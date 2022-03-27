News
New $3.2 million early childhood education center opens in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A new $3.2 million dollar early childhood education center is opening Sunday in St. Louis. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned later in the day.
The Good Shepherd Preschool & Infant-Toddler Center is designed to host 100 children. It’s funded by IFF, a community development financial institution.
The 7,031 square foot state-of-the-art facility will include a robust natural playground with outdoor classrooms, an indoor teaching kitchen, and a lactation room to support mothers who are breastfeeding.
This center is projected to host 104 kids, a 300% increase from the previous location.
The new center is nationally accredited through NAEYC, and has partnered with the Urban League Head Start and Youth in Need Early Head Start.
It will host a private room dedicated to occupational therapy, language therapy, speech therapy and behavioral therapy.
The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will also celebrate the 13th anniversary of Good Shepherd.
Perplexed but not panicked, Heat acknowledge ‘we need to figure some things out’
As a veteran point guard, Kyle Lowry was added by the Miami Heat in the offseason to put people in the right places.
Now, with seven games remaining in the regular season, he routinely finds himself attempting to put the team’s struggles into perspective.
And just like his team’s three shot-clock violations in Saturday night’s humbling 110-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, he finds himself running out of time.
No, two weeks remaining in the regular season is not when you want to find yourself on your first four-game losing streak.
“I think we are at the point not concerned in the sense of like panicking,” Lowry said, “but, yeah, we have to fix some stuff. Like I said, it’s a long season, but we’re getting to that point that we really have to kind of say, ‘All right, we need to figure some things out.’ “
Three times last week, the Heat took the court after a humbling loss, each time vowing to make things right.
Each time it got worse.
From last Monday’s road loss to a Philadelphia 76ers team lacking Joel Embiid and James Harden there was a Wednesday loss to a Golden State Warriors team lacking Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Then, after blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the visiting New York Knicks on Friday night, there was the loss to the Nets at FTX Arena that saw the Heat trail by as many as 37 points.
“Unfortunately,” Lowry said, “they jumped on us, and after that second quarter, it was kind of like that was the game.”
The previous two times the Heat had three-game losing streaks, they quickly restored order.
After a three-game losing streak in November, there was a four-game winning streak. And after a three-game losing streak that began in late January, there was a five-game winning streak.
This time there were a season-high 24 turnovers that the Nets turned into 40 points, as well as the defensive inefficiency of allowing 36 points in the paint in the first half, matching the season high by a Heat opponent.
That led Lowry to acknowledge “both” when asked which end of the court was most concerning Saturday.
“Honestly, we scored 95 points, barely,” he said. “We’re a team that we can possibly score 120. We have to find ways to get more shots on goal, less turnovers.
“And the defensive end to kind of figure out exactly where we’re going to be at all times. I think we still have some indecisive minutes with coverages and situations.”
Unlike the losses earlier in the week, there was little to build off Saturday, as the Heat try to salvage a victory from their four-game homestand when they face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.
Lowry closed with four turnovers and one assist. Jimmy Butler scored seven points in the first quarter, and then did not score again. Bam Adebayo was outplayed by Andre Drummond in the middle. Duncan Robinson went scoreless.
“It’s disappointing,” said guard Tyler Herro, an uneven 5 of 14 from the field in his return from a two-game absence due to knee soreness. “At this point of the year, we want to be playing our best basketball at this point. But, you know, there’s ups and downs to everything. You embrace the lows just as much as you embrace the highs. This is what is going to make us at the end of the day. And just continue to fight and continue to work it out.
“The perspective on our goals hasn’t changed at all, to continue to get better every single days. And, obviously, like I said, it’s been disappointing, but we’ll continue to work things out, and we’ll figure it before the playoffs.”
Those playoffs begin in three weeks, the Heat exiting Saturday’s loss a half-game ahead of the No. 4 seed in the East, having held a three-game lead atop the conference a week earlier.
“Well, it certainly hasn’t been our best week,” said assistant coach Chris Quinn, who guided the team on Saturday night, with Erik Spoelstra away due to a medical procedure for one of his two young sons. “Obviously, we’re no excuses around here, trying to figure out what’s working and what’s not working, and we’ll just have to get back to it.”
That won’t be easy, with Monday night’s game followed by a challenging three-game trip to Boston, Chicago and Toronto.
“We have a very prideful group,” Quinn said. “But obviously everyone is super competitive, and they know the deal. So these guys, I’m confident, will respond and be ready to go.”
All as the clock ticks toward the April 10 close of the regular season.
“We’ll figure it out,” Herro said.
Dave Hyde: It’s all on Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins big buys of Hill, Armstead
Not one position was missed, not one box went unchecked. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the fastest receiver in league in Tyreek Hill and the best left tackle on the market in Terron Armstead.
He got two running backs, a fullback, another talented receiver and offensive lineman and two re-signed tight ends – all to fit into new coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme.
Help? Tagovailoa got it.
Anointing? He got that from McDaniel, too.
Competition? Teddy Bridgewater even brought that final, feisty piece with his first words as a Dolphin. That was perfect. Bridgewater’s presence should give another push to confirm the Dolphins’ decision on Tua, assuming it’s the right one.
Tagovailia should come in with the mindset to blow away Bridgewater from the first minicamp. Outwork him. Outplay him. Out-and-out show every on the team he’s a much better quarterback with all the additions to this offense.
This is the first time in five years it’s fun to think about the Dolphins. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and McDaniel said they wanted to upgrade the talent around him this off-season and they upgraded beyond what anyone expected with Hill’s addition.
Does any team have a more dangerous receiving duo than Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Anyone improve more on the offensive line than the Dolphins with signings of Armstead and former Dallas guard Connor Williams? Did anyone rebuild a broken-down offense like this?
