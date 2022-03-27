Magic’s health comes into focus vs. Kings; Wendell Carter Jr. misses second consecutive game

Marcus Troy, a disabled senior and military veteran, is losing his housing. A resident of St. Paul’s West Side since 1972, he was notified in November that he had to leave his apartment as a result of new building ownership.

“We’re being displaced,” said Troy, addressing the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday. “My rent in our four-plex went up almost 40 percent. They told everybody it would be a gradual increase every month until the new ordinance kicks in.”

Troy referred to the city’s new rent-control mandate, which St. Paul voters approved at the ballot box last November by a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent. The ballot initiative, which takes effect May 1, was driven by housing advocates within the majority-renter city over the objection of at least four of the city’s seven city council members, and without major input from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office.

At City Hall, the result has been a chaotic rush toward deadline, angering city council members, housing advocates and real estate developers alike, and it’s occurred against the frightening backdrop of a slowdown in new residential construction in St. Paul. Some small landlords have even begun to sell off their affordable units to new owners who might not accept federal Section 8 housing vouchers for the poor.

NEW FEES ADDED FOR SOME RENTERS

Real estate assessors say it’s too soon to tell the long-term impact of rent control, as the market could yet reassert itself given high housing demand.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s response to Smith: I don’t disagree with any of that, but let me tell you a story about a homeless worker let go because he had to sit on a stoop waiting for a paycheck (no mailing address) instead of going to work. Kids switching schools 6 times. pic.twitter.com/QGaZkY2gLy — Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 7, 2022

Still, some officials from all sides of the rent control debate lay the blame for confusion around the new rent-control requirements at the feet of Carter’s administration.

During a public hearing Wednesday, renters said their landlords have added new fees to their monthly rents to cover utilities, trash removal and water costs, rather than incorporate them within their rent, as a way of effectively sidestepping the new 3 percent cap on annual rent increases.

They begged for greater clarity on whether that’s allowed under rent control, which is still being fine-tuned with weeks to go before it takes effect in St. Paul.

“I share the frustration that I’ve heard expressed today about how long it has taken to get clarity on how this ordinance will be implemented,” city council member Rebecca Noecker said following the public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would put the onus for implementation on the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections.

KEYS DETAILS STILL UP IN THE AIR

The city council this month approved $635,000 in funding for the first year of rent control, and a city website announcing that “rent stabilization” is imminent went live around March 1, some four months after voters approved the mandate. Other key details are still up in the air, including how landlords might apply for hardship exemptions.

“It was a surprise to me, before a week and a half ago, that we needed to give the Department of Safety and Inspections this authority before rules could be created and (legal) definitions could be created,” Noecker said. “I had been talking with staff who I had thought were writing those rules, on an almost weekly basis since November about their progress, and about how important I felt it was to get those rules out. I don’t know why we’re within five weeks of when this ordinance takes effect. I wish we had gotten this done a lot earlier.”

If approved by the council on April 6, the Department of Safety and Inspections would be in charge of creating a process by which landlords can seek hardship exemptions and appeal negative determinations. The rent-control proposal presented to voters last November indicates landlords can make a case for a “reasonable return on investment,” but it does not define what constitutes reasonable.

That’s another responsibility that would land on the shoulders of DSI, which is currently run by an interim leader following the recent retirement of director Ricardo Cervantes.

“Who will be drafting these complex new rules, developing applications and appeal standards is anyone’s guess,” said Andy Dawkins, a former housing coordinator for the city and one-time mayoral candidate, in a recent open letter.

On Wednesday, council President Amy Brendmoen echoed concerns that Carter’s administration had dragged its heels.

“This is late,” Brendmoen said. “We agree. We want the same answers and clarification that folks have been asking for. … In a strong mayor system, we cannot establish these roles in the different departments without the cooperation of the administration.”

BIG CHANGES AHEAD

Troy sits on a new 41-member stakeholder group, assembled by Carter’s office, that meets weekly to consider potential tweaks and changes to the rent-control mandate. Voter-driven ballot initiatives cannot be repealed within the first year after approval, and Carter has said case law around amendments within the first year is shaky.

Nevertheless, after November, basic and even fundamental changes are more than likely. The mayor’s administration has already submitted draft language to the city council that would exempt newly constructed buildings from the rent-control mandate for 15 years, giving owners time to fill up properties, pay off debt and reap a return on investment. That’s commonly how rent control is organized in other cities, he said.

Others in the real estate community have called for “vacancy decontrol,” or allowing landlords to boost rents up to market rate once a tenant moves out and the unit sits empty. Concerns abound around record inflation. Carter, who said he supports rent control overall, has said a 3 percent cap on annual rent increases may be “a starting point” rather than “a long-term fixed target,” intimating that number could eventually be moved higher.

“I’ll be listening very closely to hear the recommendations that stakeholder group brings forward to us,” said Carter, promising to back an as-yet-undetermined “set of amendments” during a recent luncheon of the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association.

MORE CHANGES AS THE MARKET EVOLVES

More changes will happen, said the mayor, as the market evolves.

“I don’t see that process, frankly, ever ending,” the mayor said. “One of my goals is for that group, or some group that takes up the mantle behind them, to constantly be in the space for the city to help us think through what tweaks or adjustments could thoughtfully be made to the policy that’s in front of us.”

When it comes to 15-year exemptions for new construction, some housing advocates remain staunchly opposed.

“Well, I consistently ask, what do you have for the renters? The developers get the breaks,” Troy said. “They got a whole lot of free stuff on the backs of us, the renters. The renters are the ones paying their mortgages.”

Dawkins, the former housing coordinator, called the live-streamed stakeholder meetings superficial, with members routinely splitting off into small groups not visible to the public. Conveners, he said, have chosen not to discuss the mayor’s proposed 15-year exemption on new housing construction, even when urged to by group members.

“How the group intends to make decisions is unclear,” said Dawkins, in a written statement on behalf of the government transparency advocacy coalition St. Paul Strong. “Can there be motions and a vote? Is a quorum required? So far, voting is being done by ‘polling,’ again not visible to the public, with no announcement or record of how members voted. (St. Paul Strong) is concerned that the panel’s minimal nod to public input is a ruse, hidden behind the classic Abbott and Costello comedic routine, ‘Who’s on First?’ ”