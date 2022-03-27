News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Your universe through binoculars
Stargazing binoculars never get enough credit. They may not have as much light-gathering ability and magnification as telescopes do, but binoculars have definite advantages. For one thing, if you’re interested in stargazing but not sure you want to invest money in a telescope quite yet, start with binoculars. Make them your “first telescope.” For the most part, binoculars are less expensive than telescopes and are much easier to use. There’s little or no setup time, and you can easily bring them with you anywhere you go. They certainly don’t take up as much space as telescopes.
Optically, the best thing binoculars have going for them is that they offer a much larger field of view. That allows you to see a more significant chunk of the night sky at one time than is possible with most telescopes. That can really help when you’re trying to get to know your way around constellations and find celestial treasures within them. There are also astronomical targets that are seen better with binoculars, especially gorgeous star clusters. Many of these clusters take up such large areas of the sky that there’s no way you can fit them into the field of view of a telescope. A good example is the beautiful Pleiades star cluster, presently shining away in the early evening southern sky. I’ll list some other great celestial treasures for binoculars at the end of this column.
When purchasing binoculars, two sets of numbers tell you about their ability. The first number is the magnification power, which means how many times closer an object will appear. The other number is the diameter in millimeters of the objective lenses, where light enters your binoculars. The larger the diameter, the more light that gets gathered into your binoculars, making for better resolution and more extensive field width. That’s how much of the sky you can see at one time.
For example, a decent pair of starter binoculars would be 7×35’s. That means seven power magnification and the diameters of the objective lenses are 35mm. You could make good use of them and have a lot of fun. You could get a pair of 10×50’s for more money, which will give you better performance, but they’ll be heavier and more burdensome.
I think 7×35’s are a better way to go for your first pair of binoculars because you can hold them more steadily without the arm strain of larger ones. Larger and more expensive binoculars demand that you mount them on a tripod unless you’re Charles Atlas.
As far as where to purchase them and what brand to choose, that’s ultimately up to you. I don’t consider myself an expert on binoculars, but I know some people who are. My go-to place for telescopes, binoculars, accessories, and great advice is Starizona, located in Tucson, Ariz. They have a great website at starizona.com.
Here are some recommendations from Starizona:
For beginners, a nice, very inexpensive pair is the Meade TravelView 7×50’s for $34.95. They have a wide field and are comfortable and lightweight, and are surprisingly good for the price.
A good step up is the Orion Scenix 7×50’s for $99.99. Same size but better quality, better coatings and glass, and more ruggedly built.
The biggest pair still hand-holdable is probably the Celestron SkyMaster DX 9×63 at $249.95. The quality is excellent, and you get a little power boost over the 7×50 while keeping the same brightness.
Anything higher than 10 power needs to be on a tripod, so if someone wants big binoculars that they don’t mind putting on a tripod, the Orion GiantView ED 20×80 is quite good. It has extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for sharp images. Objects like the Pleiades are fantastic in binoculars like these.
Here are some great celestial treasures you can see with binoculars. Many of the star clusters and nebula are known by their nicknames, but formally they’re known by catalog numbers. Two of the most used catalogs are the Messier catalog M numbers and the New General Catalog NGC numbers.
The moon. You can spend hours and hours perusing the mountains, craters, valleys, and more. The terminator, the changing line that separates the sunlit part from the darker part of the moon’s disk, is especially fun to check out with all of the shadows.
The planets. See the phases of Venus and Mercury, the moons around Jupiter, and much more.
M45, The Pleiades Star Cluster. This is an open cluster of hundreds of relatively young stars about 100 million years old in the constellation Taurus. It resembles a miniature Big Dipper. It’s over 400 light-years away.
M42, The Orion Nebula. It’s a giant emission nebula of excited hydrogen gas lit up like a fluorescent light by new stars forming within it. The Orion Nebula stretches over 40 light-years across and is over 1,500 light-years away. It’s wonderful!
NGC 884 and 869, The Perseus Double Cluster. This is an absolutely gorgeous twin cluster of young stars less than 20 million years old in the constellation Perseus. Both clusters are about 7,000 light-years away.
M35. Another wonderful open cluster of relatively new stars in the constellation Gemini. It’s more than 2,800 light-years away and about 12 light-years in diameter.
