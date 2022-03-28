News
Loons in good spot despite slow start from Emanuel Reynoso and most attackers
Minnesota United is undefeated to start the 2022 MLS season — a feat achieved without a goal or assist from its MVP.
Emanuel Reynoso has been kept off the score sheet across the Loons’ two draws and two victories this season, tying the Argentine central attacking midfielder’s longest drought since he joined MNUFC 20 months ago.
The good news for the club is Reynoso has had similar slow starts to begin each of his three seasons in Minnesota and has turned it on as every season progressed.
Soon after his midseason arrival in 2020, Rey went in a four-game lull without a goal or assist, before surging and leading the Loons to the Western Conference final. To open 2021, Rey had three straight games without a goal or assist, notched a goal and assists in against Colorado and then had four consecutive games without a goal or assist.
“At this moment in time, all those slide-rule passes that normally define the way he plays, the final ball or the final finish, it’s not quite what it’s been,” manager Adrian Heath said last week. “It’s been at such a high level since he’s been here. Once it drops a little bit, it’s noticeable.”
Overall, the Loons (2-0-2) have four goals in four games, with Luis Amarilla scoring or contributing to all four. He scored the winning goals against the San Jose Earthquakes and New York Red Bulls over the past two matches. Amarilla’s volley led to Hassani Dotson’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Nashville, and Amarilla’s dummy run opened up space for Franco Fragapane’s assist on Robin Lod’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in the season opener.
To be fair, Reynoso’s service on set pieces did lead to Amarilla’s goal vs. the Red Bulls and Dotson’s goal vs. Nashville. But for the Loons to reach their goal of a top-four finish in the Western Conference this season, Rey likely will need to be pulling the strings for others in open play and notching goals himself.
“The one thing is (Reynoso is) working hard in training,” Heath said. “Once we get everybody firing on all cylinders, I’m optimistic on what we can do moving forward.”
MNUFC’s four goals are tied for fourth fewest in the West with five other teams. That lack of scoring is more bearable with the Loons sitting in third place going into Saturday’s game against the Seattle Sounders (1-2-1) at Allianz Field.
“I don’t think we are all firing on the same wavelength at this moment in time,” Heath said. “I think the final ball at times, the execution, has not been good enough. I think we’ve made the wrong choice at times.”
The Loons are 19th in MLS in shots per game (11.5) and 15th in shots on goal (4.3) this season, according to whoscored.com. A deeper look shows the club is fifth in the league in shots outside the 18-yard box (6) but 24th in shots inside the 18 but outside 6-yard box (5.3) and 27th in shots inside the 6 (0.3).
“We need to get more work in, in terms of combination play in the final third,” Heath said.
They are first in the league in dribbles (16.3), per whoscored,com. So the combination of long-range shooting and individuals taking on a lot of defenders speaks to Heath’s call for improved continuity play.
Another factor in the lack of goals this season has been the Loons’ top fullbacks — Romain Metanire and Chase Gasper,who often contribute crosses into the box — have yet to play this season. Gasper is out for the foreseeable future in the MLS treatment program; Metanire is coming back from a hamstring injury; and newcomer Kemar Lawrence could make his season debut Saturday.
Without those crosses, the bulk of the Loons’ attack has come through the middle. That was 70 percent of the offense vs. Philly and 73 percent vs. Nashville, according to wyscout.
Arguably the Loons’ best result this season is the 1-1 draw at Philadelphia in the Feb. 26 opener. The fact that Union went on to win their next three games to sit atop the East has a lot to do with how that game is viewed with 12 percent of the season now completed.
Since Fragapane and Lod combined on the goal against Philadelphia, they have been quiet. Fragapane has zero shots on goal in three injury-interrupted games, and Lod has one shot on target in all 270 minutes since the opener.
Winger Bongi Hlongwane, the 21-year-old South African who is new to the team, has showed promise in his first four games, but he also has shown a rawness with some decision-making that hasn’t been crisp enough.
Striker Adrien Hunou, the club’s highest paid player at $2.58 million, per the MLSPA in 2021, was a late sub in the Philadelphia game and had a great scoring chance that goalkeeper Andre Blake pushed over the crossbar. Since then, the Frenchman has not come off the bench in the past three games.
Heath said before the San Jose win that Hunou must stay patient. “Just keep doing what he’s doing,” the manager said. “Like I said to the guys this week, we genuinely have cover at a lot of positions, and it gets frustrating when you think your chance is not going to come.”
Heath mentioned how goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair got a chance to play after Tyler Miller was ill against the Red Bulls on March 13. St. Clair has since kept his starting spot. Hunou showed he has remained positive by playing a light practical joke on a teammate last week.
“You have to be ready when your opportunity comes,” Heath said. “(Hunou is) training well. He’s staying really positive, then when his opportunity comes, I look for him to take it.”
Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested
BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man.
The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.
Payne was pulled over in Mendosia Saturday night, but he sped away from the traffic stop. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through two counties until he crashed in Brown County.
As officers were approaching Payne’s wrecked car, he began shooting at them, hitting an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire and Payne surrendered.
The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, is being treated at an area hospital.
Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $1 million bond.
If funding allows, St. Paul Regional Water to replace lead pipes in 26,000 homes in next 10 years
In the next few weeks, some 600 St. Paul homeowners will get a letter in the mail, a knock on their door and an email or two inviting them to allow their water utility to rip out their pipes.
It’s a soft launch for a costly, massive undertaking that will correct a century-old problem. St. Paul Regional Water Services hopes to replace lead water pipes from as many as 26,000 homes in the east metro over the next 10 years, the vast majority of them in St. Paul, but they’ll need $223 million to do it.
Based on their best estimates, they’ll be short $100 million unless new funding sources emerge.
Nevertheless, some grant dollars have already begun flowing in piecemeal, thanks in part to the federal American Rescue Plan, which will soon back $14.5 million of lead pipe replacements on private property throughout the capital city. Those funds will outfit the first 2,000-2,500 St. Paul homes with new pipes, and the hope is more state and federal cash will follow.
To announce the initial funding, Bruno Pigott, deputy assistant administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water, was scheduled Monday afternoon to join St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum and St. Paul City Council member Chris Tolbert in an online press conference.
COMPETITIVE PROCESS
Through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state of Minnesota has access to more than $200 million it will put toward lead removal statewide in the next five years, but applying for that will likely be a competitive process among municipalities.
Lead, a common but unwelcome contaminant in drinking water, is found in St. Paul homes built before 1926 and in some homes built between 1942 and 1947. Beyond St. Paul, older cities such as Minneapolis and Duluth are known hotspots for lead piping, but it’s not out of the question to find lead water pipes in the suburbs.
Within St. Paul Regional Water’s east metro service area, upwards of 90 percent of homes that still contain lead water pipes are situated in St. Paul, with a “smattering” in West St. Paul, and a few in Lauderdale and Falcon Heights, said project manager Rich Hibbard.
“We just don’t have a really good feel about what the overall need is for the state of Minnesota,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services, in an interview. “Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth are (established needs), but we’re not quite sure what some of the smaller utilities are going to have for need.”
2,600 HOMES PER YEAR, IN 100 ZONES
The focus is largely on pipes situated within private property, and convincing homeowners to provide consent will be key. Shea emphasized, however, that the replacement projects will not be determined by lottery or a complaint basis.
In St. Paul, the first year of service, valued at around $6,000 per property, will be offered free of charge to 600 or more homeowners, backed by $4 million in federal ARP funds allocated last week by the St. Paul City Council. Those homes are situated on St. Paul streets already in line for road reconstruction and other roadwork this year, and they’ll be a pilot of sorts for a larger 10-year plan rolling out from 2023-2032.
For 2022, the goal is “to minimize the disruption when we go through a neighborhood,” said Patrick Shea, general manager of St. Paul Regional Water Services.
Moving forward, the work won’t necessarily be constrained to areas where major roadwork is already planned, though that that will be one of several considerations.
In March, the board of St. Paul Regional Water Services authorized a full-court press around lead pipe replacement over the next decade. The goal is to break St. Paul and the utility’s overall service area into 100 zones, each spanning about 260 houses, and complete lead pipe replacements on an average of 2,600 homes annually, or 10 zones per year, with the first few years starting out a bit slower as a ramp-up.
To prioritize zones, St. Paul Regional Water Services will spend the next six-to-eight months working with an as-yet undetermined consultant. The general goal is to focus first on vulnerable populations most impacted by lead exposure, such as families with young children, multi-family units, zones with a high concentration of lead and zones where it would be cost effective to coordinate with street repairs.
9,000 PUBLIC LINES ALSO NEED REPLACEMENT
If you’re a St. Paul homeowner, a water line likely runs from your basement water meter out to a stop gate at your curb, all of which you own and are typically expected to maintain yourself. From the stop gate, another line — this one publicly-owned — snakes out to the water main in the center of your street.
St. Paul Regional Water Services has identified some 20,000 homes with lead water pipes, and another 6,000 homes with unknown material that are likely candidates for pipe replacement.
There’s 26,000 lead service lines in St. Paul Regional Water Services system across much of east metro. If you have lead water pipes, 66% of the pipe is on private property. St. Paul Regional Water has been replacing its side of the system ($2/$3 million annual) but 9,000 to go. pic.twitter.com/xVndsDyZta
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 28, 2022
For some 25 years or more, the utility has been gradually replacing the public lead lines that run from the curb-stop to the water main, and spending an average of $2 million to $3 million annually to do it. That still leaves 9,000 of those publicly-owned lines to go. To get rid of them at the current pace would take another 34 years.
