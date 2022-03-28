News
Albert Pujols returns home to the Cardinals
ST. LOUIS – One of the greatest cardinals of all time is set to return. Multiple published reports say that Pujols will be back in a Cardinal uniform this season, pending his completion of a physical.
The deal would bring Pujols back to where his storybook and hall of fame career all started.
We all remember plenty of those calls during Pujols’ time with the redbirds. The former cardinal first baseman put up incredible numbers during his time as a redbird before leaving for the Angels after the 2011 season.
Pujols was drafted by the Cardinals in 1999 and was in the opening day lineup in 2001. In his first ten seasons with the redbirds, he had a batting average of 300 or above with at least 30 home runs, and 100 RBIs each year. While with the Cardinals, Pujols won three National League MVP awards, two world series championships and made nine all-star appearances.
Multiple sources say that Pujols would return to the redbirds on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, and that Pujols would be used as a designated hitter against left-handed pitchers. He could also come off the bench as a pinch hitter. The universal DH was part of the new collective bargaining agreement.
Pujols’ return would reunite him with two other beloved Cardinals, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Fox-2’s Chris Regnier was live at our bureau at Spark St. Louis in Ballpark Village with more on the deal to resign Albert Pujols.
ASK IRA: Are the Heat getting cut down to size?
Q: Opponents’ points in the paint are up, and the Heat are being consistently outrebounded of late. Has Erik Spoelstra ended the two-bigs experiment? — Ken, Coral Springs.
A: Did it ever really start? If you play two big men in today’s NBA, it is because one of them has the type of 3-point range that retains the respect of the defense. That Heat had that with Kelly Olynyk, and, to a degree, with Meyers Leonard. Even with Dewayne Dedmon converting his occasional threes or Omer Yurtseven showing such range in limited minutes, it’s not as if that would definitively open the lane for Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler. This roster is not designed for big-big. The problem is that the power forwards are decidedly undersized, when counting P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin. Ultimately, Bam Adebayo simply has to come up big on the boards on a nightly basis.
Q: Love Bam Adebayo, but he is too willing to switch out on perimeter players. He does it without effective screens on him. This leads to a cascade of problems: 1. Our bigs expending energy chasing guards, which has to take a toll on their offense; 2. It creates mismatch inside; 3. It leaves us vulnerable on the glass, with our best rebounder not matched up to rebound. I am not blaming Bam for our poor defense lately. Over the course of the year, teams find ways to exploit you on both ends of the court. It is now in our coaches hands to counter. — Robert, Weston.
A: Exactly. That is not on Bam Adebayo. That is the system. And, yes, it often drives me to distraction about how the Heat simply capitulate to the matchup whims of the offense. It is one thing to switch everything when you have five top-tier defenders on the court, lineups Erik Spoelstra certainly could get to. It is another when you freely allow opponents to line up the likes of Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Max Strus.
Q: Ira, do you think there’s any correlation with this horrible stretch of basketball and an extended home stand with fewer games? — Juan, Denver.
A: It’s almost as if Heat need adversity. When they were climbing the standings, when they were shorthanded, when they were on the road, when they lacked rest and practice time, there was a resolve simply not seen during this run of 11 of 12 at FTX Arena that ends Monday night against the Kings. Perhaps the brutal road upcoming road swing to Boston, Chicago and Toronto will again steel their resolve.
What to expect from NFL owners meetings, including updates from Ravens’ Steve Bisciotti
After a two-year interruption, the NFL owners meetings are back on the league’s offseason schedule this week.
For the first time since 2019, the NFL will hold its annual summit, where its top officials, team owners, general managers and head coaches will meet to discuss league matters. Owner Steve Bisciotti, general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh headline the Ravens’ contingent in South Florida.
With Harbaugh’s news conference scheduled for Monday morning and Bisciotti expected to speak Tuesday afternoon, his first media session in years, a pivotal Ravens offseason will come under the microscope once more. Here’s what to expect from Palm Beach.
