Entertainment
Body Language 101: Huge Clue That Will Smith’s Slap Was Real
The tension between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock began years before the A-list actor pimp slapped the stunned comedian
Entertainment
Medical Minute: Alopecia Areata
Will Smith’s assault on Oscars host Chris Rock shined a spotlight on Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition
Entertainment
Saweetie’s cut out dress makes grown men cry at Jay Z’s Oscars after-party
Saweetie made a spectacular entrance at Jay Z’s Oscar Awards after-party at the famed Chateau Marmont
Entertainment
CODA triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage
Deaf family drama CODA won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first-ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.
