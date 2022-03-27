Totino-Grace edges DeLaSalle for its first state boys basketball title

Totino-Grace found itself in unchartered waters Saturday night.

Ahjany Lee made sure the Eagles came out just fine.

Lee highlighted a game-ending 14-3 run with a two-handed dunk, and Totino-Grace came back to beat DeLaSalle 50-44 in the Class 3A boys basketball championship at Williams Arena.

“That’s what a state championship is supposed to be,” said Totino-Grace coach Nick Carroll. “We knew we were going to come into a fight where we were throwing haymakers at each other the whole way.”

It is the first school state title in the team’s first state final. And it was far different than the 33- and 38-point blowout wins in the first two rounds.

“It means a lot to the school and the community,” said Taison Chatman. “Our girls won it last week too.”

“Toward the end we just all came together as a team; we’ve been talking about it all season. We’re a family on the court. All that matters was when it’s on the line we just needed to pull together as a team and get the job done,” Lee said.

Down 41-36, the top-seeded Eagles (26-6) scored eight of the next 11 points to go up 45-44 with under two minutes to play. Lee, a St. Thomas commit who finished with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, scored the final four points on a putback and a layup.

But he wasn’t done.

The 6-foot-10 senior grabbed a rebound of an Islanders miss with 1:15 left and converted the perfect feed from Chatman at the other end for the uncontested jam.”

“I was just reading the game,” Chatman said. “He stepped off and I just dropped it off to the big man.”

“Felt great,” Lee said.

Chatman added three late free throws as part of his 15-point night. Patrick Bath scored 10 points for the Totino-Grace, which shot 50% from the field.

It was only appropriate the Eagles clinched the game inside. Bolstered by a decided height advantage across the front line, Totino-Grace finished with a heavy advantages in rebounds (35-19),

points in the paint (22-6) and second-chance points (11-0).

Demarion Watson, an Iowa State signee, had three of the Eagles’ six blocks. DeLaSalle blocked zero shots.

“We weren’t going to get them all … but we couldn’t get discouraged by it, just keep coming back, keep fighting,” Kyle Johnson said of the boards disadvantage. He finished with a dozen points, all in the first half.

Nasir Whitlock led DeLaSalle with 18 points. The Islanders shot a mere 24% in the second half and did not score in the final 3:39.

DeLaSalle (22-8) had won seven of the past 10 titles, including six straight from 2012-17 and another in 2019.

Johnson had 12 points and Whitlock 10 points in the first half as the Islanders overcame a slow start to lead 29-26 at the break. Five of DeLaSalle’s eight buckets came from outside the arc.

Chatman and Tommy Humphries each had seven points for the Eagles.

THIRD PLACE

Bajedo Omot scored 28 points and added 10 rebounds to pace Mankato East past Princeton 77-74 in the third-place game. Hadyn Stay had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.