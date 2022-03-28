News
France salutes Minnesota veteran who fought in epic Battle of the Bulge
MONTGOMERY, Minn. — As World War II raged overseas, Arnold “Buck” J. Zahratka said, joining the Army in October 1943 was an easy choice.
“We were 18 years old, we wanted to go over,” Zahratka, now 96, told reporters recently. “We couldn’t get there fast enough.”
But the Montgomery native had no idea the struggles that awaited him there.
After fighting with the Army’s 106th Infantry Division in the Normandy region of France, Zahratka and others in his unit regrouped and headed east to face off with Nazi forces in the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944 and January 1945.
About 6,000 U.S. soldiers in the 422nd and 423rd infantry regiments surrendered to the Germans and were taken as prisoners during the infamous battle.
Zahratka’s division, meanwhile, was the last infantry regiment to push its way through eastern Belgium and down into the Alsace region of France.
On the way, Zahratka was separated from his unit in the rugged Ardennes Forest with no ammunition and few provisions to keep him going through the deep snow and bitter cold.
He credits a guardian angel with keeping him alive through that time and with reuniting him with his unit despite all odds. And that same guardian angel helped his unit push back Nazi forces at the Battle of the Bulge, a move that turned the tides in favor of the Allied forces.
Zahratka has received numerous medals and commendations since returning from war, including the American Campaign Medal, Bronze Star, European Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Medal, Efficiency Fidelity & Honor Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and a diploma from the French government for his part in liberating France.
And last Wednesday, the French government awarded him the French Legion of Honor, the highest distinction that France gives those who performed remarkable deeds for the country.
“Though many years have passed since you went from family and friends for your military training … France has not forgotten, Mr. Zahratka,” said French Consul General Yannick Tagand, who had traveled from Chicago for the ceremony. “You are a true hero. Thanks to you, I grew up in a free country, in a country that has been living in peace for more than seven decades.”
Zahratka’s family, friends and fellow community members on Wednesday filled the Montgomery American Legion Post 79 in Le Sueur County to see the nonagenarian accept the medal and celebrate with a meal of pork, dumplings and sauerkraut.
And local leaders, representatives for Minnesota’s U.S. senators and state veterans affairs officials heaped praise upon Zahratka for his military accomplishments, but also for the role he played in the Montgomery community.
“How do you come up with ways to describe the honor, dignity and respect that the man in front of us today is simply made of and lives by so easily in his daily life?” Montgomery Mayor Tom Eisert said. “Today, it only takes a quick look throughout the room to see it without even saying any words.”
“You set the bar high for all of us. You, sir, represent the best of the best and serve as a model on how to live life through a state of honor, dignity and respect,” Eisert continued.
It took decades for Zahratka to open up about his experiences in combat, his daughter Linda Stadstad said after the award ceremony.
“It wasn’t a good memory so we didn’t ask,” Stadstad said.
But in the last decade or so, family members started asking their father to tell them more about his service and memories of the war. And they were surprised to learn all that Zahratka had been keeping to himself but not shocked to hear about his courage.
“He’s always been my hero,” Stadstad said. “So hearing all of that, it doesn’t change anything, it just adds to it.”
Following the ceremony, Zahratka greeted friends and family who gave him big hugs and posed for photos with him in his uniform jacket. While humble about the latest commendation, he said he was very happy.
“It’s just amazing. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Zahratka said. “I never did anything to earn something like that.”
Oscars live: Ariana DeBose wins for best supporting actress
By The Associated Press
The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):
5:25p.m.
The Oscar for best supporting actress goes to Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”
DeBose won the Academy Award on Sunday night for her acting, singing and dancing as Anita in her breakthrough role in the Steven Spielberg reimagining of the classic musical.
She becomes the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ actor win in the category. “To anybody who has ever questioned your identity,” she said, “I promise you there is a place for us.”
Largely unknown in film circles before landing the coveted role, the 31-year-old North Carolina native became the clear Oscar favorite after an awards season full of victories.
