Stillwater’s bus headaches began with school board’s vote to save 0.3 percent on contract
In May 2020, a month before firing its superintendent, the Stillwater Area school board went against a staff recommendation and hired a new bus contractor in order to save about $100,000 over four years.
Two years later, the sprawling district and its lawyers are trying to unwind that decision, which they say has led to late and inconsistent service, frequent route changes and stranded students.
“It was not worth it,” said Kim Phan, a parent who used to drive for the bus contractor, Metropolitan Transportation Network. “The legal fees, the buses not running, the families upset. It’s all costing way more money now, and now they have to find another vendor.”
The national bus-driver shortage, caused in part by extended school closures during the coronavirus pandemic that pushed many drivers into retirement or other jobs, has hit Stillwater and its new contractor especially hard.
When the school year started before Labor Day last year, some buses ran up to an hour late. The district blamed MTN, alleging in a September lawsuit that 23 percent of its routes were going uncovered. A month later, Stillwater stopped offering rides to some 1,500 students who lived within two miles of school.
MTN owner Tashitaa Tufaa countersued the district, alleging breach of contract and racial discrimination, and claiming the district tried to force the company to do things the contract did not require.
Earlier this month, the district informed MTN it would terminate the contract after this school year, two years before it was up.
MTN responded by asking the judge to stop the district from seeking a new contractor; the company’s filing said the district has illegally withheld $860,000 in penalties.
“We believe it is unfair, and it is really hurting our business,” Tufaa said of the lawsuit. “COVID, of course, is an act of God. The other school districts understand there’s been a driver shortage and why things are wrong at this moment. I believe, in Stillwater, that is not the case.”
In two separate lawsuits, one of which predates the school-district suit, Tufaa alleges competitors have conspired to steal his Stillwater and St. Anthony-New Brighton routes and drivers.
The defendants include a former MTN employee who ran the Stillwater account; the competing Lake Country Transportation; and the Stillwater district’s transportation-management firm since late 2020, CESO Transportation, which Tufaa claims has a conflict of interest and benefits from transferring routes to other companies.
The defendants have denied the allegations. All three lawsuits are ongoing.
BOARD VOTE
In late 2019, six bus companies submitted written quotes to transport public, private and charter school children who live in the district. Staff began negotiating with Minnesota Central School Bus Co., “the low responsible incumbent vendor,” according to a summary prepared for the board.
But the district soon reopened negotiations with three vendors after learning the district’s plans for a $7 million bus terminal in Lake Elmo could not move forward because the developer had not connected it to city water and sewer.
That process resulted in MTN winning the district’s business in May 2020 by submitting the lowest bid, beating Minnesota Central by 0.3 percent, or $26,000 a year.
However, Minnesota Central actually scored highest on the bid rubric because of its 12 years working for the district.
Jan Vanderwall, a transportation consultant hired by the district to review the bids, “strongly” recommended the board stick with Minnesota Central for consistency’s sake. “Those are the drivers who have driven the routes, and those are the dispatchers and operators who know how the school district works,” he said.
Yet, a majority of board members — Michael Ptacek, Tina Riehle, Sarah Stivland and Liz Weisberg — set that recommendation aside and awarded the four-year contract to MTN. The same four voted to remove Superintendent Denise Pontrelli one month later.
Board member Jennifer Pelletier, one of three “no” votes on the bus-contract award, said she was concerned about MTN’s letters of recommendation, which came from districts with much smaller contracts and flagged high staff turnover at MTN and unanswered phone calls, although they praised Tufaa personally. She said she was stunned the board would consider bringing in a “brand-new company” on May 14 — just 2 ½ months before the contract was set to begin.
“With all due respect, I’m a little bit in shock that we are not considering that colossal impact given the time of year,” she said at the meeting. “I’m desperately searching for some pressing reason other than 0.3 percent. We’re in the middle of COVID here and to be giving these guys new routes in a brand-new district … I’m at a loss for words.”
Ptacek and Stivland were defeated in November 2020; Weisberg resigned from the board in July 2021. Of that four-member majority, only Riehle remains on the board.
Riehle said she could not comment on pending litigation. In a Facebook post in September, she wrote that she was “very impressed” with MTN’s service in its first year.
“MTN was a smaller company, but secured all buses needed to run routes,” she wrote. “The board received very few emails or concerns. It was a very demanding environment that was placed on all bus companies. The restrictions imposed by the Governor and the concerns over COVID understandably reduced the number of drivers and staff bus companies could hire and retain.”
LATE, MISSING BUSES
In April 2021, the school district notified MTN that the company had breached the student transportation agreement in several ways, according to the school district’s lawsuit:
- Buses were late on a daily basis;
- Routes were being combined on a weekly basis;
- MTN didn’t hire enough drivers, mechanics and office staff;
- Sports events and other extracurriculars lacked charter service;
- The company failed to activate GPS on all routes;
- COVID-19 and other safety protocols weren’t implemented;
- And phone calls for bus service were going unanswered.
The issues continued this school year.
The Stillwater Area High School’s boys cross-country team was left stranded in October when their bus did not return to bring them back from the conference championships in Forest Lake. MTN told the Pioneer Press it did send a bus but some students chose to ride home with their parents instead.
The school’s wrestling team was left without a bus to Faribault the morning of Dec. 4. MTN said the bus arrived about a half-hour late because of “a scheduling error.”
In mid-December, MTN informed Stillwater it would not be able to cover all bus routes for the three days before winter break. Families were warned to expect delays and canceled routes and were encouraged to make other plans to get their kids to school.
On the morning of Feb. 7, students attending an all-day music festival in St. Paul got word they would be picked up at 5 p.m., two hours later than expected, because MTN could not cover the earlier route. “We have worked this morning in an attempt to find alternate transportation for our students … but have not been able to secure this,” band director Dennis Lindsay wrote in an email to parents. MTN later said it would have one bus available at 3 p.m. to pick up some of the students, he wrote.
MTN told the Pioneer Press it sent four buses to the music festival and that two stayed there during the event because chaperones said the other two weren’t needed. “MTN doesn’t know why they would say the buses were late because the two buses stayed during the event,” the company said in an email.
Two weeks later, Stillwater ninth-graders arrived at school to learn they had no bus to the orchestra festival in Edina. “It was incredibly disappointing this morning to hear from our transportation company (MTN) that they canceled our trip,” orchestra teacher Kent Musser wrote in a Feb. 22 email to parents. “Had I known earlier, I could have communicated the cancellation and avoided some of the inconvenience (bringing instruments from home, dressing for a concert, lack of school supplies, etc.). I didn’t receive communication of the cancellation until 7:45 a.m., and this is after I called MTN to confirm our trip at 6:45 a.m.”
MTN said its drivers were unwilling to work that day because “the roads were not safe” during a snowstorm that had many area districts closing their schools.
11,000 STUDENTS A DAY
MTN currently covers 83 routes in the district, transporting about 11,000 students each school day. It bills the district more than $9 million a year for its services.
Phan, who previously drove for Minnesota Central, joined MTN in 2020 when the company took over the Stillwater contract; she quit last August.
She said MTN was not prepared to serve a district “as large and as spread out as Stillwater’s.”
Minnesota Central, an affiliate of North America Central School Bus, “could bring drivers in from all over the country if we ran short,” she said. “They would fly them up here on a Saturday, train them on these routes on Sunday, and they would drive on Monday. They’d put them up in a hotel, give them a per diem, and they were paid for 40 hours a week, even if they worked only 25.”
Phan said she raised numerous concerns with Tufaa and her manager. She said even her own children’s bus route was canceled.
“I can’t plausibly drive other children to school and have my own children be truant,” she said. “It almost became a joke when they would come over the (high-school) intercom in the afternoon to announce just how many buses had been canceled.”
WHY SUE?
Tufaa’s attorney, Damon Ward, questions why Stillwater sued MTN “when the entire nation is experiencing driver shortages.”
Other districts recognize that shortage and are “supporting efforts to make sure that the children get to school,” Ward said.
Minneapolis Public Schools has contracted with MTN for over a decade for 30-60 routes a year, said Frank Zeman, the district’s director of transportation services.
“We have a good working relationship,” he said of Tufaa. “He’s always been a straightforward guy with me. He cares. He’s honest. He’s a good person to work with because he will tell you the truth.”
