With two new apartment buildings overlooking the Mississippi River, Chris Sherman is still bullish on St. Paul, with a caveat
As a second-generation real estate developer, Chris Sherman is leading the company his father started in 1979, and he’s still bullish on St. Paul, especially downtown, with one caveat.
“St. Paul is the only city we’re in that has an active rent-control policy,” said Sherman, who is tuning in as attentively as anybody as St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s 41-member work group considers potential changes to the voter-driven “rent stabilization” policy that goes into effect in May. Otherwise, “we’re certainly optimistic about the long-term outlook of downtown.”
Sherman Associates manages some 8,500 housing units the Minneapolis-based firm has largely developed itself, with 2,500 more housing units in the development pipeline from Milwaukee to Denver.
As of this month, the company — which has completed nine major residential and mixed-use projects in Lowertown alone — now oversees some 420 apartments overlooking the Mississippi River off Wabasha Street, toward the northern entrance to the city’s West Side. Earlier this month, the firm opened the Scenic, 171 units of market-rate housing near the U.S. Bank campus, not far from the company’s West Side Flats property, which opened in 2014.
Last September, another 82 units of affordable housing opened in the Verdant, which Sherman said uses geothermal technology and other sustainable energy to keep a low carbon footprint, holding down utility costs for renters.
In recent years, the company has sold the Rayette Lofts, the Sibley Court and Sibley Park apartments.
But if the state extends the tax credit program it launched in 2010 for historic rehabilitations, Sherman plans to acquire the downtown Landmark Towers on St. Peter Street, a scantly-occupied 25-story office building he foresees converting into larger-than-average alcoves and two-bedroom apartments. And he’s shooting for the pricey end of the rental market.
“We’re looking at average rents that are a little over $2,000 a month,” he said.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
An $80 million to $85 million luxury housing conversion in downtown St. Paul?
Housing is the highest and best use of Landmark Towers. You’ve got the condos on the upper levels already. The amenities that surround us with the St. Paul Hotel, the park, the river, we feel like there will be strong demand for the 186 units when we open in 2024. We have set our rent levels at top-of-market rents.
What kind of renter do you expect to entice downtown?
Certainly, we’ll be targeting the St. Paul homeowner that is looking to downsize, who loves St. Paul and has loved St. Paul for decades. They want to be close to the river, to the parks. It will also be people who already live downtown. The downtown population has grown significantly over the past 20 years. We believe it’s going to continue to grow over the next decade. Converting existing buildings like Landmark Towers to housing will be very important to bringing more people into the core.
In November, St. Paul voters approved a 3 percent annual cap on residential rents, which goes into effect in little more than a month. For some real estate developers looking to attract investors, that’s a concern, especially given the rising price of housing development. What are your thoughts?
Construction cost escalation has been very significant over the last 12 months. We’re hopeful that we’ll see construction costs begin to slow, but that’s been a large headwind to new production. With inflation, rent growth will occur. Utility expenses and real estate taxes have gone up significantly over the past couple of years. On top of that, we’ve seen substantial wage growth, which is a positive thing, but it impacts underwriting. The Twin Cities continues to be a strong market to invest in.
Some developers have said they’ve chosen not to build in St. Paul right now, while others say the decision is out of their hands. They’ve simply lost financing.
Equity follows returns. Regulation and the fear of future regulation impacts the returns that equity can often make. St. Paul, with a 3 percent rent cap, really doesn’t allow equity to meet its return threshold. That’s what we’re seeing from a dozen active developers right now as they slow up or stop their plans for new production in St. Paul. Equity is looking across the country. In the Twin Cities, the suburbs have largely been an attractive place, for a whole number of good reasons — our parks systems, our employers. But there’s a lot of options across the country, and right here in the Twin Cities. Regulation, sometimes, and in this case certainly, has a negative impact. Values are down because of the current policy, which we’re hopeful can be improved upon over the next 12 months.
How would you improve rent control?
