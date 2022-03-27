News
Trudy Rubin: Don’t let Putin’s nuclear and chemical threats stop us from giving Ukraine what it needs
Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons have been a shadow over the Ukraine war and were a key topic at Thursday’s emergency NATO summit in Brussels.
Yet the biggest danger posed by Vladimir Putin’s nuclear, chemical or biological weapons may not be their actual use in Ukraine. The mere threat of deploying weapons of mass destruction appears to be deterring NATO from sending Ukraine the critical weapons systems it needs to survive.
Early in the war, Putin proclaimed he had put his nuclear arsenal on “special combat duty regime,” an ambiguous term that hinted at a dangerous escalation. He also warned that outside interference in Russia’s war would trigger consequences “never before experienced in your history.”
The nuclear saber-rattling has continued. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Putin’s chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nukes against anything it saw as an “existential threat.” Such a threat, presumably, could include further Ukrainian military gains.
So the question of the hour is this: Will the U.S. and NATO give Ukraine the critical weapons systems it needs to force Putin into serious negotiations? So far, Putin’s threats of escalation seem to be effective. The Ukrainians have yet to receive weapons that can push the Russians back.
“There is an overconcern about Russian reaction,” I was told by retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of the United States Army Europe and Africa. “The Russians talk about use of nuclear weapons because they see that it freezes us in place.”
The use of a nuclear weapon would seem to offer Putin little advantage. In theory, it could be a tactical weapon — one with a far lower yield and traveling a shorter distance than a strategic weapon used in a full-scale war. But even such a weapon, often designed for a battlefield, makes little sense since the nimble Ukrainian army never confronts the Russians en masse.
Dropping a low-yield nuke onto a town — which could still do terrible damage — would turn the entire world against Putin, probably even China, because it would crack a nuclear taboo that has existed for nearly 80 years.
A more likely scenario, says former NATO commander and retired Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, would be a nuclear “demonstration,” by directing a low-yield nuclear weapon into the Black Sea or out into a big forested area. But Breedlove, too, believes that “for Putin to use nuclear weapons, he has to be in a very desperate place. I do believe the West would go over the edge.”
For that reason, Breedlove believes Putin is more likely to use chemical or biological weapons, something the Russian leader already tried out in Syria — and on political opponents. “He may believe he can get away with this, while a nuclear attempt might cross NATO’s threshold.”
False Russian claims that the United States is working on such weapons in Ukraine seem like a cover story for using chemical weapons themselves. Chemical weapons disperse in the air, so they would have to be dropped where they would impact closed spaces. Such weapons would probably target civilians hiding in shelters.
President Joe Biden said in Brussels on Thursday that “we will respond” to any chemical weapons use. The White House has assembled a national security team to develop scenarios of how the U.S. and allies should respond if Putin uses any form of weapons of mass destruction.
But why are we only talking about responding? Why aren’t we staring Putin down to prevent him from committing these crimes?
Focusing only on a response to chemical or nuclear attacks is letting Putin set the terms of this war with his threats. Instead, the White House should be sending a proactive message to Putin about what he will face if he dares imitate Adolf Hitler by gassing Ukrainians to death. “Putin’s point is to deter us. It is working right now,” Breedlove says.
And why is the administration still refusing, or failing, to send Ukraine the critical systems it needs to push Russia back, even as the Russians turn Mariupol and Kharkiv into rubble? The Ukrainians have held back the Russian advance for a month, but the country is taking terrible losses.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begged for weeks for MiG-29 planes from NATO allies, but the Pentagon claims they will “escalate” the fighting. Yet Putin escalates his war crimes every day.
The Biden team deserves credit for the weapons it has belatedly sent to Ukraine. But the country desperately needs anti-ship missiles to fend off Russian efforts to seize the critical ports of Odesa and Mariupol. Ukraine needs long-range Russian-made S-300 anti-missile systems, which the Pentagon is working on getting but hasn’t delivered. It needs more armed drones.
The best way to prevent Putin’s blackmail is not to bow to his threats, but for NATO to signal a promised tough response to any use of chemical or nuclear weapons — and to give the Ukrainians the critical weapons they need.
News
High school sports: Minneapolis North basketball player receives ‘profane, racist message’ from student from opposing school
A Minneapolis North boys basketball player received a “profane, racist message” via social media after the Polars’ Class 2A state semifinal victory over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, according to a social media post from Polars coach Larry McKenzie.
The Minnesota State High School League released a statement, revealing that the message came from a Chokio-Alberta student.