She was previously primarily known as a stage actress, with Broadway roles in “Bring It On: The Musical,” “Motown: The Musical” and “Hamilton.”
DeBose beat out fellow nominees Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis. She thanked Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations.
___
THE BACK-TO-NORMAL ACADEMY AWARDS
— Here’s how to watch or stream the Oscars this year
— Jessica Chastain, Saniyya Sidney beam on Oscars red carpet
— Early winners at the Oscars include ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘Dune’
— Lin-Manuel Miranda misses show after COVID scare
For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit:
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
5:15 p.m.
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall welcomed the Oscars back to the Dolby Theatre — a trio that Schumer joked was there “because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”
The three appeared on stage following a brief intro from Serena and Venus Williams, along with a musical number from Beyoncé filmed in Compton.
“We are here at the Oscars” began Hall.
“Where movie lovers unite to watch TV,” added Sykes.
They ran through a short monologue that included jabs at “Being the Ricardos” nominee J.K. Simmons, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto — or “House of Random Accents,” as Sykes called it — and U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.
Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show:
“You know what’s in the In Memoriam this year?” Schumer asked. “The Golden Globes.”
___
5:10 p.m.
Serena Williams and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown — and introducing Beyoncé.
It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.
“King Richard” — the story of how the Williams sisters father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world — was nominated for six Academy Awards.
Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.
Beyoncé performed “Be Alive” — also Oscar-nominated — from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.
“I want you to tell these people where we are,” Beyoncé asked the performers with her.
“City of Compton,” they responded.
Serena Williams is the highest-earning women’s tennis player of all time, winning more than $94 million on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around $42 million.
And among the lyrics: “The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own.”
— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds
___
4:40p.m.
Jessica Chastain got to the Oscars early, for good reason. And she got to celebrate a win.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — the story of Tammy Faye Bakker — won the Oscar for best hair and makeup, one of the eight awards given during the pre-show while many top celebrities were still making their way down the red carpet.
Chastain, though, was a notable exception by taking her seat for the pre-show. And she got to give congratulatory and celebratory huge to the three winners — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh — as they took the stage.
“It was an incredible hair, makeup, prosthetic team that helped me,” Chastain later said on the ABC broadcast, appearing there after the Oscar was awarded. “Tammy Faye in our film goes through three different decades and she changed a lot throughout those decades, so they really helped me with that.”
Chastain is a best actress nominee for her portrayal of Bakker.
— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds
___
4:25 p.m.
Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first.
Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score on Sunday night for his music from “Dune.”
He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”
The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.
He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” has also won for best editing and sound.
The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ’Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17 year old as an insult,” he said.
___
4 p.m.
“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony.
Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
But the unedited ceremony is only visible to those inside the theater. Not even reporters in a nearby media center are able to watch the early Oscars being handed out.
Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa joked about the early winners not getting Billy Crystal or Chris Rock as hosts. “They’re getting us.”
Brolin walked out onto the stage and exclaimed “It’s full!” to start the show.
___
3:40 p.m.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain arrived early to Sunday’s Oscars to ensure she didn’t miss the presentation of some less-celebrated award.
The academy is experimenting with a staggered start this year, naming victors in eight categories during the hour before the show formally begins at 5 p.m. Those presentations will then be edited down and woven into the broadcast, an effort to keep the show tight and boost declining ratings.
The new approach is rubbing many the wrong way. Some stars, including Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.
“I’m here to see all the early categories because so often a lot of attention goes to the actors because people see our faces on screen,” Chastain said on the red carpet. “But the reality is there’s so many people that are involved in creating a performance and creating a film, and I need to acknowledge and admire each one of them.”
The other pre-show categories are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.
— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner
___
3:30 p.m.
“West Side Story” was representing. Supporting actress front runner Ariana DeBose walked the carpet quickly in her bright red Valentino dress. “I’m coming back!” She told reporters and blew kisses to the fans in the bleachers.
