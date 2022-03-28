News
Free agent Jesse Davis, candidate to start at right guard, visits Vikings
After losing out last week in an attempt to sign restricted free-agent Ryan Bates as a potential starting right guard, the Vikings have turned their attention to veteran free agent Jesse Davis.
A source said that Davis visited the Vikings on Monday, and it was a strong possibility that he could end up signing a deal.
Davis started 72 of the 80 games he played the past five seasons for the Miami Dolphins. He has started games at tackle and guard, but a source said he is being eyed as a possible starting right guard.
The Vikings had looked at Bates as a possibility. But the Buffalo restricted free agent decided instead to sign an offer sheet with Chicago after also visiting Minnesota. The Bills have until Tuesday to decide whether to match that offer sheet.
Oli Udoh was the primary starter last season at right guard, but had his share of struggles. Mason Cole took over the spot for three games in December and was effective but he missed the final three games with an elbow injury and then signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh.
News
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ free-agent frenzy sets tone for overhauled offense
Put your opinions and obsessions about the quarterback to the side for one moment.
For one spring let’s not over-analyze everything new coach Mike McDaniel said, or didn’t say about Tua Tagovailoa, dissecting the young quarterback’s potential and his future.
McDaniel hasn’t seen Tagovailoa throw one pass in person yet.
Let’s also refrain from stressing about veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was signed to be the backup, but refuses to view himself as the backup.
Jacoby Brissett refused to call himself a backup last year and it didn’t bother a soul. So why let Bridgewater’s inflated opinion of himself bother you now?
We’ll soon figure out who Tagovailoa is, and what he can become in the NFL because for once in his young career he should have a decent supporting cast around him.
The Dolphins have given themselves a chance to have a respectable offensive line courtesy of the free agent addition of Terron Armstead, a Pro Bowl left tackle, and Connor Williams, an established veteran guard.
Tagovailoa should have a decent running game (crossing fingers) because of Miami’s intentions of beefing up the rushing attack, which includes the signing of tailback Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds and fullback Alec Ingold.
And Miami upgraded his weaponry, on paper at least, including the addition of one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Tyreek Hill, whom the Dolphins executed a trade for last week.
In one offseason the Dolphins improved the talent base in every phase of that side of the ball with the hopes that it will help McDaniel lay a solid foundation in year one at the helm.
They did what all organizations must do before they can come to any hard and firm conclusions on its young quarterback. They provided him with support.
“We added people that we are very proud of in terms of the human beings and what we’re about,” McDaniel said at the NFL owner’s meetings. “The players you add in free agency tell the team a lot of what you’re expecting from them, and what you’re investing in.”
Miami paid handsomely for Hill in draft assets and contract with the hopes that he and his 11 touchdowns a season average can open things up for everyone on the field.
They signed an injured, but talented running back in Mostert, who has been a solid contributor to one of the NFL’s most potent rushing attacks. But has never been that unit’s bell cow.
Neither has Edmonds, a multifaceted tailback who has handled more than 500 offensive snaps once in his four-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.
And the Dolphins added the fourth receiver in Dallas offense, signing Cedrick Wilson with the intent of having him develop into Miami’s slot receiver.
Of the newcomers, only Hill’s a proven commodity, an established NFL star. But put them all with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, and Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, and the newcomers should collectively provide an upgrade over what Tagovailoa was working with his previous two seasons.
“[Both] players happen to be pretty good with the ball in your hands,” McDaniel said, breaking down Edmonds and Wilson game. “Both players are in their own right self-made. They had to compete for opportunities in their given organizations and that made them stronger. It didn’t kill them.”
Imagine that, an organization that doesn’t believe in gifting players starting spots, and status.
One that values players keeping what they’ve earned.
“You try to empower players by having good teammates,” McDaniel said when asked about bringing out the greatness of Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as a starter the past two years. “And as boring as it is you have to deliberately engage day in and day out to really get the end result that everybody wants. So have we done enough? Well, we’ve barely even scratched the surface.”