More production, more supply, allows for more long-term affordability and more tax base. We’re advocating for new construction to be excluded from the rent-control policy. But as importantly, we are advocating for existing multi-family housing to have a modified rent-control policy that allows for minimal to no impact on real value or assessed value. There are very few rent-control policies around the country that cap rent increases on change of occupancy. A resident that is moving into a new unit should pay the market rate.
Any other changes?
A 3 percent rent cap on a renewal is too low, specifically during a period of time when inflation is 7 to 8 percent per year. I think there’s a very detailed conversation that needs to occur on what that is. In Portland (Ore.), it’s 7 percent plus CPI, the rate of inflation, as determined by the consumer price index. I believe CPI needs to be incorporated.
A critic would argue that landlords who raise rents more than necessary have been part of the problem. They’ve benefited from passive income, and they should be focusing on tenant-based solutions.
There’s a lot of dialogue occurring about multi-family housing in both St. Paul and Minneapolis. We’re very focused on working with the city to improve production, preservation of more affordable housing. We’re working with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul on how we can better approach providing more housing options.
Erik Spoelstra to miss Heat game vs. Nets; assistant Chris Quinn serving as coach
Erik Spoelstra was away from the Miami Heat on Saturday night due to what the team announced as personal reasons, with assistant Chris Quinn coaching that team against the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena.
The team later said the absence was due to a medical procedure for one of his two young sons.
It is the third time since Spoelstra took over as coach in 2008 that he has missed a game, twice previously away from the team for the births of his two sons.
Former Heat assistant Dan Craig, who now is a Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach, guided the Heat during those two games.
Saturday is the first time Quinn coached the team during the regular season, although the former Heat guard has coached the team during summer league and also coached with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
“Obviously it’s only been a couple of hours since I found out,” Quinn said ahead of Saturday night’s game. “And certainly I’m not re-writing the book by any means. We have a system in place, a culture in place, and moving over a seat is just keeping that moving in the right direction.”
Quinn said his tenure under Spoelstra, as well as his work with Heat President Pat Riley, has left him with a voice similar to Spoelstra’s.
“Spo is top 15 coach of all-time,” Quinn said of the recent vote of current and past coaches as part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary commemoration. “So any time you have a mentor of that level, and then also with Coach Riley around so much, mentors of that level, I’ve learned in my seven, eight years of coaching tremendously from Spo, so it only makes sense that my voice is sound like him at this point.”
The Heat next play Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, at the close of a four-game homestand, before heading out for a three-game trip that opens Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.
State boys basketball roundup: Annandale, Hayfield win titles
CLASS 2A
Annandale 60, Minneapolis North 49: Annandale shot 56 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range to win the program’s first state title Saturday at Williams Arena.
The third-seeded Cardinals were led by a big three of Hawkin Miller (18 points), Robert Olson (16) and Brady Spaulding (13). Spaulding also added six assists. Annandale largely won the game on the defensive end, where it turned the top-seeded Polars over 20 times, while holding Minneapolis North to just 3 for 19 shooting from deep.
Despite all that, the Polars (27-7) cut their deficit to 54-49 with a minute to play after a Rio Sanders’ fastbreak layup. But Annandale (31-2) went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final minute to salt the game away.
Willie Wilson and De’Meiko Anderson each had 14 points for Minneapolis North.
CLASS A
Hayfield 51, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49: Hayfield won its second consecutive Class A crown Saturday, largely thanks to a 27-point showing from Isaac Matti. Matti went 11 for 20 from the field, while draining three triples.
Easton Fritcher added 13 points and eight rebounds for Hayfield (32-2).
BBE led by eight at the break, but top-seeded Hayfield opened the second half on a 15-4 run.
Ashton Dingmann and Luke Dingmann combined to score 35 points for second-seeded BBE (28-5).
New Life Academy defeated Cherry 75-50 in the third place game, with Kollin Kaemingk erupting for 30 points, while Erick Reader tallied 12 points and 17 rebounds.
Trudy Rubin: Don’t let Putin’s nuclear and chemical threats stop us from giving Ukraine what it needs
Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons have been a shadow over the Ukraine war and were a key topic at Thursday’s emergency NATO summit in Brussels.
