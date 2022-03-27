News
Totino-Grace edges DeLaSalle for its first state boys basketball title
Totino-Grace found itself in unchartered waters Saturday night.
Ahjany Lee made sure the Eagles came out just fine.
Lee highlighted a game-ending 14-3 run with a two-handed dunk, and Totino-Grace came back to beat DeLaSalle 50-44 in the Class 3A boys basketball championship at Williams Arena.
“That’s what a state championship is supposed to be,” said Totino-Grace coach Nick Carroll. “We knew we were going to come into a fight where we were throwing haymakers at each other the whole way.”
It is the first school state title in the team’s first state final. And it was far different than the 33- and 38-point blowout wins in the first two rounds.
“It means a lot to the school and the community,” said Taison Chatman. “Our girls won it last week too.”
“Toward the end we just all came together as a team; we’ve been talking about it all season. We’re a family on the court. All that matters was when it’s on the line we just needed to pull together as a team and get the job done,” Lee said.
Down 41-36, the top-seeded Eagles (26-6) scored eight of the next 11 points to go up 45-44 with under two minutes to play. Lee, a St. Thomas commit who finished with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, scored the final four points on a putback and a layup.
But he wasn’t done.
The 6-foot-10 senior grabbed a rebound of an Islanders miss with 1:15 left and converted the perfect feed from Chatman at the other end for the uncontested jam.”
“I was just reading the game,” Chatman said. “He stepped off and I just dropped it off to the big man.”
“Felt great,” Lee said.
Chatman added three late free throws as part of his 15-point night. Patrick Bath scored 10 points for the Totino-Grace, which shot 50% from the field.
It was only appropriate the Eagles clinched the game inside. Bolstered by a decided height advantage across the front line, Totino-Grace finished with a heavy advantages in rebounds (35-19),
points in the paint (22-6) and second-chance points (11-0).
Demarion Watson, an Iowa State signee, had three of the Eagles’ six blocks. DeLaSalle blocked zero shots.
“We weren’t going to get them all … but we couldn’t get discouraged by it, just keep coming back, keep fighting,” Kyle Johnson said of the boards disadvantage. He finished with a dozen points, all in the first half.
Nasir Whitlock led DeLaSalle with 18 points. The Islanders shot a mere 24% in the second half and did not score in the final 3:39.
DeLaSalle (22-8) had won seven of the past 10 titles, including six straight from 2012-17 and another in 2019.
Johnson had 12 points and Whitlock 10 points in the first half as the Islanders overcame a slow start to lead 29-26 at the break. Five of DeLaSalle’s eight buckets came from outside the arc.
Chatman and Tommy Humphries each had seven points for the Eagles.
THIRD PLACE
Bajedo Omot scored 28 points and added 10 rebounds to pace Mankato East past Princeton 77-74 in the third-place game. Hadyn Stay had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Magic’s health comes into focus in loss to Kings; Wendell Carter Jr. misses second consecutive game
The Orlando Magic’s health once again came into focus as two key players missed Saturday’s 114-110 home overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Big man Wendell Carter Jr., who’s in the midst of a breakout season, missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left wrist that Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said had been giving Carter “a hard time throughout the year.”
Mosley added that Carter may have aggravated the injury during Friday’s practice. Carter missed Wednesday’s road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a sprained left wrist and ankle.
With Carter out, the Magic, led by Franz Wagner’s 19 points (9 of 21), 9 rebounds and 3 assists, relied on balanced scoring and a strong second-half defensive performance to stay in Saturday’s game after trailing 41-28 at the end of the first quarter.
The Magic led 105-98 with 1:14 remaining in regulation, but poor defensive rebounding and fouls allowed the Kings, led by Davion Mitchell’s 22 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds, to get back into the game.
Mitchell’s layup after stealing the ball from Cole Anthony (14 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds) with 14 seconds left in the fourth tied the game at 105 heading into overtime.
Anthony made a step-back corner 3 to give the Magic a 110-107 lead with 1:51 remaining, but the Kings responded with two 3-pointers from Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes to take a 113-110 lead with 12 seconds left.
Anthony missed a potential game-tying corner 3 with 9 seconds.
Mo Bamba finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Markelle Fultz had a season-high 16 points (7 of 14) and 3 assists.
Jalen Suggs also sat Saturday for his sixth consecutive absence because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. He’s missed eight of the last 11 games because of an injury to the right ankle, the bone bruise or a sprain he had been dealing with for most of the month.
Suggs has been seen running during practices and shootarounds but hasn’t practiced in a week.
Mosley made it clear that if Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, is healthy enough to play, he’ll be on the court but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of shutting down Suggs to ensure he’s fully healthy ahead of offseason training.
“Those are conversations we’re going to have to have,” Mosley said. “You’d like to see him on the court at some point, but it’s not going to be to the detriment of his health.”
With seven games in 14 days remaining after Saturday, including Monday’s road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, some organizations in the Magic’s position — rebuilding teams who are out of playoffs contention with their own first-round draft pick — might consider shutting down younger players to make sure injuries don’t interrupt their training and linger into the following season.
The Thunder, who have one of the league’s records, announced Saturday rookie Josh Giddey will miss the rest of the season because of hip soreness that’s forced him to miss all of March.
At this stage in the season, the need to push through lingering injuries is lessened.
“For me, it’s about making sure they’re healthy more than anything,” Mosley said. “I understand their ability to push through, but you don’t want guys to continue to have nagging injuries going through the summer. So you make sure they’re healthy all the way before they step on the floor.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

Ellisville event honors fallen St. Louis firefighter’s legacy
ELLISVILLE, Mo.– Saturday afternoon fire engines and exotic cars were parked outside the Ellisville Elks Lodge.
Friends and family gathering to honor the life of Ben Poulson.
“First off Ben was loved to death,” says Mark Polson, Ben’s uncle said. “Second off St. Louis supports their people. They’re here to support and everything they’re doing here is to support the Backstoppers. They’re not charging anything else, and no one is taking any money, it’s all going to the Backstoppers.”
The young St. Louis firefighter, following in his father’s footsteps to serve in the city and help save lives died while fighting a North St. Louis blaze in January.
Saturday there were silent auctions, 50-50 drawings, and food from various vendors, along with live bands performing, all with the goal of honoring Ben and benefitting BackStoppers, which helps the families of fallen first responders.
Today they’re hoping to raise more than $25-thousand dollars in honor of Polson and his service to the City of St. Louis.
The St. Louis Hero Network, a nonprofit that has raised more than 600 thousand over the last three years, is selling a memorial t-shirt to honor Polson and a future memorial built in his name.
“Ben didn’t have wife or kids so that’s why the St. Louis Hero Network this time went towards memorials,” says Charles Metzner, of the St. Louis Hero Network. “He’s ten years younger than me and we’d see each other at family events but we didn’t hang out until he became a city firefighter because, once you become a fellow city firefighter there’s that brotherhood, that solidarity that you’re basically family so we were family two-fold.
Bonne Terre officer’s funeral attracts national respect
PARK HILLS, Mo.–Police departments from Kansas City, Dallas and New York City were among those represented Saturday at Mineral Area College Field House for the visitation and funeral of Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns, who died in the line of duty March 17.
Hundreds came out to show love and respect for the 30-year-old who was shot and killed in a motel shootout.
He was remembered Saturday as a fiance, a father, a friend with a quick wit, and someone who will be missed.
A funeral procession is scheduled to begin at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri at 9 am Sunday and will lead to a burial service at the Harvey Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri.