Bisciotti speaks
The last time Bisciotti met with reporters, quarterback Lamar Jackson was still nearly three months from being drafted. So, yeah, it’s been a while since the early-February 2018 news conference where Bisciotti announced that then-assistant general manager Eric DeCosta would succeed general manager Ozzie Newsome after the 2018 season.
A lot has changed in the four years since, but not Biscotti’s reluctance to hold a “State of the Ravens” address after the season, as he used to. His most recent extensive public comments came in May 2019, when he answered questions from season-ticket holders in an hourlong conference call.
On Tuesday, however, Bisciotti’s expected to meet with local reporters. Among the Ravens-related topics that will likely come up:
- How committed are the Ravens to Jackson? Contract talks with the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player have been slow to develop, and in the year since the franchise could first offer an extension, the price for top-tier quarterbacks has only gone up. Deshaun Watson’s new five-year deal with the Cleveland Browns is worth $230 million, all of it guaranteed, the most in a single contract in NFL history by $80 million. Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contact and will make $23 million in 2022. The cost of an “exclusive” franchise tag next offseason would be the average of the NFL’s five highest quarterback salaries, a huge raise.
- What’s the state of the Ravens’ leadership? Harbaugh, entering the final year of a four-year deal after a 2021 season derailed by injuries, has been expected to sign a contract extension. DeCosta is negotiating a long-term deal with Jackson that would be by far the biggest in franchise history. And new team president Sashi Brown is stepping into a role that Dick Cass, Bisciotti’s right-hand man, has held since 2004. For a franchise that’s long been among the NFL’s most stable, this offseason could be transformative.
- What’s on Bisciotti’s to-do list? The Ravens have already started discussions with the Maryland Stadium Authority on a new stadium lease, which wouldn’t be renewed until after the 2027 season. The team has looked into further upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium, including additional lower-bowl premium seating and easier access to the developing Warner Street corridor. Bisciotti, who turns 62 in April, has not indicated he plans to sell the team or outlined a succession plan. But stadium situations figure prominently into all franchise sales.
Harbaugh’s updates
Harbaugh hasn’t met with reporters since defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s introductory news conference in early February, a nearly two-month stretch during which the Ravens have had right tackle Alejandro Villanueva retire; released cornerback Tavon Young; signed safety Marcus Williams, right tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce; and re-signed fullback Patrick Ricard.
The Ravens also finalized their coaching staff in that period, hiring Zach Orr as inside linebackers coach, George Godsey as tight ends coach, Rob Leonard as outside linebackers coach, Mike Devlin as assistant offensive line coach and Ryan Osborn as a defensive quality-control coach. The Ravens named Adrian Dixon their new head athletic trainer as well, replacing Ron Medlin, who transitioned into a new role on the training staff.
With DeCosta not expected to meet with reporters — he spoke at the team’s March 17 pressers introducing Williams and Moses — Harbaugh will field questions about the Ravens’ recent on- and off-field changes. Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner’s reported visit to Baltimore has raised the possibility of another big-name signing, and several prominent free agents with Ravens ties, including defensive lineman Calais Campbell, remain unsigned.
Injury updates will also be of interest. Jackson, sidelined for the Ravens’ final four games last season by a bone bruise in his ankle, has resumed throwing and looked comfortable in footage he’s shared on social media. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (shoulder) and Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon), and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (knee) and Marlon Humphrey (pectoral) are among the other Ravens rehabilitating injuries.
There’s plenty of intrigue around the NFL, too, from Watson’s controversial arrival in Cleveland, now the AFC North favorite, to the upgraded AFC to the ramp-up for next month’s draft.
Overtime proposals
The NFL’s overtime rules are again under consideration, but it’s unclear whether the league’s owners will agree with either of the two proposals.
The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles have proposed an amendment that guarantees both teams an overtime possession before moving to sudden death. If one team has more points after both teams have had the ball, that team wins.
The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, proposed that both teams possess the ball unless the team that has the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a 2-point attempt.