The Dolphins have proven they can’t draft properly, so they went the Los Angeles Rams route. They bought players. They traded the value of a full draft for Hill. Did they overpay? Absolutely. It’s always risky in the NFL when a team considers it’s a player away – and that was the idea here.
Hill can be that good, though, that impactful. But here’s risk here and it’s not small risk considering the amount of money and draft picks the Dolphins threw at Kansas City. Hill averaged 14.7 yards a catch in 2019, in what was his lowest since his rookie season.
He averaged 11.2 yards last year.
Why? The Dolphins had to come to some understanding on that. They also had to consider why smart football minds like Kansas City’s coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach opted not to keep Hill. Was it just money? When they could have kept Hill for one more year and run for another Super Bowl?
Here’s the Dolphins thought: We have money. We have a two-year window before our young players will be needing bigger contracts. The biggest decision will be on Tua. We need to get great players around him to see who he is.
Now it’s on Tua. There are whispers he hasn’t worked hard enough, whispers about why he didn’t know the playbook his first year as he admits, whispers about why he and coach Brian Flores had a harsh words at halftime of the Tennessee finale last season.
None of that matters now. What he does matters. His strength the first two seasons is not losing games. That’s important for a quarterback. He’s 13-8 as a starter. But more will be asked of him starting with drubbing Bridgewater in off-season workouts considering he threw the gauntlet of competition before Tua.
“Honestly, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in house,’ Bridgewater said this week when asked what his role would be . “It’s a unique opportunity, and I’m happy to be part of it this season. To be the best version of Teddy I can be. Help the best way I can help. Be genuine. And giving all to this game.”
Is he a backup or a competitor to Tua?
“That’s something the coaches and I, we talked about,’ he said. “I’m confident in that conversation, and it’s really something I’d rather not discuss.”
So there’s a potential public-relations firestorm and quarterback-room rift here. So what? They’re running a NFL team, not a charity.
Does Tagovailoa want to earn this team’s leadership in a manner he didn’t last season?
Go put Bridgewater in his place this spring and summer. Show him who’s boss — and, by extension, show your new teammates as well. That’s how you go about leading a team, not simply by being handed the job.
Tua has been cast as some poor martyr the first couple of years. Some of that’s warranted. The Dolphins publicly considered replacing him with Deshaun Watson last year. They surrounded him with suspect offensive talent last year.
But there are no excuses now.
Because if there’s a debate come September, Tagovailoa or Bridgewater, it’s a loser’s debate. Neither are in the Top 10 quarterbacks of the AFC right now.
No? Here’s that Top 10 list right now: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Matt Ryan.
Tua needs to be in the middle of next season. He has the new help. He has the new offensive coach. He even has a push from Bridgewater. Every box was checked this off-season, every good move made.
Today is my birthday. And time for the ultimate job change.
I got my first newspaper job at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal on my birthday in 1980.
I got the call offering me a job at the Des Moines Register on my birthday in 1990.
The offer to join the St. Paul Pioneer Press came the day before my birthday in 2000.
(I was having so much fun at the PiPress that I didn’t answer my phone on my birthday in 2010, just in case it was an offer I couldn’t refuse.)
Today is my birthday. And, since the strange last two years don’t count, I’m declaring my every-10-year birthday job change tradition intact as I retire from the Pioneer Press.
I couldn’t leave without a few words, mostly words of thanks. Thanks to all of the people who have shared their stories, offered patient explanations, then offered more patient explanations.
Whether in Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, Des Moines or St. Paul. I can truly say there was never a day in 42 years that I did not want to go into the newsroom. There were stories I didn’t want to tackle, weather I didn’t want to face, and a few days when it would have been easier to sleep in. But the newsroom was always a good place to be – mostly because of my fellow deranged denizens of this wide-open workspace.
Working from home these past two years has taught me I need a newsroom to thrive.
I started out as a farm reporter and worked my way through news to features to arts and entertainment, where I’ve spent most of my career. What a time to do it all. I covered heinous crimes, joyous times, State Fair thrills and Winter Carnival chills. Fires, tornadoes, recipes, crafts, cops and courts, city and county government, elections, construction, families, schools, concerts, festivals, art exhibits and — my favorite — loads of live theater.
The internet changed journalism, of course. I think I stunned a University of Minnesota journalism student into silence during a recent interview when I told her I wrote my first professional newspaper story on a typewriter. Either that or she was waiting for me to say it was just after I tied my buggy to the hitching post outside the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
And those newfangled email and web addresses? We debated how to print those in the newspaper back in the ’80s. Would they last?
The print product struggled as it lost advertising, but publishing online allowed us to tell stories more deeply, to get the word out quickly, to add background and context with links and video and many more images. And it wasn’t all fading print over my four-decade career. We launched a Sunday newspaper at the St. Cloud Times and a weekend entertainment section. We expanded arts and entertainment coverage with the A&E Live pages in St. Paul.
What a ride. I jumped out of an airplane for the first time for a story about skydiving. I stomped through barns. I stayed awake all night to report election results. I sat breathless in courtrooms waiting for verdicts to be read. I was backstage watching rehearsals, seeing costumes and sets get built, chatting with the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way as she was about to climb into a refrigerated display case to have her likeness carved in butter. I was on-stage talking to directors and actors, looking out over grand auditoriums in the Orpheum or the Guthrie. I was in parades. I knew about things before other people did. I was giddy and starstruck during celebrity interviews (though I came up one short in my career goal to interview all four members of my favorite childhood group, the Monkees).
Thanks for reading. Thanks for sharing your stories. Pray for peace, be kind, listen to one another and … read the newspaper, please.
