News
MNUFC2 loses inaugural game 3-1 to North Texas
Head coach Cameron Knowles knew Minnesota United’s new second team would have a big challenge in its inaugural game Saturday against North Texas SC — given the quality reputation of FC Dallas’ youth academy.
That came to fruition with MNUFC2 losing 3-1 to North Texas at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Justin McMaster, a 2021 MLS draft pick, scored MNUFC2’s first goal, capitalizing on his own rebound to tie the game at 1-1 in the 64th minute.
Loons goalkeeper Fred Emmings made three saves, but the St. Paul native allowed three goals. A defensive lapse with a defender in the 90th minute allowed North Texas to get an insurance goal.
The Loons back line was Devin Padelford, Callum Montgomery, CC Uche and Nabi Kibunguchy. Defensive midfielders were Nicholas Mendonca and Jacori Hayes, a MNUFC player working his way back from injury. Attacking midfielders were Emmanuel Iwe, Aziel Jackson and McMaster. Forward Tani Oluwaseyi, a 2022 first-round pick, started up top.
MNUFC2’s home opener is 1 p.m. next Sunday against Sporting KC II at Allianz Field.
News
Real World Economics: The fundamentals of fungibility
We live in a complex, economically interlinked world, but international politics still have major effects on individual households and businesses in most countries.
This is happening now as trade in grains, oilseeds, energy commodities and non-ferrous metals is physically interdicted by fighting in Ukraine and by resulting economic sanctions against Russia. Such interruptions of normal trade and finance certainly affect households and businesses in European nations near the war, particularly Finland, Poland and Germany. They also affect people in our nation, and may hit families in such distant, entirely uninvolved places as Zaire, Myanmar or Bolivia.
The most likely effects, already appearing, are on food and energy prices. For foods, most immediate impacts are on items containing wheat flour or cooking oil. Ukraine is a major wheat exporter and the world’s largest exporter of sunflower. For energy, people around the world see it at gas pumps and in airline tickets.
However, effects vary from commodity to commodity. This is true in international trade disruptions, including the trade wars of choice that President Donald Trump started early on. So it is useful to consider what causes the differential price impacts between commodities such as natural gas, crude oil and refined gasoline, cheese, chicken and soybeans.
Start with degrees to which goods are “fungible commodities.” This refers to how much a unit of the good from one source can replace one from other sources.
Number 2 yellow corn, unleaded 87-octane gasoline, refined white sugar and 12-percent-protein all-purpose wheat flour are all extremely fungible. It doesn’t matter if the gas in my car came from a refinery in Minnesota, Texas, Alberta or Saudi Arabia. The yellow corn may come from Mower County, Minn., Parana, Brazil, or South Africa. The sugar can come from cane grown in Florida or the Dominican Republic or from beets in Renville, Minn. Whether the flour was milled and blended from hard red spring wheat from the Red River Valley or winter wheat from Oklahoma, Argentina or Ukraine, it works fine in my pies and bread. In all cases, you would need a pretty sophisticated lab to find any differences.
Other items we find in the store aren’t very fungible. Gouda cheese from the Netherlands and Colby from Pine Island, Minn., may be traded internationally, but taste different. Ditto for commodities we don’t see, but use down the production line: heavy sour crude oil from Venezuela vs. light, sweet crude from Kuwait.
Navel oranges from California, Florida, Mexico and Israel seem fungible to me but not to a fruit broker. When I buy asparagus in the supermarket, I recall that, in 1982, I told a Peruvian agronomist his country would never succeed as an asparagus exporter. Now we eat Peruvian asparagus often and cannot distinguish it from California- or Mexico-grown. It’s all fungible to consumers.
Fungibility also relates to available substitutes. Asparagus isn’t cauliflower or Green Giant Niblett’s, but if people cannot get one vegetable among many it doesn’t rile them as much as gas going up a dime. If Thai rice exports were stopped, North Americans could eat more potatoes or pasta. That would be harder for rice-importing countries in Asia.
In addition to fungibility, there are transportability and storability. Crude oil is cheap to transport long distance. Pipelines are a known technology everywhere as are tankers and storage tanks. Natural gas can also be transported long distances cheaply in pipelines. But because it must be compressed and liquified, shipping it between continents and storing it in tanks is much more difficult and expensive than for crude or refined petroleum.
Grains and oilseeds are handled in bulk and moved in long trains or barges or huge ships. Most grains and some oilseeds can be stored for years, if necessary in dry warehouses or silos. Cheeses, citrus fruit and most vegetables require refrigerated transport and storage. Apples can be stored for months, asparagus only weeks, lettuce even less. Bottled wines are not fungible — with quality, price and availability highly subject to climate year and region — but also are storable for decades.
So, the more fungible, transportable and storable a commodity is, the less disruptions to global prices and markets from wars or natural disasters are felt. Yet these same factors ensure that the effects, even if moderated, can spread around the globe, even to countries never importing a bit from sources directly affected.
Crude oil isn’t perfectly fungible like soybeans, but fungible enough that reductions of Russian exports will affect fuel prices worldwide. Magnitudes won’t be identical, but no one will escape. Transport and storage difficulties mean a Russian cut-off of natural gas exports would hit western Europe hard, especially Germany. There is some regional production and pipelines from Algeria, but adjustments would be hard. As everywhere for all goods, adjustments are harder in the short term than the long.
A related question is the effects of trade embargoes on producers of exports rather than effects on consumers.
Soybeans are a good example. In 2016, Trump railed at the perfidy of China trade surpluses with us. Early on as president, he unilaterally ended NAFTA and limited imports from China. China retaliated by limiting imports from us, including farm products, especially soybeans.