Not far behind her was “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg holding hands with with Kate Capshaw. Spielberg shook hands with Oscar show director Glenn Weiss, wishing him luck.
Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations, arrived in black one shoulder Carolina Herrera and a feather hat, that she wore before on the cover of Town and Country. Fans in the bleacher shouted “Rita! Rita! Rita!”
— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr
___
3 p.m.
The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mom.
Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mom Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.
Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.
“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.
— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr
___
2:30 p.m.
The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.
Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.
“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.
Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.
“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.
Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific with an hourlong ceremony bestowing eight awards.
Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.
— Associated Press’ Amanda Lee Myers
__
3 a.m.
For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
Jessica Chastain, Saniyya Sidney beam on Oscars red carpet
By LEANNE ITALIE
NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Chastain hit the Oscars red carpet in a purple and copper sparkle gown, while the 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney twirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess look and her “King Richard” castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple Sunday.
Chastain’s Gucci ombre look included a ruffle hem. The color of her hair, in a high ponytail, matched the burnished bodice of her gown perfectly. Nicole Kidman smooched with her husband, Keith Urban, in a subdued blue gray Armani Prive strapless column gown with a waist ruffle and train.
“This dress, they actually made this color,” Kidman told E!. “I was, like, I really want to wear blue. I love the color.”
Nominee Kristen Stewart, her platinum hair swept to one side, posed quickly for cameras in tiny, rock star black shorts from Chanel. The buttons on her white top opened down to her bellybutton. Penelope Cruise in Chanel went for black in a classic silhouette with a bow sparkling at her neck.
Sidney wore a light teal, strapless Armani Prive gown as one of the early arrivals to the 94th Academy Awards. It wasn’t her first Oscars. She attended at age 10 for “Fences” and “Hidden Figures.” Singleton portrayed Serena Williams to Sidney’s Venus.
As the film industry’s glamorous return to the Dolby Theatre unfolded, touches of the real world seeped in.
Jamie Lee Curtis wore a ribbon as a ring in Ukrainian blue, dressed in a midnight blue look by Stella McCartney. Nicholas Britell, nominated for his “Don’t Look Up” score, wore a blue ribbon on one lapel in support of Ukraine, and Diane Warren in an Emerald green tuxedo suit, wore a blue lapel ribbon of her own on behalf of Ukraine refugees. Others donned Ukraine blue ribbons as well.
Presenter Lily James, meanwhile, went with baby pink Versace with a high side slit and Piaget jewels as she posed for selfies with a few fans on the red carpet. Soft pastels like her outfit mixed with metallic looks (Lupita Nyong’o in gold Prada) and black statements (Billie Eilish in a huge tiered custom Gucci gown) in a year still struggling with the pandemic and the horrors of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The reds took it in the trend department.
Fashion icon Tracee Ellis Ross went with Carolina Herrera: a bright tea-length strapless red gown with a daring bodice and a single diamond choker. Rosie Perez wore a classic Hollywood Christian Siriano custom gown in red with a dainty cape. Sonia Yuan of “Drive My Car,” Marlee Matlin of “CODA” and Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story” also chose bright red, DeBose in trousers and a cropped top. Kirsten Dunst got the red memo as well.
Aunjanue Ellis, in a more subtle red, had “Jack’s Baby” sewn into her Donatella Versace gown.
As for the men, fashion lover and nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee of “The Power of the Dog” chose a tone-on-tone baby blue suit from Bottega Veneta, an 18-carat Cartier diamond choker over his collared (no-tie) dress shirt. He showed off his Cartier watch, which included cascading diamonds on its face.
“I’m gonna miss that when it’s not on my wrist,” he joked.
Erik Maza, executive style director for Town & Country magazine, praised Smit-McPhee’s fashion risks.
“He’s run away with Timothée Chalamet’s title for best dressed young actor this season,” Maza told The Associated Press.
