News
St. Louis police identify children in murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS—Police have identified the children found dead early Friday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Friday and found a boy and a girl with puncture wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene.
Saturday morning, police identified 12-year-old Paris Harvey of St. Louis as the suspect. They believe she shot and killed 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, also of St. Louis.
The department’s homicide unit is still investigating the circumstances of the case.
News
Ladue highway shooting leaves teen in serious condition
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Police in Ladue have been able to piece together more information about a Friday evening shooting on Interstate 170 that shut down traffic for several hours.
Authorities say a rolling gun battle on northbound lanes between Ladue Road and Delmar Boulevard took place between 3:15 and 3:45pm Friday between a black Nissan Altima and a black sedan that police believe could be a Dodge model.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, a male in his late teens, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
Ladue Police are still investigating the incident and are asking for witnesses to come forward either to the department or CrimeStoppers.
Ladue Police Dispatch: (314) 737-4600
Ladue Police Administrative Lines: (314) 993-1214
For an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers (866) 371-8477
News
Best colleges in Missouri
- Story name: Best colleges in Missouri
- Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/best-colleges-missouri
- Written by: Stacker
- Description: Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Missouri from Niche.
Best colleges in Missouri
Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.
Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Missouri using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.
#10. Avila University (Kansas City)
– Acceptance rate: 41% (1000-1160 SAT)
– Net Price: $17,048
#9. Truman State University (Kirksville)
– Acceptance rate: 63% (1150-1350 SAT)
– Net Price: $12,912
#8. Maryville University (Saint Louis)
– Acceptance rate: 83% (1040-1250 SAT)
– Net Price: $29,357
#7. University of Missouri – Kansas City (Kansas City)
– Acceptance rate: 61% (980-1330 SAT)
– Net Price: $14,921
#6. Rockhurst University (Kansas City)
– Acceptance rate: 64% (1080-1260 SAT)
– Net Price: $22,688
#5. Missouri University of Science & Technology (Rolla)
– Acceptance rate: 79% (1200-1450 SAT)
– Net Price: $13,954
#4. College of the Ozarks (Point Lookout)
– Acceptance rate: 10% (960-1200 SAT)
– Net Price: $11,316
#3. University of Missouri (Columbia)
– Acceptance rate: 81% (1120-1340 SAT)
– Net Price: $15,850
#2. Saint Louis University (Saint Louis)
– Acceptance rate: 58% (1170-1380 SAT)
– Net Price: $31,098
#1. Washington University in St. Louis (Saint Louis)
– Acceptance rate: 14% (1480-1560 SAT)
– Net Price: $27,108
You may also like: States where people in Missouri are getting new jobs
News
Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” dramatically escalating the rhetoric against the Russian leader after his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Even as Biden’s words rocketed around the world, the White House attempted to clarify soon after Biden finished speaking in Poland that he was not calling for a new government in Russia.
A White House official asserted that Biden was “not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change.” The official, who was not authorized to comment by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden’s point was that “Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region.”
The White House declined to comment on whether Biden’s statement about Putin was part of his prepared remarks.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden’s said at the very end of a speech in Poland’s capital that served as the capstone on a four-day trip to Europe.
Biden has frequently talked about ensuring that the Kremlin’s invasion, now in its second month, becomes a “strategic failure” for Putin and has described the Russian leader as a “war criminal.” But until his remarks in Warsaw, the American leader had not veered toward suggesting Putin should not run Russia. Earlier on Saturday, shortly after meeting with Ukrainian refugees, Biden called Putin a “butcher.”
Biden also used his speech to also make a vociferous defense of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.
Earlier in the day, as Biden met with Ukrainian refugees, Russia kept up its pounding of cities throughout Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Lviv, the closest major Ukrainian city to Poland and a destination for the internally replaced that has been largely spared from major attacks.
The images of Biden reassuring refugees and calling for Western unity contrasted with the dramatic scenes of flames and black smoke billowing so near the Polish border — another jarring split-screen moment in the war.
In what was billed by the White House as a major address, Biden spoke inside the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw’s notable landmarks that was badly damaged during War II.
He borrowed the words of Polish-born Pope John Paul II and cited anti-communist Polish dissident and former president, Lech Walesa, as he warned that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to bring “decades of war.”
“In this battle we need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days, or months, either,” Biden said.
The crowd of about 1,000 included some of the Ukrainian refugees who have fled for Poland and elsewhere in the midst of the brutal invasion.
“We must commit now, to be in this fight for the long haul,” Biden said.
After meeting with refugees at the National Stadium, Biden marveled at their spirit and resolve in the aftermath of Russia’s deadly invasion as he embraced mothers and children and promised enduring support from Western powers.
Biden listened intently as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents. Smiling broadly, he lifted up a young girl in a pink coat and told her she reminded him of his granddaughters.
The president held hands with parents and gave them hugs during the stop at the soccer stadium where refugees go to obtain a Polish identification number that gives them access to social services such as health care and schools.
Some of the women and children told Biden that they fled without their husbands and fathers, men of fighting age who were required to remain behind to aid the resistance against Putin’s forces.
“What I am always surprised by is the depth and strength of the human spirit,” Biden told reporters after his conversations with the refugees at the stadium, which more recently had served as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients. “Each one of those children said something to the effect of, ‘Say a prayer for my dad or grandfather or my brother who is out there fighting.”
The president tried to use his final hours of his European trip reassuring Poland that the United States would defend against any attacks by Russia as he acknowledged that the NATO ally bore the burden of the refugee crisis from the war.
“Your freedom is ours,” Biden had earlier told Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, echoing one of that country’s unofficial mottos.
More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and more than 2.2 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland, though it is unclear how many have remained there and how many have left for other countries. Earlier this week the U.S. announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees, and Biden told Duda that he understood Poland was “taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO’s responsibility.”
Biden called the “collective defense” agreement of NATO a “sacred commitment,” and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.
“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” Biden said. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”
European security is facing its most serious test since World War II. Western leaders have spent the past week consulting over contingency plans in case the conflict spreads. The invasion has shaken NATO out of any complacency it might have felt and cast a dark shadow over Europe.
Warsaw, a city of nearly 1.8 million people, has grown by about 17% in a month as the refugees have come in huge numbers seeking shelter.
While Poles have so far welcomed Ukrainians, the humanitarian efforts are largely the work of volunteers. Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski has warned it is not sustainable and that social services are buckling under the strain.
The U.S. has been sending money and supplies to aid the refugee effort. This week, Biden announced $1 billion in additional aid in addition to accepting refugees.
The U.S. and many of its allies have imposed multiple rounds of economic and other sanctions on Russian individuals, banks and other entities in hopes that the cumulative effect over time will force Putin to withdraw his troops.
But no clear path to ending the conflict has emerged. Although Russian officials have suggested they will focus their invasion on the Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine, Biden told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin had changed its strategy, “I am not sure they have.”
Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.
St. Louis police identify children in murder-suicide
Ladue highway shooting leaves teen in serious condition
Best colleges in Missouri
Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Fundraiser for Texas teen whose truck got caught in tornado surpasses $30G goal
Bird flu confirmed in two Minnesota poultry flocks
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death?
EXPLAINER: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms
Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving says he’ll continue to fight against mandates
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
Tom Hardy felt ‘overwhelmed’ amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News3 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022