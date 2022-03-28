News
Amid lull in coronavirus cases, MN switches to rapid-result tests for at-home diagnosis
Minnesota is switching to rapid-result kits for at-home coronavirus testing in place of more sensitive tests that require shipment to a lab and days of waiting for results.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that each household can order two test kits to be mailed to their home starting Tuesday. Each kit contains two rapid, antigen tests that indicate within minutes whether the virus is present in a sample.
Tests will be shipped until all 500,000 kits are gone.
The program mirrors a federal effort that provides at-home tests by U.S. mail.
The change comes as health officials wind down a program that delivered more sensitive — and more expensive — saliva tests that searched for coronavirus genetic material and have been processed in a Maplewood lab since October 2020.
The state will stop shipping Vault Health’s PCR tests to residents’ homes at the end of the month. However, any tests residents have on hand can be used through the end of the year, unless the test is expired.
“Our goal has always been to ensure that when Minnesotans need a test, they can get one quickly and easily,” Walz said in a news release. “Even as case numbers decline, it’s important that Minnesotans test for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick. That’s why we’re continuing to work to make tests easily accessible – now and in the future.”
Amid a lull in new coronavirus cases in Minnesota, Vault last week delivered only about 1,400 tests in the state, down from 16,600 when the pandemic was raging in mid-January.
COMMUNITY SITES TO CLOSE
Minnesota also has been closing some of its in-person community testing sites, although health providers, pharmacies and other locations continue to offer in-person screening for COVID-19.
“Even during times of lower community transmission, there are plenty of reasons a person might want to know whether they are infected and a potential risk to others around them,” said Jan Malcolm, health commissioner. “We are working hard to make this testing as easy and barrier-free as possible, and at-home testing has clearly become a preferred option for many Minnesotans.”
At-home antigen tests typically are good for at least several months and provide results within minutes. They use a nasal swab or saliva to determine if the body’s immune system is fighting off the virus that causes COVID-19.
More sensitive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests detect the coronavirus’ genetic material. They require lab processing and results can take several days.
Visit mn.gov/covid19 to order at-home tests from the state or to learn more about testing and vaccines.
13 NEW DEATHS
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 477 new coronavirus infections on Monday and 13 more COVID-19 deaths.
Among the dead were Ramsey County residents in their late 30s and early 40s. Eight lived in private homes and five in long-term care.
There have been 12,382 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020, including 5,667 in long-term care.
Another 220 fatalities are suspected to have been caused by COVID-19, but those who died never had a positive coronavirus test.
Fewer than 3 percent of recent tests in the state have come back positive, and the rate of new infections continues to decline.
Hospitalizations remain low with 201 patients receiving care, including 28 in critical condition. Hospital capacity, which is driven by available staff, is improving but remains strained in parts of the state, including the Twin Cities.
Health officials maintain vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection and slow the spread of the coronavirus. But protection wanes after five months and boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older.
Minnesota has administered 9.5 million vaccine doses, including almost 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million residents have completed at least their initial series of vaccines.
Will Smith’s Oscars Slap and the Power of Live TV
For an Academy Awards show struggling to retain viewers, Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock on March 27 was a jolt. For the millions watching at home, the moment—unscripted, raw, and ugly—vindicated their decision to invest several hours on the couch. For the many millions more not watching, it reminded them that sometimes it’s worth tuning in.
Of course, and thankfully, Oscar moments are rarely as dramatic and unnerving as Smith’s assault. But there have been occasions—from a streaker at the 1974 Oscars to Jennifer Lawrence’s stumble in 2013 to the botched Best Picture debacle in 2017—that have rewarded the live viewer in a way that watching a recap just does not. There is a value in spontaneity, and it’s a reason streaming platforms are desperate to add live events to their platforms.
Traditional TV, sometimes called “linear TV,” has been in retreat for at least a decade now. As more and more consumers cut their cords and switch to streaming platforms like Netflix, they are finding the programs they loved following them online. In most cases, streaming is a better option: it offers viewers the shows they want when they want them.
