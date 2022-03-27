Twins reliever Joe Smith has much more than baseball on his mind

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Joe Smith was anxious to get back into game action on Saturday. He was eager to see where his arm was at and how his body would bounce back after facing hitters.

The reliever reported to Florida after his new teammates did, signing a one-year deal with the Twins after camp had begun. Spring training is condensed enough this year as is, leaving the 38-year-old veteran with a shortened period of time to prepare for his season.

But all that pales in comparison to what Smith, who threw a scoreless inning in the Twins’ 8-6 loss to Atlanta on Saturday at CoolToday Park, has on his mind away from the field.

Smith and his wife, sports reporter Allie LaForce, have been undergoing the Preimplantation Genetic Testing – In Vitro Fertilization process for years in hopes of having a healthy baby, free of Huntington’s disease, which runs in Smith’s family. LaForce recently found out she is pregnant and on Monday, an off day for the Twins, the couple have an appointment to see if their unborn baby has a heartbeat.

Smith’s mother, Lee, died in 2020 of Huntington’s disease, an incurable neurological disorder. Smith has a 50 percent chance of inheriting it — he has not undergone predictive testing, but if he is a carrier, he would have a 50 percent chance of passing it along himself . So the couple decided on IVF to weed out any potential chance to pass along HD.

The couple suffered a miscarriage at roughly seven weeks last summer after undergoing their first IVF embryo transfer in May, which LaForce shared publicly on social media.

“A lot of people don’t share that information, and it’s kind of sad, because your friends or your family, they’re supposed to be here to support you,” Smith said. “That’s what (Allie) tries to do. Just like uplift people and get the story out there. She’s like, ‘If I’m going to share the good, I’ve got to share the bad.’ So, come Monday, it’ll either be a good thing or a bad thing. You know, if it’s supposed to work, it’ll work.”

While the couple is trying to have their own baby, they’ve also been hard at work with their foundation, Help Cure HD, assisting others in doing the same. In 2018, they began working on a grant program for PGT-IVF to help ease the financial burden on families. The process, Smith said, can cost families between $35,000-40,000 — or more.

Since then, they’ve helped provide financial support for almost 20 families. Many more are in the middle of the process, like Smith and LaForce themselves. A gala last summer in Houston raised nearly half a million dollars, and Smith said the couple is planning on holding another this summer.

“It’s pretty cool,” Smith said. “In doing this and having children born from this, that’s 17 family lines that (HD is) gone from. They don’t have to worry about this.”

Though Smith has officially been a Twin for less than a week, he already has heard from members of the HD community in the Twin Cities on social media and is looking forward to connecting further upon his arrival.

And he’s looking forward to continuing to use his platform for a greater cause.

“I’m blessed to play baseball. That’s the way I feel about it. So I take care of all the costs of the charity, whether it’s the salaries or whatever so that way anybody that donates money, we can just funnel it straight to the families,” Smith said. “That’s the goal. You try to use what you got for something good in this world to come out of. It’s been fun.”