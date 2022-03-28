Connect with us

Entertainment

Body Language 101: Huge Clue That Will Smith’s Slap Was Real

Published

53 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The tension between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock began years before the A-list actor pimp slapped the stunned comedian

The post Body Language 101: Huge Clue That Will Smith’s Slap Was Real first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Medical Minute: Alopecia Areata

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

google news

Will Smith’s assault on Oscars host Chris Rock shined a spotlight on Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition

The post Medical Minute: Alopecia Areata first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Saweetie’s cut out dress makes grown men cry at Jay Z’s Oscars after-party

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

google news

Saweetie made a spectacular entrance at Jay Z’s Oscar Awards after-party at the famed Chateau Marmont

The post Saweetie’s cut out dress makes grown men cry at Jay Z’s Oscars after-party first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

CODA triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 28, 2022

By

CODA triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage 2
google news

Deaf family drama CODA won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first-ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending