With two new apartment buildings overlooking the Mississippi River, Chris Sherman is still bullish on St. Paul, with a caveat

As a second-generation real estate developer, Chris Sherman is leading the company his father started in 1979, and he’s still bullish on St. Paul, especially downtown, with one caveat.

“St. Paul is the only city we’re in that has an active rent-control policy,” said Sherman, who is tuning in as attentively as anybody as St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s 41-member work group considers potential changes to the voter-driven “rent stabilization” policy that goes into effect in May. Otherwise, “we’re certainly optimistic about the long-term outlook of downtown.”

Sherman Associates manages some 8,500 housing units the Minneapolis-based firm has largely developed itself, with 2,500 more housing units in the development pipeline from Milwaukee to Denver.

As of this month, the company — which has completed nine major residential and mixed-use projects in Lowertown alone — now oversees some 420 apartments overlooking the Mississippi River off Wabasha Street, toward the northern entrance to the city’s West Side. Earlier this month, the firm opened the Scenic, 171 units of market-rate housing near the U.S. Bank campus, not far from the company’s West Side Flats property, which opened in 2014.

Last September, another 82 units of affordable housing opened in the Verdant, which Sherman said uses geothermal technology and other sustainable energy to keep a low carbon footprint, holding down utility costs for renters.

In recent years, the company has sold the Rayette Lofts, the Sibley Court and Sibley Park apartments.

But if the state extends the tax credit program it launched in 2010 for historic rehabilitations, Sherman plans to acquire the downtown Landmark Towers on St. Peter Street, a scantly-occupied 25-story office building he foresees converting into larger-than-average alcoves and two-bedroom apartments. And he’s shooting for the pricey end of the rental market.

“We’re looking at average rents that are a little over $2,000 a month,” he said.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

An $80 million to $85 million luxury housing conversion in downtown St. Paul?

Housing is the highest and best use of Landmark Towers. You’ve got the condos on the upper levels already. The amenities that surround us with the St. Paul Hotel, the park, the river, we feel like there will be strong demand for the 186 units when we open in 2024. We have set our rent levels at top-of-market rents.

What kind of renter do you expect to entice downtown?

Certainly, we’ll be targeting the St. Paul homeowner that is looking to downsize, who loves St. Paul and has loved St. Paul for decades. They want to be close to the river, to the parks. It will also be people who already live downtown. The downtown population has grown significantly over the past 20 years. We believe it’s going to continue to grow over the next decade. Converting existing buildings like Landmark Towers to housing will be very important to bringing more people into the core.

In November, St. Paul voters approved a 3 percent annual cap on residential rents, which goes into effect in little more than a month. For some real estate developers looking to attract investors, that’s a concern, especially given the rising price of housing development. What are your thoughts?

Construction cost escalation has been very significant over the last 12 months. We’re hopeful that we’ll see construction costs begin to slow, but that’s been a large headwind to new production. With inflation, rent growth will occur. Utility expenses and real estate taxes have gone up significantly over the past couple of years. On top of that, we’ve seen substantial wage growth, which is a positive thing, but it impacts underwriting. The Twin Cities continues to be a strong market to invest in.

Some developers have said they’ve chosen not to build in St. Paul right now, while others say the decision is out of their hands. They’ve simply lost financing.

Equity follows returns. Regulation and the fear of future regulation impacts the returns that equity can often make. St. Paul, with a 3 percent rent cap, really doesn’t allow equity to meet its return threshold. That’s what we’re seeing from a dozen active developers right now as they slow up or stop their plans for new production in St. Paul. Equity is looking across the country. In the Twin Cities, the suburbs have largely been an attractive place, for a whole number of good reasons — our parks systems, our employers. But there’s a lot of options across the country, and right here in the Twin Cities. Regulation, sometimes, and in this case certainly, has a negative impact. Values are down because of the current policy, which we’re hopeful can be improved upon over the next 12 months.

How would you improve rent control?

More production, more supply, allows for more long-term affordability and more tax base. We’re advocating for new construction to be excluded from the rent-control policy. But as importantly, we are advocating for existing multi-family housing to have a modified rent-control policy that allows for minimal to no impact on real value or assessed value. There are very few rent-control policies around the country that cap rent increases on change of occupancy. A resident that is moving into a new unit should pay the market rate.

Any other changes?

A 3 percent rent cap on a renewal is too low, specifically during a period of time when inflation is 7 to 8 percent per year. I think there’s a very detailed conversation that needs to occur on what that is. In Portland (Ore.), it’s 7 percent plus CPI, the rate of inflation, as determined by the consumer price index. I believe CPI needs to be incorporated.

A critic would argue that landlords who raise rents more than necessary have been part of the problem. They’ve benefited from passive income, and they should be focusing on tenant-based solutions.

There’s a lot of dialogue occurring about multi-family housing in both St. Paul and Minneapolis. We’re very focused on working with the city to improve production, preservation of more affordable housing. We’re working with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul on how we can better approach providing more housing options.