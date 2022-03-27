News
Jersey Strong! Kyrie Irving thrilled for Shaheen Holloway’s success with Saint Peter’s
MIAMI — Shaheen Holloway was the star point guard at Kyrie Irving’s high school before Kyrie Irving. As an assistant coach, Holloway nearly successfully recruited Irving to Seton Hall.
So there’s a longstanding connection between Irving and the new darling of the NCAA Tournament, Holloway, who coached tiny Saint Peter’s of Jersey City to the Elite 8.
“What a way to embrace New Jersey basketball, I will tell you that. I am grateful to see Shaheen doing his thing,” said Irving, who grew up in West Orange, N.J. “He recruited me when I was in high school. We all have great relationships amongst the New Jersey basketball culture.”
If both teams continue to advance, there’s a chance St. Peter’s faces Irving’s former team, Duke, in the Final 4. Irving wasn’t going to pick a potential rooting interest.
“I’m going to go for both teams,” Irving said. “I can’t lose on that.”
Holloway is already rumored to be the next head coach at Seton Hall, where he starred as a point guard and graduated in 2000.
“We’ll see what happens,” Irving said. “I’ve been a big supporter and a big fan of Seton Hall since I was like 11 years old. If I didn’t go to Duke that was probably the school I was going to go to and stay close to home. It’s like five minutes from where I grew up so if [Holloway] goes there, great. I just want him to be happy and move on to the next level. If that means continuing at Saint Peter’s or go somewhere else, I wish him the best.”
Winderman’s view: Heat might need to keep losing, plus other Heat-Nets thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 110-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets:
— This, believe it or not, was not the stuff of nightmares, even if it did mean a fourth consecutive loss.
— The nightmare would be an opening-round playoff series for the Heat against the Nets.
— They certainly aren’t stopping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
— And it’s not as if they can outscore them.
— The Heat’s opening-round playoff opponent will otherwise be Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland or perhaps Atlanta.
— The answer at the moment is “all of the above” when it comes to the playoff choice in the first round.
— That could make No. 4 the safest first-round playoff spot, against Toronto, Chicago or Cleveland.
— And if the Heat do wind up in the No. 4-No. 5 in the opening round, and if the Nets wind up at No. 7 after the opening play-in game, it would mean no Heat-Nets until the East finals.
— Not that there wouldn’t be a daunting path along the way.
— (Anything appears dauting at this point.)
— But it would beat facing Durant-Irving (and Ben Simmons).
— And that’s not even getting into getting punked in this one by Andre Drummond.
— This was not like the losses to the shorthanded 76ers, Warriors and Knicks.
— This was losing to the better team.
— And it’s not as if Victor Oladipo at the moment is inspiring secret-weapon thoughts.
— And it’s not as if Markieff Morris is even figuring into the mix.
— It again was Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Duncan Robinson at the start for the Heat.
— All but Adebayo and Lowry had been listed as questionable going in.
— The Nets opened with Durant, Irving, Bruce Brown, Seth Curry and Drummond.
— Brooklyn entered 2-1 with that starting five.
— Tucker opened defensively on Durant, with Lowry opening defensively on Irving.
— And the Heat typically switching just about everything.
— Lowry was called for his second foul with 5:05 left in the first, and remained in the game.
— After two games away due to knee pain, Tyler Herro was back as sixth man.
— That helped.
— Oladipo, back from back spasms, then entered alongside Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin.
— Once Tucker went out, Butler took the defensive assignment on Durant.
— The upshot was Morris being shuffled out of the rotation.
— As well as Max Strus.
— It opened as another foul-a-thon for the Heat, putting the Nets in the bonus with 9:15 left in the second period.
— Saturday’s game featured a tribute to former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who is now with the Nets.
— Quinn said that made it a special night.
— “No question,” he said. “I know, personally, I worked very closely with G and have very fond memories. One of the best point guards to put on the jersey. So, yeah, any time we get to see him, we love seeing him. Obviously. we don’t love seeing him on the other team, but it’s always good to be around someone of that caliber.”