MTN’s customer service sets the company apart, said Jennifer Geraghty, principal at Athlos Leadership Academy, a charter school in Brooklyn Park. MTN has had the Athlos contract since 2012, transporting more than 700 students each day.
“I really would not go with anyone else,” Geraghty said. “Their customer service is just outstanding. If there is a challenge with transportation, and I call him, he is personally involved in resolving it. Think about how much he has on his plate, but if he needs to talk to me, he drives here and talks to me. He wants to do it in person.”
‘VERY IMPORTANT’ JOB
Tufaa, 55, grew up on a farm in Ethiopia and taught high-school social studies before fleeing to the United States in 1992 after the government collapsed.
Despite his college education and teaching experience, he could find only part-time jobs. With diplomatic ambitions, he earned a master’s degree in political science and international relations from the University of Minnesota in 1996, but he fell in love with driving while working for Metro Mobility.
He began delivering handwritten letters to school districts’ transportation managers, asking for driving contracts.
“So many of them made fun of me, laughed at me,” Tufaa said, but Osseo Area Public Schools gave him a chance.
He launched MTN in 2003 with his taxicab and his wife’s minivan.
In 2012, MTN moved into a new $3.5 million, 25,000-square-foot facility in Fridley.
Today, the company has more than 300 employees and 420 school buses. It has contracts with the Minneapolis, Mounds View, White Bear Lake, St. Anthony-New Brighton, Edina, Richfield, Osseo and Stillwater school districts, driving some 25,000 children per day.
Tufaa and his wife, Nediyo Sado, have five children, ranging in age from 13 to 26. Their son Gamadii Tufaa, 18, is severely autistic and non-verbal — like some of the children on routes that MTN serves.
“I live their lives,” he said. “That has helped me understand their needs very, very well. I don’t think there is a better person than me to transport them or understand them better.”
Tufaa said he leaves his Orono home in a suit and tie at 4 each morning to drive routes, check on buses and visit the school districts he serves.
“The kids will sometimes ask me, ‘Why do you have to have a tie on? Do you have to put a tie on to drive the bus?’” he said. “I tell them, ‘Yes, I have to put a tie on because you are very important.’ What I do — driving a bus — is very important.”
ASK IRA: Now that they have fallen, can Heat get back up?
Q: Ira, they really screwed this up. Win the games they should have won (shorthanded 76ers, shorthanded Warriors, terrible Knicks) and they could have cruised to the finish. Now they have an old team that has to win to keep homecourt in the first round. They really screwed this up. Just hope they don’t run themselves into the ground before the playoffs. What say you? — Edsel.
A: First, this is when the play-in round is an advantage to the teams with seeds in the top six (and the Heat will be in the top six). For those teams, the regular season ends on April 10 and the playoffs don’t start until April 16 (or April 17 for some). So that’s a five-day break right there. And if the Heat are locked into their seed before the April 10 finale in Orlando, it could mean a full week off for those Erik Spoelstra chooses to rest. That should be ample time for anyone. The risk is that if the Heat have to play hard for the final week of the regular season, it could create the type of desperation that increases the odds of injuries. So, to your point, yes they screwed up. And, yes, they likely will have to pay a price with games with far more desperation the final week of the season than initially anticipated. Then again, based on the way the matchups are setting up, finishing top three in the East might not be all that it’s cracked up to be.
Q: It seems like the team is ready for the playoffs to start and doesn’t get up for teams without their star players. At this point, they likely won’t keep the No. 1 seed. So why not just rest Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker? — Jeffrey, Miami.
A: Because you also would like to go into the playoffs with momentum and confidence, of which there basically is none at the moment. And, at the moment, the position is so tenuous that any further let up could come at the cost of homecourt advantage in ensuing rounds. Now, sitting players during the Chicago-Toronto back-to-back (the last of the season) on the upcoming trip? Fine. But there also are a pair of two-game breaks remaining in the regular season (this coming Thursday-Friday, plus April 6-7). Plus, there will be at least a five-day break between the April 10 regular-season finale and the earliest possible playoff opener. So rest already is built into the schedule without having to artificially create.
Q: The Markieff Morris experiment at the five is over. — Diamond.