It’s just the starting block. A proper one, finally.
News
Robert Saleh on next steps for Wilson: ‘Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip’
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Robert Saleh wants Zach Wilson to master the playbook and play freely his second year as the Jets’ QB1.
“Love to see Zach own the playbook at a faster clip. Not that he wasn’t. Typical rookie learning curve,” Saleh said from the NFL owner’s meetings at The Breakers Resort. “We’re really looking for that recall, the fundamentals, all the different stuff that we’re looking for, that’s all going to come. For OTAs, really looking for him to take that step in the right direction. With regards to playbook football, one on one, absorbing the scheme so you can play a lot faster.”
Wilson threw for 2,334 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 55% of his passes during his rookie campaign last season.
Saleh attributed a lot of Wilson’s issues to overthinking the scheme, which explained a few of his inaccurate passes. Saleh said he believes when Wilson is playing free of thoughts, his supreme talent flashes.
“When you see some of the errant throws that he had, that’s indecision and overthinking the scheme,” Saleh said. “So hopefully he comes back this year, masters that aspect of it. A lot of people saw that when his feet were right and his eyes were right and he knew the play exactly the way it needed to be run, he would grip it in there. And you were like, ‘wow, there’s the throw.’”
Through Wilson’s first year it was obvious he possessed the arm talent and the athleticism required to be a franchise quarterback, it was his mental game that held him back.
The Jets are banking on Wilson significantly improving in that aspect.
“It’s just the learning curve of football. I’ve always said I learned a long time ago from Gus Bradley that football is in three categories,” Saleh said. “You got 101, 301, and 501. The 301 aspect is your fundamentals and techniques. The 501 is your ability to understand the other side of the ball. But just like college, you can’t get to the 301 level until you master 101, which is scheme. … So just creating more opportunities to have those situations for him. And that starts with 101.”
UPDATE ON MEKHI AND CARL
Mekhi Becton (knee) and Carl Lawson (Achilles) missed the majority of the 2021-22 season due to injury. Lawson suffered his injury during joint practices of OTAs and Becton injured his knee during Week 1 of the season against the Panthers.
Becton’s initial diagnosis was four to eight weeks, but he never returned to the football field. Saleh was optimistic about Becton’s return for offseason training this year and said the former first round pick has been rehabbing well.
“We’ve been in constant communication with him,” Saleh said. “Feel like he’s doing a really good job, really excited to see him come back and he’s putting in the work,” Saleh said. “It’s not easy going through what he’s going through, and I’ll speak for him. I do know when he does come back, he’s gonna be a ball of butcher knives. I’m really excited to get him back.”
Lawson is expected to be ready by training camp, but don’t expect to see Lawson practicing much during OTAs. The Jets don’t want to rush his recovery.
News
The slap echoes the morning after the Oscars, raising questions
The morning after the Oscars tends to be dominated by lighthearted celebrations of the night’s winners and admiring chatter about the fashion on the red carpet, but on Monday it was given to a more somber discussion of the disturbing spectacle that dominated the night: Will Smith striking Chris Rock onstage after taking issue with one of his jokes.
On ABC’s “Good Morning America,” George Stephanopoulos described it as “something we have never seen before, something that is very hard to process: Will Smith, walking up onto that stage after Chris Rock told a joke about his wife — simply assaulting Chris Rock.”
The Academy put out a statement saying that they do not condone violence, but Stephanopoulos noted they “have not taken any other action yet.”
“It changed the entire night,” the anchor Robin Roberts said.
The show cut to a correspondent in Los Angeles, T.J. Holmes, who said “it was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing.” And despite all the awards history that was made on Sunday, he lamented, “here we are, leading off the show, and the story of the morning is about one man assaulting another on the Oscars stage.”
