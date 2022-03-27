News
Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2 in Marc-Andre Fleury’s Minnesota debut
As the legendary Marc-Andre Fleury skated onto the ice on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, the crowd showered the future hall of famer with cheers. Nevermind it was only warmups.
Though there were still more than 30 minutes until puck drop, hundreds of fans showed up early to catch a glimpse of “Flower” ahead of his highly anticipated Wild debut.
Those pockets of cheers during warmups crescendoed into a deafening roar as public address announcer Adam Abrams announced Fleury as the starting goaltender.
His mere presence sparked some inspired play from the Wild early on as they defended masterfully in their own zone. In fact, it wasn’t until 4 minutes, 45 seconds into the game that Fleury made his first save as a member of the Wild, a casual denial of rookie Cole Sillinger.
His last save of the night was far more important. With heralded sniper Patrik Laine racing down the left side in overtime, Fleury stood tall to steer the puck out of harm’s way.
Less than a minute later, Jared Spurgeon played hero, chipping a backhanded shot into the back of the net to lift the Wild to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Half the team went to Spurgeon. Half the team went to Fleury.
While both Spurgeon and Fleury stepped up in overtime, Kirill Kaprizov was the only reason it got to the extra session. He scored a pair of goals in the game, getting the scoring started midway through the first period to make it 1-0 in favor of the Wild.
From there, it looked like the Wild might run away with the game, as they dominated the Blue Jackets up and down the ice.
Unfortunately for the Wild, like last month when they played the Blue Jackets on the road, they couldn’t net the separation goal.
That came back to haunt the Wild in the second period as the Blue Jackets tied the game at 1-1 on a goal from Jake Bean. That score held until late in the second period when Jakub Voracek ripped a shot past Fleury to make it 2-1 Blue Jackets.
With the Wild trying to mount a comeback in the third period, to no avail with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins standing on his head, Kaprizov took matters into his own hands. He collected a pass from Jonas Brodin with time ticking away and unleashed a laser that found the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2.
That set the stage for overtime, where Fleury came up big before Spurgeon netted the game-winner.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets embarrass Heat, 110-95
MIAMI — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have recently tempered expectations in the short term, both claiming their regular season was too disjointed to expect a championship.
But if Saturday’s laugher was any indication, the stars are selling themselves way short.
The Nets not only beat the Heat on the road Saturday night, 110-95, they embarrassed and taunted the supposed Eastern Conference contender. With the blowout already established, Andre Drummond, the hulking Nets center, flashed the peace sign to a trailing Tyler Herro on a fastbreak before dunking.
It put the Nets up by 27 midway through the third quarter.
A few minutes later, Seth Curry nailed a 3-pointer off a turnover to balloon the lead to a game-high 37 points, sending courtside spectators Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown into a celebration. Much later, in the fourth quarter, Blake Griffin flashed his own two-fingered peace sign after burying a shot.
It was a Brooklyn (39-35) show on Biscayne Blvd., with Irving (11 points, six assists) and Durant (23 points, five assists) getting to sit the entire fourth quarter. It should provide ample rest for Irving’s home debut Sunday.
Miami (47-28) entered the night on top of the East but in a tailspin. Pat Riley’s bunch not only has lost four straight, it blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead Friday night to the lottery-bound Knicks. Two nights earlier, star Jimmy Butler got into a heated argument with Spoelstra and teammate Udonis Haslem during a timeout. The foundation of that vaunted #Heatculture is showing cracks.
The Heat were shorthanded on the sideline, where head coach Erik Spoelstra was absent because his son was undergoing a medical procedure. Assistant Chris Quinn was the replacement and the Nets turned it into easy work with owner Joe Tsai watching from courtside.
It was a potential preview of a first-round matchup, a circumstance created by the Nets plummeting in February because of Durant’s sprained knee. Next to the other possible first-round matchups against the Sixers, Bucks and Celtics, the Heat probably presents the most favorable opponent. Especially this iteration of the Heat.
Either way, as Steve Nash acknowledged Saturday, the Nets will likely first have to navigate a play-in game.
“We are where we are, so we have to play what’s in front of us,” Nash said. “And for us that’s likely the play-in game, and all that matters is that we are as prepared and as far enough forward as we can possibly be in the short amount of time to play well in the play-in game.”
They certainly looked prepared to say ‘peace out’ to the struggling Heat on Saturday.
Jersey Strong! Kyrie Irving thrilled for Shaheen Holloway’s success with Saint Peter’s
MIAMI — Shaheen Holloway was the star point guard at Kyrie Irving’s high school before Kyrie Irving. As an assistant coach, Holloway nearly successfully recruited Irving to Seton Hall.
So there’s a longstanding connection between Irving and the new darling of the NCAA Tournament, Holloway, who coached tiny Saint Peter’s of Jersey City to the Elite 8.