A: While there still are matchups where it would work, it certainly was exposed at times last week. As with the Victor Oladipo experimentation, there will have to come a point where the Heat reset into a comfort zone prior to the playoffs. The question with Markieff Morris then becomes whether he will merit minutes ahead of Caleb Martin in the playoff rotation. Based on Saturday night’s rotation, he well could be an odd man out.
Other voices: Vaccine makers are raking in big profits. No problem there.
CHICAGO — As people abandon masks and gather in bigger groups, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still with us. A new form of the omicron variant called BA.2 is causing another surge, though on a much smaller scale than previous variants.
Fortunately, most Americans have ready access to vaccines that prevent the worst symptoms. These amazing pharmaceutical products, created in an incredibly short time, have saved millions of lives worldwide and enabled the country to get back to business.
If you haven’t yet gotten fully immunized, do so. Stop making excuses, including the latest one we’ve heard about how Big Pharma is raking in too much money.
Considering the companies’ financial incentives, the theory goes, no one should trust them. When they say their vaccines are safe for babies and toddlers, or that a fourth shot may be needed for full protection, well, that’s just to put money in their pockets, right?
Here’s a news flash: It’s OK for people who market blockbuster new products to make a lot of money. In fact, it’s crucial, so those people and their competitors will keep it up. And that’s why everyone should be celebrating now that vaccines have become profitable again, after many years in the commercial wilderness.
In the 2000s and before, no one was making money off vaccines — not researchers or manufacturers, or pediatricians giving shots.
Then, as now, the research, development, testing and manufacture of vaccines cost big bucks, and the market was much smaller than for other pharmaceuticals. The result was under-investment and high production costs that led to shortages. As the number of companies making vaccines dwindled, federal health organizations pushed for the government to ensure supplies by taking over production.
Fortunately, the market turned around. Demand soared in developing countries, thanks to the World Health Organization, the Gavi public-private vaccine partnership and other groups devoted to vaccinating the poor. On the business side, some new or updated vaccines started making good money for their companies, such as Merck’s Gardasil for human papillomavirus.
It’s difficult to calculate profit margins, as research costs aren’t typically made public, but this much is clear: Vaccines are some of the most cost-effective medical interventions ever.
Fully immunizing a baby saves at least $10 for every dollar spent, a study published in the journal Pediatrics shows, and another study of vaccination in the U.S. between 1994 and 2013 estimates a net savings of almost $300 billion in direct costs and more than a trillion in societal costs. That was before COVID-19 exposed our acute vulnerability to invisible bugs.
We don’t know how much Pfizer, Moderna and BioNTech have saved the world so far, but the amount surely eclipses their profits. Yes, these companies have made tens of billions from their COVID vaccines — while at the same time heading off premature deaths and getting the global economy moving again.
These same companies should be doing more to distribute their vaccines in poor and middle-income countries. Inequality in vaccine access is making it more difficult to end the pandemic. Still, a recent push to increase supply by seizing their technology and giving it away to local manufacturers is terribly shortsighted, as it would deter investment in vaccine development at a time of tremendous progress.
The potential exists for new vaccines that not only prevent diseases but cure them. Consider the impact if it became relatively easy to shrink tumors, eliminate allergies and end addictions, or to stamp out long-lasting, stubborn infections like malaria and HIV. Research into new methods of delivery could make it possible for many vaccines to be administered all at once, with no needles required.
Northwestern University recently announced a new study of nanoparticle-based vaccines that appear to work more efficiently than traditional formulations. And National Geographic has been shining a spotlight on “contagious” vaccines that self-spread among wildlife, curbing scourges such as rabies and Ebola. It’s a controversial idea, for sure, but the research could head off the next pandemic by stopping animal viruses from jumping to humans, as the coronavirus is thought by many to have done.
Vaccines, finally, are on a roll. Let’s make sure we keep the incentives in place to bring about future breakthroughs.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Your universe through binoculars
Stargazing binoculars never get enough credit. They may not have as much light-gathering ability and magnification as telescopes do, but binoculars have definite advantages. For one thing, if you’re interested in stargazing but not sure you want to invest money in a telescope quite yet, start with binoculars. Make them your “first telescope.” For the most part, binoculars are less expensive than telescopes and are much easier to use. There’s little or no setup time, and you can easily bring them with you anywhere you go. They certainly don’t take up as much space as telescopes.