Under the NFL’s current overtime rules, which were adopted in 2010, the team that possesses the ball first can win the game if it scores a sudden-death touchdown on its opening drive. If not, any go-ahead score wins the game.
Rule changes need approval from 24 of 32 teams to be enacted. NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said in a conference call Friday that “there’s a lot of momentum” for changing the rules.
“My history on this rule tells me that 24 votes is not easy to get,” McKay said. “But I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether our overtime rules need to be further modified.”
After a dramatic postseason, there’s growing support for an overhaul. The Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills headed to overtime after three scores in the final 62 seconds of regulation. But the Chiefs won the coin toss to start overtime, and a 75-yard touchdown drive ended the Bills’ season before they could possess the ball.
There’s no indication that the Ravens have submitted a new proposal to the competition committee. Last year, their “spot and choose” proposals received limited support from owners. Under their plans, one team spots the ball on the field for the start of an overtime period. The opponent then chooses whether to start on offense or defense from that spot. The Ravens proposed two time formats for their amendment: sudden death or timed (7 minutes, 30 seconds).
The Ravens have also joined the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bills in a proposal to amend the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, allowing teams to keep their secondary personnel staffers through the draft. Under their plan, teams could deny a front-office official permission to interview for secondary executive positions — jobs below the role of general manager — with another organization until after the draft.
Twins ‘really believe’ in prospect Jose Miranda’s future after breakout season
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When the musical “Hamilton,” makes its awaited return to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis next April, Jose Miranda is planning on going.
Well, if his schedule will allow it.
More likely than not, Miranda will be in the majors by April 2023. But if he has his way, he’ll ascend to that level long before the award-winning musical, created by his second-cousin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, returns to the Twin Cities next year.
After a stellar season split between Double and Triple-A in which Miranda hit a combined .344 with a .973 OPS and a career-high 30 home runs, the infielder is doing his part this spring to show the Twins how he fits into their future plans.
“If that doesn’t get on my radar, I don’t know if anything can get on my radar,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That’s about as good of a season as a young player can have. It was something that everyone in the major league environment and coaching staff paid a lot of attention to because it’s just an elite performance through and through.”
Miranda, the Twins’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was named the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Year for his season.
And yet, even after third baseman Josh Donaldson was traded to the Yankees earlier in the spring, Miranda, who is hitting .273 in limited Grapefruit League action, still looks ticketed to begin the season in St. Paul once again, though he’s he’s certainly drawn the attention of Twins decision-makers.
“I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen from him,” Baldelli said. “He’s made a good impression with the season he had last year, but he continues to make a good impression day to day.”
Miranda’s breakout year came after a wiped out minor league season in 2020. In lieu of games, he was back home in Puerto Rico, working out, waiting for a call.
He spent his time working on making adjustments, primarily trying to swing at better pitches, take his walks and shrink the strike zone. Because of his contact skills, he had a feeling a season like this could be coming if he could translate his adjustments into games.
In 2021, everything came together.
“It’s a great feeling because you know all the work put (in), it really paid off,” Miranda said. “It feels good at the end of the season when you look back and you see all the things you did. It feels great.”
In the last couple months of the season, he started thinking about the possibility of a call up. Being just 20 minute away from Target Field — the big leagues close by — in the midst of the best season of his career, it seemed like it could be on the table. He willed himself to stay calm, though, simply because he didn’t want to drive himself crazy.
Miranda was blocked at the major league level by Donaldson at the time. Now, Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez appear in line to receive the most playing time at third base, Miranda’s best position.
But he’s doing what he can to try to force the issue, or, one, as his cousin might say, he’s not throwing away his shot.
“We told him, ‘Come into this camp and be a sponge. Learn as much as you can. Get better every day. Defensively, offensively, but your future can be bright if you go continue to achieve the way that you have,’” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “We just really believe in his future.”
And at some point in that future, at long last, he will finally sit down and watch “Hamilton.”
“I don’t like telling people what they should and shouldn’t do, especially outside of the ballpark (but) he should go see it,” Baldelli said. “Maybe I’ll go with him someday.”