“What a way to embrace New Jersey basketball, I will tell you that. I am grateful to see Shaheen doing his thing,” said Irving, who grew up in West Orange, N.J. “He recruited me when I was in high school. We all have great relationships amongst the New Jersey basketball culture.”
If both teams continue to advance, there’s a chance St. Peter’s faces Irving’s former team, Duke, in the Final 4. Irving wasn’t going to pick a potential rooting interest.
“I’m going to go for both teams,” Irving said. “I can’t lose on that.”
Holloway is already rumored to be the next head coach at Seton Hall, where he starred as a point guard and graduated in 2000.
“We’ll see what happens,” Irving said. “I’ve been a big supporter and a big fan of Seton Hall since I was like 11 years old. If I didn’t go to Duke that was probably the school I was going to go to and stay close to home. It’s like five minutes from where I grew up so if [Holloway] goes there, great. I just want him to be happy and move on to the next level. If that means continuing at Saint Peter’s or go somewhere else, I wish him the best.”
Winderman’s view: Heat might need to keep losing, plus other Heat-Nets thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 110-95 loss to the Brooklyn Nets:
— This, believe it or not, was not the stuff of nightmares, even if it did mean a fourth consecutive loss.
— The nightmare would be an opening-round playoff series for the Heat against the Nets.
— They certainly aren’t stopping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
— And it’s not as if they can outscore them.
— The Heat’s opening-round playoff opponent will otherwise be Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland or perhaps Atlanta.
— The answer at the moment is “all of the above” when it comes to the playoff choice in the first round.
— That could make No. 4 the safest first-round playoff spot, against Toronto, Chicago or Cleveland.
— And if the Heat do wind up in the No. 4-No. 5 in the opening round, and if the Nets wind up at No. 7 after the opening play-in game, it would mean no Heat-Nets until the East finals.
— Not that there wouldn’t be a daunting path along the way.
— (Anything appears dauting at this point.)
— But it would beat facing Durant-Irving (and Ben Simmons).
— And that’s not even getting into getting punked in this one by Andre Drummond.
— This was not like the losses to the shorthanded 76ers, Warriors and Knicks.
— This was losing to the better team.
— And it’s not as if Victor Oladipo at the moment is inspiring secret-weapon thoughts.
— And it’s not as if Markieff Morris is even figuring into the mix.
— It again was Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Duncan Robinson at the start for the Heat.
— All but Adebayo and Lowry had been listed as questionable going in.
— The Nets opened with Durant, Irving, Bruce Brown, Seth Curry and Drummond.
— Brooklyn entered 2-1 with that starting five.
— Tucker opened defensively on Durant, with Lowry opening defensively on Irving.
— And the Heat typically switching just about everything.
— Lowry was called for his second foul with 5:05 left in the first, and remained in the game.
— After two games away due to knee pain, Tyler Herro was back as sixth man.
— That helped.
— Oladipo, back from back spasms, then entered alongside Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin.
— Once Tucker went out, Butler took the defensive assignment on Durant.
— The upshot was Morris being shuffled out of the rotation.
— As well as Max Strus.
— It opened as another foul-a-thon for the Heat, putting the Nets in the bonus with 9:15 left in the second period.
— Saturday’s game featured a tribute to former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who is now with the Nets.
— Quinn said that made it a special night.
— “No question,” he said. “I know, personally, I worked very closely with G and have very fond memories. One of the best point guards to put on the jersey. So, yeah, any time we get to see him, we love seeing him. Obviously. we don’t love seeing him on the other team, but it’s always good to be around someone of that caliber.”
— Nets coach Steve Nash said the tribute during the game’s first timeout was a nice touch.
— “I have the utmost respect for him as the type of person and competitor that he is,” Nash said. “Well deserved. All the successes and his time here in Miami was very special. So it’s fitting that he would be shown that type of respect this evening.”
— Quinn said the team reviewed its late-game struggles ahead of Saturday’s game.
— “It’s a challenge we’re working through,” he said. “Obviously lately it hasn’t been good, and our guys are trying to figure it out, as well, keeping the ball moving throughout the game, while also getting our best players the ball in their hands to make plays for our team. We have a lot of unselfish guys, guys who like to make plays for each other. So just keeping that going consistently.”
— The Heat entered 3-0 against the Nets.
— “I think they just have such a great system here and history here,” Nash said. “Their continuity, they are such a well-oiled machine. The way they compete. The way they defend. The way that they play together and where their standards are. They are not going to beat themselves and I think that’s a great sign of a team, an organization, culture that has really built something.”
— Nash added, “I think that more than anything is just how solid they are and how competitive they are.”
— Saturday was the first time the Nets had both Durant and Irving available against the Heat.
— “Whenever we get the guys together like this, it’s just important that we make the time to work, get better and improve,” Nash said.
— The Nets well could wind up as a Heat first round opponent.
— “We are where we are,” Nash said, “so we have to play what’s in front of us. And for us, that’s likely the play-in game, and all that matters is that we are as prepared and as far enough forward as we can possibly be in the short amount of time to play well in the play-in game.”
