edina, Richfield, Osseo and Stillwater school districts, driving some 25,000 children per day.
Tufaa and his wife, Nediyo Sado, have five children, ranging in age from 13 to 26. Their son Gamadii Tufaa, 18, is severely autistic and non-verbal — like some of the children on routes that MTN serves.
“I live their lives,” he said. “That has helped me understand their needs very, very well. I don’t think there is a better person than me to transport them or understand them better.”
Tufaa said he leaves his Orono home in a suit and tie at 4 each morning to drive routes, check on buses and visit the school districts he serves.
“The kids will sometimes ask me, ‘Why do you have to have a tie on? Do you have to put a tie on to drive the bus?’” he said. “I tell them, ‘Yes, I have to put a tie on because you are very important.’ What I do — driving a bus — is very important.”
Jamelle Bouie: How are we still debating interracial marriage in 2022?
Literary pick of the week: Write Like Us spring semester opens with Tracy K. Smith
Letters: Why this plan for Hillcrest?
Stillwater’s bus headaches began with school board’s vote to save 0.3 percent on contract
ASK IRA: Now that they have fallen, can Heat get back up?
Other voices: Vaccine makers are raking in big profits. No problem there.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Your universe through binoculars
Chicago Bulls jump to a big lead — then hold off a furious Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a key late-season win
Waste firm serving St. Louis area fires manager
Park Center ends Wayzata’s repeat bid, wins first state title
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022