M44,The Beehive Cluster. Yet another beautiful open star cluster in the faint constellation Cancer. It’s similar in size in our skies to the Pleiades but not as bright. The Beehive is about 25 light-years in diameter and is about 600 light-years away.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
Chicago Bulls jump to a big lead — then hold off a furious Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a key late-season win
The Chicago Bulls knew the stakes the moment they touched down in Cleveland. The Cavaliers have been nipping at the Bulls’ heels for weeks, aided by a recent Bulls slump in their quest to overtake them in the Eastern Conference.
With only a one-game advantage entering Saturday, the final meeting of the regular season offered the Bulls the chance to keep the Cavaliers in their wake. Every fan at the sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse seemed to understand the gravity of the night.
The result wasn’t picture-perfect. It didn’t need to be. It was sloppy at times, gutsy at others. Both teams struggled to shoot the ball well. But for the Bulls, the only numbers that mattered were those on the board at the final buzzer: a 98-94 win over one of their closest conference competitors.
“We played desperate tonight, we understood how important the game was and I think it showed,” center Nikola Vučević said. “We’re a good defensive team. We were all over the place. We’ve just got to continue to do it consistently. We’re capable of doing it. We have the talent — that’s obvious. We just have to be willing to do it.”
The Bulls (43-31) maintained their one-game lead over the Toronto Raptors (42-32) for fifth place in the East, while the Cavaliers (41-33) dropped into seventh place.
Coach Billy Donovan used the game to test different rotations — swapping Ayo Dosunmu for Javonte Green in the starting lineup, then sitting Patrick Williams in the first and third quarters to allow for longer stints in the second and fourth. The smaller opening rotation benefitted the Bulls, who have been focused on breaking out of stagnant ball movement.
The Bulls spread the ball rigorously in the opening quarter to set the tone for the game, finishing with 23 assists on 36 made baskets. And the balanced lineup allowed Alex Caruso and Dosunmu to record the type of unselfish statlines both players prefer: Caruso finished with seven assists, eight rebounds, two steals and 10 points on five attempts, while Dosunmu had five assists and 11 points on six shots.
It was still an imperfect offensive performance. The Bulls missed 11 straight shots from behind the arc in a stretch spanning from the first to third quarters, finishing 23.8% (5-for-21) from 3-point range. They turned the ball over three times after stepping on the sideline.
But the Bulls were bolstered by their star duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who returned to the court together after DeRozan missed the last game in New Orleans with an adductor strain. LaVine led the Bulls with 25 points, while DeRozan scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 22.
The Bulls also were helped by the fact the Cavaliers were entirely out of sorts with the ball in their hands. Cleveland shot 31% from the field in the first half, including 1-for-18 from 3-point range.
The Bulls contributed to the sluggish offense — plucking five steals and forcing eight turnovers — but the Cavaliers spent the first three quarters missing nearly everything, including open shots. It was difficult to determine how much the Bulls contributed to that funk.
“When any NBA team goes 1-for-18, certainly it was not our defense,” Donovan said. “I thought we worked like crazy on our defense, but when that ball goes up in the air, it’s really out of anybody’s control.”
Then suddenly, they weren’t. The Cavaliers crunched a 19-point deficit to three points in the fourth quarter, going 11-for-19 after shooting 37% in the first three quarters and hitting a trio of 3-pointers. But even with Darius Garland and Caris LeVert leading the surge, the Bulls were able to hold off the comeback.
Still, the final minutes dragged out at a staccato pace as a series of shot-clock glitches jolted the game to consecutive halts. The Cavaliers used fouls to attempt to stretch out the remaining seconds. Dosunmu fouled Garland as he took a 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left, but the Cavs guard missed two of his free-throw attempts, and the Bulls held on.
Neither team cracked 100 points, but the game still stood as an opening test for the Bulls as they draw closer to the playoffs — which are only eight games away.
“I tried to just lock in and treat it like playoff prep,” Caruso said. “I think it showed from the opening tip. I thought we were the better team for the majority of the game. I really don’t think it came down to shots going in but execution, the tenacity we played with, really scrambling and helping each other. Those are the things that we’ve been talking about for a couple weeks that we really needed to start doing.”
()
News
Waste firm serving St. Louis area fires manager
ST. LOUIS–The company that handles solid waste, recycling and yard waste collection for several St. Louis communities is telling its customers that changes have been made, including the firing of the manager in charge of the St. Louis regional market.
