Nets’ Kyrie Irving says he stands ‘for freedom’ by not getting COVID-19 vaccine
Kyrie Irving believes he stands for freedom.
After his long awaited first home game at Barclays Center — where he was previously restricted from playing due to New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate — Irving said his decision not to get vaccinated was to make sure he stands on what he believes in.
“Freedom,” the star guard said after the Nets lost to the Hornets on Sunday. “I don’t think that’s a word that gets defined enough in our society, about the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f— to do and whether that carries over to nuances of our society that politicians control, the government controls, or things people who are in power — the powers that may be, right? — control.
“I’m standing for freedom, so that’s in all facets of my life. There’s nobody that’s enslaving me. I don’t want anyone telling me what to do with my life, and that’s just the way I am, and if I get tarnished in terms of my image and people slandering my name continually because those aren’t things that I forget.”
Irving never wavered in his stance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this season. He became the NBA’s only part-time player, available exclusively in road games and not at home due to the City’s vaccine mandate. The Nets initially ruled Irving ineligible to play on the road or practice at home at the beginning of the season, but then reversed course on that decision in mid-December.
“I made it very clear it was never just about me,” Irving said Sunday after his first game at Barclays Center this season. “I think for my own legacy, that’s to be written by all those that I impact, and all those that impact me, and it’s far bigger than just a basketball game, but when I’m in this locker room, I get a chance to perform with a bunch of guys that are selfless and are sacrificing just as much as I am. It makes it worthwhile, and that’s the only thing I’m really focused on is the now, and getting back and ready for the next game and just going from there.
“But the point of this season for me was never to just take a stance. It was really to make sure that I’m standing on what I believe in, in freedom.”
Irving made his season debut on Jan. 5 in Indiana against the Pacers and has played 22 games so far this season.
He only recently became eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center — after an assist from both the Yankees and Mets, both whom the mayor said he spoke to, but denied being lobbied by, before making his decision to lift the mandate for professional athletes.
“I must move this city forward,” the mayor said on March 24.” Today, the decision we’re making — we’re not making it loosely or haphazardly. We’re not doing it because there are pressures to do it. We’re doing it because the city has to function.”
He also said the mandate as first implemented was unfair to the Big Apple’s professional athletes since visiting teams and players were exempted from the vaccine rule. The mayor has since received much criticism for making an exception for athletes when the mandate forced the firing of over 1,400 municipal workers in the City.
As of Monday, the City recorded over 2.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 40,000 deaths due to the virus since its first case was detected in Feb. 2020.
Dollywood temporarily closes ride after St. Louis teen dies at Florida park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood officials said they are closing a ride at the Pigeon Forge theme park as a precaution after a St. Louis teen died Thursday on a similar ride in Orlando, Florida.
A Dollywood spokesman said their ride named ‘Drop Line’ was made by the same manufacturer as the ‘Orlando Free Fall’ at ICON Park, and they are closing it out of an abundance of caution.
Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.
Dollywood
It is unclear when Drop Line will reopen at this time.
Tyre Sampson, 14, was visiting ICON Park with his family. The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Cell phone video captured the fall Thursday, which Orange County Sheriff John Mina said has been flagged.
“Something that awful shouldn’t be out there in public,” Mina said.
Sampson is being remembered as a gentle giant by those who knew him, including A.J. Jones, a coach in the St. Louis Bad Boyz football program.
“If he were to get in trouble or mess up on the field, he would apologize,” Jones said. “’Coach I’m sorry, Coach what can I do to get better, what can I do, I won’t do it again. I won’t mess up again.’ Always encouraging his teammates even if other kids were down on themselves, he’d be like, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it, move on to the next play,’ stuff like that. Stuff like that most 13- or 14-year-old kids don’t have no attribute. Big Tick, basically anybody that came into his presence, they liked him. I just want everybody to know that Tyre Sampson we’re going to keep his name alive.”
Taxpayers will face $850 million tab for Buffalo Bills’ new $1.35 billion stadium
State and county taxpayers will be asked to commit $850 million in public funds toward construction of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, which has a state-projected price tag of $1.35 billion, a person familiar with the the plan told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement has not yet been approved. The Athletic first reported the figure earlier in the day.
The dollar amount is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL facility, with the Bills and the league picking up the rest of cost.
The figure was revealed as the Bills prepared to present their stadium proposal at league owners meetings in Florida. Owners were scheduled to vote on the proposal as well as approve granting the Bills what’s called a $200 million G4 loan to go toward construction costs.
Under the G4 program rules, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula would be required to at least match the loan.
NFL approval would mark the first key step in a critical week for a project. The parties are closing in on reaching a formal agreement, with details of the plan remaining a closely guarded secret.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faces a deadline to have an agreement in place in time to include the state’s share of funding in her budget, which by law must be approved on April 1. Hochul previously expressed confidence in reaching a deal with the Bills before the deadline. Even though she submitted a $216 billion budget in January without including a stadium commitment, Hochul said there are numerous options at her disposal to draw upon the necessary money to fund the project.
The NFL’s $200 million contribution was already factored in as part of the funding package for the proposed 60,000-plus seat facility to be built across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park.
Erie County is also a lease holder and must also approve the proposal.
The $850 million of taxpayer commitment would represent about 63% of the projected cost of construction. Though high, it is lower than the 73% the state and county have historically committed to the team for construction and capital costs since the Bills were established in 1960.
The Bills are seeking to replace their existing facility which opened in 1973 and was deemed too expensive to renovate. A state study in November pegged renovation costs at $862 million.
If approved, the Bills project the new facility could be built in time for the start of the 2026 season. The Bills’ existing lease with the state and county runs through July 2023.
Vehicle hits unmarked police car outside St. Louis Police headquarters
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle ran into two parked cars in front of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s police headquarters Monday morning.
A civilian vehicle and an unmarked police car were struck. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Olive Street.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