— Nets coach Steve Nash said the tribute during the game’s first timeout was a nice touch.
— “I have the utmost respect for him as the type of person and competitor that he is,” Nash said. “Well deserved. All the successes and his time here in Miami was very special. So it’s fitting that he would be shown that type of respect this evening.”
— Quinn said the team reviewed its late-game struggles ahead of Saturday’s game.
— “It’s a challenge we’re working through,” he said. “Obviously lately it hasn’t been good, and our guys are trying to figure it out, as well, keeping the ball moving throughout the game, while also getting our best players the ball in their hands to make plays for our team. We have a lot of unselfish guys, guys who like to make plays for each other. So just keeping that going consistently.”
— The Heat entered 3-0 against the Nets.
— “I think they just have such a great system here and history here,” Nash said. “Their continuity, they are such a well-oiled machine. The way they compete. The way they defend. The way that they play together and where their standards are. They are not going to beat themselves and I think that’s a great sign of a team, an organization, culture that has really built something.”
— Nash added, “I think that more than anything is just how solid they are and how competitive they are.”
— Saturday was the first time the Nets had both Durant and Irving available against the Heat.
— “Whenever we get the guys together like this, it’s just important that we make the time to work, get better and improve,” Nash said.
— The Nets well could wind up as a Heat first round opponent.
— “We are where we are,” Nash said, “so we have to play what’s in front of us. And for us, that’s likely the play-in game, and all that matters is that we are as prepared and as far enough forward as we can possibly be in the short amount of time to play well in the play-in game.”
Heat go from bad to a lot worse, crushed 110-95 by Nets
Three weeks ago, it was all about the sizzle for the Miami Heat, during a week that included victories over the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, with a one-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Life was good perched atop the NBA East.
Now it’s all about the fizzle, with the Heat falling 100-95 Saturday night to the Nets at FTX Arena, to complete an 0-4 week, in danger of soon teetering to the conference’s No. 4 seed.
With coach Erik Spoelstra away from the team because of a medical procedure for one of his two young sons, assistant coach Chris Quinn was charged with righting a ship that was lilting after losses to the 76ers, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, with all three of those teams without leading men.
Instead, more of a the same, with an offense simply unable to keep pace with what the Nets were offering with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, especially when committing 19 turnovers over the first three quarters.
So make it 0-3 on this four-game homestand that ends with a Monday game against the Sacramento Kings, then grueling road challenges to follow against the Boston Celtics, Bulls and Toronto Raptors.
Durant led the surging Nets with 23 points, with Irving need for merely 11 points, six assists and four rebounds, both sitting out the fourth quarter. With Nets center Andre Drummond going for 13 points and 11 rebounds, the Nets essentially put it away by halftime, when their lead stood at 21, growing to 37 in the third period.
For the Heat, who fell to second place in the East, there were 14 points from Bam Adebayo, 12 from Kyle Lowry and just seven from Jimmy Butler, all pulled before the end of a third quarter that ended with the Heat down 96-68.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Herro, Oladipo back: Tyler Herro was back after missing the previous two games due to knee soreness, an absence that came in the wake of 5-of-15 shooting in Monday night’s road loss to the 76ers.
Although uneven from distance (0 for 5 on 3-pointers), he showed arguably as much spark as anyone in Heat colors (which, on this night, wasn’t saying much).
Herro closed with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting, four rebounds and three assists.
Also back was guard Victor Oladipo, who had missed Friday night’s loss to the Knicks due to back spasms.
Lacking explosion and athleticism, it is starting to look as if Oladipo will not be a panacea, limited with his play off the dribble.
Oladipo finished with nine points on 3-of-9 shooting, with six assists and three rebounds.
2. Robinson struggles: The good games continue to be the exception with Duncan Robinson, this time scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting on 3-pointers a night after he closed 2 of 7 from beyond the arc.
The upshot was that on a night the Heat needed to keep pace from beyond the arc, they closed the first half at 3 of 17 on 3-pointers and finished 10 of 34.