In a letter shared by the City of Des Peres, one of Waste Connection’s local cities, the company said storms in February “exposed our headcount shortages we’ve had at this district. Covid19 continues to impact our supply chain in obtaining truck parts and anything we send out for outside repair. Because of COVID the trucking industry as a whole has suffered. Hiring drivers during these trying times has been a full time job, we also still have to deal with job injuries, allowing drivers to take their earned vacation time and other safety concerns that might impede our route coverage. COVID has taught people to live with less and not to apply for jobs of manual labor. We also feel that some of the processes our management team was utilizing were insufficient.”
Waste Connection, which also provides services to Eureka, Warson Woods, Rock Hill and Crystal Lake Park in St. Louis County, said it made “the appropriate change to relieve the current manager of all responsibilities,” with supervisors and management from other regions brought in temporarily while new management is hired.
Among the changes promised moving forward, Waste Connection says it will offer quarterly bonuses to drivers, rent trucks, and suspend payment for yard waste customers through the month of April.
News
Park Center ends Wayzata’s repeat bid, wins first state title
Cody Pennebaker picked the perfect night to be deadly from outside the arc for Park Center.
The senior ended his high school career with a 23-point performance, including five three-pointers, as the Pirates hung on to edge Wayzata 58-53 Saturday night for the Class 4A boys basketball championship.
It is the first state title for the top-seeded Pirates (31-1).
Braeden Carrington and his teammates celebrated twice in the student section.
“We all won, I guess you could say because they’re there every game,” he said. “It’s not just about us, it’s about everybody that supported us.”
Ayouba Berthe added 13 points, including three treys. Carrington, who has signed to play for the University of Minnesota, was 3 of 12 from the field and finished with six points. James Spencer grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.
“Their defense was focused on making sure Brayden didn’t get a clean look,” said coach James Ware. “… I think probably in their scouting report saying, ‘Hey, we’re willing to live and die with Ayouba and Cody shooting.’ Ayouba has shot well in the tournament; Cody hasn’t shot as well as he’s capable. We believe, and we said when you’re in balance and it’s your shot, take your shot because you’ll regret it if you don’t. I’m so proud how they stepped up.”
Yet, Park Center nearly gave it away in the final 90 seconds.
Trailing by eight, Hayden Tibbits scored four of his 13 points in nine seconds to get the Trojans within 55-50. Drew Berkland scored from the corner to cap a 13-4 Wayzata run, and suddenly, it was a two-point game.
A turnover on the inbound gave defending champion Wayzata (27-5) a chance to tie, but after a timeout, Tibbits missed on a drive with 18 seconds left after twice being bumped by a Pirate defender.
“It’s frustrating when we know we’re capable of going on a good run,” said Carter Bjerke, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds. “Unfortunately, our good run happened pretty late in the game, and they had a chance to bounce back.”
Three Park Center free throws in the final 17 seconds secured the win.
“This is a throwback basketball team,” Ware said. “The way these guys have defended all year in games that maybe they didn’t have to, walking into games they probably win even if they didn’t give 110 percent. But they decided they didn’t have to all that was in preparation for these moments.”
“We executed our game plan very well. I thought our guys did a nice job taking away driving lanes. We had to try and keep guys away from the hoop,” said Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler. “I thought we did a great job on Carrington, but other guys stepped up and made shots. That was the difference in the game.”
The game was tight until midway through the second half when a steal and dunk from Pennebaker sparked a 14-5 Park Center run for a 51-40 lead with 4:20 left.
Pennebaker nailed a trio of treys as the Pirates finished the first half on a 13-4 run for a 28-21 lead at the break.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Your universe through binoculars
Chicago Bulls jump to a big lead — then hold off a furious Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a key late-season win
Waste firm serving St. Louis area fires manager
Park Center ends Wayzata’s repeat bid, wins first state title
John Shipley: Fleury or Talbot, what matters most is how the Wild play in front of them
Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in Marc-Andre Fleury’s Minnesota debut
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets embarrass Heat, 110-95
Jersey Strong! Kyrie Irving thrilled for Shaheen Holloway’s success with Saint Peter’s
Winderman’s view: Heat might need to keep losing, plus other Heat-Nets thoughts
Heat go from bad to a lot worse, crushed 110-95 by Nets
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022