The enduring appeal of live events on television
But streaming hasn’t mastered live events. While streaming platforms are increasingly adding sports and news, they remain a big reason viewers have yet to cut the cord and give up their cable subscriptions. Sports broadcasts, in particular, are extremely attractive to corporate advertisers who want to reach viewers—often men—who are in the market for new cars and pickups, insurance, and sports betting apps. Those viewers are hard to reach through other media, and broadcasters are able to charge a premium for advertising during live sports.
The appeal of live sports is why the big four networks—CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC (with ESPN)—agreed to pay a combined $89.5 billion for the rights to broadcast NFL games for the next decade, nearly double the amount fo their existing deal. Notably, it’s also why Amazon agreed to pay another $1 billion annually to exclusively stream NFL games on Thursday nights on Amazon Prime. To capture viewers, the tech giant knows it needs live sports.
Taped competitions, like Dancing with the Stars and Jeopardy!, can command a sizable audience and can have a long afterlife on streaming platforms. But live sporting events made up 95 of the top 100 watched programs in the US in 2021, with other live events like President Joe Biden’s inauguration making up four of the of the remaining five (the one scripted program in the top 100 was shown immediately after the Super Bowl).
Eventually, all live events may migrate to streaming platforms. But that won’t diminish their appeal to viewers, and it’s why companies like Netflix are under pressure to open the gates to advertisers. There’s just too much money available for them not to.
Woody Johnson is ‘optimistic’ about direction of Jets
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jets owner Woody Johnson said he is encouraged by the direction of his club.
“I feel really good. I feel very optimistic. We’ve had a couple horrible seasons. We won four games last year. We won two games before that, this is not where we obviously want to be,” Johnson said Monday from the NFL owner’s meetings at The Breakers Resort. “And so now we’re addressing that big time. I think you’ve seen what we’ve done in free agency. No trade yet, just an attempted trade that was pretty dynamic and interesting with [Tyreek Hill]. And now we’re on to the draft.”
The Jets finished 4-13 in last season. The Jets have the capital, with four picks in the top-40 of the draft, including two picks in the top-10 (No. 4 and No. 10), to supercharge their rebuild.
“Particularly the draft, we have to hit on it, but we were very conscious of hitting on it,” Johnson said. “Making sure that we have the players that we need, particularly for developing the young quarterback. That’s really mission number one is getting him going and giving him the things that he needs around him.”
With the pairing of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas, Woody sounded confident the Jets have the right setup to eventually end the longest playoff drought in the NFL (11 years).
But even though Johnson wants the Jets to improve vastly in 2022, he isn’t setting the goal at playoffs or bust for the Jets.
“Yeah, I never look at it that way,” Woody said. “The way I look at every season is I think we’re going to win every game, but putting a marker like that I don’t think helps us achieve that. So needless to say, we want to win games. That’s what it’s all about. Do a lot better than we did last year. We owe the fans that and we owe the players and the coaches, everybody. We’re all working for the same thing.”
One way for the Jets to take the next step towards being playoff contenders is for Zach Wilson to improve.
Wilson struggled through his rookie year, completing under 60% of his passes and tossing less than 10 touchdowns in 13 games.
His struggles weren’t all his fault.
Towards the end of the year, his receiving corp was decimated by injuries. Elijah Moore and Corey Davis missed the last five games of the season and Jamison Crowder missed two of the last three. Wilson didn’t receive much help from the tight end group, either, which combined for under 600 yards receiving.
Wilson did flash impressive arm talent and athleticism, which Johnson made note of.
“We saw the talent. Amazing arm talent, amazing escape ability and all of the athletic things he does on the field,” he said. “If we can keep him protected, and we can give him some weapons, I think the sky’s the limit. … Keep progressing. That will be a lot on what the team looks like.”
Loons in good spot despite slow start from Emanuel Reynoso and most attackers
Minnesota United is undefeated to start the 2022 MLS season — a feat achieved without a goal or assist from its MVP.
Emanuel Reynoso has been kept off the score sheet across the Loons’ two draws and two victories this season, tying the Argentine central attacking midfielder’s longest drought since he joined MNUFC 20 months ago.
The good news for the club is Reynoso has had similar slow starts to begin each of his three seasons in Minnesota and has turned it on as every season progressed.