Pundits pronounced gloom and doom for U.S. farmers. One Purdue ag economist predicted that U.S. soy growers would face prices 30 percent lower while Brazilians would prosper. I knew and deeply respected him, but his prediction was baffling. Soybeans are highly fungible, easy to transport and cheap to store. Markets are very efficient. Growers and traders and users can hedge risks in futures markets in Chicago and Sao Paulo or Dalian, China’s largest port for bulk imports. How could a large long-term differential develop?
It did not. A data set comparing cash Chicago prices to Brazil’s from 2006 into 2022 show that the price relationships, which are very close, did not vary at all before or after U.S.-China trade war began. Corn data seem similar. Yet the U.S. Treasury made $28 billion in special payments, known as “Trump bribes,” in my hometown, to compensate U.S. farmers for phantom losses due to Chinese perfidy.
When war or natural disaster destroys production or stops exports over an extended term, as Russia is trying to do to Ukraine, and as the U.S. and Europe are trying to do to Russia, price effects to producers and consumers around the world will be greater than from a trade war between two countries. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will raise food prices globally and, to the extent that overall Russian oil exports are reduced, similarly will raise fuel prices. But in all cases, fungibility of the product involved will be an important factor
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
New $3.2 million early childhood education center opens in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A new $3.2 million dollar early childhood education center is opening Sunday in St. Louis. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned later in the day.
The Good Shepherd Preschool & Infant-Toddler Center is designed to host 100 children. It’s funded by IFF, a community development financial institution.
The 7,031 square foot state-of-the-art facility will include a robust natural playground with outdoor classrooms, an indoor teaching kitchen, and a lactation room to support mothers who are breastfeeding.
This center is projected to host 104 kids, a 300% increase from the previous location.
The new center is nationally accredited through NAEYC, and has partnered with the Urban League Head Start and Youth in Need Early Head Start.
It will host a private room dedicated to occupational therapy, language therapy, speech therapy and behavioral therapy.
The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will also celebrate the 13th anniversary of Good Shepherd.
News
Perplexed but not panicked, Heat acknowledge ‘we need to figure some things out’
As a veteran point guard, Kyle Lowry was added by the Miami Heat in the offseason to put people in the right places.
Now, with seven games remaining in the regular season, he routinely finds himself attempting to put the team’s struggles into perspective.
And just like his team’s three shot-clock violations in Saturday night’s humbling 110-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, he finds himself running out of time.
No, two weeks remaining in the regular season is not when you want to find yourself on your first four-game losing streak.
“I think we are at the point not concerned in the sense of like panicking,” Lowry said, “but, yeah, we have to fix some stuff. Like I said, it’s a long season, but we’re getting to that point that we really have to kind of say, ‘All right, we need to figure some things out.’ “
Three times last week, the Heat took the court after a humbling loss, each time vowing to make things right.
Each time it got worse.
From last Monday’s road loss to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden there was a Wednesday loss to a Golden State Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Then, after blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the visiting New York Knicks on Friday night, there was the loss to the Nets at FTX Arena that saw the Heat trail by as many as 37 points.
“Unfortunately,” Lowry said, “they jumped on us, and after that second quarter, it was kind of like that was the game.”
The previous two times the Heat had three-game losing streaks, they quickly restored order.
After a three-game losing streak in November, there was a four-game winning streak. And after a three-game losing streak that began in late January, there was a five-game winning streak.
This time there were a season-high 24 turnovers that the Nets turned into 40 points, as well as the defensive inefficiency of allowing 36 points in the paint in the first half, matching the season high by a Heat opponent.
That led Lowry to acknowledge “both” when asked which end of the court was most concerning Saturday.
“Honestly, we scored 95 points, barely,” he said. “We’re a team that we can possibly score 120. We have to find ways to get more shots on goal, less turnovers.
“And the defensive end to kind of figure out exactly where we’re going to be at all times. I think we still have some indecisive minutes with coverages and situations.”
Unlike the losses earlier in the week, there was little to build off Saturday, as the Heat try to salvage a victory from their four-game homestand when they face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
Lowry closed with four turnovers and one assist. Jimmy Butler scored seven points in the first quarter, and then did not score again. Bam Adebayo was outplayed by Andre Drummond in the middle. Duncan Robinson went scoreless.
“It’s disappointing,” said guard Tyler Herro, an uneven 5 of 14 from the field in his return from a two-game absence due to knee soreness. “At this point of the year, we want to be playing our best basketball at this point. But, you know, there’s ups and downs to everything. You embrace the lows just as much as you embrace the highs. This is what is going to make us at the end of the day. And just continue to fight and continue to work it out.
“The perspective on our goals hasn’t changed at all, to continue to get better every single days. And, obviously, like I said, it’s been disappointing, but we’ll continue to work things out, and we’ll figure it before the playoffs.”
Those playoffs begin in three weeks, the Heat exiting Saturday’s loss a half-game ahead of the No. 4 seed in the East, having held a three-game lead atop the conference a week earlier.
“Well, it certainly hasn’t been our best week,” said assistant coach Chris Quinn, who guided the team on Saturday night, with Erik Spoelstra away due to a medical procedure for one of his two young sons. “Obviously, we’re no excuses around here, trying to figure out what’s working and what’s not working, and we’ll just have to get back to it.”
That won’t be easy, with Monday night’s game followed by a challenging three-game trip to Boston, Chicago and Toronto.
“We have a very prideful group,” Quinn said. “But obviously everyone is super competitive, and they know the deal. So these guys, I’m confident, will respond and be ready to go.”
All as the clock ticks toward the April 10 close of the regular season.
“We’ll figure it out,” Herro said.
