Pioneer Press theater critic Dominic Papatola says good-bye, farewell and amen
Remember back in January 2010, when I said I was retiring from the Pioneer Press?
After nearly 650 reviews, previews, best-of lists and blurbs, I mean it.
Really.
My review of the touring production of “Hadestown” was my last byline for the Pioneer Press. After nearly 11 years on the staff and another dozen as a free-lancer, I’m hanging up my poison pen.
I am leaving on what I believe to be good terms and of my own accord, though the paper’s shrinking staffing, budget and newshole for arts coverage was certainly a consideration. I’m not leaving my day job in philanthropy, and I intend to keep teaching arts journalism at the University of Minnesota for as long as they’ll have me.
To say that these are challenging times for theater doesn’t quite get at it: The business is being buffeted by economic and social forces. An ancient form that demands corporeal, in-person presence is contending with an increasingly digital world. Voices once believed sacrosanct are being reconsidered. It’s a vastly different world than it was at the time of my first “retirement.”
And yet, it’s a time of great opportunity, with an abundance of new voices and new perspectives. I’m eager and excited about the future of theater, even as I harbor some concerns about theater’s continuing ability to be a welcoming — and challenging — place for all kinds of ideas.
I love the theater. It’s exposed me to more concepts, more cultures and more perspectives than any other activity of my life. Theater has changed and expanded my heart and my mind and my soul. It’s made me furious and it’s filled me with joy. It’s where I met my wife and it’s been a wellspring of countless friendships. It’s made me a more compassionate person; a better spouse and parent; a citizen better able to both love and critique the place I call home.
And I expect it will continue to do so, even without the platform I’ve been privileged to enjoy for almost a quarter-century. I’ll never stop thinking about theater, and when opportunities arise to talk or write about it. I’ll take them as they come.
See you around.
Jamelle Bouie: How are we still debating interracial marriage in 2022?
“You would be OK with the Supreme Court leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states?”
“Yes,” said Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana while fielding questions from local media on Tuesday. “If you’re not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you’re not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too,” he said. “That’s hypocritical.”
Braun walked this back, of course, undoubtedly aware of the damage it could do if he let it stand. “Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage,” he said in a statement to NBC News. “Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals.”
As damage control goes, this was unpersuasive. It’s not just that the questions he originally answered were clear, it’s that Braun’s answer was consistent with what he had said throughout the news conference. His argument to reporters was that the existence of certain rights, and the particular shape they take, was best left to the states. He used abortion and marijuana legalization as examples. It was then that a reporter asked if this applied to interracial marriage.
“Would that same basis” apply “to something like Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court case that legalized interracial marriage?”
To which Braun said, “When it comes to issues, you can’t have it both ways.” When another reporter asked him to clarify using a version of the same question, he did. Braun was confronted with the implications of his own beliefs. It is to his credit that he did not flinch from them.
Braun wasn’t the only Republican to speak candidly this week. In a video statement criticizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee condemned the court’s “constitutionally unsound” ruling in Griswald v. Connecticut, the landmark 1965 case that established a constitutional right to privacy, striking down a Connecticut law that restricted married couples’ access to birth control. And Sen. John Cornyn of Texas used his time during the Jackson hearings to question the merits of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges — which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.
Although it’s tempting to think otherwise, these are more than sound bites intended for Fox News or One America News Network or Twitter. They represent a worldview, not simply of conservative social values, but of the proper organization of America’s political and constitutional order.
The great legal and political advance of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s was the creation of a universal baseline for civil and political rights. A floor, of sorts, akin to the one imagined by the authors of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution when they wrote that, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”
Before the emergence of the postwar civil rights movement and its legal and political arm, the scope of your rights varied from state to state. This was most acute for Black Americans, who became second-class citizens upon entering the states of the former Confederacy, but it was true across a range of issues for a large number of Americans. The extent of your voting rights, of your privacy rights, of whether you could marry or obtain an abortion, of whether you were counted equally for the purposes of representation, varied depending on where you lived in the country.
To the degree that this was “freedom,” it was the freedom to dominate, exercised by people at or near the top of our various overlapping hierarchies. And in fact, the ability to circumscribe rights for particular groups of Americans was itself constitutive of that hierarchical power. The decentralization of rights gave local bullies the space to thrive.
The rights revolution weakened and unraveled this state of affairs. The effect of the Voting Rights Act, for example, was twofold. It democratized political power in the South and it undermined the hierarchical social relations of Jim Crow. The introduction of something like political equality — established and secured by the federal government — helped lay a foundation for greater social equality and a more egalitarian society.
With that in mind, one way to understand the agenda of much of the modern Republican Party — from its crusade against Roe v. Wade and its attacks on the Voting Rights Act, to the frantic efforts of some Republican-controlled states to stigmatize sexual minorities — is that it is an attempt to make rights contingent again.
If successful, Republicans would effectively handcuff the federal government’s ability, either through legislation or through the courts, to establish and maintain that universal baseline for civil and political rights. And it would mean a return to the world as it was when the standard-bearers for hierarchy — whether of race or of gender or of class — had much freer rein to dominate as they saw fit.
As it stands, as Ron Brownstein wrote in The Atlantic last year, there is already a “great divergence” between “the liberties of Americans in blue states and those in red states.” And as Republican-led states ban abortion, ban books, restrict the teaching of America’s racial history in schools and trample on the rights of transgender people, this will only get worse.
Braun’s mistake was not that he misunderstood the question; it’s that he understood it all too well. The world he and his colleagues are working toward is one in which the national government defers the question of civil and political rights to the states. And it is in the states, free from federal oversight, where people like Braun can exercise real control over what you might do, how you might live and who you might love. It’s freedom for some and obedience for the rest.