Soon after his midseason arrival in 2020, Rey went in a four-game lull without a goal or assist, before surging and leading the Loons to the Western Conference final. To open 2021, Rey had three straight games without a goal or assist, notched a goal and assists in against Colorado and then had four consecutive games without a goal or assist.
“At this moment in time, all those slide-rule passes that normally define the way he plays, the final ball or the final finish, it’s not quite what it’s been,” manager Adrian Heath said last week. “It’s been at such a high level since he’s been here. Once it drops a little bit, it’s noticeable.”
Overall, the Loons (2-0-2) have four goals in four games, with Luis Amarilla scoring or contributing to all four. He scored the winning goals against the San Jose Earthquakes and New York Red Bulls over the past two matches. Amarilla’s volley led to Hassani Dotson’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Nashville, and Amarilla’s dummy run opened up space for Franco Fragapane’s assist on Robin Lod’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in the season opener.
To be fair, Reynoso’s service on set pieces did lead to Amarilla’s goal vs. the Red Bulls and Dotson’s goal vs. Nashville. But for the Loons to reach their goal of a top-four finish in the Western Conference this season, Rey likely will need to be pulling the strings for others in open play and notching goals himself.
“The one thing is (Reynoso is) working hard in training,” Heath said. “Once we get everybody firing on all cylinders, I’m optimistic on what we can do moving forward.”
MNUFC’s four goals are tied for fourth fewest in the West with five other teams. That lack of scoring is more bearable with the Loons sitting in third place going into Saturday’s game against the Seattle Sounders (1-2-1) at Allianz Field.
“I don’t think we are all firing on the same wavelength at this moment in time,” Heath said. “I think the final ball at times, the execution, has not been good enough. I think we’ve made the wrong choice at times.”
The Loons are 19th in MLS in shots per game (11.5) and 15th in shots on goal (4.3) this season, according to whoscored.com. A deeper look shows the club is fifth in the league in shots outside the 18-yard box (6) but 24th in shots inside the 18 but outside 6-yard box (5.3) and 27th in shots inside the 6 (0.3).
“We need to get more work in, in terms of combination play in the final third,” Heath said.
They are first in the league in dribbles (16.3), per whoscored,com. So the combination of long-range shooting and individuals taking on a lot of defenders speaks to Heath’s call for improved continuity play.
Another factor in the lack of goals this season has been the Loons’ top fullbacks — Romain Metanire and Chase Gasper,who often contribute crosses into the box — have yet to play this season. Gasper is out for the foreseeable future in the MLS treatment program; Metanire is coming back from a hamstring injury; and newcomer Kemar Lawrence could make his season debut Saturday.
Without those crosses, the bulk of the Loons’ attack has come through the middle. That was 70 percent of the offense vs. Philly and 73 percent vs. Nashville, according to wyscout.
Arguably the Loons’ best result this season is the 1-1 draw at Philadelphia in the Feb. 26 opener. The fact that Union went on to win their next three games to sit atop the East has a lot to do with how that game is viewed with 12 percent of the season now completed.
Since Fragapane and Lod combined on the goal against Philadelphia, they have been quiet. Fragapane has zero shots on goal in three injury-interrupted games, and Lod has one shot on target in all 270 minutes since the opener.
Winger Bongi Hlongwane, the 21-year-old South African who is new to the team, has showed promise in his first four games, but he also has shown a rawness with some decision-making that hasn’t been crisp enough.
Striker Adrien Hunou, the club’s highest paid player at $2.58 million, per the MLSPA in 2021, was a late sub in the Philadelphia game and had a great scoring chance that goalkeeper Andre Blake pushed over the crossbar. Since then, the Frenchman has not come off the bench in the past three games.
Heath said before the San Jose win that Hunou must stay patient. “Just keep doing what he’s doing,” the manager said. “Like I said to the guys this week, we genuinely have cover at a lot of positions, and it gets frustrating when you think your chance is not going to come.”
Heath mentioned how goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair got a chance to play after Tyler Miller was ill against the Red Bulls on March 13. St. Clair has since kept his starting spot. Hunou showed he has remained positive by playing a light practical joke on a teammate last week.
“You have to be ready when your opportunity comes,” Heath said. “(Hunou is) training well. He’s staying really positive, then when his opportunity comes, I look for him to take it.”
