Biggest sources of immigrants to St. Louis
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to St. Louis come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in St. Louis as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.
#50. Spain
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 525
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 115,113
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #55 most common country of origin
#49. Turkey
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 532
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 119,380
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #54 most common country of origin
#48. Liberia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 545
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 87,991
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #67 most common country of origin
#47. Haiti
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 552
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 672,655
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #15 most common country of origin
#46. Panama
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 571
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 103,299
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #58 most common country of origin
#45. El Salvador
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 597
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 1,381,008
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
– #5 most common country of origin
#44. Saudi Arabia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 622
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 85,000
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #70 most common country of origin
#43. Lebanon
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 637
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 121,697
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #52 most common country of origin
#42. Afghanistan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 647
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 101,548
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #59 most common country of origin
#41. South Africa
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 658
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 104,022
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #56 most common country of origin
#40. Venezuela
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 677
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 349,720
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #27 most common country of origin
#39. France
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 706
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 181,554
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #41 most common country of origin
#38. Belarus
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 716
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 63,642
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
– #78 most common country of origin
#37. Albania
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 724
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 89,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #65 most common country of origin
#36. Cuba
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 755
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 1,289,875
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
– #7 most common country of origin
#35. Bulgaria
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 756
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 69,765
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #75 most common country of origin
#34. Jamaica
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 759
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 741,386
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin
#33. Peru
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 761
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 451,076
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin
#32. Romania
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 763
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 162,046
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #45 most common country of origin
#31. Jordan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 785
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 81,155
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #71 most common country of origin
#30. Nepal
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 863
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 140,904
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #49 most common country of origin
#29. Somalia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 952
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 98,966
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #60 most common country of origin
#28. Thailand
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 967
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 255,345
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #32 most common country of origin
#27. Ethiopia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,013
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 249,777
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #34 most common country of origin
#26. Iran
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,028
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 382,260
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #23 most common country of origin
#25. Poland
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,059
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 410,841
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #21 most common country of origin
#24. Honduras
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,126
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin
#23. Syria
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,135
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 95,802
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #63 most common country of origin
#22. Brazil
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
– Number of residents: 433,479
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #20 most common country of origin
#21. Japan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,204
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 345,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #29 most common country of origin
#20. Colombia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,217
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin
#19. Ukraine
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,220
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 345,250
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #28 most common country of origin
#18. Iraq
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,241
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 225,038
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin
#17. Italy
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,247
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
– Number of residents: 332,857
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #30 most common country of origin
#16. Taiwan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,570
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 381,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #24 most common country of origin
#15. Pakistan
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,576
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 376,127
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin
#14. Russia
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,958
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
#13. Guatemala
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,982
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin
#12. Kenya
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 1,996
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 141,751
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #48 most common country of origin
#11. Nigeria
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 2,012
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 350,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #26 most common country of origin
#10. Canada
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 2,995
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
#9. United Kingdom
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 3,004
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
#8. Germany
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 3,886
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin
#7. South Korea
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 4,027
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
#6. Philippines
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 6,068
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
#5. Vietnam
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 6,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.1%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
#4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 8,184
– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%
National
– Number of residents: 103,938
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #57 most common country of origin
#3. China
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 11,111
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.2%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
#2. Mexico
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 14,062
– Percent of foreign born residents: 10.4%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin
#1. India
St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Number of residents: 16,006
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.8%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin
Red carpet arrivals begin at an Oscars hoping for a comeback
By JAKE COYLE
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards have rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Early arrivals are already filling the red carpet ahead of the show. Beneath a warm California sun, a Hollywood rite of glamour and celebration was starting to get into swing.
But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
It won’t be easy. The film industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, but despite one of the biggest hits in years in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the rebound has been fitful. The global movie industry sold about half the tickets last year as it did two years ago, $21.3 billion in 2021 compared to $42.3 billion in 2019, according to the Motion Picture Association. Hollywood pushed more of its top films directly into homes than ever before; half of this year’s 10 best-picture nominees were streamed at or very near release. Even the film academy shifted entirely to a streaming platform for voters, rather than DVD screeners.
Then there are the challenges of commanding worldwide attention for a night of Hollywood self-congratulation after two years of pandemic and while Russia’s war ravages Ukraine. Packer has said the war in Ukraine will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast. Some stars, like Sean Penn, have lobbied the academy to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at the ceremony.
Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s gothic western, comes in with a leading 12 nominations and a good chance of snagging the top award. But all the momentum is with Sian Heder’s deaf family drama “CODA,” which, despite boasting just three nods, is considered the favorite. A win would be a triumph for Apple TV+, which acquired the movie out of the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent big promoting it to academy members.
But expect the most awards on the night to go to “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping science fiction epic. It’s the odds-on-favorite to clean up in the technical categories.