3. On the outs: Just a week earlier considered a playoff option at backup center, and then recast as a potential scoring boost off the bench at power forward, Markieff Morris did not get off the bench Saturday.
While the back-to-back scheduling in the wake of Friday’s loss to the Knicks was a factor, the Heat priority appears to be getting Caleb Martin back up to speed.
Also shuffled down the mix was forward Max Strus, who did not enter for the first time until 4:46 remained in the third period.
4. Dragic honored: Former Heat guard Goran Dragic was honored with a video tribute during the game’s first timeout.
The extended tribute was more typical of those the Heat offer for players who previously won championships with the team, showing the abiding respect for the veteran point guard.
Dragic, who offered a hearty wave to the crowed after the tribute, closed with six points on 1-of-4 shooting and four assists in 21:12.
5. No Spo: Spoelstra missed the game due to a medical procedure for one of his two young sons.
It was the third time he missed a game since taking over as coach in 2008-09, both previously for the births of his sons.
Both previous games without Spoelstra came on the road, a 113-107 loss on March 25, 2018 in Indiana, for the birth of Santiago, and then 112-93 on Dec. 4, 2019 in Boston, for the birth of Dante.
Both of those games were coached by former assistant Dan Craig, who now is an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.
News
Magic’s health comes into focus in home OT loss to Kings; Wendell Carter Jr. misses 2nd consecutive game
The Orlando Magic’s health once again came into focus as two key players missed Saturday’s 114-110 home overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Big man Wendell Carter Jr., who’s in the midst of a breakout season, missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left wrist that Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said had been giving Carter “a hard time throughout the year.”
Mosley added that Carter may have aggravated the injury during Friday’s practice. Carter missed Wednesday’s road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a sprained left wrist and ankle.
With Carter out, the Magic — led by Franz Wagner’s 19 points (9 of 21), 9 rebounds and 3 assists — relied on balanced scoring and a strong second-half defensive performance to stay in Saturday’s game after trailing 41-28 at the end of the first quarter.
The Magic led 105-98 with 1:14 remaining in regulation, but poor defensive rebounding and fouls allowed the Kings — led by Davion Mitchell’s 22 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds — to get back into the game.
Mitchell’s layup after stealing the ball from Cole Anthony (14 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds) with 14 seconds left in the fourth tied the game at 105 heading into overtime.
Anthony made a step-back corner 3 to give the Magic a 110-107 lead with 1:51 to go, but the Kings responded with two 3-pointers from Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes to take a 113-110 lead with 12 seconds left.
Anthony missed a potential game-tying corner 3 with 9 seconds remaining.
Mo Bamba finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Markelle Fultz had a season-high 16 points (7 of 14) and 3 assists.
Jalen Suggs also sat Saturday for his sixth consecutive absence because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. He’s missed eight of the last 11 games because of an injury to the right ankle, the bone bruise or a sprain he had been dealing with for most of the month.
Suggs has been seen running during practices and shootarounds but hasn’t practiced in a week.
Mosley made it clear that if Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, is healthy enough to play, he’ll be on the court but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of shutting down Suggs to ensure he’s fully healthy ahead of offseason training.
“Those are conversations we’re going to have to have,” Mosley said. “You’d like to see him on the court at some point, but it’s not going to be to the detriment of his health.”
With seven games in 14 days remaining after Saturday, including Monday’s road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, some organizations in the Magic’s position — rebuilding teams who are out of playoffs contention with their own first-round draft pick — might consider shutting down younger players to make sure injuries don’t interrupt their training and linger into the following season.
The Thunder, who have one of the league’s records, announced Saturday rookie Josh Giddey will miss the rest of the season because of hip soreness that’s forced him to miss all of March.
At this stage in the season, the need to push through lingering injuries is lessened.
“For me, it’s about making sure they’re healthy more than anything,” Mosley said. “I understand their ability to push through, but you don’t want guys to continue to have nagging injuries going through the summer. So you make sure they’re healthy all the way before they step on the floor.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