Side note: Chalamet went with no shirt and a cropped sequin and fringe jacket in black from Louis Vuitton
Wesley Snipes sported a shorts suit in dark purple. Sebastian Yatra, chosen to perform, wore a pink tuxedo with tails from Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott. He wore Cartier diamonds. Jason Momoa, a presenter, kept cool with a long braid tied with a small pink scrunchie. He wore a black Henry Poole suit as he towered over the rest of the red carpet.
Naomi Scott was all-the-way covered in an edgy high-neck, deep purple look. Anna Dzieduszycka of the nominated short film “The Dress” wore an emerald green gown with spare feather embellishment. Jada Pinkett Smith also went with green, a deeper shade with a huge ruched train done by Glenn Martens for Gaultier.
Jewels made the statement for some. Vanessa Hudgens, in a black form-hugging sequin gown, had more than 23 carats of Bulgari emeralds around her neck.
“Licorice Pizza” Star Alana Haim and her sisters wore custom Louis Vuitton in a scallop design. Haim posed for a photo with Denis Villeneuve.
“It’s for the Hanukkah card,” Haim said.
Given the news climate, it wasn’t surprising that some attendees kept it low key and low wattage in black.
“I’m especially proud of Rita Moreno’s look tonight because she wore her Adrienne Landau hat for the first time for the cover story I wrote for Town & Country’s March issue,” Maza said. “The first Latina to win an Oscar for acting honored her heritage with a dress bearing the name of another Latina OG, Carolina Herrera. Has 90 ever looked this good?”
Maza also lauded James’ powdery pink Atelier Versace look and Chastain’s Gucci gown “that telegraphed her confidence going into the ceremony.”
___
Associated Press writers Lindsey Bahr and Brooke Lefferts contributed to this story.
___
For more of AP’s Oscar coverage visit:
Oscars live: Serena and Venus Williams, Beyoncé start show
By The Associated Press
The Latest on the Oscars (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
Serena Williams and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown — and introducing Beyoncé.
It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.
“King Richard” — the story of how the Williams sisters father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world — was nominated for six Academy Awards.
Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.
Beyoncé performed “Be Alive” — also Oscar-nominated — from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.
“I want you to tell these people where we are,” Beyoncé asked the performers with her.
“City of Compton,” they responded.
Serena Williams is the highest-earning women’s tennis player of all time, winning more than $94 million on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around $42 million.
And among the lyrics: “The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own.”
— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds
___
THE BACK-TO-NORMAL ACADEMY AWARDS
— Here’s how to watch or stream the Oscars this year
— Jessica Chastain, Saniyya Sidney beam on Oscars red carpet
— Early winners at the Oscars include ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘Dune’
— Lin-Manuel Miranda misses show after COVID scare
For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit:
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
4:40p.m.
Jessica Chastain got to the Oscars early, for good reason. And she got to celebrate a win.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — the story of Tammy Faye Bakker — won the Oscar for best hair and makeup, one of the eight awards given during the pre-show while many top celebrities were still making their way down the red carpet.
Chastain, though, was a notable exception by taking her seat for the pre-show. And she got to give congratulatory and celebratory huge to the three winners — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh — as they took the stage.
“It was an incredible hair, makeup, prosthetic team that helped me,” Chastain later said on the ABC broadcast, appearing there after the Oscar was awarded. “Tammy Faye in our film goes through three different decades and she changed a lot throughout those decades, so they really helped me with that.”
Chastain is a best actress nominee for her portrayal of Bakker.
— Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds
___
4:25 p.m.
Hans Zimmer has won his second Oscar, nearly 30 years after his first.
Zimmer won the Academy Award for best original score on Sunday night for his music from “Dune.”
He won his first Oscar in 1995 for the score of “The Lion King.”
The 64-year-old German had been nominated without a win nine times since.
He was not at the awards on Sunday. “Dune” has also won for best editing and sound.
The editing award went to Joe Walker, who joked about his kids and how it’s sometimes hard for them with his work. “You may not know this but the word ’Oscar nominated’ can be used by a skilled 17 year old as an insult,” he said.
