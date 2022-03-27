News
Justice Clarence Thomas ruled on election cases. Should his wife’s texts have stopped him?
WASHINGTON — The disclosure that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, had sent a barrage of text messages to the Trump White House urging efforts to overturn the 2020 election brought into sharp focus the conflict of interest her political activism has created — and the lack of a clear-cut remedy.
It is one thing, experts in legal ethics said Friday, for the spouse of a Supreme Court justice to express political views, even ones shot through with wild conspiracy theories. That may not by itself require the justice’s recusal from cases touching on those views.
But the text messages from Thomas, a longtime conservative activist who goes by Ginni, revealed something quite different and deeply troubling, experts said.
The messages from Thomas to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, sent during and just after the fraught weeks between the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, demonstrated that she was an active participant in shaping the legal effort to overturn the election.
“I’m not sure how I would have come out if we just had a lot of texts from her saying that ‘this is terrible,’ said Amanda Frost, a law professor at American University in Washington.
“But she wasn’t doing just that,” Frost said. “She was strategizing. She was promoting. She was haranguing.”
The texts were among about 9,000 pages of documents that Meadows turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack. Democrats immediately seized on the disclosure to draw attention to the conflicts they said were presented by Ginni Thomas’ political activities and to press Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases concerning the election and its aftermath. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that Justice Thomas’ “conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt” and that he had been “the lone dissent in a case that could have denied the Jan. 6 committee records pertaining to the same plot his wife supported.”
Justice Thomas, Wyden said, “needs to recuse himself from any case related to the Jan. 6 investigation, and should Donald Trump run again, any case related to the 2024 election.”
But Justice Thomas, who was released from the hospital Friday after being treated for the last week for flulike symptoms, has long been a pillar of the conservative establishment. Republicans, even those who have distanced themselves from Trump and the more extreme wing of their party, showed no interest in pressuring him to recuse himself.
Ginni Thomas’ text messages were heated and forceful, urging Meadows to pursue baseless legal challenges. “Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” one said.
Ginni Thomas’ activities should have prompted Justice Thomas to disqualify himself from cases related to them, said Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University.
“He had an obligation not to sit in any case related to the election, the Jan. 6 committee or the Capitol invasion,” he said.
Frost agreed that the situation was “an easy case.”
“When your spouse is conversing with people who have some control over litigation to challenge an election,” she said, “you shouldn’t be sitting on the Supreme Court deciding that election or any aspect of it.”
But Justice Thomas did participate in a ruling in January on an emergency application from Trump asking the court to block release of White House records concerning the attack on the Capitol. The court rejected the request, in a sharp rebuke to the former president. Only Thomas noted a dissent, giving no reasons.
He also participated in the court’s consideration of whether to hear a related appeal, one in which Meadows filed a friend-of-the-court brief saying that “the outcome of this case will bear directly” on his own efforts to shield records from the House committee investigating the attacks beyond those he had provided.
The Supreme Court last month refused to hear the case, without noted dissent. There was no indication that Thomas had recused himself.
In December 2020, around the time of the text messages, Thomas participated in a ruling on an audacious lawsuit by Texas asking the court to throw out the election results in four battleground states. The court rejected the request, with Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito issuing a brief statement suggesting the majority had acted too soon in shutting the case down.
In February 2021, Thomas addressed election fraud in a dissent from the Supreme Court’s decision to turn away a challenge to Pennsylvania’s voting procedures.
“We are fortunate that many of the cases we have seen alleged only improper rule changes, not fraud,” he wrote. “But that observation provides only small comfort. An election free from strong evidence of systemic fraud is not alone sufficient for election confidence.”
Thomas did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
All federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, are subject to a federal law on recusal.
The law says that “any justice, judge or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”
Judging by the nature of the text messages and the uproar over them, that provision alone is enough to require Thomas’ recusal, legal experts said.
A more specific provision concerning relatives, including spouses, might also apply to his situation. Judges should not participate, the law says, in proceedings in which their spouse has “an interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding.”
Gillers said the word “interest” was the key.
“By writing to Meadows, who was chief of staff and active in the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, she joined the team resisting the results of the election,” Gillers said. “She made herself part of the team and so she has an interest in the decisions of the court that could affect Trump’s goal of reversing the results.”
A New York Times Magazine investigation last month revealed new details of Ginni Thomas’ role in efforts to overturn the election from her perch on the nine-member board of CNP Action, a conservative group that helped advance the “Stop the Steal” movement, and in mediating between feuding factions of organizers “so that there wouldn’t be any division around Jan. 6,” as one organizer put it.
In an interview this month with The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative publication, Ginni Thomas said that she and her husband kept their professional lives separate. “Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me,” she said, “and I don’t involve him in my work.”
But the recusal law required Justice Thomas to inquire about his wife’s activities, Gillers said.
“He had an obligation to ask her what she’s doing,” he said. “He cannot close his ears and pretend that he’s ignorant. Conscious avoidance of knowledge is knowledge.”
It is one thing for a law to be on the books, and another to enforce it.