Yet the biggest danger posed by Vladimir Putin’s nuclear, chemical or biological weapons may not be their actual use in Ukraine. The mere threat of deploying weapons of mass destruction appears to be deterring NATO from sending Ukraine the critical weapons systems it needs to survive.
Early in the war, Putin proclaimed he had put his nuclear arsenal on “special combat duty regime,” an ambiguous term that hinted at a dangerous escalation. He also warned that outside interference in Russia’s war would trigger consequences “never before experienced in your history.”
The nuclear saber-rattling has continued. In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Putin’s chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nukes against anything it saw as an “existential threat.” Such a threat, presumably, could include further Ukrainian military gains.
So the question of the hour is this: Will the U.S. and NATO give Ukraine the critical weapons systems it needs to force Putin into serious negotiations? So far, Putin’s threats of escalation seem to be effective. The Ukrainians have yet to receive weapons that can push the Russians back.
“There is an overconcern about Russian reaction,” I was told by retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of the United States Army Europe and Africa. “The Russians talk about use of nuclear weapons because they see that it freezes us in place.”
The use of a nuclear weapon would seem to offer Putin little advantage. In theory, it could be a tactical weapon — one with a far lower yield and traveling a shorter distance than a strategic weapon used in a full-scale war. But even such a weapon, often designed for a battlefield, makes little sense since the nimble Ukrainian army never confronts the Russians en masse.
Dropping a low-yield nuke onto a town — which could still do terrible damage — would turn the entire world against Putin, probably even China, because it would crack a nuclear taboo that has existed for nearly 80 years.
A more likely scenario, says former NATO commander and retired Air Force Gen. Philip Breedlove, would be a nuclear “demonstration,” by directing a low-yield nuclear weapon into the Black Sea or out into a big forested area. But Breedlove, too, believes that “for Putin to use nuclear weapons, he has to be in a very desperate place. I do believe the West would go over the edge.”
For that reason, Breedlove believes Putin is more likely to use chemical or biological weapons, something the Russian leader already tried out in Syria — and on political opponents. “He may believe he can get away with this, while a nuclear attempt might cross NATO’s threshold.”
False Russian claims that the United States is working on such weapons in Ukraine seem like a cover story for using chemical weapons themselves. Chemical weapons disperse in the air, so they would have to be dropped where they would impact closed spaces. Such weapons would probably target civilians hiding in shelters.
President Joe Biden said in Brussels on Thursday that “we will respond” to any chemical weapons use. The White House has assembled a national security team to develop scenarios of how the U.S. and allies should respond if Putin uses any form of weapons of mass destruction.
But why are we only talking about responding? Why aren’t we staring Putin down to prevent him from committing these crimes?
Focusing only on a response to chemical or nuclear attacks is letting Putin set the terms of this war with his threats. Instead, the White House should be sending a proactive message to Putin about what he will face if he dares imitate Adolf Hitler by gassing Ukrainians to death. “Putin’s point is to deter us. It is working right now,” Breedlove says.
And why is the administration still refusing, or failing, to send Ukraine the critical systems it needs to push Russia back, even as the Russians turn Mariupol and Kharkiv into rubble? The Ukrainians have held back the Russian advance for a month, but the country is taking terrible losses.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begged for weeks for MiG-29 planes from NATO allies, but the Pentagon claims they will “escalate” the fighting. Yet Putin escalates his war crimes every day.
The Biden team deserves credit for the weapons it has belatedly sent to Ukraine. But the country desperately needs anti-ship missiles to fend off Russian efforts to seize the critical ports of Odesa and Mariupol. Ukraine needs long-range Russian-made S-300 anti-missile systems, which the Pentagon is working on getting but hasn’t delivered. It needs more armed drones.
The best way to prevent Putin’s blackmail is not to bow to his threats, but for NATO to signal a promised tough response to any use of chemical or nuclear weapons — and to give the Ukrainians the critical weapons they need.
