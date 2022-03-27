News
Waste firm serving St. Louis area fires manager
ST. LOUIS–The company that handles solid waste, recycling and yard waste collection for several St. Louis communities is telling its customers that changes have been made, including the firing of the manager in charge of the St. Louis regional market.
In a letter shared by the City of Des Peres, one of Waste Connection’s local cities, the company said storms in February “exposed our headcount shortages we’ve had at this district. Covid19 continues to impact our supply chain in obtaining truck parts and anything we send out for outside repair. Because of COVID the trucking industry as a whole has suffered. Hiring drivers during these trying times has been a full time job, we also still have to deal with job injuries, allowing drivers to take their earned vacation time and other safety concerns that might impede our route coverage. COVID has taught people to live with less and not to apply for jobs of manual labor. We also feel that some of the processes our management team was utilizing were insufficient.”
Waste Connection, which also provides services to Eureka, Warson Woods, Rock Hill and Crystal Lake Park in St. Louis County, said it made “the appropriate change to relieve the current manager of all responsibilities,” with supervisors and management from other regions brought in temporarily while new management is hired.
Among the changes promised moving forward, Waste Connection says it will offer quarterly bonuses to drivers, rent trucks, and suspend payment for yard waste customers through the month of April.
Park Center ends Wayzata’s repeat bid, wins first state title
Cody Pennebaker picked the perfect night to be deadly from outside the arc for Park Center.
The senior ended his high school career with a 23-point performance, including five three-pointers, as the Pirates hung on to edge Wayzata 58-53 Saturday night for the Class 4A boys basketball championship.
It is the first state title for the top-seeded Pirates (31-1).
Braeden Carrington and his teammates celebrated twice in the student section.
“We all won, I guess you could say because they’re there every game,” he said. “It’s not just about us, it’s about everybody that supported us.”
Ayouba Berthe added 13 points, including three treys. Carrington, who has signed to play for the University of Minnesota, was 3 of 12 from the field and finished with six points. James Spencer grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds.
“Their defense was focused on making sure Brayden didn’t get a clean look,” said coach James Ware. “… I think probably in their scouting report saying, ‘Hey, we’re willing to live and die with Ayouba and Cody shooting.’ Ayouba has shot well in the tournament; Cody hasn’t shot as well as he’s capable. We believe, and we said when you’re in balance and it’s your shot, take your shot because you’ll regret it if you don’t. I’m so proud how they stepped up.”
Yet, Park Center nearly gave it away in the final 90 seconds.
Trailing by eight, Hayden Tibbits scored four of his 13 points in nine seconds to get the Trojans within 55-50. Drew Berkland scored from the corner to cap a 13-4 Wayzata run, and suddenly, it was a two-point game.
A turnover on the inbound gave defending champion Wayzata (27-5) a chance to tie, but after a timeout, Tibbits missed on a drive with 18 seconds left after twice being bumped by a Pirate defender.
“It’s frustrating when we know we’re capable of going on a good run,” said Carter Bjerke, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds. “Unfortunately, our good run happened pretty late in the game, and they had a chance to bounce back.”
Three Park Center free throws in the final 17 seconds secured the win.
“This is a throwback basketball team,” Ware said. “The way these guys have defended all year in games that maybe they didn’t have to, walking into games they probably win even if they didn’t give 110 percent. But they decided they didn’t have to all that was in preparation for these moments.”
“We executed our game plan very well. I thought our guys did a nice job taking away driving lanes. We had to try and keep guys away from the hoop,” said Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler. “I thought we did a great job on Carrington, but other guys stepped up and made shots. That was the difference in the game.”
The game was tight until midway through the second half when a steal and dunk from Pennebaker sparked a 14-5 Park Center run for a 51-40 lead with 4:20 left.
Pennebaker nailed a trio of treys as the Pirates finished the first half on a 13-4 run for a 28-21 lead at the break.
John Shipley: Fleury or Talbot, what matters most is how the Wild play in front of them
Let the record state that the first goal Marc-Andre Fleury allowed as a member of the Minnesota Wild was kicked in by Fleury.
Let it further be known that the biggest play in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime victory over Columbus at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday came when Fleury — pulled for an extra attacker — was off the ice, a game-tying goal by Kirill Kaprizov with 1 minute, 3 seconds remaining.
In other words, Fleury is a piece, not the piece.
The future hall of famer with his name already on three Stanley Cups was mostly steady and occasionally amazing in his Minnesota debut, good enough to give the Wild the time, barely, to pull a victory out of their hat in the closing minutes.
“We’ve been in these close games now for a bit,” coach Dean Evason said, “so we didn’t worry about our psyche, mentally. We were doing, saying the right things.”