There may be questions about the constitutionality of the recusal law, as least as it applies to Supreme Court justices. In his 2011 annual report on the state of the federal judiciary, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that “the limits of Congress’ power to require recusal have never been tested.”
But he added that the justices followed the law, in their own way. The Supreme Court has left recusal decisions to the discretion of the justice in question.
Roberts wrote that the justices could be trusted to make the right calls.
“I have complete confidence in the capability of my colleagues to determine when recusal is warranted,” Roberts wrote. “They are jurists of exceptional integrity and experience whose character and fitness have been examined through a rigorous appointment and confirmation process.”
Recusal decisions by lower-court judges are subject to judicial review, he wrote. That is not true at the Supreme Court.
“There is only one major difference in the recusal process: There is no higher court to review a justice’s decision not to recuse in a particular case,” he wrote. “This is a consequence of the Constitution’s command that there be only ‘one Supreme Court.’”
That also means, Roberts added, that recusal at the Supreme Court is particularly problematic.
“If an appeals court or district court judge withdraws from a case, there is another federal judge who can serve in that recused judge’s place,” he wrote. “But the Supreme Court consists of nine members who always sit together, and if a justice withdraws from a case, the court must sit without its full membership.”
“A justice accordingly cannot withdraw from a case as a matter of convenience or simply to avoid controversy,” he added. “Rather, each justice has an obligation to the court to be sure of the need to recuse before deciding to withdraw from a case.”
Letting other justices second-guess their colleagues’ recusal decisions could turn ugly, Roberts wrote.
“The Supreme Court does not sit in judgment of one of its own members’ decision whether to recuse in the course of deciding a case,” he wrote. “Indeed, if the Supreme Court reviewed those decisions, it would create an undesirable situation in which the court could affect the outcome of a case by selecting who among its members may participate.”
At her Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she would take recusal obligations seriously. If confirmed, she said, she planned to recuse herself from a challenge to Harvard’s race-conscious admissions program in light of her service on one of the university’s governing boards.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Pioneer Press theater critic Dominic Papatola says good-bye, farewell and amen
Remember back in January 2010, when I said I was retiring from the Pioneer Press?
After nearly 650 reviews, previews, best-of lists and blurbs, I mean it.
Really.
My review of the touring production of “Hadestown” was my last byline for the Pioneer Press. After nearly 11 years on the staff and another dozen as a free-lancer, I’m hanging up my poison pen.
I am leaving on what I believe to be good terms and of my own accord, though the paper’s shrinking staffing, budget and newshole for arts coverage was certainly a consideration. I’m not leaving my day job in philanthropy, and I intend to keep teaching arts journalism at the University of Minnesota for as long as they’ll have me.
To say that these are challenging times for theater doesn’t quite get at it: The business is being buffeted by economic and social forces. An ancient form that demands corporeal, in-person presence is contending with an increasingly digital world. Voices once believed sacrosanct are being reconsidered. It’s a vastly different world than it was at the time of my first “retirement.”
And yet, it’s a time of great opportunity, with an abundance of new voices and new perspectives. I’m eager and excited about the future of theater, even as I harbor some concerns about theater’s continuing ability to be a welcoming — and challenging — place for all kinds of ideas.
I love the theater. It’s exposed me to more concepts, more cultures and more perspectives than any other activity of my life. Theater has changed and expanded my heart and my mind and my soul. It’s made me furious and it’s filled me with joy. It’s where I met my wife and it’s been a wellspring of countless friendships. It’s made me a more compassionate person; a better spouse and parent; a citizen better able to both love and critique the place I call home.
And I expect it will continue to do so, even without the platform I’ve been privileged to enjoy for almost a quarter-century. I’ll never stop thinking about theater, and when opportunities arise to talk or write about it. I’ll take them as they come.
See you around.
News
Jamelle Bouie: How are we still debating interracial marriage in 2022?
“You would be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states?”
“Yes,” said Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana while fielding questions from local media on Tuesday. “If you’re not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too,” he said. “That’s hypocritical.”
Braun walked this back, of course, undoubtedly aware of the damage it could do if he let it stand. “Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage,” he said in a statement to NBC News. “Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals.”
As damage control goes, this was unpersuasive. It’s not just that the questions he originally answered were clear, it’s that Braun’s answer was consistent with what he had said throughout the news conference. His argument to reporters was that the existence of certain rights, and the particular shape they take, was best left to the states. He used abortion and marijuana legalization as examples. It was then that a reporter asked if this applied to interracial marriage.
“Would that same basis” apply “to something like Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court case that legalized interracial marriage?”
To which Braun said, “When it comes to issues, you can’t have it both ways.” When another reporter asked him to clarify using a version of the same question, he did. Braun was confronted with the implications of his own beliefs. It is to his credit that he did not flinch from them.
Braun wasn’t the only Republican to speak candidly this week. In a video statement criticizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee condemned the court’s “constitutionally unsound” ruling in Griswald v. Connecticut, the landmark 1965 case that established a constitutional right to privacy, striking down a Connecticut law that restricted married couples’ access to birth control. And Sen. John Cornyn of Texas used his time during the Jackson hearings to question the merits of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges — which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.