Speeding that up to get it done within the window of the 10-year plan will likely require raising water rates some 6 percent over the course of the next decade.
“If no additional funding for the public side came up, then over the next 10 years we could use a 6 percent rate increase to get it out,” said Racquel Vaske, assistant general manager for St. Paul Regional Water Services. “You technically could use some of the grant funding that’s available for the public side, but we want to prioritize it for the private side since there aren’t other options.”
More information, including a link to an interactive map that will indicate whether there’s lead in your pipes, is online at tinyurl.com/STPLeadPipe22. To receive text or email alerts about lead line replacements in your area, sign up at StPaul.gov/water.
Dolphins’ McDaniel talks about Hill, Armstead, Gesicki, Bridgewater — but not before a word with Bill Belichick
Before new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel approached the microphone at the NFL’s annual league meeting for his first public comments since his team’s big offseason haul, a soon-to-be adversary stopped him to say hello.
It was a pairing of old school and new school in the AFC East as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, stationed to speak next to McDaniel on Monday morning at a ballroom at The Breakers, had a quick conversation with the new division rival.
“I feel like I’m a couple of wins behind him in the win-loss column,” McDaniel said of interacting with Belichick, who is 321 regular and postseason wins, to be exact, ahead of the first-time head coach. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for a coach of his caliber. One of the best ever, if not the best ever to do it.
“It’s OK to respect people and acknowledge all the things they’ve done for the game of football. And acknowledge where it might be if he hadn’t been there. I think that’s important. Also, I’m the professional football coach for the Miami Dolphins. We’re going to have to play him twice a year. There’s some competitiveness there that’s sort of entertaining to say the least. I was happy to talk to him. He’s a tremendous human being, football coach. I’ll be excited to go against him next year.”
McDaniel will be more excited to go against him with the likes of two offseason additions: wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead.
McDaniel, known as an innovative, creative offensive mind from his time with San Francisco 49ers, offered his reaction when he learned the Dolphins were in position to trade for the speedy Hill and sign him to a record contract extension for a wide receiver.
“There was a lot of stuff going on in the brain,” McDaniel said. “You’re not sure if it’s true. You get involved in these processes and there are a lot of things that come across your desk. So, I was trying to be a pro, and understanding don’t get ahead of yourself. But it was very exciting to go through the process.”
McDaniel sounded more enthused on Monday with infusing Hill into the locker room as an energetic leader than anything he plans to do with him schematically.
“There is a lot of youth on our team, and he has a lot of outstanding experience,” said McDaniel about Hill, who has made the Pro Bowl in all six of his NFL seasons. “And really trying to just start next week, get him in the door, have him learn our language and utilize his vast array of skill sets in a multitude of ways. But you’ve got to start with a foundation. Much like building a house, you’ve got to build a football team, and we’ve got to start with how to line up and what cadences are and how to come off the ball and utilize every single asset that he has in his body.”
Both Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, last week mentioned the way McDaniel used Pro Bowl wideout Deebo Samuel, including him in the running game along with his pass-catching, as something that appealed to them in Miami. McDaniel backed up the notion that he could find similar, innovative ways to incorporate Hill.
“We’ll use Tyreek Hill relative to the way Deebo Samuel was used in San Francisco,” he said. “There’s probably going to be some overlap to some degree from San Francisco. I expect no difference, really, with Tyreek.”
The other prized acquisition, free agent tackle Terron Armstead, will definitely remain on the left side with the Dolphins, according to McDaniel. But outside of Armstead at left tackle, McDaniel notes he’ll have to figure out the rest of the offensive line, including free agent guard Connor Williams, determining where they fit best in his scheme.
McDaniel backed up the answers new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gave reporters last week where Bridgewater declined to get into specifics on the dynamic between Tua Tagovailoa and he in their starter-backup roles.
“That’s an example of Teddy being a true professional,” McDaniel said. “And being experienced in this business, that [the starter and the backup] is for us to talk about, really not him. If you guys remember, around the Combine, I was describing specifically what I thought Tua really needed, in support with a backup quarterback. There, unbeknownst to you guys, I was quite literally describing Teddy Bridgewater at the time, just not using his name.
“Both players have been explicitly explained their roles and expectations. And for that room to be their best, they need to know that. And moving forward, we’re very excited to have Teddy as part of the process and hope to win some games with both those guys, working together and empowering Tua to be the best player he can be. That’s something that Teddy takes serious and is excited to do that.”
McDaniel also touched on the team retaining tight end Mike Gesicki via franchise tag and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, signing him to a long-term extension.
“We were very, very fortunate to retain both players, just because what you’re talking about is professional players who know the process, know how to execute and perform on a week in, week out basis.”