Optically, the best thing binoculars have going for them is that they offer a much larger field of view. That allows you to see a more significant chunk of the night sky at one time than is possible with most telescopes. That can really help when you’re trying to get to know your way around constellations and find celestial treasures within them. There are also astronomical targets that are seen better with binoculars, especially gorgeous star clusters. Many of these clusters take up such large areas of the sky that there’s no way you can fit them into the field of view of a telescope. A good example is the beautiful Pleiades star cluster, presently shining away in the early evening southern sky. I’ll list some other great celestial treasures for binoculars at the end of this column.
When purchasing binoculars, two sets of numbers tell you about their ability. The first number is the magnification power, which means how many times closer an object will appear. The other number is the diameter in millimeters of the objective lenses, where light enters your binoculars. The larger the diameter, the more light that gets gathered into your binoculars, making for better resolution and more extensive field width. That’s how much of the sky you can see at one time.
For example, a decent pair of starter binoculars would be 7×35’s. That means seven power magnification and the diameters of the objective lenses are 35mm. You could make good use of them and have a lot of fun. You could get a pair of 10×50’s for more money, which will give you better performance, but they’ll be heavier and more burdensome.
I think 7×35’s are a better way to go for your first pair of binoculars because you can hold them more steadily without the arm strain of larger ones. Larger and more expensive binoculars demand that you mount them on a tripod unless you’re Charles Atlas.
As far as where to purchase them and what brand to choose, that’s ultimately up to you. I don’t consider myself an expert on binoculars, but I know some people who are. My go-to place for telescopes, binoculars, accessories, and great advice is Starizona, located in Tucson, Ariz. They have a great website at starizona.com.
Here are some recommendations from Starizona:
For beginners, a nice, very inexpensive pair is the Meade TravelView 7×50’s for $34.95. They have a wide field and are comfortable and lightweight, and are surprisingly good for the price.
A good step up is the Orion Scenix 7×50’s for $99.99. Same size but better quality, better coatings and glass, and more ruggedly built.
The biggest pair still hand-holdable is probably the Celestron SkyMaster DX 9×63 at $249.95. The quality is excellent, and you get a little power boost over the 7×50 while keeping the same brightness.
Anything higher than 10 power needs to be on a tripod, so if someone wants big binoculars that they don’t mind putting on a tripod, the Orion GiantView ED 20×80 is quite good. It has extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for sharp images. Objects like the Pleiades are fantastic in binoculars like these.
Here are some great celestial treasures you can see with binoculars. Many of the star clusters and nebula are known by their nicknames, but formally they’re known by catalog numbers. Two of the most used catalogs are the Messier catalog M numbers and the New General Catalog NGC numbers.
The moon. You can spend hours and hours perusing the mountains, craters, valleys, and more. The terminator, the changing line that separates the sunlit part from the darker part of the moon’s disk, is especially fun to check out with all of the shadows.
The planets. See the phases of Venus and Mercury, the moons around Jupiter, and much more.
M45, The Pleiades Star Cluster. This is an open cluster of hundreds of relatively young stars about 100 million years old in the constellation Taurus. It resembles a miniature Big Dipper. It’s over 400 light-years away.
M42, The Orion Nebula. It’s a giant emission nebula of excited hydrogen gas lit up like a fluorescent light by new stars forming within it. The Orion Nebula stretches over 40 light-years across and is over 1,500 light-years away. It’s wonderful!
NGC 884 and 869, The Perseus Double Cluster. This is an absolutely gorgeous twin cluster of young stars less than 20 million years old in the constellation Perseus. Both clusters are about 7,000 light-years away.
M35. Another wonderful open cluster of relatively new stars in the constellation Gemini. It’s more than 2,800 light-years away and about 12 light-years in diameter.
M44,The Beehive Cluster. Yet another beautiful open star cluster in the faint constellation Cancer. It’s similar in size in our skies to the Pleiades but not as bright. The Beehive is about 25 light-years in diameter and is about 600 light-years away.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