Although it’s tempting to think otherwise, these are more than sound bites intended for Fox News or One America News Network or Twitter. They represent a worldview, not simply of conservative social values, but of the proper organization of America’s political and constitutional order.
The great legal and political advance of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s was the creation of a universal baseline for civil and political rights. A floor, of sorts, akin to the one imagined by the authors of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution when they wrote that, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”
Before the emergence of the postwar civil rights movement and its legal and political arm, the scope of your rights varied from state to state. This was most acute for Black Americans, who became second-class citizens upon entering the states of the former Confederacy, but it was true across a range of issues for a large number of Americans. The extent of your voting rights, of your privacy rights, of whether you could marry or obtain an abortion, of whether you were counted equally for the purposes of representation, varied depending on where you lived in the country.
To the degree that this was “freedom,” it was the freedom to dominate, exercised by people at or near the top of our various overlapping hierarchies. And in fact, the ability to circumscribe rights for particular groups of Americans was itself constitutive of that hierarchical power. The decentralization of rights gave local bullies the space to thrive.
The rights revolution weakened and unraveled this state of affairs. The effect of the Voting Rights Act, for example, was twofold. It democratized political power in the South and it undermined the hierarchical social relations of Jim Crow. The introduction of something like political equality — established and secured by the federal government — helped lay a foundation for greater social equality and a more egalitarian society.
With that in mind, one way to understand the agenda of much of the modern Republican Party — from its crusade against Roe v. Wade and its attacks on the Voting Rights Act, to the frantic efforts of some Republican-controlled states to stigmatize sexual minorities — is that it is an attempt to make rights contingent again.
If successful, Republicans would effectively handcuff the federal government’s ability, either through legislation or through the courts, to establish and maintain that universal baseline for civil and political rights. And it would mean a return to the world as it was when the standard-bearers for hierarchy — whether of race or of gender or of class — had much freer rein to dominate as they saw fit.
As it stands, as Ron Brownstein wrote in The Atlantic last year, there is already a “great divergence” between “the liberties of Americans in blue states and those in red states.” And as Republican-led states ban abortion, ban books, restrict the teaching of America’s racial history in schools and trample on the rights of transgender people, this will only get worse.
Braun’s mistake was not that he misunderstood the question; it’s that he understood it all too well. The world he and his colleagues are working toward is one in which the national government defers the question of civil and political rights to the states. And it is in the states, free from federal oversight, where people like Braun can exercise real control over what you might do, how you might live and who you might love. It’s freedom for some and obedience for the rest.
News
Literary pick of the week: Write Like Us spring semester opens with Tracy K. Smith
Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize winner and twice U.S. Poet Laureate, opens the spring semester of Minnesota State’s Write Like Us reading/teaching program in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the East Campus Lincoln Mall of Century College, 3300 Century Ave. N., White Bear Lake.
Write Like Us is a creative writing program at Twin Cities metro-area community colleges Anoka-Ramsey, Century, Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Normandale, and North Hennepin. The program centers on and celebrates writing of students who are Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
Besides Smith, the spring programs will feature Tommy Orange, Hanif Abdurraqib, Bret Bennett and Kiese Laymon in the coming months. They will read and be interviewed by local writers as well as visiting creative writing classrooms at each of the five participating colleges.
Smith is the author of “The Body’s Question,” winner of the Cave Canem prize for the best first book by an African American poet. She received the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for her third book of poems, “Life on Mars.” Her memoir “Ordinary Light” was a National Book Award finalist. Her fourth poetry collection, “Wade in the Water,” won the Anisfeld-Wolf award for its examination of the contradictions in America’s history. Her most recent book is “Such Color: New and Selected Poems.” (All these poetry books were published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press.)
Smith will be interviewed during the Tuesday program by Rosetta Peters, poet, author, public speaker, and activist. She is of Yankton, Crow Creek and Oglala descent and her poetry has been published in Yellow Medicine Review. She has been awarded the Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant to professionally record and release an album of her spoken word/performance poetry and to support completion of her memoir, “The Spider and the Rose.”
Write Like Us programs are free and open to the public but reservations are required. Info: www.minnstate.edu/WriteLikeUs.
Justice Clarence Thomas ruled on election cases. Should his wife’s texts have stopped him?
Pioneer Press theater critic Dominic Papatola says good-bye, farewell and amen
Jamelle Bouie: How are we still debating interracial marriage in 2022?
Literary pick of the week: Write Like Us spring semester opens with Tracy K. Smith
Letters: Why this plan for Hillcrest?
Stillwater’s bus headaches began with school board’s vote to save 0.3 percent on contract
ASK IRA: Now that they have fallen, can Heat get back up?
Other voices: Vaccine makers are raking in big profits. No problem there.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Your universe through binoculars
Chicago Bulls jump to a big lead — then hold off a furious Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a key late-season win
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022