Literary pick of the week: Write Like Us spring semester opens with Tracy K. Smith
Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize winner and twice U.S. Poet Laureate, opens the spring semester of Minnesota State’s Write Like Us reading/teaching program in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the East Campus Lincoln Mall of Century College, 3300 Century Ave. N., White Bear Lake.
Write Like Us is a creative writing program at Twin Cities metro-area community colleges Anoka-Ramsey, Century, Minneapolis Community and Technical College, Normandale, and North Hennepin. The program centers on and celebrates writing of students who are Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
Besides Smith, the spring programs will feature Tommy Orange, Hanif Abdurraqib, Bret Bennett and Kiese Laymon in the coming months. They will read and be interviewed by local writers as well as visiting creative writing classrooms at each of the five participating colleges.
Smith is the author of “The Body’s Question,” winner of the Cave Canem prize for the best first book by an African American poet. She received the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for her third book of poems, “Life on Mars.” Her memoir “Ordinary Light” was a National Book Award finalist. Her fourth poetry collection, “Wade in the Water,” won the Anisfeld-Wolf award for its examination of the contradictions in America’s history. Her most recent book is “Such Color: New and Selected Poems.” (All these poetry books were published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press.)
Smith will be interviewed during the Tuesday program by Rosetta Peters, poet, author, public speaker, and activist. She is of Yankton, Crow Creek and Oglala descent and her poetry has been published in Yellow Medicine Review. She has been awarded the Minnesota State Arts Board Artist Initiative Grant to professionally record and release an album of her spoken word/performance poetry and to support completion of her memoir, “The Spider and the Rose.”
Write Like Us programs are free and open to the public but reservations are required. Info: www.minnstate.edu/WriteLikeUs.
Letters: Why this plan for Hillcrest?
Why?
It’s a question I’ve heard over and over and over again about the Hillcrest Redevelopment Plan. Why does the Saint Paul Port Authority (SPPA) want to put a large light industrial park in a residential neighborhood, and not next to a major highway?
Why do they want to clearcut and flatten the land? To destroy the natural topography, the rolling hills, the native oak trees, the wetlands? To ignore what people in the area say they want and need, what the Saint Paul and Metropolitan Council 2040 Comprehensive Plans call for, and what experts have cautioned them about?
Hillcrest is huge. It will take at least six to seven-plus years and cost a LOT of money to actually clear and flatten the property before those large industrial buildings can be built. Why not build something that requires less grading, that can be built more quickly and that is a better fit?
Hillcrest is part of a huge flood plain. The neighborhood is prone to flooding. With the increased risks from climate change, why not use its natural defenses and add to them, to make the area more resilient, instead of getting rid of it all?
And Hillcrest is part of an important ecosystem. Endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bees and Blanding’s Turtle, along with a variety of plants of special concern, call the area home. Why not maintain part of that ecosystem to provide crucial habitat for their survival and maybe our own?
SPPA has spent a lot of money on beautiful illustrations to sell their plan. They have made many promises with no funding. The only thing that is certain is that they plan to build a light industrial park taking up most of the space. But Hillcrest was never considered appropriate for light industrial, so they will need special zoning changes to make it happen. Why is Hillcrest deemed appropriate for light industrial now?
In essence, SPPA’s plan writes off the East Side, and treats Hillcrest like it’s a highly contaminated old railroad bed, like Beacon Bluff along Phalen Boulevard. It is not. The contamination is shallow and easy to clean up. So why use such an unnecessarily extreme approach for remediation? Is it because the East Side is poorer, and more diverse than the West Side?
This is a time of great change in how we live and work together. It is important not to put all our eggs in one basket. Flattening the land for one type of business is doing exactly that. Once done, there is no going back. What happens when those high-tech buildings are obsolete, and the companies move? Will they be easy to repurpose or sit vacant for decades?
I wish SPPA had spent more time determining the highest best use for the property — a plan that benefits more than a few large companies. A plan that has a village center, a variety of housing options, more community, recreational and natural areas, instead of massive light industrial buildings and parking lots. A plan that has balance, that takes advantage of the beauty of the land, and makes the area more resilient.
Keeping the topography the way it is has a lot of benefits. Hillcrest is beautiful. The land is perfect for a variety of housing, offering great views and natural areas to enjoy. Multi-level commercial buildings requiring a smaller footprint could provide as many jobs as massive single-story buildings while maintaining the existing trees and wetlands to provide essential flood protection for the neighborhood, and habitat for endangered species.
The existing clubhouse and parking lots could be repurposed as a community center — a place for a farmers market, music and special events, and a place to come together as part of a redevelopment plan that benefits the local economy, the community, and the natural environment.
The current master plan isn’t the only possible solution. Why settle? Why not demand alternatives? Why not seek a solution that more closely follows St. Paul’s 2040 Comp Plan? Why not make Hillcrest a gift for future generations?
Jan Leadholm, St. Paul
The Russian Front
It may be a front that Putin is from Russia.
To be sure, his birth certificate should be checked.
It may prove Putin is the devil from hell.
If he’s not from hell, he sealed the deal and earned a one way ticket there.
Bill Anderson, St. Paul
What’s creepier?
One can only wonder what is creepier, forcing a trans woman or girl who went through a great deal of anguish and difficulty to affirm her femininity to use a men’s bathroom or Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson feeling it’s “creepy” for her to use a women’s restroom.
I admit to very limited experience with women’s bathrooms, but they seem to offer more privacy than men’s bathrooms having cubicles for all toilets.
Robert Mooney, St. Paul