“I wish I could say that such a comment is uncommon, but it is not,” McKenzie said in his statement. “These are types of incidents that our program must regularly deal with, and are becoming all too common throughout our state.”
McKenzie added it “breaks my heart” that his players must deal with such comments in the midst of such trying times in their lives. The Polars lost beloved teammate Deshaun Hill this season to a tragic shooting. They haven’t been able to attend school recently during the Minneapolis teachers’ strike. And now something like this arose in the roughly 16 hours Minneapolis North had to transition from its semifinal victory to its state final, which it lost Saturday to Annandale.
McKenzie called the social media message “an unfortunate and unexpected distraction for our program.” The MSHSL said upon learning of the message, it was in immediate contact with administrators from both schools. It said Morris Area and Chokio-Alberta “took immediate action” by having the student remove the post and “is holding the student accountable for his behavior.”
“We hope this young man will be held accountable for his message,” McKenzie said. “But we also hope that he and others can learn that such racially charged comments are hurtful and unacceptable under any circumstances.”
News
Letters: Reconsider your masking policy, St. Paul schools. And reconsider Maria Sanford.
Reconsider masks, St. Paul schools
Thank you, St. Paul Public School Board members Jessica Kopp and Jim Vue for voting in favor of removing the mask mandate. Insisting on masking at this point is frankly embarrassing. Even Portland went mask optional March 14.
“Follow the science” is a complacent adage of our times. During my St. Paul Public schooling, I learned that the scientific method involves rigorous skepticism and analysis of data, testing a hypothesis and adjusting course.
As a nurse and healthcare leader who has worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic, I was an early adopter to masking based on the evidence and mitigation availability at that time.
Two years later, we have wide availability of vaccines, reduced rate of transmission, improved treatment modalities and known assessment of disease risk – particularly among school-aged children. Further, masks are not harm-neutral. We hear daily from our daughter about her struggles to keep her mask on, how she has a hard time hearing her friends and teachers talk and how she doesn’t like “not seeing people’s faces.”
Though these seem like minor burdens to a high-functioning child, I feel greater concern about prolonged masking’s impact for vulnerable and/or ESL children. Throughout the pandemic, the World Health Organization does not routinely recommend masks in school children because of “potential impact of wearing a mask on learning and psychosocial development.” Lastly, there is lacking evidence to support the efficacy of masking school-aged children.
Yesterday I had the privilege of volunteering in person at my daughter’s SPPS school. I sat with a table of kindergartners and attempted to have a conversation about what they ate for breakfast. I smiled (with my eyes) and nodded repeatedly while pretending I understood a word they were saying. (I couldn’t understand a word they said.) Every child was wearing a dirty cloth mask.
Public health 101 measures overall risk to overall benefit. As of today, with the exception of SPPS and MPS, all major school districts in the nation have removed mask requirements with zero reports of adverse health events.
SPPS needs to reconsider this decision immediately and allow our children the choice of whether or not to mask.
Andrea Gleckner, St. Paul
Reconsider the old name
Regarding the renaming of Ramsey Middle School:
It is not clear to me why Maria Sanford junior high, located at Grand Avenue and Cambridge in St. Paul, was ever renamed Ramsey Middle School.
Perhaps in considering the change of this school’s name, they should include consideration for the previous name.
Peggy Rolfes, St. Paul
News
Local basketball coach resigns, says town needs to heal
ST. LOUIS–Days after a local school board meeting in Okawville, Illinois brought out pleas from community members who thought the high school girls basketball coach’s job was on the line, that coach has announced she plans to step down.
“Let’s please just move past this and heal our hurts. Our town has been known as a great basketball town and I want that to remain forever because the people here are great. We must support our athletes, our school, our administrators and our school board moving forward,” Michelle Hasheider said in part of a statement released Saturday. “They are people who are trying to do their best. I know we don’t all see eye to eye on everything, but our town is filled with good people and let’s show that to everyone else. God bless you all and Go Lady Rockets! You will always have me as your #1 fan in the future. I love you all.”
Hasheider has fought breast cancer and her son has just undergone brain surgery. She said the decision to move on allows her to focus on her own health and that of her son.
Several speakers shed tears at Thursday night’s West Washington County Board of Education meeting. Dozens of parents, former and current players, and community members – giving their stories of how Coach Hasheider impacted their lives.
“As these kids are being coached by her, they also understand that she’s trying to teach them life lessons,” said Jim Stein, the former assistant varsity women’s coach.
