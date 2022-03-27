Park Center ends Wayzata’s repeat bid, wins first state title

Let the record state that the first goal Marc-Andre Fleury allowed as a member of the Minnesota Wild was kicked in by Fleury.

Let it further be known that the biggest play in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime victory over Columbus at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday came when Fleury — pulled for an extra attacker — was off the ice, a game-tying goal by Kirill Kaprizov with 1 minute, 3 seconds remaining.

In other words, Fleury is a piece, not the piece.

The future hall of famer with his name already on three Stanley Cups was mostly steady and occasionally amazing in his Minnesota debut, good enough to give the Wild the time, barely, to pull a victory out of their hat in the closing minutes.

“We’ve been in these close games now for a bit,” coach Dean Evason said, “so we didn’t worry about our psyche, mentally. We were doing, saying the right things.”

If it was a little more heart-pounding than Evason might have liked, the reality is that if Fleury’s starts in Minnesota are like this one, this deal will work. But only if the skaters play tight defensively and find ways to score.

They almost didn’t on Saturday, and it will get tougher – against better teams than Columbus – when the postseason starts.

This isn’t to diminish what Fleury did. He finished with 22 saves, a large handful from his back and a few on breakaways, while Elvis Merzlikins frustrated the Wild on the other end. Rarely has a team been so strong in an opponent’s end and gotten so little to show for it. Two of Minnesota’s goals came with an extra attacker — Kaprizov scored a power-play goal for a 1-0 lead in the first period — and Jared Sprugeon’s winner came three-on-three.

Minnesota improved to 7-1-1 in its past nine games because Fleury kept the Wild in it and the skaters went out and took it. They needed every tick of the clock to make it happen, but that only made it more impressive. When Kaprizov tied it with a slap shot through traffic, the point Minnesota was guaranteed seemed like two because getting one past Merzlikins, even through traffic with an extra attacker, seemed like a minor miracle.

When Spurgeon won it on a three-on-three breakaway, it seemed like the old four-point win. That was because St. Louis, the team battling Minnesota for the second playoff spot in the Central, was about to drop a 7-2 decision to Carolina.

Offensively, the Wild could not have played much better, putting together scoring chance after scoring chance only to be turned away by Merzliniks, who finished with 35 saves and was so good on Saturday that Columbus simply wasn’t going to allow a goal five-on-five. Impressively, the Wild found three another way.

Will that happen in the postseason? Whatever the answer, it will dictate how far the Wild go. On Saturday, Fleury gave them the time to make it happen.

The Wild’s big trade deadline score was on his back in a scrum when his right skate came down on the edge of the puck and sent it sharply into the net. Columbus scored four-on-four to take a 2-1 lead on a wrist shot from Jakub Voracek, alone between the circles, with 1:05 left in the second period.

It could have been worse. Fleury’s most impressive flurry of saves came in the closing seconds, at least two from on his back, to keep the Wild in it. In overtime, he deflected a hard, open shot from Patrick Laine past the far post to set up Spurgeon’s game-winner.

“Just his compete is phenomenal. He’s aggressive. He competes,” Evason said of his new goaltender. “The save on Laine at the end, that’s a world-class shooter, and for him to come out like that, challenge, give no opportunity and then we’re able to transition and get going the other way because of it. That was a big save for us.”

Good teams find ways to win, and the Wild found some weird ones on Saturday, some of them from a hall of famer on his back in the crease. But what remains the steady truth, the thread running through Minnesota’s entire season, is that how the skaters play in front of Fleury and Cam Talbot is what’s most important.