___
4 p.m.
“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony.
Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
But the unedited ceremony is only visible to those inside the theater. Not even reporters in a nearby media center are able to watch the early Oscars being handed out.
Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa joked about the early winners not getting Billy Crystal or Chris Rock as hosts. “They’re getting us.”
Brolin walked out onto the stage and exclaimed “It’s full!” to start the show.
___
3:40 p.m.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” nominee Jessica Chastain arrived early to Sunday’s Oscars to ensure she didn’t miss the presentation of some less-celebrated award.
The academy is experimenting with a staggered start this year, naming victors in eight categories during the hour before the show formally begins at 5 p.m. Those presentations will then be edited down and woven into the broadcast, an effort to keep the show tight and boost declining ratings.
The new approach is rubbing many the wrong way. Some stars, including Chastain, have said they won’t do red carpet interviews if it means missing the presentation of awards like best hair and makeup, for which the artists of “Tammy Faye” are nominated.
“I’m here to see all the early categories because so often a lot of attention goes to the actors because people see our faces on screen,” Chastain said on the red carpet. “But the reality is there’s so many people that are involved in creating a performance and creating a film, and I need to acknowledge and admire each one of them.”
The other pre-show categories are: film editing, sound, original score, production design, live-action short, animated short and documentary short.
— Associated Press’ Jake Seiner
___
3:30 p.m.
“West Side Story” was representing. Supporting actress front runner Ariana DeBose walked the carpet quickly in her bright red Valentino dress. “I’m coming back!” She told reporters and blew kisses to the fans in the bleachers.
Not far behind her was “West Side Story” director Steven Spielberg holding hands with with Kate Capshaw. Spielberg shook hands with Oscar show director Glenn Weiss, wishing him luck.
Rita Moreno, who starred in both 1961 and 2021 film adaptations, arrived in black one shoulder Carolina Herrera and a feather hat, that she wore before on the cover of Town and Country. Fans in the bleacher shouted “Rita! Rita! Rita!”
— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr
___
3 p.m.
The young star of “Belfast” brought a special date to the Oscars — his mom.
Eleven-year-old Jude Hill arrived with his mom Shauneen, posing for photos before the ceremony. He flashed two thumbs up as his mother, her arm around him, looked at him.
Hill plays Buddy in “Belfast,” a semi-autobiographical film by Kenneth Branagh. It tells the story of 1969 Belfast from Buddy’s perspective during The Troubles, when neighborhoods were turned into war zones and children had to navigate how they were supposed to tell whether someone was Catholic or Protestant.
“Belfast” has earned seven Oscar nominations, including for Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, who play Buddy’s grandparents.
— Film Writer Lindsay Bahr
___
2:30 p.m.
The producer of the Academy Awards says Sunday’s show will strike a balance between being upbeat and fun, while also acknowledging the war in Ukraine.
Producer Will Packer says it’s difficult to put on a show while serious world events are unfolding, but he’s also trying to give people a diversion.
“In the midst of the revelry and the fun, we will acknowledge it and then we’re going to try to make sure that we give people who are in tough situations there and around the world something to look at, a release, something that’s upbeat and fun,” Packer told The Associated Press ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.
Packer also addressed the film academy’s controversial decision to award eight Oscars ahead of the live telecast and weave them into the broadcast.
“We’re going to treat all the honorees with an amazing amount of respect. That’s what we do,” Packer said.
Dozens of nominees are already on the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific with an hourlong ceremony bestowing eight awards.
Best original song nominee Diane Warren wore a ribbon supporting Ukrainian refugees as part of her outfit.
— Associated Press’ Amanda Lee Myers
__
3 a.m.
For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.
It’s one of many shifts, both slight and tectonic, around this year’s ceremony. After two years of pandemic — and a socially distanced 2021 edition with record-low ratings — the Academy Awards will try to recapture their exalted place in pop culture with a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service win best picture for the first time.