After several years sans-host, the Oscars will turn to the trio of Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to emcee the broadcast, which is also streaming on platforms including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and on ABC.com with provider authentication. Producers have also lined up a star-studded group of performers including Billie Eilish and Beyoncé to sing nominated songs, while the “Encanto” cast will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
It will be a staggered start, with stars making their way into the Dolby at different times. ABC’s red carpet preshow will run 6:30 to 8 p.m., with the first hour of awards happening inside the theater between 7-8 p.m. News of those winners will spread first on social media and later be woven into the telecast. To accommodate the shift, the red carpet will also open an hour earlier than usual, at 4 p.m. Eastern.
The rejiggered approach, which has been deeply unpopular with some academy members, should make for some complicated red-carpet logistics. The academy, wanted to give each winner an uncompromised moment, is urging attendees to be in their seats by 7 p.m. That led to an earlier red carpet, with many stars — including Jessica Chastain, a nominee for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — arriving with enough time to be seated for the pre-show.
“We want to be there to support our team,” said “The Power of the Dog” producer Tanya Seghatchian on her way into the theater to watch the early awards. “We couldn’t have made it without them.”
Hairstyling and makeup (where “Tammy Faye” is nominated) is one of the eight pre-show categories to be handed out during what producers are calling the “golden hour.” The others are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.
“We are heading in, we’ll see how this goes,” Nicholas Britell, nominated for his “Don’t Look Up” score said with a laugh and a shrug on the red carpet. “We’re all learning, we’re all learning.”
Already inside the Dolby was Donald Mowat, nominated for hair and makeup for “Dune.”
“I’ve been in this business for 35 years,” Mowat said. “This is already the Oscar for me.”
Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including James Cameron, Kathleen Kennedy and Guillermo del Toro, warned that the change would turn some nominees into “second-class citizens.”
Behind the change is alarm over the Oscars fast-falling ratings. While drops have been common to all major network award shows, last year’s show attracted only about 10 million viewers, less than half of the 23.6 million the year before. A decade ago, it was closer to 40 million.
To help restore the Oscars’ position, some argued in the lead-up to this year’s awards that a blockbuster like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” should have been nominated for best picture. It’s up for just visual effects.
Instead, a wide gamut of films are in the hunt, ranging from the much-watched Netflix apocalyptic comedy “Don’t Look Up” and the roundly acclaimed three-hour Japanese drama “Drive My Car.”
One thing producers have promised: the night’s final award will be best picture. Last year’s show concluded awkwardly with the unexpected presentation of best actor to a not-present Anthony Hopkins.
___
AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.
___
For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit:
Twins Opening Day-like lineup delivered by trio of hall of famers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A trio of hall of famers — two current, one future — walked out to home plate on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox, important information in hand.
Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew and Tony Oliva, who will be inducted into Cooperstown this summer, dressed in full uniform, went out to deliver a lineup card that sure had the looks of an Opening Day lineup.
“Having them on the field today for Minnesota Day was special for everyone in the ballpark, including the umpires who get a chance to spend some time with them at the exchange of the lineup cards,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think everyone enjoys it, and I think all three of them enjoy it too, so that makes it even better. Those guys are here to impart some wisdom upon everyone here, and when they start talking we start listening.”
The information they delivered on that card perhaps sheds some light into how the Twins are thinking. For the first time all spring, the Twins trotted out a lineup that could resemble the group that might run out there on April 7 at Target Field.
Infielder Luis Arraez was the odd-man out on Sunday, which could make sense given the Twins are expected to face Seattle lefty Robbie Ray on Opening Day.
Baldelli had Carlos Correa hitting third, behind Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco. Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó and Alex Kirilloff, who started in left, were lined up in the middle of the order while Gary Sánchez (designated hitter), Gio Urshela and Ryan Jeffers rounded out the lineup.
While Baldelli is never one to reveal information before he has to — he still has not named an Opening Day starter — he called it a “really nice lineup,” that he “enjoyed writing.”
“Our lineup is going to have some tweaks on it on a regular basis. We have more than nine everyday players,” Baldelli said. “Therefore it’ll look different every day. So we’re still working through that. I mean, I’ve been playing with a few things. And when you have a bunch of good hitters, you can have a bunch of good lineups.”
ALCALA DEBUTS
Reliever Jorge Alcala, who hadn’t seen spring game action due to a nail tear, made his 2022 debut on Sunday.
Alcala pitched the ninth inning, giving up a run on two hits while striking out a batter. While it wasn’t his sharpest outing, the Twins were simply pleased to get him back on the mound.
“Getting him on the mound and getting him working back toward where he needs to be was, I think, the positive,” Baldelli said. “Just the fact he’s out there and physically said he was doing great and everything else, every outing from here on out, to sharpen it up a little bit, which he’ll do. I have no doubt about that.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins still plan on having starter Sonny Gray pitch on Monday in a minor league game, as there is no major league game on the schedule. It will be Gray’s first start of the spring, and he will throw to Jeffers. Baldelli said they have discussed him throwing three innings.
Five key questions as Gophers open spring football practices
The Gophers football program’s bounce-back season in 2021 was boosted, in part, by very little roster turnover from the 2020 version. After going 9-4 last season, Minnesota will now look to keep a high level while needing to replace roughly half its starters going into this fall.
The U has to replace five starters on both offense and defense, a number that would have ballooned on offense if the “Encore Four” didn’t return for sixth seasons: center John Michael Schmitz, quarterback Tanner Morgan, receiver Chris Autman-Bell and tailback Mo Ibrahim.
The current iteration of the Gophers begins spring practice this week, with head coach P.J. Fleck holding a news conference Tuesday, open-to-public practices April 5 and 16 and the spring game coming April 30 at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Here are five key questions going into spring ball:
How will Gophers overhaul offensive line?
While Schmitz might be the best center in the nation in 2022, the U has to replace four other starting lineman and its No. 1 tight end from a year ago.
The U loses the vast experience of Conner Olson, Sam Schlueter, Ko Kieft, Blaise Andries and Daniel Faalele, who is expected to be the first Minnesota offensive lineman drafted to the NFL since 2006.
During the U’s pro day in March, Faalele shared who he sees as heirs apparent at tackle.
“I’m definitely looking forward to how Aireontae (Ersery) plays; I think he’s going to be the new left tackle for the Gophers,” Faalale said. “I’m excited to see how he performs and competes. I think he will do very well. He’s athletic and strong and is a hard worker. Then I’d say J.J. Guedet. Over the years, watching him grow and see how far he has come in football has been really special to watch. It will be awesome to see him play this year.”
The Gophers added guards Chuck Filiaga (Michigan) and Quinn Carroll (Notre Dame) through the NCAA transfer portal. Filiaga enrolled in January, while Carroll won’t arrive until June.
How will Minnesota revamp its defensive line?
Minnesota had three starters and six of its top eight d-linemen exit, including bookends Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo and tackles Nyles Pinckney and Micah Dew-Treadway.
This means key returners Trill Carter and Thomas Rush must take on bigger roles. But younger players such as Logan Richter, Austin Booker, Jacob Schuster, Devin Eastern and Gage Keys are the next men up.
Transfers Darnell Jefferies (Clemson), Lorenzo Surgers (Vanderbilt) and Chris Smith (Harvard) will need to be plug-and-play additions. Jefferies and Surgers are now at the U; Smith joins this summer.
How will Kirk Ciarrocca adjust offensive scheme?
When he replaced Mike Sanford Jr. as offensive coordinator in December, Ciarrocca said he hadn’t yet studied Minnesota’s 2021 issues in the passing game close enough. He has had that time now and will be counted on to make necessary overhauls.
First up, more balance. Minnesota ran the ball 70 percent of plays in 2021, and its 257 pass attempts were 127th in the nation — the lowest outside of the three service academies.
“We will do the things that I’m comfortable with that fit our players’ strengths, and that is the biggest thing for me to be here right now,” Ciarrocca said in December.
Ciarrocca’s schemes were helpful in Morgan being named all-Big Ten second team in 2019. He posted numbers that looked dreamy compared to the output in 2020-21.
The return of Autman-Bell is huge, but the 6-foot-3 receiver Dylan Wright needs to become a reliable target, and Daniel Jackson must become more consistent. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has no one in front of him now.
How healthy are the running backs?
After the 18-6 victory over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Fleck said his running backs “are so close. I hope they stay that way.”
It didn’t last. A week later, leading rusher Ky Thomas entered the NCAA transfer portal and returned home to the Kansas Jayhawks. This means Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving is the top returning tailback.
The health of Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts is to be determined, and answers might not come during spring ball, when veterans are often held out. Ibrahim is coming back from a torn Achilles’ tendon in the September opener, and his timeline is expected to be long. Potts had his season ended in a scary episode that required a weeklong hospitalization in October but was back around the team for the bowl game. True freshman Zack Evans has enrolled and will also get chances.
Will Gophers defense resemble their elite marks from 2021?
While the Gophers offense struggled a year ago, its defense was lights out. They were No. 3 in the nation in total defense (279 yards per game) and No. 6 in scoring defense (17.3 points per game).
Minnesota has since lost its top tackler (linebacker Jack Gibbens), top sacker (Mafe) and its most reliable cornerback (Coney Durr), among other key players. And this year’s outfit lost two key Gophers assistants — defensive line coach Chad Wilt, who became Indiana’s defensive coordinator, and safeties coach Joe Harasymiak, now Rutgers’ defensive coordinator.
If Minnesota’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi — who had reported interest from Notre Dame — can put up similar numbers in 2022, more programs will come knocking.