If it was a little more heart-pounding than Evason might have liked, the reality is that if Fleury’s starts in Minnesota are like this one, this deal will work. But only if the skaters play tight defensively and find ways to score.
They almost didn’t on Saturday, and it will get tougher – against better teams than Columbus – when the postseason starts.
This isn’t to diminish what Fleury did. He finished with 22 saves, a large handful from his back and a few on breakaways, while Elvis Merzlikins frustrated the Wild on the other end. Rarely has a team been so strong in an opponent’s end and gotten so little to show for it. Two of Minnesota’s goals came with an extra attacker — Kaprizov scored a power-play goal for a 1-0 lead in the first period — and Jared Sprugeon’s winner came three-on-three.
Minnesota improved to 7-1-1 in its past nine games because Fleury kept the Wild in it and the skaters went out and took it. They needed every tick of the clock to make it happen, but that only made it more impressive. When Kaprizov tied it with a slap shot through traffic, the point Minnesota was guaranteed seemed like two because getting one past Merzlikins, even through traffic with an extra attacker, seemed like a minor miracle.
When Spurgeon won it on a three-on-three breakaway, it seemed like the old four-point win. That was because St. Louis, the team battling Minnesota for the second playoff spot in the Central, was about to drop a 7-2 decision to Carolina.
Offensively, the Wild could not have played much better, putting together scoring chance after scoring chance only to be turned away by Merzliniks, who finished with 35 saves and was so good on Saturday that Columbus simply wasn’t going to allow a goal five-on-five. Impressively, the Wild found three another way.
Will that happen in the postseason? Whatever the answer, it will dictate how far the Wild go. On Saturday, Fleury gave them the time to make it happen.
The Wild’s big trade deadline score was on his back in a scrum when his right skate came down on the edge of the puck and sent it sharply into the net. Columbus scored four-on-four to take a 2-1 lead on a wrist shot from Jakub Voracek, alone between the circles, with 1:05 left in the second period.
It could have been worse. Fleury’s most impressive flurry of saves came in the closing seconds, at least two from on his back, to keep the Wild in it. In overtime, he deflected a hard, open shot from Patrick Laine past the far post to set up Spurgeon’s game-winner.
“Just his compete is phenomenal. He’s aggressive. He competes,” Evason said of his new goaltender. “The save on Laine at the end, that’s a world-class shooter, and for him to come out like that, challenge, give no opportunity and then we’re able to transition and get going the other way because of it. That was a big save for us.”
Good teams find ways to win, and the Wild found some weird ones on Saturday, some of them from a hall of famer on his back in the crease. But what remains the steady truth, the thread running through Minnesota’s entire season, is that how the skaters play in front of Fleury and Cam Talbot is what’s most important.
Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in Marc-Andre Fleury’s Minnesota debut
As the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury skated onto the ice on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, the crowd showered the future hall of famer with cheers. Nevermind it was only warmups.
Though there were still more than 30 minutes until puck drop, hundreds of fans showed up early to catch a glimpse of “Flower” ahead of his highly anticipated Wild debut.
Those pockets of cheers during warmups crescendoed into a deafening roar as public address announcer Adam Abrams announced Fleury as the starting goaltender.
His mere presence sparked some inspired play from the Wild early on as they defended masterfully in their own zone. In fact, it wasn’t until 4 minutes, 45 seconds into the game that Fleury made his first save as a member of the Wild, a casual denial of rookie Cole Sillinger.
His last save of the night was far more important. With heralded sniper Patrik Laine racing down the left side in overtime, Fleury stood tall to steer the puck out of harm’s way.
Less than a minute later, Jared Spurgeon played hero, chipping a backhanded shot into the back of the net to lift the Wild to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Half the team went to Spurgeon. Half the team went to Fleury.
While both Spurgeon and Fleury stepped up in overtime, Kirill Kaprizov was the only reason it got to the extra session. He scored a pair of goals in the game, getting the scoring started midway through the first period to make it 1-0 in favor of the Wild.
From there, it looked like the Wild might run away with the game, as they dominated the Blue Jackets up and down the ice.
Unfortunately for the Wild, like last month when they played the Blue Jackets on the road, they couldn’t net the separation goal.
That came back to haunt the Wild in the second period as the Blue Jackets tied the game at 1-1 on a goal from Jake Bean. That score held until late in the second period when Jakub Voracek ripped a shot past Fleury to make it 2-1 Blue Jackets.
With the Wild trying to mount a comeback in the third period, to no avail with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins standing on his head, Kaprizov took matters into his own hands. He collected a pass from Jonas Brodin with time ticking away and unleashed a laser that found the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2.
That set the stage for overtime, where Fleury came up big before Spurgeon netted the game-winner.