The powers-that-be at the Oscars had been intent on not repeating last year’s record-low ratings, putting a series of changes in place they hoped would draw more viewers: installing a trio of comics as hosts, pretaping some awards to try to quicken the pace, introducing a fan-favorite award that viewers could vote on. But this year’s broadcast became must-see television for a reason they did not anticipate.
“Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars,” Will Packer, one of the show’s producers, tweeted after the show.
The incident unfolded after Rock made a joke about the closely cropped hair of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, a condition that leads to hair loss. At first some shocked viewers wondered if the blow might have been part of the show. After all, the previous two hours had been filled with gimmick after gimmick — including a bearded Wanda Sykes in short-shorts and knee-length socks, dressed as Smith’s character from “King Richard,” a performance for which he soon won an Oscar.
But when ABC cut out the sound, forcing audiences to lip read Smith screaming at Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth, the reality of the situation settled in.
Comedians, who tell uncomfortable and sometimes offensive jokes for a living, raised concerns about the precedent Smith had set.
“Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up onstage and physically assault a Comedian,” Kathy Griffin tweeted. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”
The moment seemed to leave the Academy organizers stunned and uncertain of how to proceed; after delivering the blow, Smith returned to his seat, remained in the theater and then collected his trophy for best actor to cheers. In his speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees but not to Rock, and defiantly sought to draw parallels to the character he played in “King Richard,” the fiercely protective father of Venus and Serena Williams. He got a standing ovation.
“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said.
At the after party, David Rubin, the president of the Academy, was reluctant to take a position on what had transpired, saying, with a wave of his hands, “Still unpacking.”
Representatives for the Academy did not immediately respond Monday morning when asked whether Smith would face repercussions for striking a presenter. At least one member of the Academy, Marshall Herskovitz, a former president of the Producers Guild of America, called for Smith to face disciplinary action.
The Los Angeles Police Department said it was aware of what it described as an incident involving “one individual slapping another” at the Oscars. The police said the person involved had “declined to file a police report.”
“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date,” the police said, they would move forward and “complete an investigative report.”
Rock has teased the couple from the Oscars stage before. In 2016, when the Smiths boycotted the awards show because the nominees in the four acting categories were all white, Rock, the show’s host, joked about it. “Jada says she not coming, protesting,” Rock said that year. “I’m like, ain’t she on a TV show? Jada is going to boycott the Oscars — Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”
Smith was not deterred from celebrating his win on Sunday night, dancing at a crowded after-party while holding his trophy but avoiding questions about the incident.
Jaden Smith, one of Will and Jada’s children, tweeted simply: “And That’s How We Do It.”
But the reaction inside and outside Hollywood ranged widely. In interviews after the show, at after-parties and on social media, Smith’s colleagues variously expressed sadness, confusion, disbelief, anger and, in some cases, empathy. Many deflected or ignored questions about the episode entirely.
Actor Mark Hamill called it the ugliest Oscars moment. “Stand-up comics are very adept at handling hecklers,” he wrote on Twitter. “Violent physical assault… not so much. #UgliestOscarMoment_Ever.”
Others seemed to defend Smith. “Many takes on here about Will Smith and Chris Rock, especially from people whose partners are not Black women (mainly white people),” author Frederick Joseph tweeted. “I don’t care if it’s a joke or not, the amount Black women have to endure — people are tired of it. We have no idea what Jada has gone through.”
Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who starred in the movie “Girls Trip” with Pinkett Smith, said in an interview with People Magazine at the after party that she appreciated seeing Smith protect his wife.
“And maybe the world might not like how it went down,” Haddish said, “but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”
One top studio executive, who declined to speak on the record, voiced disappointment in Smith, and in the fact that the audience in the theater gave him a standing ovation.
But the morning after, much of the reaction was still one of disbelief.
“We’re not sure where the fallout will end up,” Ryan Seacrest said Monday on his morning show “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” “It was one of those moments that we couldn’t believe when we saw it.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
